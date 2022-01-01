Brewpubs & Breweries
The Beer Garden at Shippan Landing
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
290 Harbor Drive, Stamford, CT 06902
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Finback Brewery - Delivery
No Reviews
78-01 77th Ave, Glendale, NY 11385 Ridgewood, NY 11385
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Stamford
More near Stamford