Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

The Beer Garden at Shippan Landing

review star

No reviews yet

290 Harbor Drive

Stamford, CT 06902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Concessions

Chips & Guac

$6.00

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Pretzel

$11.00

Smor'e Pretzel

$11.00

Bratwurs

$8.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

290 Harbor Drive, Stamford, CT 06902

Directions

Gallery
Beer Garden at Shippan Landing image
Beer Garden at Shippan Landing image

Similar restaurants in your area

Harbor Head Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
81 West Fort Salonga Rd Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
Nod Hill Brewery
orange star4.7 • 144
137 Ethan Allen Hwy, Ridgefield, CT 06877
View restaurantnext
Yonkers Brewing Co.
orange star3.8 • 439
92 Main St. Yonkers, NY 10701
View restaurantnext
Finback Brewery - Delivery
orange starNo Reviews
78-01 77th Ave, Glendale, NY 11385 Ridgewood, NY 11385
View restaurantnext
Nowadays
orange star4.4 • 1,137
56-06 Cooper Ave Ridgewood, NY 11385
View restaurantnext
Interboro Spirits and Ales
orange starNo Reviews
942 Grand Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Stamford

Fish Restaurant + Bar - Stamford
orange star4.4 • 1,351
245 Bedford Street Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
Tutti Pazzi Stamford
orange star4.4 • 1,302
269 Bedford St Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar
orange star4.1 • 1,288
122 Broad St Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
Tomatillo Taco Joint - Stamford
orange star4.4 • 1,125
114 Broad St Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
Ole Mole
orange star4.5 • 955
1030 high ridge rd Stamford, CT 06905
View restaurantnext
The Village Table
orange star4.7 • 614
1056 Hope St Stamford, CT 06907
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stamford
Old Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
New Canaan
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Armonk
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Wilton
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Rye
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Thornwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston