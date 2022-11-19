Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pig Ate My Pizza Kitchen + Brewery

1,314 Reviews

$$

4124 W Broadway Ave

Robbinsdale, MN 55422

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Piggy Pie
Nouvelle Fries
Dream Burger: Single

Starters

3 fried taquitos with braised pork shoulder, corn tortilla, salsa verde, mole', lime crema, parmesan and cilantro
Nouvelle Chop Salad

Nouvelle Chop Salad

$15.00

Black olives, kalamata olives, banana peppers, salami, parmesan

Pub Pretzel

Pub Pretzel

$9.00

Pepper Jack beer cheese sauce

Fries

$7.00

Served with truffle ketchup

Nouvelle Fries

Nouvelle Fries

$9.00

Tossed in bacon fat, parmesan, and black pepper, with truffle ketchup on the side

Pork Nugs

$12.00

Soy marinated pork tenderloin, sweet soy sauce, sesame, scallion

Coconut Cauliflower

Coconut Cauliflower

$14.00

Coconut chili crisp, sesame seed, lime, scallions *contains fish sauce*

Oven Fired Penne

Oven Fired Penne

$18.00

Shrimp, sweet Italian sausage, Madeira cream, parmesan, basil, gremolata

Avocado & Shrimp Royale

$14.00

Shrimp, diced avocado, ham, old bay emulsion, Serrano, orange segments, radish, cilantro. Served with corn tortilla chips **contains shellfish**

Chimichurri Sizzler

$18.00

Sirloin, philly mix, chimichurri

Tomato Soup

$13.00

Toasted focaccia and orzo salad

Between the Buns

Broadway Burger: Single

Broadway Burger: Single

$11.00

Single quarter-pound patty, American cheese, chow chow pickles, mustard, and mayo on a bacon aioli bun

Broadway Burger: Double

Broadway Burger: Double

$15.00

Two quarter-pound patties, American cheese, chow chow pickles, mustard, and mayo on a bacon aioli bun

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Griddled chicken thigh, ham, dijon, Alfredo sauce, provolone, gremolata

Dream Burger: Single

Dream Burger: Single

$11.00

1/4 lb smash beef patty, special sauce, garlic dill pickles, griddled and raw onions, American cheese

Dream Burger: Double

Dream Burger: Double

$15.00

Two 1/4 lb smash beef patties, special sauce, garlic dill pickles, griddled and raw onions, American cheese

Pig Ate My Pizza

11" pizza. To modify pizza, select Modify That Pizza options.

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

House 'Nara, house cheese blend

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

House 'Nara, mozzarella, fresh basil

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.50

House Nara', house cheese blend, pepperoni

Sausage Pizza

$17.50

House 'Nara, house cheese blend, Fotanini Italian sausage

Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

House 'Nara, house cheese blend, Fontanini Italian sausage, pepperoni

You're My Gyro

You're My Gyro

$20.00

Chermoula, gyro, feta, onion, tomato, red kalamata olives, wine vinaigrette

Chicken Philly

$20.00

Cream cheese white sauce, mushroom, onion, bell peppers, jalapeno, cheese blend, garlic vinaigrette **no substitutions**

Veggie Muffuletta

Veggie Muffuletta

$20.00

Shackshuka red sauce, olives, cauliflower, onion

Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

Griddled chicken thigh, buffalo-bleu cheese sauce, celery, blue cheese crumble, bacon, scallion

Bob-O-Reno

Bob-O-Reno

$18.00

House 'Nara, ham, jalapeño, habanero honey, herbs

Bay O' Pigs

Bay O' Pigs

$19.00

Pastrami, ham, mustard sauce, zesty pickles, adobo seasoning

Fat Mike's

Fat Mike's

$20.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted mushrooms, cheese curds

Diana Ross

Diana Ross

$21.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, sweet bell peppers, black olives, toasted fennel, oregano

Piggy Pie

Piggy Pie

$25.00

Brioche crust, bacon, piggy sausage, pepperoni, house cheese blend, bacon emulsion

Dessert

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Dahlia Brownie

$9.00
Triple Berry Cobbler Pint

Triple Berry Cobbler Pint

$12.00

Fresh blueberry ice cream with raspberry, blackberry and toasted oat cobbler topping

Vegan Toasted Coconut Pint

Vegan Toasted Coconut Pint

$12.00

Coconut ice cream with toasted coconut flakes

Spumoni Ice Cream Pint

Spumoni Ice Cream Pint

$12.00

Milk chocolate, roasted pistachios, dark rum, Kirsch and cherries

Cookie Dough Fudge Pint

Cookie Dough Fudge Pint

$12.00

Sweet Cream Ice Cream Base, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Fudge Swirl

Peanut Butter & Oreo Pint

Peanut Butter & Oreo Pint

$12.00

Oreo base, chunks of Oreos and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Monkey Bread Praline Pint

Monkey Bread Praline Pint

$12.00

Chunks of cinnamon, roll of monkey bread with a ribbon of pecan praline caramel

Strawberry Malt Blondie Pint

Strawberry Malt Blondie Pint

$12.00

Roasted strawberry cream cheese base, malted blondie bites, dulce caramel, chocolate chunks

Marshmallow Pretzel Brownie Pint

Marshmallow Pretzel Brownie Pint

$12.00Out of stock

Milk chocolate custard base, gooey marshmallow brownies, chocolate covered pretzels

Lemon Blueberry Butter Cake Pint

Lemon Blueberry Butter Cake Pint

$12.00Out of stock

cream cheese ice cream, lemon zest, blueberry jam, and lemon butter cake chunks

For the Kiddos

12 and under. Served with choice of clementine or apple.

9" Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$11.00

Hamburger & Fries

$11.00

Cheeseburger & Fries

$11.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$11.00

Crowlers & Bottles of Nouvelle Beer

Kölsch | Crowler

Kölsch | Crowler

$10.00

This classic Kolsch style ale presents a doughy malt character with noble hop aroma, finishing with clean fruity notes from German ale yeast

Nuvi Light | Crowler

Nuvi Light | Crowler

$8.00

Crisp and clean American light lager made with domestic pilsner and 2-row pale malt with an American sized helping of corn

Pils | Crowler

Pils | Crowler

$10.00

House Pilsner brewed with a single malt and single hop with citrus, herbal, and floral flavors with a firm bitterness

Czech My Drip | Crowler

Czech My Drip | Crowler

$10.00

Czech style pale lager brewed with floor-malted Bohemian Pils malt and Czech Saaz hops. The sweet, bready malt character is balanced by a spicy and herbal hop profile

Helles | Crowler

Helles | Crowler

$11.00

5.1% ABV Brewed with German Pilsner malt and Saphir hops, this Helles was single-decocted to accentuate the soft and bready malt character but keep it light, clean and crisp.

Knee High by July | Crowler

Knee High by July | Crowler

$10.00

We brewed this lager with American pilsner malt, red corn grits and a touch of munich to bring a crisp and clean bready malt character with a touch of sweetness contributed by the corn.

Strata | Crowler

Strata | Crowler

$12.00

6.9% ABV This wet hop IPA was made with fresh Strata hops from our pals at Crosby Hops in Oregon, picked just hours before brewing. Using a unique process of freezing the hops with liquid nitrogen and gently breaking them apart, we were able to extract all that juicy lupulin from inside, and get it into this beer!

Cheat Code | Crowler

Cheat Code | Crowler

$10.00

5.8% ABV All the flavor of an IPA, jammed into a modest pale ale package. Big passionfruit, grapefruit, and pineapple hop flavor with a medium body and firm crisp bitterness

Best Buds | Crowler

Best Buds | Crowler

$12.00

Cold IPA dry hopped with Comet Cryo, Mosaic, Vic Secret and Pineapple Express terpenes, showcasing passion fruit, pineapple, bright citrus, and mango, with a dank, cannabis, finish.

Made In Citra | Crowler

Made In Citra | Crowler

$12.00Out of stock

Candied mango, fresh pineapple, peachie-o’s, and strawberry are nestled in a soft blanket of pilsner, wheat and oats with a dank finish.

Downshift | Crowler

Downshift | Crowler

$11.00

7.2% ABV West Coast IPA - Slow down, unwind, and savor classic west coast IPA flavors of Nugget CGX and Estate Grown Comet from Crosby Hops. Mango, grapefruit and earthy pine blend seamlessly into lightly sweet malt and finish with a smooth balanced bitterness bringing you back to now.

Cali Sunset | Crowler

Cali Sunset | Crowler

$12.00

Bright Citrus, apricot, red berries and fresh pine needles set on a deep red malty base with a hint of caramel and an firm earthy bitterness

Star Cutter | Crowler

Star Cutter | Crowler

$12.00Out of stock

The classic trio of Citra, Mosaic, and Simcoe with the addition of Galaxy on a base of extra pale pilsner and flaked corn fermented with lager yeast make for an incredibly crisp and crushable IPA.

Turbo Melon | Crowler

Turbo Melon | Crowler

$12.00

7.5% ABV NEIPA Smooth flavors of cantaloupe, honeydew, strawberry, peach, and passionfruit from Nectaron, Strata, Citra Cryo and Idaho 7 hops.

Painkiller | Crowler

Painkiller | Crowler

$14.00Out of stock

4% ABV Tropical and refreshing, this Painkiller cocktail-inspired Berliner Weisse is packed full of Pineapple, Peach, Tangerine, Coconut and Madagascar Vanilla Bean

Blood Bath | Crowler

$12.00

4.5% ABV We sat down with the gruesome folks from the Haunted Basement and came up with this Froot Loops inspired Berliner Weisse. Using a blend of lime leaf, lemongrass, coriander and terpenes we imbued this sour ale with all the flavors of your favorite childhood cereal. Add 1oz of the bloody syrup to 12oz of beer and enjoy!

Willy Chonka: Stuffed French Toast | Crowler

Willy Chonka: Stuffed French Toast | Crowler

$14.00

7.7% ABV Pastry Sour with with Sicilian Lemon, Blueberry, Maple, Madagascar Vanilla Bean, Cinnamon, Nutmeg

Festbier | Crowler

Festbier | Crowler

$11.00

6.2% ABV Our festbier showcases the beauty of German malts and hops with a rigorous attention to detail throughout the process. Expect a subtle sweet maltiness with a hint of bread crust and a smooth crisp finish.

PB Blaster | Crowler

PB Blaster | Crowler

$14.00Out of stock

9.5% ABV This rich and decadent pastry cart-series imperial stout melts in your mouth with layers of creamy peanut butter, loads of toasted cacao nibs and shameless amounts of Madagascar vanilla caviar.

Count Cholaca | Crowler

Count Cholaca | Crowler

$10.00

5.3% ABV This milk stout was built on a base of Maris Otter with a complex blend of chocolate and caramel malts and a touch of milk sugar to bring some sweetness and body, then conditioned on cacao nibs. *Contains lactose

PSL | Crowler

PSL | Crowler

$12.00

7.8% ABV Imperial Pumpkin Spice Lager - The seasons are changing, and this rich and caramelly Imperial Pumpkin Spice Lager is proof that autumn is in full effect. Warm baking spices, creamy Madagascar vanilla bean and a custom coffee blend from Tiny Footprint Roastery satisfies all of your basic beer cravings.

Bananas Brulee | Crowler

Bananas Brulee | Crowler

$14.00

8% ABV This creamy weizenbock boasts flavors of rich, caramel maltiness, bruleed bananas, and complex dried fruits.

Hard Seltzer | Crowler

Hard Seltzer | Crowler

$12.00

House brewed seltzer flavored with our own house cordials | 7% ABV

Hefeweizen | Bottle

Hefeweizen | Bottle

$12.00

Hefe is bright and fruit-forward, perfect for any occasion.

Petite Quad | Bottle

Petite Quad | Bottle

$25.00

This luscious Belgian Dark Strong was fermented on Organic Petite Syrah. Tasting notes of fig, dried cherry, ripe stone fruit, and dark chocolate.

Porcherie | Bottle

Porcherie | Bottle

$12.00

Porcherie pours a light amber with sweet toffee flavors and aromas backed by a subtle, noble hop spice and fruity yeast character.

Tonica | Bottle

Tonica | Bottle

$14.00

Spanish Gin Tonic inspired gose. The sip brings a tart and complex bouquet of citrus peels, tonic water, juniper and cardamom.

Saison du Vin | Bottle

Saison du Vin | Bottle

$16.00

Snappy, dry-hopped saison, fermented with Chardonnay juice to add a crisp, fruity, and slightly tart feel to the light, bready malt backbone.

Blender Magic | Crowler

$14.00Out of stock

5.8% ABV Rich and tropical smoothie sour with passion fruit, guava, peach, blood orange, vanilla caviar and milk sugar. Expect some pulp!

Chef Snacks | Crowler

Chef Snacks | Crowler

$10.00Out of stock

6.8% ABV This tropical pale ale was fermented with Kolsch yeast for a soft mouthfeel and dry hopped with Nelson Sauvin and Enigma hops.

Travail Collective Swag

2022 Sexy Chef Calendar

2022 Sexy Chef Calendar

$5.00

That's right, the calendar's in stock before the end of January! The tradition continues!

Nouvelle Sticker

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood pizzeria and family-friendly craft brewery in downtown Robbinsdale, Minnesota.

Website

Location

4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale, MN 55422

Directions

Gallery
Nouvelle Brewing by Travail image
Banner pic
Nouvelle Brewing by Travail image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nonna Rosa's Ristorante Italiano Robbinsdale
orange starNo Reviews
4168 W Broadway Ave Robbinsdale, MN 55422
View restaurantnext
Tori 44 - MPLS
orange starNo Reviews
2203 44TH AVE N Minneapolis, MN 55412
View restaurantnext
Family Cafe and Diner - 6236 Bass Lake Rd
orange starNo Reviews
6236 Bass Lake Rd Crystal, MN 55429
View restaurantnext
The Camden Social - 4601 N Lyndale Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4601 N Lyndale Ave Minneapolis, MN 55412
View restaurantnext
Breaking Bread Foods
orange starNo Reviews
1210 West Broadway Avenue Minneaoplis, MN 55411
View restaurantnext
Nong's Thai Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
2520 Hillsboro Ave N Minneapolis, MN 55427
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Robbinsdale

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Robbinsdale
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (169 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston