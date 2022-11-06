Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Beerburg Brewing Company

No reviews yet

13476 Fitzhugh Road

Austin, TX 78736

Antojitos

Avocado Oaxaca Huarache

$10.00

Chicharrones

$7.00

Chile Con Queso

$10.00

Chips and Guacamole

$10.00

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Papas Bravas

$9.00

Trio

$16.00

Platos

Al Pastor Plate

$18.00

Barbacoa Plate

$15.00

Cauliflower Chorizo Plate

$15.00

Chilaquiles

$17.00

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Pork Chorizo & Eggs Plate

$16.00

Yucatan Chicken Gorditas

$17.00

Octopus & Chorizo Huarache

$17.00

Weekly Special - Chicken Pozole

$10.00

A La Carte

Eggs

$6.00

Huarache

$4.00

Pan de Campo

$3.00

Refried Black Beans

$4.00

Refried Mayacoba Beans

$4.00Out of stock

Side Cauliflower

$5.00

Side Chorizo

$6.00

Side 2 Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Side 2 Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Side Papas

$5.00

Kids

Eggs

$6.00

Kid Bean & Cheese Tacos

$5.00

Kids Quesadillas

$5.00

Kids Chicken Quesadillas

$7.00

Kids Flauta

$5.00

Kids Papas Bravas

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tacos

$7.00

Brunch Bev

Pilsner Lemonade Shandy

$8.00

Lemonade Prickly Pear Shandy

$8.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Michelada La Violeta Lager

$8.00

Michelada Pilsner

$8.00

Michelada Mexican Lager

$8.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coffee Refill

Watermelon Hefeweizen Shandy

$8.00

Sides & Extras (Copy)

2 Oz. Side Salsa Roja

$1.50

5 Oz. Side Salsa Roja

$3.00

2 Oz. Side Guac

$3.00

5 Oz. Side Guac

$6.00

2 Oz. Side Queso

$3.00

5 Oz. Side Queso

$6.00

2 Oz. Side Pico

$2.00

2 Oz. Side Crema

$2.00

2 Oz. Side Chile de Arbol

$2.00

2 Oz. Side Salsa Verde

$2.00

5 Oz. Side Salsa Verde

$5.00

2 Oz. Side Salsa Tinga

$2.00

5 Oz. Side Salsa Tinga

$5.00

2 Oz. Fuckin Hot Sauce

$2.00

2 Oz. Side Salsa Tomatillo

$2.00

2 Oz. Side Avo Crema

$2.00

5 Oz. Side Avo Crema

$5.00Out of stock

2 Oz. Side Chipotle Aioli

$2.00

5 Oz. Side Chipotle Aioli

$5.00

2 Oz. Side Charred Jalapeno Avo

$2.00

5 Oz. Side Charred Jalapeno Avo

$5.00

Ice Cream & Sorbet

Single

$5.00

Double

$7.00

Flight of 4

$12.00

Sundae

$8.00Out of stock

Child

$3.00

NA Beverages

Ginger Lemonade

$3.00

Kombucha

$8.00

25oz Crowler Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

25oz Crowler Hibiscus Agua Fresca

$6.00Out of stock

25oz Crowler Hibiscus Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

25oz Crowler Pina Agua Fresca

$6.00

25oz Crowler Hopwater

$10.00

25oz Crowler Honey Ginger Lemonade

$6.00

25oz Crowler Kombucha

$10.00

Glassware

Pint Glass-Merch

$10.00

Craftmaster-Merch

$10.00

Teku Taster-Merch

$10.00

Lawrence Tulip-Merch

$15.00

Half Pint-Merch

$10.00

Mug-Merch

$20.00

Hat

Hat

$30.00

Hoodie

XS Hoodie

$45.00Out of stock

Small Hoodie

$45.00

Med Hoodie

$45.00

Large Hoodie

$45.00

XL Hoodie

$45.00

XXL Hoodie

$45.00Out of stock

Green Shirt

XS Green Shirt

$25.00

S Green Shirt

$25.00

M Green Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

L Green Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

XL Green Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

XXL Green Shirt

$30.00Out of stock

Grey Shirt

XS Grey

$25.00

S Grey

$25.00

M Grey

$25.00

Lg Grey

$25.00

XL Grey

$25.00

2XL Grey

$30.00

Pink Shirt

XS Pink Shirt

$25.00

S Pink Shirt

$25.00

M Pink Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

L Pink Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

XL Pink Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

XXL Pink Shirt

$30.00

Blue Shirt

XS Blue Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

S Blue Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

M Blue Shirt

$25.00

L Blue Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

XL Blue Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

XXL Blue Shirt

$30.00Out of stock

Black Shirt

XS Black Shirt

$25.00

S Black Shirt

$25.00

M Black Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

L Black Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

XL Black Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

XXL Black Shirt

$30.00Out of stock

Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$35.00

Beerburg Sticker

Lg Beerburg Sticker

$1.00

Lg Pride Beerburg Sticker

$3.00Out of stock

Sm Pride

$1.50

5 for 5 Pride

$5.00

Smudge Stick

Small Smudge Stick

$15.00

Large Smudge Stick

$20.00

Soap

Red Ale Soap

$12.00

Mugwort Soap

$12.00

Mexican Lager Soap

$12.00

Beard Oil

Beard Oil

$35.00

Beeswax Candle

Beeswax Candle

$25.00

TO GO Beer

25oz Crowler IPA

$15.00

25oz Crowler Hazy IPA

$15.00

25oz Crowler Pale Ale

$15.00

25oz Crowler Red Ale

$15.00

25oz Crowler Mex Lager

$15.00

25oz Crowler Pilsner

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Tucked away on 15 acres in the Texas Hill Country, Beerburg Brewing is a brewpub dedicated to improving the community through land conservation, wildcrafting, responsible sourcing and thoughtful partnerships. Beerburg's lineup of classic mainstay and seasonal beers offer an approachable balance to the more one-of-a-kind experimental wildcraft offerings. Featuring locally foraged ingredients onsite, the beer provides a true sense of place and reflects what the land has to offer. Onsite restaurant Taqueria la Violeta serves up traditional Interior Mexican street food to accompany the beer. The sprawling location includes an outdoor beer garden with hill country views, playground, dog park, permaculture gardens, and large indoor taproom. Cross-cultural collaborations are at the core of Beerburg's inviting atmosphere, and we strive to be a place where all are welcome and people are celebrated as they are.

Location

13476 Fitzhugh Road, Austin, TX 78736

Directions

