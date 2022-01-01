Beergarden Brats Food Truck

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Giant Pretzel with German Mustard and Beer Cheese Sauce

Giant Pretzel with German Mustard and Beer Cheese Sauce

$12.00
Regular Pretzel (Veg)

Regular Pretzel (Veg)

$3.00

Beer Cheese Sauce in 3oz Dipping Cup

$1.00

Mains

Bratwurst w/grilled onions and side of kraut

Bratwurst w/grilled onions and side of kraut

$7.00

Bavarian Bratwurst in Dark Beer and Grilled Onion on a Pretzel Roll with Kraut and German Mustard on the side

Schnitzel Sandwich w/ German apple slaw topping (slaw cup)

Schnitzel Sandwich w/ German apple slaw topping (slaw cup)

$9.00

Schnitzel Sandwich w/ German slaw topping (slaw cup)

Beyond Brats (veg) /grilled onions and side of kraut

Beyond Brats (veg) /grilled onions and side of kraut

$8.00

Beyond Bratwurst (Veg) in a Dark Beer and Grilled Onion on a Pretzel Roll with Kraut and German Mustard on the side.

Chicken Bratwurst w/grilled peppers and onions

Chicken Bratwurst w/grilled peppers and onions

$8.00

Bavarian Kassarolle

$9.00

Drinks

Dasani Bottled Water

Dasani Bottled Water

$1.00
Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$3.00

"Embrace the spirit of Italian living with S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water. S.Pellegrino bottles only the finest mineral water from the Italian Alps, where it is naturally enriched with mineral salts, calcium, and magnesium. The addition of carbon dioxide enhances S. Pellegrino with its signature bubbles, giving our sparkling natural mineral water its unmistakable taste and carbonation" @Pellegrino

Kids

Pretzel Dog, Baby Carrots, Mini Pretzel and A Special Surprise

Pretzel Dog, Baby Carrots, Mini Pretzel and A Special Surprise

$9.00

Pretzel Dog, Apple Sauce, Mini Pretzel and A Special Surprise!

Desserts

6” Gingerbread Lebkuchen “Love Cookie” w/ lemon glaze

6” Gingerbread Lebkuchen “Love Cookie” w/ lemon glaze

$3.00

GingerBread Cookie

Kinder Eggs with Toy inside

Kinder Eggs with Toy inside

$3.00

KINDER JOY® is a delicious treat in an iconic egg shape to surprise and delight! One half of the egg contains two layers of milky sweet creams topped with 2 crispy wafer bites filled with cocoa cream. The other half of the egg contains an exciting surprise toy.

Sides

Warm German Potato Salad

Warm German Potato Salad

$4.00
Pommels Frites

Pommels Frites

$3.00
Organic Cucumber Salad (veg)

Organic Cucumber Salad (veg)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bringing a true Bavarian Beer-garden experience, authentic Beer-garden food, and a festive atmosphere with some Gemütlichkeit.

Website

Location

2093 Spring Creek Rd, Decatur, GA 30033

Directions

