Beergarden Brats Food Truck

Pellegrino

$3.00

"Embrace the spirit of Italian living with S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water. S.Pellegrino bottles only the finest mineral water from the Italian Alps, where it is naturally enriched with mineral salts, calcium, and magnesium. The addition of carbon dioxide enhances S. Pellegrino with its signature bubbles, giving our sparkling natural mineral water its unmistakable taste and carbonation" @Pellegrino