Beergarden Brats Food Truck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bringing a true Bavarian Beer-garden experience, authentic Beer-garden food, and a festive atmosphere with some Gemütlichkeit.
Location
2093 Spring Creek Rd, Decatur, GA 30033
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Queso Shop (Toco Hills) - The Queso Shop (Toco Hills): 2907 N Druid Hills Rd
No Reviews
2907 North Druid Hills Road Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
Napoleon's Grill - 2836 Lavista Road, Ste. A
No Reviews
2836 Lavista Road, Ste. A1 Decatur, GA 30033
View restaurant