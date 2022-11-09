Restaurant header imageView gallery

Downtown by Beer Tree Brew

review star

No reviews yet

20 Hawley Street

Binghamton, NY 13901

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Brewers Burger
Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cold Brew

$5 Smash Burgers

$5 Smash Burgers

$5.00

Vodka

Black Button

$6.00

Mafia Sauce

$6.00

Arrowood Farms Vodka

$7.00

Gin

Seneca Drums

$6.00

One Foot Cock

$6.00

Arrowood Farms Gin

$7.00

Bourbon

1911

$7.00

Arrowood Farms Bourbon

$8.00

Liqueur

Finger Lakes Cassis

$7.00

Finger Lakes Cherry

$7.00

Finger Lakes Maplejack

$7.00

Finger Lakes Pear Brandy

$7.00

Finger Lakes Raspberry

$7.00

One Foot Cock Krupnik

$6.50

Food Specials

Snack Wrap

$12.00

Date & Prosciutto Flatbread

$15.00

Chorizo Torta

$14.00

Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Appetizers

Pretzel

Pretzel

$13.00

house-made spent grain pretzel with beer cheese and spicy mustard (vegetarian)

Crispy Buffalo Tofu

Crispy Buffalo Tofu

$9.00

panko crusted buffalo tofu with vegan blue cheese

Brew-Tine

Brew-Tine

$12.00

crispy fries, cheddar cheese curds, smoked bacon, tasso ham gravy, scallions (gluten free)

DTBT Fries

DTBT Fries

$7.00

crispy fries, truffle salt, roasted garlic aioli (vegetarian, gluten free)

Cinnamon Pretzel

Cinnamon Pretzel

$13.00

house-made spent grain cinnamon sugar pretzel with sweet cream cheese sauce (vegetarian)

Side Brewhouse

Side Brewhouse

$6.00
Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Sandwiches

Pastrami on Rye

Pastrami on Rye

$16.00

thinly sliced pastrami with swiss cheese and spicy mustard on grilled marble rye

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

crispy fried chicken breast tossed in Nashville hot sauce, sliced pickles, ciabatta roll

Brewers Burger

Brewers Burger

$16.00

farm raised Willet Hop & Grain hand-pressed burger, caramelized onions, pepperjack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, kaiser roll (gluten free optional)

Prime Rib Baguette

Prime Rib Baguette

$17.00

slow roasted prime rib, garlic aioli, shaved parmesan, arugula

Roasted Jackfruit Ciabatta

Roasted Jackfruit Ciabatta

$16.00

Italian inspired roasted jackfruit, shaved fennel, house-made bbq sauce, vegan mayo, sliced tomato, arugula (vegan, gluten free optional)

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

grilled shrimp, spicy 'slaw, pico, grilled flour tortilla

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

spicy black bean burger, avocado, sliced tomatoes, roasted garlic aioli, leaf lettuce, kaiser roll (vegetarian, gluten free optional)

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$15.00

grilled chicken, basil pesto, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, ciabatta roll (gluten free optional)

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.00
Brewhouse Salad

Brewhouse Salad

$12.00

Signature Drinks

Morning Timber Maple Latte

Morning Timber Maple Latte

$4.65+
Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cold Brew

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cold Brew

$4.65+
Golden Milk Latte

Golden Milk Latte

$4.25+
Seasonal Latte

Seasonal Latte

$4.65+

Espresso

Single

$2.25
Double

Double

$2.00

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

Latte

$3.95+

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.95+

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.95+

Americano

Americano

$3.95+

Red Eye

Red Eye

$4.50+

House Blend Drip

Light Roast

$2.65+

Signature Pourover

Signature Pourover

$5.00

Loose Leaf Tea

Peppermint

$2.95+

Citrus & Ginkgo

$2.95+

Chai

$2.25

Earl Grey

$2.95+

Ginger Lemon

$2.90+

English Breakfast

$2.95+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.45+

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Crush

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Water

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Dressings

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Spicy Mustard

$1.00

Embroidered Hats

Driftwood Dad Hat

$25.00

Moss/Khaki Trucker

$25.00

Gret/White Trucker

$25.00

Glassware

5oz Tulip Glass

$5.00

10oz Tulip Glass

$6.00

16oz Tulip Glass

$7.00

16oz Pint Glass

$7.00

20oz Mug

$10.00

Shirts

X Small

$40.00

Small

$40.00

Medium

$40.00

Large

$40.00

X Large

$40.00

X Small

$60.00

Small

$60.00

Medium

$60.00

Large

$60.00

X Large

$60.00

X Small

$50.00

Small

$50.00

Medium

$50.00

Large

$50.00

X Large

$50.00

X Small

$30.00

Small

$30.00

Medium

$30.00

Large

$30.00

X Large

$30.00

X Small

$30.00

Small

$30.00

Medium

$30.00

Large

$30.00

X Large

$30.00

X Small

$25.00

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

X Large

$25.00

X Small

$55.00

Small

$55.00

Medium

$55.00

Large

$55.00

X Large

$55.00

Display Case

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Danish

$4.00

Gluten Free Brownie

$3.25

Gluten dairy and nut free

Muffin

$4.00

Scone

$2.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Birthday Beer

Birthday Beer

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Downtown by Beer Tree Brew is our newest location. A contemporary cafe, taproom and restaurant nestled in the city of Binghamton, NY. Our cafe features state-of-the-art equipment, custom roasted coffees and has an array of fresh, in-house baked goods to start your day. Home to the only rooftop beer garden in the area, you will be immersed in an elevated experience filled with views, Beer Tree’s craft brews, and modern American plates. Whether you need a fresh cup of coffee for your morning commute, a bite to eat, or a specialty craft beer after a hard day's work, Downtown has you covered. (roof top completion expected summer 2022)

Location

20 Hawley Street, Binghamton, NY 13901

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

