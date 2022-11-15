Restaurant info

Welcome to Farm by Beer Tree Brew! Our original location and home to our pilot brewhouse. Farm offers an experience like no other. The timber frame taproom with exposed trusses provides a warm, rustic-yet-refined experience. Hang out in the back taproom by the fire place, enjoy our craft brews on the deck overlooking our expansive property situated next to the Chenango River, or spend the day soaking up the sun in our beer garden and playing yard games in the field. Our in-house restaurant features our twist on Mexican-American cuisine, while being most-notably known for our Foxy Fries. Come and discover your roots with us today!