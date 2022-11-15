Restaurant header imageView gallery

Farm by Beer Tree Brew

review star

No reviews yet

197 NY Route 369

Port Crane, NY 13833

Order Again

Popular Items

Willet Burger
Pork Taco
Small Foxy Fries

Food Specials

Cilantro Lime Rice Bowl

$10.00

Nachos

Small Nachos

Small Nachos

$9.00
Large Nachos

Large Nachos

$13.00

Chips and Salsa

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fries

Small Foxy Fries

Small Foxy Fries

$4.00
Large Foxy Fries

Large Foxy Fries

$7.00

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$13.00

House Chips

House Chips

$4.00

Sandwiches

Banh Mi Pork Sandwich

Banh Mi Pork Sandwich

$14.00
Beef on Weck

Beef on Weck

$16.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$13.00
Willet Burger

Willet Burger

$16.00

Tacos

Beef Taco

Beef Taco

$4.50
Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$4.50
Jackfruit Taco

Jackfruit Taco

$4.50

Pork Taco

$4.50

Tostada

Tostada

Tostada

$9.00

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.00

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Mac n Cheese

Buffalo Mac n Cheese

$13.00

Kids Food

Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$6.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Kid Mac and Cheese

Kid Mac and Cheese

$6.00
Chicken strips

Chicken strips

$6.00

Kid Quesadilla

$6.00

Dessert

Cake Pops (2)

$7.00

Sauces

Apple Sauce

$1.00

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Butter

Carolina Gold

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Crema

$0.50

Fiery Habanero

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Guac

$3.00

Honey Sriracha

$0.50

Ketchup

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Mayo

Queso

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa (Small)

$0.50

Salsa (Big)

$1.00

Syrup

$0.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Welcome to Farm by Beer Tree Brew! Our original location and home to our pilot brewhouse. Farm offers an experience like no other. The timber frame taproom with exposed trusses provides a warm, rustic-yet-refined experience. Hang out in the back taproom by the fire place, enjoy our craft brews on the deck overlooking our expansive property situated next to the Chenango River, or spend the day soaking up the sun in our beer garden and playing yard games in the field. Our in-house restaurant features our twist on Mexican-American cuisine, while being most-notably known for our Foxy Fries. Come and discover your roots with us today!

197 NY Route 369, Port Crane, NY 13833

