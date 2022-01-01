A map showing the location of Beervana TaphouseView gallery
American
Burgers

Beervana Taphouse

108 Reviews

$$

64 Hidenwood Shopping Center

Newport News, VA 23606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Beervana House Burger
All Day Breakfast Burger
Smash Burger

Burgers/ Sandwich

Hamburgers can be cooked to order. ** Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Beervana House Burger

Beervana House Burger

$13.42

6 oz pattie topped with tomato, red onion, lettuce and pickle along with your choice of cheese. ** Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness

All Day Breakfast Burger

All Day Breakfast Burger

$14.42

Herbed butter, havarti cheese, bacon, spinach, egg sunny side up, & an aoli sauce, served on a glazed croissant ** Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness ** This product contains pork

Stuffed Bluecheese Burger

Stuffed Bluecheese Burger

$14.42

Blue cheese, blue cheese sauce, arugula, tomato, bacon ** Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness ** This product contains pork

Stuffed Brie And Fig Burger

Stuffed Brie And Fig Burger

$14.42

Brie cheese, fig preserves, spinach, tomato, bacon, honey Dijon mustard sauce ** Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Stuffed Cheddar And Bacon Burger

Stuffed Cheddar And Bacon Burger

$14.42

Cheddar cheese, bacon, caramelized onion and green peppers, lettuce, aioli sauce ** Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness ** This product contains pork

Stuffed Cowboy Burger

Stuffed Cowboy Burger

$14.50

Cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, onion straws, BBQ sauce, pickles ** Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness ** This product contains pork

Stuffed Hawaiian Burger

Stuffed Hawaiian Burger

$14.42

Honey glazed ham, cheddar cheese, pineapple, lettuce, pineapple aioli ** Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness ** This product contains pork

Stuffed Jalapeño Popper Burger

Stuffed Jalapeño Popper Burger

$14.42

Jalapeños, herbed cream cheese, cheddar cheese, lettuce, bacon, siracha aioli sauce ** Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Stuffed Mushroom And Swiss Burger

Stuffed Mushroom And Swiss Burger

$14.42

Swiss chess, sauted mushrooms, caramelized onions, lettuce, bacon, brown gravy ** Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness ** This product contains pork

Stuffed Pimento Cheese Burger

Stuffed Pimento Cheese Burger

$14.42

Pimento cheese, lettuce, american cheese, tomato, roasted bell peppers, siracha aioli sauce ** Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness ** This product contains pork

Stuffed Philly Burger

Stuffed Philly Burger

$14.42

Provolone cheese, caramelized (onions, green peppers, mushrooms) ** Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness ** This product contains pork

Bourbon Brew Burger

Bourbon Brew Burger

$14.42

100% Angus beef patty infused with one of our premium stouts, and drenched in our house lager beer cheese, topped with crispy onion tanglers, bacon, lettuce and a bourbon glaze drizzle

Housefire Jalapeño Burger

Housefire Jalapeño Burger

$14.42

Chopped jalapeño, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, bacon, tomato, siracha aioli sauce ** Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness ** This product contains pork

Flat Guru Burger

$14.42

6 oz of Angus beef seasoned, flattened and cooked to a crispy juicy goodness, lettuce, pickles, cheddar cheese, aioli sauce, Guru says namaste and enjoy

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$14.42

Chopped onions, salt & pepper, American cheese, pickles, aioli sauce ** Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Succulent Butter Burger

Succulent Butter Burger

$14.42

Herbed butter burger, lettuce, American cheese, tomato, pickles, aioli sauce ** Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness ** This product contains pork

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$13.42

Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.42

Chicken breast with our house aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$11.42

Chicken breast, chipotle aioli, mild buffalo, pepper jack cheese and pickle

5 Cheese Classic

5 Cheese Classic

$7.42

5 cheese(Havarti, Provolone, American, Monterey Jack, Yellow Cheddar)

Deluxe Grilled Cheese

Deluxe Grilled Cheese

$8.42

With Turkey, Havarti cheese, Apple slices, Sauté Spinach, Fig sauce on Sourdough bread

PB&J Anniversary Burger

PB&J Anniversary Burger

$14.42

Creamy peanut butter in middle, House made grape and fresh mango Habanero jam, pickles, onion tanglers, bacon, white american cheese

Toasted PB & Grape jelly sandwich

Toasted PB & Grape jelly sandwich

$5.42

Classic smooth peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich on toasted sour dough bread

Chicvana chicken sandwich

Chicvana chicken sandwich

$9.42

Fried Chicken Sandwich with your favorite wing sauce, with pickles and white American cheese. No added veggies. This is meant to be a delicious take on your favorite chicken wings at an affordable price.

Appetizers

Burger Sliders (3)

Burger Sliders (3)

$8.42

3 sliders topped with lettuce, aioli sauce, and American cheese

Cheeseburger Nachos

Cheeseburger Nachos

$8.42

Tortilla chips topped with beer cheese made from our Beervana House Lager, 100% certified Angus beef, tomatoes and chives

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$8.42

Served with chipotle mayo

Loaded Cheesy Fries or Tots

Loaded Cheesy Fries or Tots

$7.84

French fries or tots topped with our Beervana House Lager beer cheese and bacon and green onions

Salted Pretzel

Salted Pretzel

$8.42

6oz salted soft pretzel, served with Beervana House Lager Beer cheese and coarse ground mustard

Regular Chicken Sliders (4)

Regular Chicken Sliders (4)

$9.42

Chicken breast with our house aioli, lettuce and pickle.

Spicy Chicken Sliders (4)

Spicy Chicken Sliders (4)

$9.42

Chicken breast, chipotle aioli, mild buffalo, pepper jack cheese and pickle

Soup of day

$4.95Out of stock

Sides

Potato Fries

Potato Fries

$4.42
Potato Tots

Potato Tots

$4.42
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
Sweet Potato Tots

Sweet Potato Tots

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.42

Butter lettuce, spinach, arugula, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, ham, and shredded cheese. Your choice of ranch, honey french, Italian, or Tuscany balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$4.42

Butter lettuce, spinach, arugula, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, ham, and shredded cheese. Your choice of ranch, honey french, Italian, or Tuscany balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Bone-in Wings/Boneless Wings

Naked

Naked

$9.00
BBQ

BBQ

$9.00
Bourbon

Bourbon

$9.00
Honey Sriracha

Honey Sriracha

$9.00

Hot Honey Garlic

$9.00
Lemon Pepper

Lemon Pepper

$9.00

Mango Habanero

$9.00
Mild Buffalo

Mild Buffalo

$9.00

Red Hot

$9.00

Boneless Naked

$8.00

Boneless BBQ

$8.00

Boneless Bourbon

$8.00

Boneless Honey Sriracha

$8.00

Boneless Hot Honey Garlic

$8.00

Boneless Lemon Pepper

$8.00

Boneless Mango Habanero

$8.00

Boneless Mild Buffalo

$8.00

Boneless Red Hot

$8.00

Wing Wednesday

$10.50

Enjoy your choice of flavor of boneless wings and a side of fries for $10.42!

Slider Party Platters

Please place orders by 5pm the day prior to desired pick up. *Write desired pick up time and date in the special instructions For same day inquires please call 757-310-6600

12 Chicken Sliders

$25.00

12 Spicy Chicken Sliders

$25.00

12 Hamburger Sliders

$23.00

16 Chicken Sliders

$32.00

16 Spicy Chicken Sliders

$32.00

15 Hamburger Sliders

$30.00

20 Chicken Sliders

$40.00

20 Spicy Chicken Sliders

$40.00

18 Hamburger Sliders

$37.00

Boneless Wings Party Platter

Please place orders by 5pm the day prior to desired pick up. *Write desired pick up time and date in the special instructions For same day inquires please call 757-310-6600

18 Boneless Wings

$22.00

24 Boneless Wings

$29.00

36 Boneless Wings

$41.00

48 Boneless Wings

$56.00

Desserts

Homemade Mini Cheesecakes with your choice of Blueberry or Razzberry Compote, Cherry topping or Chocolate Drizzle

Homemade Mini Cheesecakes

$4.42Out of stock

Cookies

$2.64

Beverages

Soda/Tea/Lemonade

Soda/Tea/Lemonade

$2.42

Fireball (Cinnamon shots)

$2.25

Cinnamon, malt beverage with natural whiskey & other flavors and caromel color. ALC. 16.5% by volume , 50 ml

Cooler Drinks

Pom Moscato

$8.42Out of stock

Roscato Moscato

$7.84

Indications Geografica Tripica Sweet and fruity with a touch of sparkle. Abv 7.5%

Stella Peach

$7.84

Big Ugly Leaf Peepers

$4.42

Dragon's Milk stout (white)

$4.42

Grape Smash

$4.42

Vadka with orange juice and natural citrus flavors. ABV 7.5%

Kona Island seltzer(tropical punch)

$4.42

White Claw (pineapple, strawberry, blackberry, mango)

$4.42Out of stock

Pineapple , Strawberry, Blackberry, Mango

Truly, (Strawberry Lemonade)

$4.42

Strawberry Lemonade

Jello shooters

$12.42Out of stock

Smash on the beach (Devil's Backbone)

$4.42

Liquid Death

$2.42

Bud light seltzer

$4.42

Crown Royal Peach Tea

$4.42

Merchandise

Beer Glass

Beer Glass

$8.42

Face Mask

$1.00

T-Shirt

$10.00

Honey (16oz)

$12.00

Honey (24oz)

$17.00Out of stock

BV Sweatshirt

$27.42

Baseball and solids Tee

$16.42

Pocket and tie die tee

$18.42

Growler

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! 757-310-6600

Location

64 Hidenwood Shopping Center, Newport News, VA 23606

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Schooners Grill
orange star4.6 • 952
12567 Warwick Blvd Newport news, VA 23606
View restaurantnext
Cove Tavern - City Center Newport News
orange starNo Reviews
711 Lakefront Commons Newport News, VA 23606
View restaurantnext
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta - Oyster Point
orange star4.5 • 372
332 Oyster Point Rd Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurantnext
Second Street American Bistro Newport News
orange star4.4 • 1,450
115 Arthur Way Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurantnext
Craft 60 - Taphouse
orange starNo Reviews
14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348 Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurantnext
Greenyard Grill
orange star4.5 • 132
3301 Washington Avenue Newport News, VA 23607
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Newport News

Seafood Shack - Newport News
orange star4.5 • 3,490
11710 jefferson Ave Newport News, VA 23606
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Newmarket
orange star4.4 • 3,285
605 Newmarket dr N Newport News, VA 23605
View restaurantnext
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
orange star4.2 • 2,912
621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd Newport News, VA 23601
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Denbigh
orange star4.6 • 2,579
13175 Jefferson Ave Newport News, VA 23608
View restaurantnext
Second Street American Bistro Newport News
orange star4.4 • 1,450
115 Arthur Way Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Peninsula VA
orange star4.7 • 1,168
12233 Jefferson Ave Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newport News
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Yorktown
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Hayes
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Gloucester
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston