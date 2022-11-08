Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bees Knees Diner - Greenacres

review star

No reviews yet

6120 LAKE WORTH ROAD

Greenacres, FL 33463

Popular Items

Braised Short Rib
Cauliflower STEAK
Sweet & Spicy Salmon

Breakfast (FH)

Avocado Toast

$10.50

Bees Classic

$10.75

Breakfast Pizza

$14.00

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

Brunch Double

$13.95

Eggs your Way

$4.99

Forest Lox

$12.99

Meat Lovers

$13.99

Mediterranean

$10.50

Mushroom Omelette

$10.95

Omelette your way

$12.00

Short Rib Stack

$17.00

Toast Royale

$13.95

Avocado Benedict

$10.95

Bee Benedict

$14.00

Ham Benedict

$11.95

French Toast

$8.00

Pancakes

Salads (FH)

Burrata

$12.00

Roasted Beets

$11.00

Cobb Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Flatbreads (FH)

Pepperoni

$13.00

Fig & Prosciutto

$15.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$12.00

Margherita

$12.00

Spinach & Artichoke

$12.00

Bianco

$12.00

Mushroom flatbread

$13.00

Cheese Flatbread

$11.00

Sandwiches (FH)

Single Patty Burger

$10.95

Big Forest Double Burger

$12.99

Nashville Chx Sandwich

$11.00

Falafel Burger

$15.00

Club

$9.50

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Cubano

$12.00

Reuben

$9.50

Adult Grilled Cheese

$7.99

BLT

$9.00

Hot Dogs (FH)

Texas

$8.50

Congress

$9.50

Tropical

$8.50

Plain Hot Dog

$7.50

Shareables (FH)

Wings

$8.50

Sweet Potato Tacos

$10.95

Happy Fried Oysters

$8.99Out of stock

Korean Spareribs

$11.95

Buffy Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$9.50Out of stock

Special

$5.99

Main (FH)

Old School Bolognese

$16.00

Braised Short Rib

$18.00

Fish Tacos

$11.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.90

Cauliflower STEAK

$14.00

Sweet & Spicy Salmon

$17.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$17.00

Sidesalmon

$9.00

Soups (FH)

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Lobster Bisque

$9.00

Baked Potato Soup

$7.00

Kids (FH)

Kids BF combo

$7.50

Kid Pancake

$5.00

Kid Grill Cheese

$5.00

Kd Tenders

$9.00

Kd Plain Mac & Cheese

$8.00

MISC.

1 French Toast

$3.00Out of stock

1 Pancacke

$3.00

Fried Chicken

$7.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Sd 1 Egg

$1.50

Sd 2 Eggs

$3.00

Sd Avocado

$2.00

Sd Bacon

$4.00

Sd Cinammon Toast

$2.00

Sd Rye Toast

$2.00

Sd Sourdough

$2.00

Sd White Toast

$2.00

Sd Whole Wheat Toast

$2.00

Sd Ham

$4.00

Sd House Salad

$5.00

Sd Mashed Avocado

$2.00

Sd Mushrooms

$8.50

Sd Proscuitto

$4.00

SD Sausage

$4.00

Sides

Sd Home Fries

$3.00

Sd Disco Fries

$6.00

Sd Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Sd Plain Fries

$5.00

Sd Mushrooms

$8.50

Sd Fruit

$3.00

Dessert (FH)

Ice Cream

$4.00

Creme Brulee

$6.99

Lava cake

$6.99

Bread pudding

$6.99

Sorbet

$4.00

Apps

Mushroom Ceviche

$11.00

Sweet Potato Tacos (Copy)

$10.95

Wings

$8.50

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$9.50Out of stock

Short Rib Tacos

$9.50

Flatbreads (LW)

Pepperoni

$13.00

Fig & Prosciutto

$15.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$12.00

Margherita

$12.00

Spinach & Artichoke

$12.00

Chicken BBQ

$14.00

Bianco

$12.00

FB Roasted Mushrooms

$13.00

Salads (LW)

Burrata

$12.00

Roasted Beets

$11.00

Cobb Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Soups (LW)

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Lobster Bisque

$9.00

Baked Potato Soup

$7.00

Main (LW)

Braised Short Rib

$22.00

Fish Tacos

$11.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.90

Cauliflower STEAK

$14.00

Sweet & Spicy Salmon

$17.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$18.00

Skillet Chicken

$19.00

Big Forest Double Burger

$14.00

Falafel Burger

$15.00

Dinner Korean Ribs Plate

$15.00

Half Roast chiken

$23.00

Pasta (LW)

Old School Bolognese SM

$16.00

Chicken Rigattoni LG

$23.00

Fontina Risoto

$21.00Out of stock

Chicken Rigatone Small

$16.00

Bolognese LG

$24.00

Chicken Rigatone

$16.00

Family Dinners (LW)

Wing Platter

$34.50

Rib Platter

$36.99

Whole Chicken Platter

$34.50

Dessert (LW)

Creme Brulee

$8.50

Lava cake

$8.50

Bread pudding

$8.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Chefs Choice

$6.00

Sides (LW)

Bacon

$4.00

Disco Fries

$6.00

Fontina Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Ham

$4.00

HOME FRIES

$3.00

PLAIN FRIES

$5.00

PROSCIUTTO

$4.00

Roasted Mushrooms

$8.50

Small Side P/wedges

$3.00

Sd House Sala

$5.00

Side Green Beens

$3.00

Misc. (LW)

Sd Avocado

$2.00

Sd Mashed Avocado

$2.00

Sd Bacon

$4.00

Sd Cinammon Toast

$2.00

Sd Ham

$4.00

Sd House Salad

$5.00

Sd Mushrooms

$8.50

Sd Proscuitto

$4.00

Sd Rye Toast

$2.00

SD Sausage

$4.00

Sd Sourdough

$2.00

Sd White Toast

$2.00

Sd Whole Wheat Toast

$2.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Fried Chicken

$7.00

ICE CREAM

Chocolate

$5.00+

Strawberry

$5.00+

Cookies N Cream

$5.00+

Vanilla

$4.00

Milkshake

$7.00

GELATO

Vanilla Gelato

$5.00+

Sorbet

$4.80
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

