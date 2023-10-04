N/A DRINKS

BEVERAGES

Cappuccino

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Decaff Coffee

$3.00

Egg Cream

$5.50

Espresso

$3.00

Forest Cold Pressed

$5.75

Hot chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Juice

$4.00

Large Flat Water

$7.00

Large Sparkling Water

$7.00

Latte

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$4.00

Red Cold Pressed

$4.50

Soda

$3.50

BRUNCH

Breakfast (Delray)

Avocado Benedict

$10.95

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Bee Benedict

$10.50

Bees Classic

$10.75

Breakfast Pizza

$14.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

Brunch Double

$13.95

Eggs your Way

$4.99

Forest Lox

$12.99

French Toast

$8.00

Ham Benedict

$11.95

Meat Lovers

$13.99

Mediterranean

$10.50

Mushroom Omelette

$11.95

Omelette your way

$12.00

Pancakes

Short Rib Stack

$17.00

Toast Royale

$13.95

Salads (Delray)

Burrata

$12.00

Roasted Beets

$11.00

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Flatbreads (Delray)

Pepperoni

$14.00

Fig & Prosciutto

$15.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$14.00

Margherita

$13.00

Spinach & Artichoke

$14.00

Bianco

$12.00

Mushroom flatbread

$14.00

Cheese Flatbread

$11.00

Handhelds (Delray)

Single Patty Burger

$10.95

Big Forest Double Burger

$12.99

Falafel Burger

$15.00

Nashville Chx Sandwich

$11.00

Club

$11.00

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Cubano

$12.00

Reuben

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

BLT

$9.95

Fish Tacos

$11.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Tacos

$10.95

Hot Dogs (Delray)

Texas

$8.50

Tropical

$8.50

Plain Hot Dog

$7.50

Congress

$9.50

Appetizers (Delray)

Wings

$8.50

Happy Fried Oysters

$8.99

Korean Spareribs

$11.92

Buffy Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

Main (Delray)

Old School Bolognese

$21.00

Braised Short Rib

$18.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.90

Cauliflower STEAK

$14.00

Sweet & Spicy Salmon

$24.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$17.00

Fish Tacos

$11.00

Soups (Delray)

Tomato Soup

$8.00

Lobster Bisque

$9.00

Baked Potato Soup

$9.00

Kids (Delray)

Kids BF combo

$7.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Kids Pancakes

$5.00

Kids Plain Mac & Cheese

$8.00

MISC.

Fried Chicken

$7.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Sd 1 Egg

$1.50

Sd 2 Eggs

$3.00

Sd Avocado

$3.00

Sd Bacon

$4.00

Sd Cinammon Toast

$2.00

Sd Rye Toast

$2.00

Sd Sourdough

$2.00

Sd White Toast

$2.00

Sd Whole Wheat Toast

$2.00

Sd Ham

$4.00

Sd House Salad

$5.00

Sd Mashed Avocado

$3.00

Sd Proscuitto

$4.00

SD Sausage

$4.00

SD Turkey

$4.00

Sides

Sd Home Fries

$3.00

Sd Disco Fries

$8.00

Sd Fontina Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Sd Plain Fries

$5.00

Sd Mushrooms

$8.50

Sd Fruit

$2.00+

Dessert (Delray)

Bread pudding

$12.00

Lava cake

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Milkshake

$7.00

Brownie

$9.00

SPECIALS

Chicken And Waffles

$19.00

Steak and Eggs

$24.99

DINNER

Salads (Delray)

Burrata

$12.00

Roasted Beets

$11.00

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Soups (Delray)

Tomato Soup

$8.00

Lobster Bisque

$9.00

Baked Potato Soup

$9.00

Flatbreads (Delray)

Pepperoni

$14.00

Fig & Prosciutto

$15.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$14.00

Margherita

$13.00

Spinach & Artichoke

$14.00

Bianco

$12.00

Mushroom flatbread

$14.00

Cheese Flatbread

$11.00

Handhelds & Appetizers (Dinner)

Big Forest Double Burger

$12.99

Buffy Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

Happy Fried Oysters

$8.99

Wings

$8.50

Mini Lobster Rolls

$18.00

Falafel Burger

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$11.00Out of stock

Korean Spareribs

$11.92

Chicken And Waffles

$18.00

Main (Delray)

Lobster Fra Diavolo

$29.00

Braised Short Rib

$18.00

Boneless Chicken Paillard

$23.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.90

Sweet & Spicy Salmon

$24.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$21.00

Old School Bolognese

$21.00

Cauliflower STEAK

$16.00

Misc. (Delray)

Sd Avocado

$3.00

Sd Mashed Avocado

$3.00

Sd Bacon

$4.00

Sd Cinammon Toast

$2.00

Sd Ham

$4.00

Sd House Salad

$5.00

Sd Mushrooms

$8.50

Sd Proscuitto

$4.00

Sd Rye Toast

$2.00

SD Sausage

$4.00

Sd Sourdough

$2.00

Sd White Toast

$2.00

Sd Whole Wheat Toast

$2.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Fried Chicken

$7.00

Sides (Dinner)

Sd Disco Fries

$8.00

Sd Mushrooms

$8.50

Fontina Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Dessert (Delray)

Bread pudding

$12.00

Lava cake

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Milkshake

$7.00

Fresh Berries With Homemade Vanilla Custard

$11.00

SPECIALS

Lobster Tail and Steak

$31.00

Sirloin and Lobster Mac and Cheese

$25.99

Steak and Potatoes

$24.99

BAR

Bottle Wine

Monforte Proseco

$48.00

Famiglia Castellani (Pinot Grigio)

$40.00

McNAB

$40.00

Castorani (Montepulciano D'Abruzzo)

$48.00

Pacific Pinot (Pinot Noir)

$52.00