3027 Forest Hill Blvd
West Palm Beach, FL 33406
BRUNCH
EGGS & MORE
- Brunch Double
scrambled eggs, bacon, pancakes, home fries, fruit, toast...$14.95
- Short Rib Stack
braised slow-cooked short rib, home fries, poached egg, scallions...$18.25OUT OF STOCK
- Meat Lovers
2Cage-free eggs cooked any style with ham, bacon and sausage, home fries and toast...$14.99
- Breakfast Pizza
mozzarella blend, baby spinach, prosciutto, hollandaise, sunny-side up eggs...$16.35
- Toast Royale
sourdough, smashed avocado, feta, smoked salmon, organic poached eggs, fresh basil...$13.50
- Mediterranean
2 Cage-free eggs cooked any style with tomato, onions and feta, home fries and toast...$10.50
- The Bees Classic
2 Cage-free eggs cooked any style with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage, home fries and toast...$10.75
- Breakfast Tacos
3 corn tortillas topped with scrambled organic eggs, green jalapeño, diced tomatoes, pickled onions, jack cheddar cheese...$11.25
- Forest Lox
scrambled eggs, smoke salmon, red onions and home fries...$14.99
- Mushroom Omelette
mixed greens, truffle vinaigrette...$12.25
- Avocado Toast
sourdough toast, avocado, microgreens, pickled fresno chiles...$12.25
- Omelette your Way
choice of (3) - mushroom, tomato, spinach, onion, bell pepper, american cheese, or ham, sausage, turkey, bacon with home fries, toast...$12.45
BENEDICT
BEES KNEES FAVORITES
PANCAKES & FRENCH TOAST
- Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
lemon zest and grape , blueberry compote...$11.25
- Pinneaple Upside Down Pancakes
buttermilk pancakes, caramelized pineapple chunks, cinnamon butter...$11.25
- Chocolate Chips
buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips inside and powdered sugar...$10.50
- French Toast
powdered sugar, condensed milk drizzle...$11.25
- Pancakes Buttermilk$8.50
- Blueberry Pancakes$11.25
SALADS
SOUPS
FLATBREADS
- FB Pepperoni
marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, caramelized onions...$14.25
- FB Fig & Prosciutto
fig jam, gorgonzola, prosciutto di parma, baby arugula...$15.25
- FB Roasted Cauliflower
bacon, cauliflower purée, caramelized onions, mozzarella, spinach, tomato...$14.25
- FB Roasted Mushrooms
crimini , shitake...$14.25
- FB Marguerita
garlic, mozzarella, tomato, basil...$13.25
- FB Spinach & Artichoke
creamed spinach, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, parmigiano...$14.25
- FB Bianco
caramelized onions, fontina, heirloom tomato, arugula...$12.25
HANDHELDS
- Classic Single Burger
american cheese, lettuce, tomato,fried onion, pickles...$10.95
- Sweet Potato Tacos
avocado, sriracha ginger aioli, tomatillo salsa, blue corn tortilla...$10.95
- Big Forest Double Burger
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, fried onion, bees knees sauce, pickles...$12.99
- Club
honey roasted turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce , tomato and avocado...$11.25
- Reuben
corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian dressing...$12.25
- Falafel Burger
wild mushrooms, red onion, shaved brussels spicy tzatziki...$15.35
- Nashville Chx Sandwich
crispy fried chicken with a touch of heat, herb mayo, shredded lettuce, pickles...$11.25
- Fish Sandwich
fish of the day, butter pickles, lemon tarragon aioli, french fries...$12.25
- Fish Tacos
sweet corn remoulade, aioli, cilantro...$12.25
- Cubano
pork belly, smoked ham, swiss cheese, jalapeno mayonnaise, house made french mustard, pickles...$12.50
- BLT$9.99
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$9.99
BIG FOOT HOT DOGS
APPETIZERS
- Korean Spareribs
crispy garlic, scallion, sesame seeds...$11.95
- Wings
(5) Fig infussed balsamic, caramelized onions...$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Buffy Cauliflower Wings
buffalo sauce, celery , blue cheese...$12.15
- Blistered Shishito Peppers
parmigiano, citrus, vegan sriracha aioli...$9.55OUT OF STOCK
- Happy Fried Oysters
tempura batter, lemon aioli...$8.99OUT OF STOCK
MAINS
- Braised Short Rib
creamy mashed potatoes, garlicky spinach, red wine demi glace...$24.15OUT OF STOCK
- Eggplant Parmigiana
crispy eggplant, marinara, mozzarella di bufalo, basil...$18.90
- Roasted Cauliflower Steak
curry, onions, chickpeas, sautéed vegetables, raisins...$18.25
- Sweet and Spicy Salmon
coconut rice, stir fried vegetables...$24.35
- Old School Bolognese
veal, beef, pork, pappardelle,burro fuso, parmigiano...$21.25
- Grilled Pork Chop
charred polenta, pepperonata...$21.35
SIDES
DESSERTS
MISC
- Balsamic Glaze$1.00
- BBQ Sauce$1.00
- Bees Knees Sauce$1.25
- Blue Cheese$1.00
- Bourbon Syrup$1.50
- Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
- Buffalo BBQ Sauce$1.00
- Chimichurri$1.50
- Chocolate Syrup$1.50
- Demi Glace$2.00
- French Mustard$1.00
- Herb Mayo$1.50
- Hollandaise Sauce$1.50
- Lemon Tarragon Aioli$1.25
- Mayonnaise$1.00
- Russian Dressing$1.00
- Russian Sauce$1.00
- Sauerkraut Dressing$1.00
- Sd 1 Egg$1.50
- Sd 2 Eggs$3.00
- Sd 3 Eggs$4.50
- Sd Avocado$3.00
- Sd Bacon$5.00
- Sd Bees Knees Fries$9.00
- Sd Buttermilk Pancakes$2.00
- Sd Cinammon Toast$2.00
- Sd Creamed Spinach$3.00
- Sd Creamy Mashed Avocado$3.00
- Sd Disco Fries$8.25
- Sd Fontina Mac & Cheese$9.15
- Sd French Fries$5.00
- Sd Fried Avocado$4.00
- Sd Fried Chicken$7.00
- Sd Fruit$2.00
- Sd Grill Chicken$7.00
- Sd Ham$5.00
- Sd Home Fries$5.00
- Sd House Salad$5.00
- Sd Mashed Avocado$8.00
- Sd Mashed Potato$8.00
- Sd Mushrooms$8.50
- Sd Proscuitto$5.00
- Sd Roasted Mushrooms$8.50
- Sd Rustic Bread$2.00
- Sd Rye Toast$2.00
- Sd Sausage$5.00
- Sd Smoke Salmon$9.00
- Sd Sourdough$2.00
- Sd Stir-Fry Vegetables$8.00
- Sd Turkey$5.00
- Sd Waffle$10.00
- Sd Watermelon & Feta Cheese$7.00
- Sd White Toast$2.00
- Sd Whole Wheat Toast$2.00
- Sriracha Ginger Aioli$1.25
- Tarragon Crème Fraîche$1.50
- Truffle Vinaigrette$1.50
- Tzatziki Sauce$1.50
- Whipped Cream$2.00
DRINKS
NA BEVERAGES
- Capuccino$5.00
- Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Coffee$3.50
- Decaff Coffee$3.50
- Egg Cream$5.50
- Evian$6.00
- Expresso$3.00
- Flat Water$3.00
- Forest Cold Pressed$5.75
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Iced Coffee$4.00
- Iced Latte$5.00
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Juice$4.00
- Latte$5.00
- Lemodade$3.50
- Milk$4.00
- Red Cold Pressed$4.50
- Soda$3.50
- Sparkling$6.00
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy !
3027 Forest Hill Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406