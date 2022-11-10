The Bee's Knee's

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Oh Honey Chicken Club
Heaven's Turkey Club
Chef Salad

Appetizers

Stuffed with Jalapeno Cream Cheese.

Waikiki Lettuce

$12.00

Sautéed Vegetables & Chicken with Mandarin Oranges, Water Chestnuts, & Bamboo Shoots. Served with Butter Lettuce Cups.

Nacho Mama's Dip

$12.00

Spicy Queso Cheese, Shredded Chicken, Tomatoes, Olives, Onions, Green Onions & Jalapeno's over Homemade Tortilla Chips. Topped with Sour Cream & Salsa.

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.50

Served with Sweet Chili.

Bacon Cheesy Fries

$8.00

Served with Cilantro Ranch, Fry Sauce, & Ketchup.

Bacon Wrapped Mushrooms

$14.00

Mushrooms Stuffed with Jalapeno Cream Cheese & wrapped with Bacon. (Remove toothpick holding it altogether before eating)

Panko Asparagus Fries

$10.00

Served with Cilantro Ranch.

Pink Floyd Dipper

$10.50

House made Alfredo mixed with House made Marinara Dip served with toasted Balsamic Bread.

Papa's Favorite Baked Brie

$12.00

Brie Cheese Smothered with Bacon, Raspberry Chipotle, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Honey Comb, Herbs, & Citrus Glaze. Served with Toasted Pita drizzled with Balsamic.

Thai Flat Bread Pizza

$12.00

Topped with Marinated Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Bell Peppers, Water Chestnuts, Green Onions, Cilantro, Mozzarella Cheese Slathered with a Thai Chili Sauce.

Pink Floyd Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Our very own Alfredo, & Marinara Sauce mixed together, Topped with Cheese & Pepperoni.

Gouda Fried Mac N Cheese Bite

$9.00

Served with Firecracker Sauce.

Crab Spinach Dip

$12.00

Served with toasted French bread slices drizzled with balsamic.

Bee Sting Wings

$11.00

Chicken Wings tossed in stinging Hot Honey sauce served with cilantro ranch & blue cheese

4 Piece Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.00

Fish 'n' Chips Basket

$15.00

Deep Fried Cracker Breaded Cod served with Cocktail & Tarter Sauce. Comes with Home Cut Fries.

Buzzin' Shrimp Trio

$14.00

Tempura Shrimp, Coconut Shrimp & Crispy Honey Shrimp.

Salads

House Salad

$6.50

Spring mix, cheese, bacon, carrots, cabbage, sunflower seeds, and cucumbers.

Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled or fried chicken with mandarin oranges, cucumbers, bell peppers, avocado, wonton chips, sesame seeds

The Prairie Salad

$14.00

Seasonal & fresh, all the veggies we have, asparagus, peppers, onions, broccoli, mushrooms & carrots.

Chef Salad

$16.00

House roasted honey ham & turkey, cheese, tomatoes, brown sugared bacon, cucumbers & carrots, black olives, red onions, bell peppers & mushrooms.

Black-N-Blue Steak Salad

$18.00

Seared sirloin, onions, mushrooms, peppers & blue cheese crumbles.

Shanghai'd Salmon Salad

$18.00

Fresh atlantic salmon, sautéed mushrooms, red peppers & onions atop mixed greens, fresh carrots, seasonal berries, served with our shanghai'd vinaigrette.

Burgers

Fire Grilled 1/2 lb. Hand Patted Burger. All Burgers Come with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, & a Pickle. Served with One Side.

The Idaho

$11.00

Good Old Cheese Burger! 1/2 lb hand patted burger, with fixings (lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickle.)

Prairie Burger

$12.00

1/2 lb hand patted burger, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Asparagus & Swiss Cheese, with fixings.

Bourbon BBQ Burger

$11.00

1/2lb hand patted burger, Mushroom, Brown Sugar Bacon & Cheddar Cheese, with fixings.

Jalapeno & Cream Cheese Stuffed Burger

$12.00

1/2lb hand patted burgers stuffed with Cream Cheese, Brown Sugar Bacon & Cheddar, with fixings

Black Bean Vegetarian

$11.00

Black Bean Patty with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, and Pickles. (Let us know if you want cheese.)

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

1/2 lb hand patted burger, Sautéed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, with fixings.

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Con Queso

$11.00

Crispy chicken topped with brown sugared bacon, tomato, spicy queso, green chili, & avocado, mozzarella, monetry blend cheese.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$11.00

House honey roasted ham, grilled pineapple, chipotle, mayo, mozzarella blend, & swiss cheese.

Heaven's Turkey Club

$11.00

House roasted turkey with lettuce, brown sugared bacon, tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, & jalapeño cream cheese.

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Seasoned Flat Iron, char-broiled, thinly sliced & topped with sautéed peppers, mushrooms, onions, & mozzarella.

The Rocky Balboa

$11.00

Pepperoni, salami, ham, cheese mayo, basil, and balsamic.

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Crispy shrimp tossed in our fire cracker sauce with parmesan, chipotle mayo, tomatoes, cucumber, mozzarella cheese with parmesan cheese sprinkled on top.

Oh Honey Chicken Club

$11.00

Grilled Herb Crusted Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella, Mayo, & Honey Mustard.

Salmon Dilly

$14.50

Fire Seared Pacific Salmon Filet with Sun Dried Tomato & Roasted Bell Pepper Jam. Mozzarella & Dilly Citrus Mayo.

Cajun Fish Sammy

$14.00

Entrees

8oz. Flat Iron

$18.00

Hand cut & House Seasoned

14oz. RIb Eye Steak

$28.00

Hand cut, fire grilled, & served with Aus Jus & creamy horseradish sauce.

Chicken Chardonnay

$16.00

Chicken breast fire grilled to perfection, topped with asparagus, mushrooms, ham, & swiss cheese, and drizzled with a delicate chardonnay sauce.

Steak Diablo

$19.00

Tender choice sirloin, fire grilled with our house tex-mex seasoning, topped with green chilies, chipotle aioli, cheddar, & Jack cheese.

Sweet Chili Fire Grilled Salmon

$19.00

Atlantic salmon fire grilled in a sweet & spicy marinade.

Slow Roasted Brisket

$18.00

Jamaican Jerk Pork Medallions

$18.00

Two bacon wrapped pork medallions, pan-seared with Jamaican Jerk Seasoning & Topped with Pineapple Sassy Salsa.

Pastas

Blackened Chicken Alfredo Penne

$18.00

House Made Alfredo Sauce mixed into Penne pasta Topped with Sauteed Veggies, & Blacked Chicken.

Pink Floyd Chicken Fettuccine

$18.00

House Made Alfredo & Marinara sauce Mixed together with Sauteed Veggies, blacked Chicken, & Fettuccine.

Crispy Chicken Bacon Mac-N-Cheese

$18.00

Desserts

Old Fashioned Shake

$6.00

Gma's Slutty Brownies

$10.00

Raspberry Chipotle Cheesecake

$10.00

Sides

Mac-N-Cheese

$5.50

House Made Mac N Cheese that has a little kick to it.

Home Cut Fries

$5.50

Waffle Fries

$5.50

Home Fries & Balsamic

$5.50

House Veggies

$5.50

Smashed Potatoes

$5.50

House made mashed potatoes topped with cheese, sour cream, green onions, & Brown sugared Bacon.

Non Alchoholic Beverages

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

7 Up

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Tomato Juice

$3.99

Italian Soda - Cherry

$3.99

Italian Soda - Blackberry

$3.99

Italian Soda - Berry

$3.99

Italian Soda - Mango

$3.99

Italian Soda - Peach

$3.99

Italian Soda - Coconut

$3.99

Ginger Beer

$3.99

Redbull

$3.00

Extra Saucy

Cilantro Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot Balsamic Dressing

$2.00

Reduced Balsamic

$2.00

Counrty Vinagrette

$0.50

Spicy Shanghai'D Vinagrette

$0.50

House Made FRY SAUCE

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Bee Sting Sauce

$0.50

Bourbon BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Kids Menu

Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Buttered Fettuccine

$9.99

Chicken Alfredo Penne

$9.99

Shredded Chicken with our House Made Alfredo over Penne Noodles.

Kick'n Cocktails 21+

Loose Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Vodka, mixed Strawberry Basil Lemonade.

The Bee's Knees Cocktail

$12.00

Absolute Vodka, whipped vodka, milk, & honey, garnished with honeycomb.

Southern Limeade

$10.00

Southern Comfort, Cherry Brandy, Lime Sour & a splash of 7-up.

Salty Derby

$10.00

Bourbon Whiskey, honey, & grapefruit juice.

Cool Gin

$10.00

Idaho Bardenay Gin & tonic water garnished with cucumbers & cilantro.

Red Bloody Mary

$10.00

Jalapeno Vodka & Bacon Vodka mixed with our house Bloody Mary mix, & Munchies.

Devil's Brew

$10.00

Old Grand Dad Bourbon Whiskey, Lime sour, & Ginger Beer

Penny Candy

$10.00

Cherry Vodka, 7 Up, with Blue Curacao & Gummy Fish!

Twisky

$10.00

Tea Time! Whiskey mixed with a Twisted Tea.

Taste the Rainbow

$10.00

Apple, Raspberry Vodka, & Malibu Layered with Orange Juice, Pomegranate Grenadine, & Blue Curacao.

The Twisted Sisters

$12.00

Sisters Twist on a Long Island with Mountain Dew & Fresh Muddled Berries

Pineapple Upside Down Cake Martini

$10.00

Vanilla, & Whipped Vodka, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Soda Water garnished with Sprinkles Pineapple & Cherry.

Killer Kraken

$10.00

Kraken Dark Rum Mixed with Strawberry Basil Lemonade.

Domestic Disturbance

$10.00

Five Wives Vodka, Blue Curacao, & shaken with Cranberry.

Singapore Slinger

$10.00

Gin, Vodka, pineapple, cranberry, & a cherry zing with lime

Berry mojito

$12.00

Bacardi Silver Mixed with Fresh Muddled Berries, Mint, Limes, & Soda Water.

Cookie Monster

$10.00

Chocolate Vodka, Rumchata, Whipped Cream Vodka, Cream & Chocolate Sauce.

Cucumber Corointa

$10.00

Absolute Vodka, Margarita style with muddled cucumber, baby Corona.

Long Beach

$10.00

Tequila, Triple Sec, Rum, Vodka, Gin, & sour mix with cranberry juice

AMF

$10.00

Gin, Light Rum, Tequila, Vodka, Blue Curacao, sour mix, & 7up

IDA-Russian

$10.00

Whipped Cream Vodka, espresso vodka, Kahlua, & cream

Honey Jack & Coke

$8.00

Honey Jack & 7UP

$8.00

Long Island

$10.00

Gin, Vodka, Tequilla, Rum & 3 Sec mixed with Sour & topped with a splash of Pepsi.

Tigers Blood

$10.00

Strawberry Absolute Vodka, Malibu, Strawberry Puree, & Soda Water.

Titos Moscow Mule

$12.00

Tito's Vodka, Mixed with Ginger Liqueur, Ginger Beer & Limes.

Well Margarita

$8.00

Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Sour, Limes.

Pierced Fuzzy Navel

$10.00

Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Orange Juice, Grenadine.

Hornitos Margarita

$10.00

Hornito's Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Sour, & Limes.

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Triple Sec, Orange Juice, & Cranberry Juice.

Mojito

$12.00

Crown Royal & Coke

$8.00

Boozy Root Beer Float

$10.00

Bottled / Canned Beer 21+

Pabst Hard Coffee

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Jerimiah Johnson Scotch Ale

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Lush Ipa

$5.00

Budlight

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors light

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Michlob Ultra

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

850 Lindsay Blvd, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Directions

Gallery
The Bee’s Knee’s image
The Bee’s Knee’s image

Map
