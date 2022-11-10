- Home
- The Bee's Knee's
The Bee's Knee's
602 Reviews
$$
850 Lindsay Blvd
Idaho Falls, ID 83402
Popular Items
Appetizers
Waikiki Lettuce
Sautéed Vegetables & Chicken with Mandarin Oranges, Water Chestnuts, & Bamboo Shoots. Served with Butter Lettuce Cups.
Nacho Mama's Dip
Spicy Queso Cheese, Shredded Chicken, Tomatoes, Olives, Onions, Green Onions & Jalapeno's over Homemade Tortilla Chips. Topped with Sour Cream & Salsa.
Jalapeno Poppers
Served with Sweet Chili.
Bacon Cheesy Fries
Served with Cilantro Ranch, Fry Sauce, & Ketchup.
Bacon Wrapped Mushrooms
Mushrooms Stuffed with Jalapeno Cream Cheese & wrapped with Bacon. (Remove toothpick holding it altogether before eating)
Panko Asparagus Fries
Served with Cilantro Ranch.
Pink Floyd Dipper
House made Alfredo mixed with House made Marinara Dip served with toasted Balsamic Bread.
Papa's Favorite Baked Brie
Brie Cheese Smothered with Bacon, Raspberry Chipotle, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Honey Comb, Herbs, & Citrus Glaze. Served with Toasted Pita drizzled with Balsamic.
Thai Flat Bread Pizza
Topped with Marinated Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Bell Peppers, Water Chestnuts, Green Onions, Cilantro, Mozzarella Cheese Slathered with a Thai Chili Sauce.
Pink Floyd Pepperoni Pizza
Our very own Alfredo, & Marinara Sauce mixed together, Topped with Cheese & Pepperoni.
Gouda Fried Mac N Cheese Bite
Served with Firecracker Sauce.
Crab Spinach Dip
Served with toasted French bread slices drizzled with balsamic.
Bee Sting Wings
Chicken Wings tossed in stinging Hot Honey sauce served with cilantro ranch & blue cheese
4 Piece Chicken Tenders & Fries
Fish 'n' Chips Basket
Deep Fried Cracker Breaded Cod served with Cocktail & Tarter Sauce. Comes with Home Cut Fries.
Buzzin' Shrimp Trio
Tempura Shrimp, Coconut Shrimp & Crispy Honey Shrimp.
Salads
House Salad
Spring mix, cheese, bacon, carrots, cabbage, sunflower seeds, and cucumbers.
Chicken Salad
Grilled or fried chicken with mandarin oranges, cucumbers, bell peppers, avocado, wonton chips, sesame seeds
The Prairie Salad
Seasonal & fresh, all the veggies we have, asparagus, peppers, onions, broccoli, mushrooms & carrots.
Chef Salad
House roasted honey ham & turkey, cheese, tomatoes, brown sugared bacon, cucumbers & carrots, black olives, red onions, bell peppers & mushrooms.
Black-N-Blue Steak Salad
Seared sirloin, onions, mushrooms, peppers & blue cheese crumbles.
Shanghai'd Salmon Salad
Fresh atlantic salmon, sautéed mushrooms, red peppers & onions atop mixed greens, fresh carrots, seasonal berries, served with our shanghai'd vinaigrette.
Burgers
The Idaho
Good Old Cheese Burger! 1/2 lb hand patted burger, with fixings (lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickle.)
Prairie Burger
1/2 lb hand patted burger, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Asparagus & Swiss Cheese, with fixings.
Bourbon BBQ Burger
1/2lb hand patted burger, Mushroom, Brown Sugar Bacon & Cheddar Cheese, with fixings.
Jalapeno & Cream Cheese Stuffed Burger
1/2lb hand patted burgers stuffed with Cream Cheese, Brown Sugar Bacon & Cheddar, with fixings
Black Bean Vegetarian
Black Bean Patty with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, and Pickles. (Let us know if you want cheese.)
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2 lb hand patted burger, Sautéed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, with fixings.
Sandwiches
Crispy Chicken Con Queso
Crispy chicken topped with brown sugared bacon, tomato, spicy queso, green chili, & avocado, mozzarella, monetry blend cheese.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
House honey roasted ham, grilled pineapple, chipotle, mayo, mozzarella blend, & swiss cheese.
Heaven's Turkey Club
House roasted turkey with lettuce, brown sugared bacon, tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, & jalapeño cream cheese.
Steak Sandwich
Seasoned Flat Iron, char-broiled, thinly sliced & topped with sautéed peppers, mushrooms, onions, & mozzarella.
The Rocky Balboa
Pepperoni, salami, ham, cheese mayo, basil, and balsamic.
Shrimp Po Boy
Crispy shrimp tossed in our fire cracker sauce with parmesan, chipotle mayo, tomatoes, cucumber, mozzarella cheese with parmesan cheese sprinkled on top.
Oh Honey Chicken Club
Grilled Herb Crusted Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella, Mayo, & Honey Mustard.
Salmon Dilly
Fire Seared Pacific Salmon Filet with Sun Dried Tomato & Roasted Bell Pepper Jam. Mozzarella & Dilly Citrus Mayo.
Cajun Fish Sammy
Entrees
8oz. Flat Iron
Hand cut & House Seasoned
14oz. RIb Eye Steak
Hand cut, fire grilled, & served with Aus Jus & creamy horseradish sauce.
Chicken Chardonnay
Chicken breast fire grilled to perfection, topped with asparagus, mushrooms, ham, & swiss cheese, and drizzled with a delicate chardonnay sauce.
Steak Diablo
Tender choice sirloin, fire grilled with our house tex-mex seasoning, topped with green chilies, chipotle aioli, cheddar, & Jack cheese.
Sweet Chili Fire Grilled Salmon
Atlantic salmon fire grilled in a sweet & spicy marinade.
Slow Roasted Brisket
Jamaican Jerk Pork Medallions
Two bacon wrapped pork medallions, pan-seared with Jamaican Jerk Seasoning & Topped with Pineapple Sassy Salsa.
Pastas
Blackened Chicken Alfredo Penne
House Made Alfredo Sauce mixed into Penne pasta Topped with Sauteed Veggies, & Blacked Chicken.
Pink Floyd Chicken Fettuccine
House Made Alfredo & Marinara sauce Mixed together with Sauteed Veggies, blacked Chicken, & Fettuccine.
Crispy Chicken Bacon Mac-N-Cheese
Sides
Non Alchoholic Beverages
Dr. Pepper
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Root Beer
7 Up
Ice Tea
Coffee
Strawberry Basil Lemonade
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Tomato Juice
Italian Soda - Cherry
Italian Soda - Blackberry
Italian Soda - Berry
Italian Soda - Mango
Italian Soda - Peach
Italian Soda - Coconut
Ginger Beer
Redbull
Extra Saucy
Kids Menu
Kick'n Cocktails 21+
Loose Goose
Grey Goose Vodka, mixed Strawberry Basil Lemonade.
The Bee's Knees Cocktail
Absolute Vodka, whipped vodka, milk, & honey, garnished with honeycomb.
Southern Limeade
Southern Comfort, Cherry Brandy, Lime Sour & a splash of 7-up.
Salty Derby
Bourbon Whiskey, honey, & grapefruit juice.
Cool Gin
Idaho Bardenay Gin & tonic water garnished with cucumbers & cilantro.
Red Bloody Mary
Jalapeno Vodka & Bacon Vodka mixed with our house Bloody Mary mix, & Munchies.
Devil's Brew
Old Grand Dad Bourbon Whiskey, Lime sour, & Ginger Beer
Penny Candy
Cherry Vodka, 7 Up, with Blue Curacao & Gummy Fish!
Twisky
Tea Time! Whiskey mixed with a Twisted Tea.
Taste the Rainbow
Apple, Raspberry Vodka, & Malibu Layered with Orange Juice, Pomegranate Grenadine, & Blue Curacao.
The Twisted Sisters
Sisters Twist on a Long Island with Mountain Dew & Fresh Muddled Berries
Pineapple Upside Down Cake Martini
Vanilla, & Whipped Vodka, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Soda Water garnished with Sprinkles Pineapple & Cherry.
Killer Kraken
Kraken Dark Rum Mixed with Strawberry Basil Lemonade.
Domestic Disturbance
Five Wives Vodka, Blue Curacao, & shaken with Cranberry.
Singapore Slinger
Gin, Vodka, pineapple, cranberry, & a cherry zing with lime
Berry mojito
Bacardi Silver Mixed with Fresh Muddled Berries, Mint, Limes, & Soda Water.
Cookie Monster
Chocolate Vodka, Rumchata, Whipped Cream Vodka, Cream & Chocolate Sauce.
Cucumber Corointa
Absolute Vodka, Margarita style with muddled cucumber, baby Corona.
Long Beach
Tequila, Triple Sec, Rum, Vodka, Gin, & sour mix with cranberry juice
AMF
Gin, Light Rum, Tequila, Vodka, Blue Curacao, sour mix, & 7up
IDA-Russian
Whipped Cream Vodka, espresso vodka, Kahlua, & cream
Honey Jack & Coke
Honey Jack & 7UP
Long Island
Gin, Vodka, Tequilla, Rum & 3 Sec mixed with Sour & topped with a splash of Pepsi.
Tigers Blood
Strawberry Absolute Vodka, Malibu, Strawberry Puree, & Soda Water.
Titos Moscow Mule
Tito's Vodka, Mixed with Ginger Liqueur, Ginger Beer & Limes.
Well Margarita
Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Sour, Limes.
Pierced Fuzzy Navel
Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Orange Juice, Grenadine.
Hornitos Margarita
Hornito's Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Sour, & Limes.
Sex on the Beach
Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Triple Sec, Orange Juice, & Cranberry Juice.
Mojito
Crown Royal & Coke
Boozy Root Beer Float
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
850 Lindsay Blvd, Idaho Falls, ID 83402