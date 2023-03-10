Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bee's Knees - Williamsburg 65 N 7th Street

No reviews yet

65 N 7th Street

New York, NY 11249

Sandwiches

Bees Burger with Fries

Bees Burger with Fries

$22.00

Served with French Fries. Bees Burger Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Spicy Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Cheddar

Fried Chicken Sandwich with Fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich with Fries

$21.00

Served with French Fries - Buttermilk Marinated Chicken Breast, Creole Seasoned, Red Cabbage Slaw, Spicy Pickles, Smoked Jalapeño Ranch

Impossible Bees Burger with Fries

$22.00

Served with French Fries, Shallot Mushroom Marmalade, Honeyed Baby Kale, Horseradish Cheddar

Bee's Burger

Bee's Burger

$15.00

Bees Burger Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Spicy Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Cheddar

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Shallot Mushroom Marmalade, Honeyed Baby Kale, Horseradish Cheddar

Fried Chicken Sammy

Fried Chicken Sammy

$15.00

Buttermilk Marinated Chicken Breast, Creole Seasoned, Red Cabbage Slaw, Spicy Pickles, Smoked Jalapeño Ranch

Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$16.00

Black Garlic Caesar Dressing, Brioche Crumbs, Parmesan

Small Plates

Honey Truffle Fries

Honey Truffle Fries

$12.00

Black Garlic Aioli

Bumble Fries

$16.00

House Spice, Caramelized Onions, Beer Cheese, Scallion

Cajun Fries

$12.00

Regular Fries

$10.00

Potato and Fontina Croquettes

$16.00

Roasted Pepper & Olive Rouille, Lemon Parsley Gremolata

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Bees Garlicky Hot Honey, Crispy Shallots

Roasted Carrots

$17.00

Whipped Feta, Smoked Paprika, Cilantro Pesto, Pistachio

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$18.00

Tempura Buffalo Cauliflower, House Buffalo Sauce, Pickled Jalapeños, Dill Aioli

Wine Bottles

BOTTLE - Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00

BOTTLE - Rosé

$60.00

BOTTLE - Orange Wine, Gulp Hablo

$60.00

BOTTLE - Rioja

$65.00

BOTTLE - Prosecco

$65.00

BOTTLE - Lambrusco

$65.00

BOTTLE - Mead

$60.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Club Soda - 1 Liter Bottle

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our gin and honey focused cocktails with dinner! Opening for brunch during Easter Weekend!

Location

65 N 7th Street, New York, NY 11249

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

