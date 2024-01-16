Breakfast & Brunch
Bees Knees Diner Forest Hill Blvd
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bees Knees Diner is a day-to-night diner in West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Greenacres and Delray Beach, offering comfort food in a relaxed atmosphere.
Location
3027 Forest Hill Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33406
