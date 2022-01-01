Main picView gallery

BeetBox

review star

No reviews yet

5708 Northwest Expressway

Warr Acres, OK 73132

Order Again

Popular Items

KANEZ CHICKLESS SANDWICH
SIDE OF GARLIC & HERB FRIES
SMAC CHICKLESS SANDWICH

CHICKLESS SANDWICHES

ALL CHICKLESS SANDWICHES COME WITH THE SAME BASE: LETTUCE, TOMATOES, PICKLES, & ONION. JUST CHOOSE WHICH SAUCE YOU'D LIKE ON IT, OR SELECT OUR "PLAIN CHICKLESS SANDWICH" FOR YOUR SAUCES TO COME ON THE SIDE.
PLAIN (CHOOSE A SIDE SAUCE OPTION)

PLAIN (CHOOSE A SIDE SAUCE OPTION)

$15.00
BBQ CHICKLESS SANDWICH

BBQ CHICKLESS SANDWICH

$15.00

BUFFALO CHICKLESS SANDWICH

$15.00

EAT MOR CHKN CHICKLESS SANDWICH

$15.00

HONEY BBQ CHICKLESS SANDWICH

$15.00

HONEY MUSTARD CHICKLESS SANDWICH

$15.00

HOT HONEY CHICKLESS SANDWICH

$15.00

IN-N-OUT CHICKLESS SANDWICH

$15.00
KANEZ CHICKLESS SANDWICH

KANEZ CHICKLESS SANDWICH

$15.00

MANGO HABANERO CHICKLESS SANDWICH

$15.00

RANCH CHICKLESS SANDWICH

$15.00

SMAC CHICKLESS SANDWICH

$15.00

SPICY BBQ CHICKLESS SANDWICH

$15.00

SPICY CHICKLESS SANDWICH

$15.00

SWEET CHILI CHICKLESS SANDWICH

$15.00

TURN UP THE BEET CHICKLESS SANDWICH

$15.00

UnBEETable Bites

6 PIECE unBEETable BITES

$9.00

8 PIECE unBEETable BITES

$11.00

12 PIECE unBEETable BITES

$15.00

SPECIALS

CARNE ASADA TACOS (GF)

CARNE ASADA TACOS (GF)

$15.00

4 STREET TACOS STUFFED WITH HOUSE MARINADE CARNE ASADA, GARNISHED WITH FRESH DICED ONION, CILANTRO, SALSA VERDE & LIME WEDGE. (WHITE CORN TORTILLA)

SIDES OF FRIES

SIDE OF GARLIC & HERB FRIES

SIDE OF GARLIC & HERB FRIES

$4.50

OUR OG FRIES- TOSSED IN GARLIC & HERB SEASONINGS

SIDE OF CAJUN FRIES

SIDE OF CAJUN FRIES

$4.50

OUR FRIES TOSSED IN VEGAN BUTTER & CAJUN SEASONINGS.

SIDE OF GARLIC PARMESAN FRIES

SIDE OF GARLIC PARMESAN FRIES

$6.50

OUR FRIES TOSSED IN GARLIC BUTTER & GARNISHED WITH SHREDDED VEGAN PARM.

SIDE OF HOT HONEY FRIES

SIDE OF HOT HONEY FRIES

$6.50

OUR FRIES TOSSED IN OUR PROPRIETARY VEGAN HOT HONEY & DUSTED IN CAJUN SEASONINGS

SIDE OF LOADED FRIES

SIDE OF LOADED FRIES

$6.50

OUR FRIES SMOTHERED IN VEGAN NACHO CHEEZE SAUCE, RANCH DRIZZLE, BACON BITS, AND JALAPENOS.

LARGE FRY MEALS

LARGE GARLIC & HERB FRY MEAL

LARGE GARLIC & HERB FRY MEAL

$11.00

OUR OG FRIES- TOSSED IN GARLIC & HERB SEASONINGS.

LARGE CAJUN FRY MEAL

LARGE CAJUN FRY MEAL

$11.00

OUR FRIES TOSSED IN VEGAN BUTTER AND CAJUN SEASONINGS.

LARGE GARLIC PARMESAN FRY MEAL

LARGE GARLIC PARMESAN FRY MEAL

$15.00

OUR FRIES TOSSED IN GARLIC BUTTER AND GARNISHED WITH SHREDDED VEGAN PARM.

LARGE HOT HONEY FRY

LARGE HOT HONEY FRY

$15.00

OUR FRIES DRIZZLED IN OUR HOUSE MADE VEGAN HOT HONEY & TOSSED IN CAJUN SEASONING.

LARGE LOADED FRY MEAL

LARGE LOADED FRY MEAL

$15.00

OUR FRIES SMOTHERED IN VEGAN NACHO CHEEZE SAUCE, RANCH DRIZZLE, BACON BITS, & JALAPENOS.

LEMONADES

FLAVORS CHANGE DAILY BASED ON FRESHNESS. ALL MADE FROM SCRATCH!

PINEAPPLE LEMONADE

$3.75Out of stock

MANGO LEMONADE

2oz SAUCES ON THE SIDE

2oz BBQ

2oz BBQ

$0.75

A TRADITIONAL SMOKEY BBQ SAUCE.

2oz BUFFALO

2oz BUFFALO

$0.75

A TRADITIONAL TANGY BUFFALO SAUCE.

2oz EAT MOR CHKN

2oz EAT MOR CHKN

$0.99

A VEGAN VERSION OF THE POPULAR SAUCE FROM THE FAST FOOD CHAIN CLOSED ON SUNDAYS.

2oz GARLIC PARM

2oz GARLIC PARM

$0.75

GARLIC BUTTER + SHREDDED VEGAN PARM

2oz HONEY BBQ

2oz HONEY BBQ

$0.75

TRADITIONAL BBQ MADE WITH OUR PROPRIETARY VEGAN HONEY.

2oz HONEY MUSTARD

2oz HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

MADE WITH OUR PROPRIETARY VEGAN HONEY.

2oz HOT HONEY

2oz HOT HONEY

$0.75

OUR PROPRIETARY VEGAN HONEY INFUSED WITH CAJUN FLAVORS FROM NASHVILLE.

2oz IN-N-OUT

2oz IN-N-OUT

$0.99

A VEGAN VERSION OF THE BURGER SAUCE FROM CALI.

2oz KANEZ

2oz KANEZ

$0.99

A VEGAN VERSION OF THE CREAMY PEPPERY SAUCE FROM RAISING ____.

2oz LEMON PEPPER

2oz LEMON PEPPER

$0.75

A WET VEGAN BUTTER SAUCE WITH LEMON PEPPER SEASONING.

2oz MANGO HABANERO

2oz MANGO HABANERO

$0.75

A BRIGHT & TANGY COMBINATION OF ZESTY HABANERO PEPPER & SWEET MANGO.

2oz RANCH

2oz RANCH

$0.99

VEGAN GARLIC & HERB RANCH

2oz SMAC

2oz SMAC

$0.99

A VEGAN VERSION OF BIG ___ SAUCE.

2oz SPICY

2oz SPICY

$0.75

A TRADITIONAL HOT SAUCE.

2oz SPICY BBQ

2oz SPICY BBQ

$0.75

SMOKEY BBQ SAUCE WITH A SLIGHT PEPPERY KICK.

2oz SWEET CHILI

2oz SWEET CHILI

$0.75

A SPICY ASIAN STYLE SAUCE THAT GETS SPICIER WITH EACH BITE

2oz TURN UP THE BEET

2oz TURN UP THE BEET

$0.75

LET JUST SAY... YOU'LL NEED A LEMONADE TO WASH THIS ONE DOWN.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy delicious 100% vegan eats in on our outdoor patio, indoor lounge, or to go through curbside pickup! Everything is 100% vegan and made from scratch from our famous #unBEETable chicken, sauces, desserts, & drinks!

Location

5708 Northwest Expressway, Warr Acres, OK 73132

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

