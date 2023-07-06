Beetle's Bar and Grill

BONE-IN WINGS

$14.00

We prepare our chicken by seasoning, baking, and finishing it with a golden fried touch. It is served with celery sticks and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing. You can choose to have it as is or with up to two different sauces of your choice!Our chicken is seasoned, baked, and finished golden fried, served with celery sticks and a choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing. Served naked or tossed in your choice of up to 2 sauces!