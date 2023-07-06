Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beetle's Bar and Grill

230 20th ave sw

Rochester, MN 55902

NEW MENU FOOD

APPETIZERS

Select one of our delicious choices to start satisfying your hunger!

CHEESE CURDS

$12.00

White cheddar cheese curds served with ranch... local favorite!

CHIPTOLE BBQ PORK FLATBREAD

CHIPTOLE BBQ PORK FLATBREAD

$13.00

Shredded pork, onions, jalapenos, and mixed shredded cheese all on grilled Naan bread and covered in our signature chipotle BBQ sauce.

NACHOS

$16.00

Tortilla chips topped with mozzarella & cheddar cheese, loaded with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & black olives with sour cream & salsa. Choice of chicken, ground beef, or shredded pork.

ONION RINGS

$12.00

Fresh onions hand-dipped with our signature beer batter and served with a choice of dipping sauce

QUESADILLA

$13.00

Grilled garlic and herb tortilla loaded with a blend of cheeses, tomatoes, onions & cilantro served with a choice of meat.

PRETZEL BALLS

$12.00

Warm pretzel bites served with cheese dipping sauce.

STEAK STREET TACOS

STEAK STREET TACOS

$16.00

Steak tacos filled with fresh cilantro, onion, queso fresco, and a squeeze of lime, all wrapped in warm flour tortillas. Accompanied by our homemade guacamole and salsa, this dish will surely satisfy your cravings

WALLEYE FINGERS

$16.00

Canadian walleye strips hand-dipped in our signature beer batter, golden fried and served with tartar sauce.

SOUPS & SALADS

We offer freshly made salads tailored to your preferences and a selection of homemade soups. Our salad dressings range from Ranch, French, Thousand Island, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard, Caesar, Italian, Fat-Free Ranch, Raspberry Vinaigrette, to Balsamic dressing.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

Enjoy our crispy fried chicken coated in buffalo sauce, served on a bed of fresh mixed lettuce, and topped with cheese, tomato, onion, and black olives. You have the option to choose between ranch or blue cheese dressing.

CHEF

$13.50

Indulge in a delicious and refreshing salad with crisp lettuce, savory ham and turkey, flavorful onion and tomato, black olives, a delightful mix of cheeses, and your preferred dressing.

COBB

$13.50

Enjoy a delicious mixed-greens salad with chicken, bacon, tomato, egg, and blue cheese. Choose your favorite dressing to complete the dish.

CRISPY LEMON CAESAR

$16.00

Romaine with parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing and croutons, topped with crispy lemon or grilled chicken and pico de gallo. Yum!

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

Enjoy a delicious salad made of crisp Romaine lettuce, savory Parmesan cheese, grilled chicken breast, crunchy croutons, and topped off with flavorful Caesar dressing.

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$7.00

Enjoy a delicious salad of Romaine lettuce topped with Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

SIDE SALAD

$7.00

Fresh greens, cheese, tomato & onion

SOUP

$6.50

Soup of the day

TACO SALAD

$15.00

Try our savory salad with your choice of beef, chicken, or pork, topped with cheese, tomatoes, olives, onions, salsa, sour cream, and tortilla chips.

CHILI

$6.50Out of stock

GOURMET GRILL BURGERS

Our gourmet burgers are 100% USDA choice ground beef. Served with your choice of side. Sub Chicken, Beyond Burger +3.5, or Gluten-free buns +2.5 to any of our options!
BLACK AND BLEU PIMENTO

BLACK AND BLEU PIMENTO

$15.50

Black and Bleu Pimento Cheese is one of the oldest and most highly regarded recipes in the BBQ world! We elevated the classic pimento cheese recipe and served it on a cheeseburger for a flavorful twist!

CALIFORNIA BACON CHEESEBURGER

CALIFORNIA BACON CHEESEBURGER

$15.50

Delicious American cheese and crispy bacon on a toasted bun. It's also accompanied by fresh lettuce, juicy tomato, onion, pickle, and a side of mayo. Enjoy!

FIRE PIT BURGER

FIRE PIT BURGER

$15.50

The grilled bun is topped with spicy chipotle mayo, bacon, and pepper jack cheese, while lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles are served on the side.

HONEY HAM-BANERO BURGER

$15.50

This masterpiece will tickle the taste buds. Smoky honey habanero seasoning mixed into ground beef and topped with house-made honey habanero mustard, ham, and pickled peppers.

KICKIN COWBOY BURGER

KICKIN COWBOY BURGER

$15.50

Enjoy a delicious burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, house-made BBQ sauce, beer-battered onion rings, and jalapenos for a spicy kick. If you prefer a milder taste, simply request to have the jalapenos removed.

MUSHROOM SWISS

MUSHROOM SWISS

$15.00

This classic combination takes the juiciness of a perfectly grilled burger and pairs it with sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese to create a taste sensation that will have you coming back for more

PATTY MELT

PATTY MELT

$15.00

Sautéed onions, swiss and American cheese on grilled marble rye bread.

PEANUT BUTTER BURGER

$15.50

Grilled bun topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, peanut butter, and mayo. You might be surprised by how delicious it tastes! Surprisingly good combo!

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

$15.50

Indulge in our delectable combination of Swiss cheese, sauteed onion, bacon, and our renowned smokehouse dressing.

QUESADILLA BURGER

QUESADILLA BURGER

$15.00

This unique creation combines the best of two beloved classics: the bold, zesty flavors of a quesadilla and the juicy, satisfying goodness of a burger. Prepare your taste buds for a tantalizing journey!

1/3 CHEESEBURGER

$13.00

Enjoy a delicious combination of American cheese, onion, tomato, pickle, and lettuce all served on our artisan bun!

ENTREES

Steak, Pork, Pasta, Salmon, Chicken! Items that are more focused on things that are entree driven.

BASEBALL CUT SIRLOIN

$26.00

This thick, flavorful cut of meat is lean and comparable to filet mignon. It has been seasoned, seared, and will be served with a side dish.

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$14.50

Hand cut and dipped in our beer batter, golden fried, served with fries and a choice of dipping sauce. FAN FAVORITE.

CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO

$20.00

Fettuccine pasta topped with chicken, broccoli, and tossed in our signature alfredo sauce. Try it Cajun style to give it a flavorful twist! +.75 Mushrooms

LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE

$23.00

Enjoy a hearty serving of lobster mixed with cavatappi pasta, all smothered in a delectable smoked gouda cheese sauce.

2 PIECE DARK BROASTED CHICKEN

$13.00

Our delicious chicken is lightly breaded with our secret recipe, pressure cooked to order, and comes with your choice of one side. Please note that it takes a minimum of 20 minutes to prepare. If you prefer, you may substitute broasted chicken breast for an additional cost of $1.5 each.

2 PIECE WHITE BROASTED CHICKEN

$13.00

Our delicious chicken is lightly breaded with our secret recipe, pressure cooked to order, and comes with your choice of one side. Please note that it takes a minimum of 20 minutes to prepare. If you prefer, you may substitute broasted chicken breast for an additional cost of $1.5 each.

4 PIECE DARK CHICKEN

4 PIECE DARK CHICKEN

$15.00

Our delicious chicken is lightly breaded with our secret recipe, pressure cooked to order, and comes with your choice of one side. Please note that it takes a minimum of 20 minutes to prepare. If you prefer, you may substitute broasted chicken breast for an additional cost of $1.5 each.

4 PIECE MIXED CHICKEN

4 PIECE MIXED CHICKEN

$15.00

Our delicious chicken is lightly breaded with our secret recipe, pressure cooked to order, and comes with your choice of one side. Please note that it takes a minimum of 20 minutes to prepare. If you prefer, you may substitute broasted chicken breast for an additional cost of $1.5 each.

4 PIECE WHITE CHICKEN

4 PIECE WHITE CHICKEN

$15.00

Our delicious chicken is lightly breaded with our secret recipe, pressure cooked to order, and comes with your choice of one side. Please note that it takes a minimum of 20 minutes to prepare. If you prefer, you may substitute broasted chicken breast for an additional cost of $1.5 each.

MAUI WOWEE SALMON

$26.00

Seared salmon coated in a Hawaiian teriyaki rub and topped with fresh mango salsa. Served alongside fragrant jasmine rice and steamed broccoli. Bon appétit!

GLAZED RIB CHOP

$20.00

MN-raised bone-in duroc pork chop smothered in apple horseradish jam and served with a choice of side.

SHRIMP BASKET

$13.50

Breaded and golden fried shrimp, served with fries and a choice of tartar, cocktail, or both. Extra sauces +.75

TILAPIA DINNER

$13.00

You can choose to have your food hand-dipped in our beer batter golden fried, or grilled, and it comes with one side of your choice.

SANDWICHES

All of our signature sandwiches are served with your choice of one side! (excluding Hot Turkey or Hot Beef) Extra sauce and dressing +.75
AVOCADO TURKEY BACON MELT

AVOCADO TURKEY BACON MELT

$16.00

A fabulous combination of turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served on cranberry wild rice bread and homemade cranberry sauce.

BLT

BLT

$13.00

Simple but mighty! Crispy bacon with lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on toasted sourdough.

CLUB

CLUB

$16.00

This item has been on our menu for 20 years and has proven to be a classic. It includes ham, roasted turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, and mayo, all served on toasted sourdough bread.

EL CUBANO

$16.00

Our delicious sandwich comes with ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and our special house-made spicy jalapeno mustard, all served on a grilled hoagie. Enjoy!

HOT BEEF

HOT BEEF

$14.00

In-house roasted shredded beef on sourdough bread. It's accompanied by mashed potatoes covered in savory beef gravy. (item excludes the choice of side)

HOT TURKEY

HOT TURKEY

$14.00

In-house roasted shredded turkey on sourdough bread. It's accompanied by mashed potatoes covered in savory turkey gravy. (item excludes the choice of side)

HOT HAM & CHEESE

$12.00

This sandwich is made with sliced ham, American cheese, and thick grilled sourdough bread.

HOT HAM & CHEESE DELUXE

HOT HAM & CHEESE DELUXE

$14.50

A delicious sandwich consisting of grilled sourdough bread, shaved ham, American cheese, crispy bacon, and a perfectly cooked over-easy egg.

RACHEL

RACHEL

$14.50

Grilled marble rye bread loaded with turkey, house-made COLESLAW, 1000, and Swiss cheese

REUBEN

REUBEN

$14.50

Indulge in a scrumptious grilled marble rye sandwich filled with delectable corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and a flavorful 1000 dressing.

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$16.00

Our delicious hoagie is made with thinly sliced beef, grilled onions and peppers, and melted provolone cheese. It's served fresh and comes with a side of cheese sauce.

TUNA MELT

TUNA MELT

$13.00

Our delicious house-made tuna salad is served on grilled sourdough bread with melted American cheese.

WALLEYE

WALLEYE

$16.00

Enjoy a Canadian walleye fillet that is hand-battered to perfection and served on a grilled hoagie. It comes with fresh lettuce, tomato, and a side of delicious tartar sauce.

ADULT GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

Thick grilled sourdough sandwich with melted American cheese.

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

6-ounce chicken breast on our delicious artisan bun along with your choice of one side.
BUFFALO SANDWICH

BUFFALO SANDWICH

$15.00

Chicken coated in seasoned flour, deep fried, and smothered in our special buffalo sauce. To top it off, we add Swiss cheese and serve it with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of either ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side. Enjoy!

CHICKEN CORDON SANDWICH

CHICKEN CORDON SANDWICH

$15.00

Enjoy a delicious Grilled Chicken Breast sandwiched between a fresh bun. The sandwich is enhanced with savory ham and Swiss cheese, and topped off with delectable honey mustard.

CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT

CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT

$14.00

Enjoy a delectable Chicken Salad Sandwich with the perfect blend of flavors and textures, including cranberries, apples, and pecans.

LOADED CAJUN SANDWICH

LOADED CAJUN SANDWICH

$15.00

Cajun-seasoned chicken breast is fried to perfection and topped with pepper jack cheese and chipotle mayo. It comes with lettuce, tomato, and onion on the side. For an extra kick, add jalapenos for only $0.75 or bacon for $1.00. Enjoy!(Pictured with jalapeño and bacon)

MIKE'S HOT HONEY

MIKE'S HOT HONEY

$15.00

Delicious crispy fried chicken coated in Mike's Hot Honey, topped with jalapenos, and served with fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion on the side.

SMOKEHOUSE SANDWICH

SMOKEHOUSE SANDWICH

$15.00

Tasty grilled sourdough sandwich with juicy chicken breast, melted Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce and tomato, sliced onion, and our legendary smokehouse dressing.

BEETLE WRAPS

We serve all our wraps on a garlic-herb tortilla and you can choose one side to go with it.

BUFFALO WRAP

$14.00

Crispy chicken coated in our mild wing sauce, blended with cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese.

CAESAR WRAP

CAESAR WRAP

$14.00

Grilled and diced chicken, fresh tomatoes, crisp romaine lettuce, tangy parmesan cheese, and a classic Caesar dressing. Enjoy the perfect blend of flavors in every bite.

SMOKEHOUSE WRAP

SMOKEHOUSE WRAP

$14.00

Grilled and diced chicken, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, onion, tomato, a combination of cheeses, and our renowned smokehouse dressing.

TUNA WRAP

$14.00

House-made tuna salad served with fresh lettuce, cheese, and tomato.

TURKEY BACON RANCH WRAP

TURKEY BACON RANCH WRAP

$14.00

Turkey, bacon, tomato, onion, lettuce, and a delightful blend of cheeses, all topped off with creamy ranch dressing.

WALLEYE WRAP

$15.00

Golden fried walleye, paired with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, juicy tomato, a delicious blend of cheeses, and served with a side of tangy tartar sauce.

KIDS MENU

This offer is only for children who are 12 years old or younger. It includes the option to choose a side dish. Additionally, you can add a kids' beverage for an extra cost of $2.00.

CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

Cheeseburger with American cheese, served on a toasted bun with a pickle. This meal includes a quarter-pound patty.

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

Grilled sourdough sandwich with melted American cheese.

BONELESS WINGS

$8.00

Enjoy our delicious chicken breasts, breaded and cooked. Choose from a variety of wing sauces. You can also have Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing with your meal.

CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00

Hand cut and dipped in our beer batter, golden fried, served with side and a choice of dipping sauce.

MAC 'N CHEESE

$7.50

KRAFT Macaroni & Cheese.

MINI CORN DOGS

$7.50

State Fair® Mini Turkey Corn Dogs

WINGS

Indulge in our delicious boneless wings - hand-cut, lightly breaded, and perfectly cooked. Or, savor our bone-in chicken wings that are seasoned, baked, and fried. Pick from a wide range of wing sauces, ranch or blue cheese, and celery to go with it.
BONELESS

BONELESS

$14.00

Enjoy deliciously juicy chicken breasts, freshly cut and lightly breaded, cooked to perfection. Savor the flavor of your choice of up to two wing sauce options, complemented by crisp celery and accompanied by either Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.

BONE-IN WINGS

$14.00

We prepare our chicken by seasoning, baking, and finishing it with a golden fried touch. It is served with celery sticks and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing. You can choose to have it as is or with up to two different sauces of your choice!Our chicken is seasoned, baked, and finished golden fried, served with celery sticks and a choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing. Served naked or tossed in your choice of up to 2 sauces!

BASKET OF FRIES

$4.99

A large order of our crispy fries.

SIDES

We offer regular single-serving sides as well as premium side options.

Apple Sauce

$2.99

Unsweetened applesauce is made from a blend of Washington state apples.

Cole Slaw

$2.99

House-made Slaw.

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

2% small curd cottage cheese.

French Fries

$2.99

Crisp cut 1/4 inch fry.

Fruit

$3.99

Seasonal variety based on availability.

Jasmine Rice

$2.99

Mashed Potato

$2.99

different ways, such as plain, with butter, turkey gravy, or beef gravy.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

These are fries made from sweet potatoes that are cut and fried.

Tater Tots

$2.99

Potato Tater Circle.

Veggie

$4.00

Steamed broccoli.

CONDIMENTS

We offer a variety of salad dressings, wing sauces, and sandwich condiments to choose from.

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Smoke House Ranch

$0.75

Mild

$0.75

Hot

$0.75

Fire

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Honey BBQ

$0.75

Chip BBQ

$0.75

Honey Garlic

$0.75

Garlic Parm

$0.75

Sweet Chili Garlic

$0.75

Jamaican Jerk

$0.75

Cry Baby Craig's

$0.75

Nashville Hot

$0.75

Hot Honey

$0.75

Chip Mayo

$0.75

Cranberry Mayo

$0.75

Apple Horseradish Jam

$0.75

Tartar

$0.75

Cocktail

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

French

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

1000

$0.75

Fat-Free Ranch

$0.75

Balsamic

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

MISC

We offer pint-sized portions of our selected side dishes.

Pint Cole Slaw

$5.00

Pint French Fries

$4.99

Pint Cottage Cheese

$5.00

Pint Veggie

$6.00

Pint Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Pint Fruit

$6.00

Pint Mashed

$5.00

$0.75

Celery

$2.00

Side Gravy

$0.75

Jalapenos

$0.75

Small Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Large Cheese Sauce

$1.50

BEVERAGES (3PD)

Online Beverages

To-Go Soda

$2.30

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.60

Tropical Red Bull

$4.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$4.60

Blueberry Red Bull

$4.60

Coffee

$2.30

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Liquid Ice

$4.60

VALUE OFFERINGS

SALADS

Enjoy a delicious salad made with fresh mixed greens, juicy tomatoes, onions, and a combination of shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheese. You can select your preferred dressing and add some croutons for extra crunch. This salad can serve up to 4-6 people.
HOUSE

HOUSE

$30.00

Enjoy a delicious salad made with fresh mixed greens, juicy tomatoes, onions, and a combination of shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheese. You can select your preferred dressing and add some croutons for extra crunch. This salad can serve up to 4-6 people.

BUFFALO CHICKEN

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$50.00

This dish features crispy fried or grilled chicken coated in a tangy buffalo sauce and served on a fresh, mixed lettuce bed. It's then topped with cheese, tomatoes, diced onion, and black olives. Choice of House-made blue cheese dressing or Ranch. Servers 4-6

CAESAR LEMON CHICKEN

CAESAR LEMON CHICKEN

$50.00

Romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, and croutons is a classic Caesar salad while adding crispy lemon or grilled chicken with pico de gallo gives it a tasty twist. Serves 4-6

CHEF

CHEF

$45.00

Indulge in a delicious and refreshing salad with crisp lettuce, savory ham and turkey, flavorful onion and tomato, black olives, a delightful mix of cheeses, and your preferred dressing. Servers 4-6

COBB

COBB

$45.00

Enjoy a delicious mixed-greens salad with chicken, bacon, tomato, egg, and blue cheese. Choose your favorite dressing to complete the dish. Serves 4-6

SANDWICHES

HOT BEEF

HOT BEEF

$45.00

In-house roasted shredded beef on sourdough bread served with mashed potatoes smothered in beef gravy. Serves 4-6

HOT TURKEY

HOT TURKEY

$45.00

In-house roasted shredded turkey on sourdough bread served with mashed potatoes smothered in turkey gravy. Serves 4-6

CHICKEN SALAD CROSSIANT

$45.00

Enjoy a delectable Chicken Salad Sandwich filled with the perfect blend of flavors and textures, including cranberries, apples, and pecans. Serves 4

PASTA

GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH BROCCOLI

GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH BROCCOLI

$60.00

Our signature alfredo sauce perfectly complements the fettuccine pasta, chicken, and broccoli toppings, making for a satisfying and delicious meal for 4-6.

LOBSTER MAC AND CHEESE

LOBSTER MAC AND CHEESE

$75.00

Enjoy a hearty serving of lobster mixed with cavatappi pasta, all smothered in a delectable smoked gouda cheese sauce. Serves 4-6

WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$55.00

Enjoy deliciously juicy chicken breasts, freshly cut and lightly breaded, cooked to perfection. Savor the flavor of your choice of up to two wing sauce options, complemented by crisp celery and accompanied by Ranch and Blue Cheese dressing. Serves 4-6

BONE-IN WINGS

BONE-IN WINGS

$55.00

4 lbs of chicken served with celery sticks and a choice of blue cheese and ranch dressing. Served naked or tossed in your choice of up to 2 sauces!

TACOS

STEAK STREET TACOS

STEAK STREET TACOS

$60.00

12 Delicious steak tacos served on soft flour tortillas with fresh cilantro, diced onions, crumbled queso fresco, a squeeze of lime, and flavorful house-made salsa. Serves 4-6

BROASTED CHICKEN

12 PC BROASTED CHICKEN MEAL

$60.00

Our chicken is coated in a secret recipe and cooked to order using pressure cooking. It is served alongside classic sides such as coleslaw, mashed potatoes, dinner rolls, and savory gravy. Serves 4-6

SHAKES

SHAKE FLAVORS

VANILLA

$6.00

CHOCOLATE

$6.00

REESES

$6.00

OREO

$6.00

BUTTERFINER

$6.00

SNICKERS

$6.00

ANDRE MINT

$6.00
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Beetle's Bar and Grill is conveniently located 2 blocks west of St. Mary's Hospital on 2nd Street. We feature a full lunch and dinner menu with everything from burgers to broasted chicken and wraps to wings and steak. Enjoy outdoor dining while the weather is warm on our patio and plenty of TVs to watch games! Pull Tabs and E-Tabs if you are feeling lucky with the proceeds benefiting the Rochester Youth Hockey Association! Live Music on Saturdays and DJ Trivia on Tuesdays.

230 20th ave sw, Rochester, MN 55902

