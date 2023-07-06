Beetle's Bar and Grill
230 20th ave sw
Rochester, MN 55902
NEW MENU FOOD
APPETIZERS
CHEESE CURDS
White cheddar cheese curds served with ranch... local favorite!
CHIPTOLE BBQ PORK FLATBREAD
Shredded pork, onions, jalapenos, and mixed shredded cheese all on grilled Naan bread and covered in our signature chipotle BBQ sauce.
NACHOS
Tortilla chips topped with mozzarella & cheddar cheese, loaded with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & black olives with sour cream & salsa. Choice of chicken, ground beef, or shredded pork.
ONION RINGS
Fresh onions hand-dipped with our signature beer batter and served with a choice of dipping sauce
QUESADILLA
Grilled garlic and herb tortilla loaded with a blend of cheeses, tomatoes, onions & cilantro served with a choice of meat.
PRETZEL BALLS
Warm pretzel bites served with cheese dipping sauce.
STEAK STREET TACOS
Steak tacos filled with fresh cilantro, onion, queso fresco, and a squeeze of lime, all wrapped in warm flour tortillas. Accompanied by our homemade guacamole and salsa, this dish will surely satisfy your cravings
WALLEYE FINGERS
Canadian walleye strips hand-dipped in our signature beer batter, golden fried and served with tartar sauce.
SOUPS & SALADS
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
Enjoy our crispy fried chicken coated in buffalo sauce, served on a bed of fresh mixed lettuce, and topped with cheese, tomato, onion, and black olives. You have the option to choose between ranch or blue cheese dressing.
CHEF
Indulge in a delicious and refreshing salad with crisp lettuce, savory ham and turkey, flavorful onion and tomato, black olives, a delightful mix of cheeses, and your preferred dressing.
COBB
Enjoy a delicious mixed-greens salad with chicken, bacon, tomato, egg, and blue cheese. Choose your favorite dressing to complete the dish.
CRISPY LEMON CAESAR
Romaine with parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing and croutons, topped with crispy lemon or grilled chicken and pico de gallo. Yum!
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Enjoy a delicious salad made of crisp Romaine lettuce, savory Parmesan cheese, grilled chicken breast, crunchy croutons, and topped off with flavorful Caesar dressing.
SIDE CAESAR SALAD
Enjoy a delicious salad of Romaine lettuce topped with Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
SIDE SALAD
Fresh greens, cheese, tomato & onion
SOUP
Soup of the day
TACO SALAD
Try our savory salad with your choice of beef, chicken, or pork, topped with cheese, tomatoes, olives, onions, salsa, sour cream, and tortilla chips.
CHILI
GOURMET GRILL BURGERS
BLACK AND BLEU PIMENTO
Black and Bleu Pimento Cheese is one of the oldest and most highly regarded recipes in the BBQ world! We elevated the classic pimento cheese recipe and served it on a cheeseburger for a flavorful twist!
CALIFORNIA BACON CHEESEBURGER
Delicious American cheese and crispy bacon on a toasted bun. It's also accompanied by fresh lettuce, juicy tomato, onion, pickle, and a side of mayo. Enjoy!
FIRE PIT BURGER
The grilled bun is topped with spicy chipotle mayo, bacon, and pepper jack cheese, while lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles are served on the side.
HONEY HAM-BANERO BURGER
This masterpiece will tickle the taste buds. Smoky honey habanero seasoning mixed into ground beef and topped with house-made honey habanero mustard, ham, and pickled peppers.
KICKIN COWBOY BURGER
Enjoy a delicious burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, house-made BBQ sauce, beer-battered onion rings, and jalapenos for a spicy kick. If you prefer a milder taste, simply request to have the jalapenos removed.
MUSHROOM SWISS
This classic combination takes the juiciness of a perfectly grilled burger and pairs it with sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese to create a taste sensation that will have you coming back for more
PATTY MELT
Sautéed onions, swiss and American cheese on grilled marble rye bread.
PEANUT BUTTER BURGER
Grilled bun topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, peanut butter, and mayo. You might be surprised by how delicious it tastes! Surprisingly good combo!
SMOKEHOUSE BURGER
Indulge in our delectable combination of Swiss cheese, sauteed onion, bacon, and our renowned smokehouse dressing.
QUESADILLA BURGER
This unique creation combines the best of two beloved classics: the bold, zesty flavors of a quesadilla and the juicy, satisfying goodness of a burger. Prepare your taste buds for a tantalizing journey!
1/3 CHEESEBURGER
Enjoy a delicious combination of American cheese, onion, tomato, pickle, and lettuce all served on our artisan bun!
ENTREES
BASEBALL CUT SIRLOIN
This thick, flavorful cut of meat is lean and comparable to filet mignon. It has been seasoned, seared, and will be served with a side dish.
CHICKEN TENDER BASKET
Hand cut and dipped in our beer batter, golden fried, served with fries and a choice of dipping sauce. FAN FAVORITE.
CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO
Fettuccine pasta topped with chicken, broccoli, and tossed in our signature alfredo sauce. Try it Cajun style to give it a flavorful twist! +.75 Mushrooms
LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE
Enjoy a hearty serving of lobster mixed with cavatappi pasta, all smothered in a delectable smoked gouda cheese sauce.
2 PIECE DARK BROASTED CHICKEN
Our delicious chicken is lightly breaded with our secret recipe, pressure cooked to order, and comes with your choice of one side. Please note that it takes a minimum of 20 minutes to prepare. If you prefer, you may substitute broasted chicken breast for an additional cost of $1.5 each.
2 PIECE WHITE BROASTED CHICKEN
Our delicious chicken is lightly breaded with our secret recipe, pressure cooked to order, and comes with your choice of one side. Please note that it takes a minimum of 20 minutes to prepare. If you prefer, you may substitute broasted chicken breast for an additional cost of $1.5 each.
4 PIECE DARK CHICKEN
Our delicious chicken is lightly breaded with our secret recipe, pressure cooked to order, and comes with your choice of one side. Please note that it takes a minimum of 20 minutes to prepare. If you prefer, you may substitute broasted chicken breast for an additional cost of $1.5 each.
4 PIECE MIXED CHICKEN
Our delicious chicken is lightly breaded with our secret recipe, pressure cooked to order, and comes with your choice of one side. Please note that it takes a minimum of 20 minutes to prepare. If you prefer, you may substitute broasted chicken breast for an additional cost of $1.5 each.
4 PIECE WHITE CHICKEN
Our delicious chicken is lightly breaded with our secret recipe, pressure cooked to order, and comes with your choice of one side. Please note that it takes a minimum of 20 minutes to prepare. If you prefer, you may substitute broasted chicken breast for an additional cost of $1.5 each.
MAUI WOWEE SALMON
Seared salmon coated in a Hawaiian teriyaki rub and topped with fresh mango salsa. Served alongside fragrant jasmine rice and steamed broccoli. Bon appétit!
GLAZED RIB CHOP
MN-raised bone-in duroc pork chop smothered in apple horseradish jam and served with a choice of side.
SHRIMP BASKET
Breaded and golden fried shrimp, served with fries and a choice of tartar, cocktail, or both. Extra sauces +.75
TILAPIA DINNER
You can choose to have your food hand-dipped in our beer batter golden fried, or grilled, and it comes with one side of your choice.
SANDWICHES
AVOCADO TURKEY BACON MELT
A fabulous combination of turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served on cranberry wild rice bread and homemade cranberry sauce.
BLT
Simple but mighty! Crispy bacon with lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on toasted sourdough.
CLUB
This item has been on our menu for 20 years and has proven to be a classic. It includes ham, roasted turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, and mayo, all served on toasted sourdough bread.
EL CUBANO
Our delicious sandwich comes with ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and our special house-made spicy jalapeno mustard, all served on a grilled hoagie. Enjoy!
HOT BEEF
In-house roasted shredded beef on sourdough bread. It's accompanied by mashed potatoes covered in savory beef gravy. (item excludes the choice of side)
HOT TURKEY
In-house roasted shredded turkey on sourdough bread. It's accompanied by mashed potatoes covered in savory turkey gravy. (item excludes the choice of side)
HOT HAM & CHEESE
This sandwich is made with sliced ham, American cheese, and thick grilled sourdough bread.
HOT HAM & CHEESE DELUXE
A delicious sandwich consisting of grilled sourdough bread, shaved ham, American cheese, crispy bacon, and a perfectly cooked over-easy egg.
RACHEL
Grilled marble rye bread loaded with turkey, house-made COLESLAW, 1000, and Swiss cheese
REUBEN
Indulge in a scrumptious grilled marble rye sandwich filled with delectable corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and a flavorful 1000 dressing.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Our delicious hoagie is made with thinly sliced beef, grilled onions and peppers, and melted provolone cheese. It's served fresh and comes with a side of cheese sauce.
TUNA MELT
Our delicious house-made tuna salad is served on grilled sourdough bread with melted American cheese.
WALLEYE
Enjoy a Canadian walleye fillet that is hand-battered to perfection and served on a grilled hoagie. It comes with fresh lettuce, tomato, and a side of delicious tartar sauce.
ADULT GRILLED CHEESE
Thick grilled sourdough sandwich with melted American cheese.
CHICKEN SANDWICHES
BUFFALO SANDWICH
Chicken coated in seasoned flour, deep fried, and smothered in our special buffalo sauce. To top it off, we add Swiss cheese and serve it with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of either ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side. Enjoy!
CHICKEN CORDON SANDWICH
Enjoy a delicious Grilled Chicken Breast sandwiched between a fresh bun. The sandwich is enhanced with savory ham and Swiss cheese, and topped off with delectable honey mustard.
CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT
Enjoy a delectable Chicken Salad Sandwich with the perfect blend of flavors and textures, including cranberries, apples, and pecans.
LOADED CAJUN SANDWICH
Cajun-seasoned chicken breast is fried to perfection and topped with pepper jack cheese and chipotle mayo. It comes with lettuce, tomato, and onion on the side. For an extra kick, add jalapenos for only $0.75 or bacon for $1.00. Enjoy!(Pictured with jalapeño and bacon)
MIKE'S HOT HONEY
Delicious crispy fried chicken coated in Mike's Hot Honey, topped with jalapenos, and served with fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion on the side.
SMOKEHOUSE SANDWICH
Tasty grilled sourdough sandwich with juicy chicken breast, melted Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce and tomato, sliced onion, and our legendary smokehouse dressing.
BEETLE WRAPS
BUFFALO WRAP
Crispy chicken coated in our mild wing sauce, blended with cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese.
CAESAR WRAP
Grilled and diced chicken, fresh tomatoes, crisp romaine lettuce, tangy parmesan cheese, and a classic Caesar dressing. Enjoy the perfect blend of flavors in every bite.
SMOKEHOUSE WRAP
Grilled and diced chicken, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, onion, tomato, a combination of cheeses, and our renowned smokehouse dressing.
TUNA WRAP
House-made tuna salad served with fresh lettuce, cheese, and tomato.
TURKEY BACON RANCH WRAP
Turkey, bacon, tomato, onion, lettuce, and a delightful blend of cheeses, all topped off with creamy ranch dressing.
WALLEYE WRAP
Golden fried walleye, paired with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, juicy tomato, a delicious blend of cheeses, and served with a side of tangy tartar sauce.
KIDS MENU
CHEESEBURGER
Cheeseburger with American cheese, served on a toasted bun with a pickle. This meal includes a quarter-pound patty.
GRILLED CHEESE
Grilled sourdough sandwich with melted American cheese.
BONELESS WINGS
Enjoy our delicious chicken breasts, breaded and cooked. Choose from a variety of wing sauces. You can also have Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing with your meal.
CHICKEN FINGERS
Hand cut and dipped in our beer batter, golden fried, served with side and a choice of dipping sauce.
MAC 'N CHEESE
KRAFT Macaroni & Cheese.
MINI CORN DOGS
State Fair® Mini Turkey Corn Dogs
WINGS
BONELESS
Enjoy deliciously juicy chicken breasts, freshly cut and lightly breaded, cooked to perfection. Savor the flavor of your choice of up to two wing sauce options, complemented by crisp celery and accompanied by either Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.
BONE-IN WINGS
We prepare our chicken by seasoning, baking, and finishing it with a golden fried touch. It is served with celery sticks and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing. You can choose to have it as is or with up to two different sauces of your choice!Our chicken is seasoned, baked, and finished golden fried, served with celery sticks and a choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing. Served naked or tossed in your choice of up to 2 sauces!
BASKET OF FRIES
A large order of our crispy fries.
SIDES
Apple Sauce
Unsweetened applesauce is made from a blend of Washington state apples.
Cole Slaw
House-made Slaw.
Cottage Cheese
2% small curd cottage cheese.
French Fries
Crisp cut 1/4 inch fry.
Fruit
Seasonal variety based on availability.
Jasmine Rice
Mashed Potato
different ways, such as plain, with butter, turkey gravy, or beef gravy.
Sweet Potato Fries
These are fries made from sweet potatoes that are cut and fried.
Tater Tots
Potato Tater Circle.
Veggie
Steamed broccoli.
CONDIMENTS
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Honey Mustard
Smoke House Ranch
Mild
Hot
Fire
BBQ
Honey BBQ
Chip BBQ
Honey Garlic
Garlic Parm
Sweet Chili Garlic
Jamaican Jerk
Cry Baby Craig's
Nashville Hot
Hot Honey
Mayo
Chip Mayo
Cranberry Mayo
Apple Horseradish Jam
Tartar
Cocktail
Salsa
Sour Cream
French
Caesar
1000
Fat-Free Ranch
Balsamic
Italian
Ketchup
Mustard
MISC
VALUE OFFERINGS
SALADS
HOUSE
Enjoy a delicious salad made with fresh mixed greens, juicy tomatoes, onions, and a combination of shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheese. You can select your preferred dressing and add some croutons for extra crunch. This salad can serve up to 4-6 people.
BUFFALO CHICKEN
This dish features crispy fried or grilled chicken coated in a tangy buffalo sauce and served on a fresh, mixed lettuce bed. It's then topped with cheese, tomatoes, diced onion, and black olives. Choice of House-made blue cheese dressing or Ranch. Servers 4-6
CAESAR LEMON CHICKEN
Romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, and croutons is a classic Caesar salad while adding crispy lemon or grilled chicken with pico de gallo gives it a tasty twist. Serves 4-6
CHEF
Indulge in a delicious and refreshing salad with crisp lettuce, savory ham and turkey, flavorful onion and tomato, black olives, a delightful mix of cheeses, and your preferred dressing. Servers 4-6
COBB
Enjoy a delicious mixed-greens salad with chicken, bacon, tomato, egg, and blue cheese. Choose your favorite dressing to complete the dish. Serves 4-6
SANDWICHES
HOT BEEF
In-house roasted shredded beef on sourdough bread served with mashed potatoes smothered in beef gravy. Serves 4-6
HOT TURKEY
In-house roasted shredded turkey on sourdough bread served with mashed potatoes smothered in turkey gravy. Serves 4-6
CHICKEN SALAD CROSSIANT
Enjoy a delectable Chicken Salad Sandwich filled with the perfect blend of flavors and textures, including cranberries, apples, and pecans. Serves 4
PASTA
GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH BROCCOLI
Our signature alfredo sauce perfectly complements the fettuccine pasta, chicken, and broccoli toppings, making for a satisfying and delicious meal for 4-6.
LOBSTER MAC AND CHEESE
Enjoy a hearty serving of lobster mixed with cavatappi pasta, all smothered in a delectable smoked gouda cheese sauce. Serves 4-6
WINGS
BONELESS WINGS
Enjoy deliciously juicy chicken breasts, freshly cut and lightly breaded, cooked to perfection. Savor the flavor of your choice of up to two wing sauce options, complemented by crisp celery and accompanied by Ranch and Blue Cheese dressing. Serves 4-6
BONE-IN WINGS
4 lbs of chicken served with celery sticks and a choice of blue cheese and ranch dressing. Served naked or tossed in your choice of up to 2 sauces!
TACOS
BROASTED CHICKEN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Beetle's Bar and Grill is conveniently located 2 blocks west of St. Mary's Hospital on 2nd Street. We feature a full lunch and dinner menu with everything from burgers to broasted chicken and wraps to wings and steak. Enjoy outdoor dining while the weather is warm on our patio and plenty of TVs to watch games! Pull Tabs and E-Tabs if you are feeling lucky with the proceeds benefiting the Rochester Youth Hockey Association! Live Music on Saturdays and DJ Trivia on Tuesdays.
230 20th ave sw, Rochester, MN 55902