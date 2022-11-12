Restaurant header imageView gallery

BeezWings - Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

326 SW Broadway

In the Treasury Basement of US National Bank Building

Portland, OR 97205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

BeezWingz
Lechon Kawali
Vegan Wingz

Filipino Delicacies

Adobo Wings

Adobo Wings

$16.50+

Chicken wings marinated in Papa Tony's Adobo recipe, then deep fried & glazed with more yummy Adobo sauce. Served with Seasoned Rice.

Chicharon Bulaklak

Chicharon Bulaklak

$10.00

Deep Fried pork intestines (Fried up crispy like a chip) Served with seasoned rice, Sriracha Mayo, & Hunny Beez Sauce.

Lechon Kawali

Lechon Kawali

$14.00

Seasoned & fried pork belly cubes, served with seasoned rice, Sriracha Mayo, & our Hunny Beez Sauce.

Ginataang Kalabasa (Squash Curry)

Ginataang Kalabasa (Squash Curry)

$10.00

A traditional Filipino dish made with squash and coconut milk. Served with a side of rice.

Wingz

BeezWingz

BeezWingz

$15.00+

Crispy deep fried wings tossed in sauce of your choice. Available in traditional or boneless. Served with Celery & Carrots and your choice of side.

Bonesless BeezWingz

$15.00+

Vegan Wingz

$18.00+

Fried Beyond Chicken tenders, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and carrots & a side.

BeezWingz Sandwich

BeezWingz Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, served on a sesame seed bun with garlic aioli and sweet pickles.

Hunny Beez Favorites

Kari Kari Slider

Kari Kari Slider

$12.00

A pair of sweet island rolls topped with pork or brisket, & covered in our savory Kari Kari Peanut sauce. Served with fries or rice.

Deluxe Rice Bowl

Deluxe Rice Bowl

$12.00

Furikake Seasoned jasmine rice, green onions, sriracha mayo, & a side of Hunny Beez Sauce.

Deluxe Fry Bowl

Deluxe Fry Bowl

$12.00

Appetizers

Sampler Plate

$35.00

Veggie Lumpia (2) Shanghai Lumpia (2), Shrimp Balls (2), Potstickers (3), Jalapeno Mozzarella Sticks (3), Onions Rings (3) Corn wheels (4), & Tots, with ranch & Hunny Beez Sauce.

Veggie Lumpia (Vegan Option)

Veggie Lumpia (Vegan Option)

$8.00

A Filipino Eggroll stuffed with cabbage and carrots.

Shanghai Pork Lumpia

Shanghai Pork Lumpia

$8.00

A Filipino eggroll stuffed with ground pork, carrot, green onion, and garlic.

Fried Shrimp Balls (4 each)

Fried Shrimp Balls (4 each)

$8.00

Deep fried shrimp meat balls served with a side of our Hunny Beez sauce.

Fried Pot Stickers (8 Each)

Fried Pot Stickers (8 Each)

$10.00

Chicken & Vegetable stuffed dumplings deep fried and served with a side of Hunny Beez sauce.

Jalapeno Mozzarella Sticks (6 each)

Jalapeno Mozzarella Sticks (6 each)

$10.00

Mozzarella stickers breaded with spicy jalapeno breading.

Fried Corn Wheels (Vegan Option)

Fried Corn Wheels (Vegan Option)

$10.00

Deep Fried and Seasoned Corn on the cob wheels.

Cajun Tots (Vegan Option)

Cajun Tots (Vegan Option)

$10.00
Onion Rings (Vegan Option)

Onion Rings (Vegan Option)

$10.00
Fries

Fries

$8.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Desserts

Banana Lumpia (2 each) Turon

Banana Lumpia (2 each) Turon

$6.50

Banana & Jackfruit rolled into a Lumpia wrapper, fried & dusted with powdered sugar, cinnamon & a drizzle of Salted Caramel sauce.

Ube Cookie

Ube Cookie

$4.00

A sugar cookie flavored with Ube (a purple sweet potato from the Philippines).

Ube Flan

Ube Flan

$8.00

A traditional flan with the twist of Ube flavoring. This sweetened egg custard is a deep purple.

Ube Cheesecake

Ube Cheesecake

$8.00

A traditional Cheesecake with Ube swirled in for that little extra flavor.

Extra Add Ons

Dipping Sauce

Extra Silverware

No Utensils/Napkins

Extra Utensils

$0.20

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Tender meal

Kids Chicken Tender meal

$7.00

a four piece chicken tender with fries and ketchup.

Kids Fried Mac & Cheese Bites Meal

Kids Fried Mac & Cheese Bites Meal

$7.00
Kids Corn Dog Meal

Kids Corn Dog Meal

$7.00

Specialty Drinks

Ube Milk Tea (20 ounces)

$7.00

Thai Ice Tea (20 ounces)

$7.00

Bottled/Canned Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coca Cola (12oz can)

$2.00

Diet Coke (12oz can)

$2.00

Sprite (12oz can)

$2.00

Dr. Pepper (12oz can)

$2.00

Root Beer (12oz can)

$2.00

Holiday Meals

Holiday Feast

Holiday Feast

$99.00

Your choice of smoked Turkey or smoked ham, Pancit Noodles, Fried Corn, Smoked Mac & Cheese, Filipino Cornbread, and Banana Pudding. Serves 4 people. Select you Meat choice, additional meats, & date of pick up.

Smoked Ham Tray

$25.00

2+ pounds of our slow smoked Ham, thin sliced for your convenience.

Smoked Turkey Tray

$25.00

2+ pounds of our slow smoked Turkey breast, thin sliced for your convenience.

Banana Pudding Tray

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Filipino twist on some great night out on the town food. Order online and enjoy!

326 SW Broadway, In the Treasury Basement of US National Bank Building, Portland, OR 97205

