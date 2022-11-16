Beffa's imageView gallery

Beffa's

review star

No reviews yet

2700 Olive St.

St. Louis, MO 63103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
BLT
Reuben

Appetizers

Toasted Ravioli

$6.00

Six Beef Ravioli, marinara, Parmesan

Wings

$9.00

Six Hot Honey or Buffalo Wings

Reuben Rolls

$9.00Out of stock

Three Corned Beef, Swiss & Slaw Rolls, Thousand Island Dressing

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

House Made Dip, Chips

Rosti

$9.00

Thinly Grated Potatoes, Garlic, Onion, Parsley, Parmesan

Italian Salad

$6.00

Iceberg, Romaine, Salami, Bacon, Crouton, Provel, House Italian Dressing

Pub Chip

$3.00

House Seasoning

Fries

$4.00

Cup Of Chili

$3.00Out of stock

Bowl Of Chili

$4.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Smash Burger

$8.00+

brisket short-rib patty, pickle, onion, white american cheese, brioche bun

BLT

$12.00

thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, sourdough bread

Reuben

$13.00

house corned beef, swiss, thousand island, coleslaw, seeded rye bread

Frisco Melt

$13.00Out of stock

two brisket short-rib patties, swiss cheese, provolone cheese, frisco sauce, sourdough bread

Beff-Fil-A

$12.00

fried chicken breast, spicy aioli, pickles, brioche bun

Charity

Staff Charities

$1.00+

Help support local charities in our community that are near and dear to our hearts!

NA Beverages

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke Can

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade Bottle

$4.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Root Beer Bottle

$4.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Water Bottle

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coke Bottle

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill restaurant—it’s a city favorite being brought back to life for people to enjoy, from those who have missed visiting to those who never got the chance to experience it.

Website

Location

2700 Olive St., St. Louis, MO 63103

Directions

Gallery
Beffa's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Schlafly Tap Room
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Locust Street ST Louis, MO 63103
View restaurantnext
Brick River Cider - 2000 Washington
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Washington Saint Louis, MO 63103
View restaurantnext
Bootleggin' Tavern - 1933 Washington Ave
orange star4.4 • 368
1933 Washington Ave St Louis, MO 63103
View restaurantnext
Snarf's Sandwiches - SLU
orange starNo Reviews
374 S Grand Blvd SAINT LOUIS, MO 63103
View restaurantnext
The Fountain on Locust
orange starNo Reviews
3037 Locust St Louis, MO 63103
View restaurantnext
Small Batch - 3001 Locust
orange starNo Reviews
3001 Locust Saint Louis, MO 63103
View restaurantnext
Map
More near St. Louis
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
The Hill
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Tower Grove East
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview
review star
No reviews yet
Lafayette Square
review star
No reviews yet
Central West End
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Soulard
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
The Loop
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston