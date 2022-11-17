Restaurant header imageView gallery

BEG Bakery & Creamery

3030 North 68th Street

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Chocolate Cupcake
Chocolate Cupcake GF
Vanilla Cupcake

Baked Goods

BAMS Banana Apple Muffin

BAMS Banana Apple Muffin

$5.25

BAM! What happens when you make a banana bread muffin, fill it with chunks of apples and coated in cinnamon and sugar? BAM you get a treat made for any time of the day. ***Contains Almond Milk & Soy*** (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free)

Casino Blueberry Muffin

Casino Blueberry Muffin

$5.25

These traditional blueberry muffins are made with such love to ensure there is a plump blueberry in every bite but not enough to overwhelm the muffin. We count and mix the exact same amount of blueberries in each individual muffin. We then place a crown of a light lemon icing drizzle on top. ***Contains Almond Milk*** (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free, Soy Free)

BOAT Banana Apple Oat Crumb

BOAT Banana Apple Oat Crumb

$5.75Out of stock

Our own BAM muffins covered in oats, walnuts and powdered sugar. A perfect balance of flavors and texture. *** TREE NUT WARNING** ***Contains Almond Milk, Soy & Walnuts*** (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free)

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$5.25

A cinnamon muffin with a delectable crumble top covered in powdered sugar. This muffin is the shine to go with your morning cup of rise! ***Contains Oats, Soy, and Walnuts***(Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free)

Lemon Poppy Seed

Lemon Poppy Seed

$5.25

A delightful lemon flavored poppy seed muffin. The muffin is finished off with a light drizzle of lemon icing. ***Contains Almond Milk*** (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free, Soy Free)

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$5.25

A traditional muffin packed with semi sweet vegan chocolate chips. This muffin is where your love for muffins and chocolate meet to satisfy even the most serious chocolate chip fan. ***Contains Almond Milk*** (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free)

Vanilla Cupcake

Vanilla Cupcake

$5.25

How do you describe a GREAT cupcake? It has to be Mois...timeout, wait the only M word acceptable to describe this cupcake is MMMMMMMmmm good! An airy, soft yellow cupcake crowned with a swirl of our own special plant based cream cheese frosting and sprinkles. Simply a great cupcake regardless of ingredients. You won't be able to tell any difference in the taste or texture or so we've been told! ***Contains Almond Milk*** (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free)

Strawberry Lemonade Cupcake

Strawberry Lemonade Cupcake

$5.25Out of stock

This is by far our customers most favorite cupcakes! An airy, soft yellow strawberry cupcake with a hint of lemon zest that is crowned with a dual swirl of lemon and strawberry flavored plant based cream cheese frosting. This is the cupcake that non cupcake eaters tell us has made believers of them! That is a statement as bold as the flavors in this cupcake. ***Contains Almond Milk*** (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free)

Chocolate Cupcake

Chocolate Cupcake

$5.25

Enjoy an airy yet rich chocolate flavored cupcake covered with a house frosting top. This is an incredibly light cupcake despite the rich chocolatey ingredients. ***Contains Almond Milk*** (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free)

Lemon Cupcake

Lemon Cupcake

$5.25Out of stock

Lemon in a cupcake is always a hard choice. There is the desire for a sweet lemoney flavor without the worry of being overwhelmed by tart lemon flavor. Well if you agree then this may be the cupcake for you! The smooth, airy and light lemon flavored cupcake is crowned with a zesty lemon frosting. Balance is the sweetest part of this tart-less treat. ***Contains Almond Milk*** (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free)

Big Day Sprinkles Cupcake

Big Day Sprinkles Cupcake

$5.25

This fun filled cupcake is a yellow cake cupcake that is exploding with sprinkle colors! The colorful cupcake is capped with a colorful sprinkled twist of house made frosting. This is serious fun for something as simple as a cupcake! ***Contains Almond Milk*** (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free)

My Jam Cupcake

My Jam Cupcake

$5.25

This cupcake is a mix tape of Jams! Our own housemade triple berry jam is injected into the center of a cupcake. The jam in the center of this masterpiece is made of raspberry, blueberry and strawberry. It is crowned with a white buttercream flavor frosting. Come on now.... you know we be Jammin! ***Contains Almond Milk*** (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free)

Da "BOMB" Brownies

Da "BOMB" Brownies

$5.25

The ultimate brownie experience. A bite through the light crisp outside dives deep into the silky smooth chocolately flavor. The texture is soft yet the perfect amount of chewy. The rich texture of chocolate weaved thoughout every bite. To expand on this amazing decadent dessert you can add pecans, carmel or both ***Contains Almond milk, Coconut milk & Soy*** (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free)

Chocolate Chip Cookie 4 PK

Chocolate Chip Cookie 4 PK

$5.25Out of stock

This the cookie you reach for on a good day or a bad day! A soft gooey cookie loaded with chocolate chips that is begging to dipped in the beverage of your choice. ***Contains Soy*** (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free, Nut Free)

Snickerdoodle 4 PK

Snickerdoodle 4 PK

$5.25

There is NO chance you will snicker at this BEG snickerdoodle! A soft, chewy cookie that is bursting with flavor of cinnamon and sugar ***Contains Soy*** (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free, Nut Free)

Sugar Cookies 4 PK

Sugar Cookies 4 PK

$5.25

A sugar cookie that will leave you guilt free with grabbing another! These cookies are light and sweetened to perfection. A sprinkle of sugar and cinnamon spice to make this cookie extra nice ***Contains Soy*** (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free, Nut Free)

G. MA Clara's Cinnamon Roll

G. MA Clara's Cinnamon Roll

$7.75

Warm soft dough perfectly baked and rolled with a hot gooey center of cinnamon and our own special plant based cream cheese frosting! This Family recipe is 2 generations old! (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free)

Whole DA "BOMB" Brownie

$25.00

10 X 10 WHOLE Brownie! This uncut whole 10X10 brownie is a customer favorite. What do you do when you want a sliver of brownie and someone wants a huge piece? Easy! Grab a pizza cutter and enjoy the size brownie YOU want. At BEG we believe BEGgars can be choosey! The ultimate brownie experience. A bite through the light crisp outside dives deep into the silky smooth chocolately flavor. The texture is soft yet the perfect amount of chewy. The rich texture of chocolate weaved thoughout every bite. To expand on this amazing decadent dessert you can add pecans, carmel or both ***Contains Almond milk, Coconut milk & Soy*** (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free)

Gluten Free Baked Goods

BAMS Banana Apple Muffin GF

BAMS Banana Apple Muffin GF

$5.25

BAM! What happens when you make a banana bread muffin, fill it with chunks of apples and coated in cinnamon and sugar? BAM you get a treat made for any time of the day. ***Contains Almond Milk and Soy*** (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free, Gluten Free)

BOAT Banana Apple Oat Crumb GF

BOAT Banana Apple Oat Crumb GF

$5.25Out of stock

Our own BAM muffins covered in oats, walnuts and powdered sugar. A perfect balance of flavors and texture. *** TREE NUT WARNING*** ***Contains Almond Milk, Walnuts and Soy***(Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free, Gluten Free)

Casino Blueberry Muffin GF

Casino Blueberry Muffin GF

$5.25

These traditional blueberry muffins are made with such love to ensure there is a plump blueberry in every bite but not enough to overwhelm the muffin. We count and mix the exact same amount of blueberries in each individual muffin. We then place a crown of a light lemon icing drizzle on top. ***Contains Almond Milk*** (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free, Soy Free, Gluten Free)

Coffee Cake GF

Coffee Cake GF

$5.25

A cinnamon muffin with a delectable crumble top covered in powdered sugar. This muffin is the shine to go with your morning cup of rise! ***Contains Almond Milk, Soy, Oats, and Walnuts (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free, Gluten Free)

Lemon Poppy Seed GF

Lemon Poppy Seed GF

$5.25

A delightful lemon flavored poppy seed muffin. The muffin is finished off with a light drizzle of lemon icing. ***Contains Almond Milk*** (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free, Soy Free, Gluten Free)

Chocolate Chip GF

Chocolate Chip GF

$5.25

A traditional muffin packed with semi sweet vegan chocolate chips. This muffin is where your love for muffins and chocolate meet to satisfy even the most serious chocolate chip fan. ***Contains Almond Milk*** (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free, Gluten Free)

Chocolate Chip Cookie GF

Chocolate Chip Cookie GF

$5.25

This the cookie you reach for on a good day or a bad day! A soft gooey cookie loaded with chocolate chips that is begging to dipped in the beverage of your choice. (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free, Nut Free, Gluten Free)

Vanilla Cupcake GF

Vanilla Cupcake GF

$5.25

How do you describe a GREAT cupcake? It has to be Mois...timeout, wait the only M word acceptable to describe this cupcake is MMMMMMMmmm good! An airy, soft yellow cupcake crowned with a swirl of our own special plant based cream cheese frosting and sprinkles. Simply a great cupcake regardless of ingredients. You won't be able to tell any difference in the taste or texture or so we've been told! ***Contains Almond milk and Soy*** (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free, Gluten Free)

Strawberry Lemonade Cupcake GF

Strawberry Lemonade Cupcake GF

$5.50Out of stock

This is by far our customers most favorite cupcakes! An airy, soft yellow strawberry cupcake with a hint of lemon zest that is crowned with a dual swirl of lemon and strawberry flavored plant based cream cheese frosting. This is the cupcake that non cupcake eaters tell us has made believers of them! That is a statement as bold as the flavors in this cupcake. ***Contains Almond milk and Soy*** (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free, Gluten Free)

Chocolate Cupcake GF

Chocolate Cupcake GF

$5.25

Enjoy an airy yet rich chocolate flavored cupcake covered with a house frosting top. This is an incredibly light cupcake despite the rich chocolatey ingredients. ***Contains Almond milk and Soy*** (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free, Gluten-Free)

Lemon Cupcake GF

Lemon Cupcake GF

$5.25Out of stock

Lemon in a cupcake is always a hard choice. There is the desire for a sweet lemoney flavor without the worry of being overwhelmed by tart lemon flavor. Well if you agree then this may be the cupcake for you! The smooth, airy and light lemon flavored cupcake is crowned with a zesty lemon frosting. Balance is the sweetest part of this tart-less treat. ***Contains Almond milk and Soy***(Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free, Gluten-Free)

My Jam Cupcake GF

My Jam Cupcake GF

$5.25

This cupcake is a mix tape of Jams! Our own housemade triple berry jam is injected into the center of a cupcake. The jam in the center of this masterpiece is made of raspberry, blueberry and strawberry. It is crowned with a white buttercream flavor frosting. Come on now.... you know we be Jammin! ***Contains Almond milk and Soy***(Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free, Gluten-Free)

GF Whole DA "BOMB" Brownie

$25.00

10 X 10 WHOLE Gluten Free Brownie! This uncut whole 10X10 brownie is a customer favorite. What do you do when you want a sliver of brownie and someone wants a huge piece? Easy! Grab a pizza cutter and enjoy the size brownie YOU want. At BEG we believe BEGgars can be choosey! The ultimate brownie experience. A bite through the light crisp outside dives deep into the silky smooth chocolately flavor. The texture is soft yet the perfect amount of chewy. The rich texture of chocolate weaved thoughout every bite. To expand on this amazing decadent dessert you can add pecans, caramel or both ***Contains Almond milk, Coconut milk & Soy*** (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free, Gluter-Free)

Da "BOMB" Brownies GF

Da "BOMB" Brownies GF

$5.25

Ultimate brownie experience. A bite through the light crisp outside dives deep into the silky smooth chocolately flavor. The texture is soft yet the perfect amount of chewy. The rich texture of chocolate weaved thoughout every bite. To expand on this amazing decadent dessert you can add pecans, caramel or both (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free, Gluten Free)

Beverages *

Hot Coffee SM

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee SM

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$5.50
Lemonade SM

Lemonade SM

$3.00

Nothin more to say then Homemade Lemonade!

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Nothin more to say then Homemade Lemonade!

SM Michelle's Maraschino Madness

SM Michelle's Maraschino Madness

$3.00

One of our owners Michelle's fresh take on a classic Shirley Temple. A cup of crisp lemon lime soda with grenadine and plump cherries on top! It is as sweet as Michelle is.

Michelle's Maraschino Madness

Michelle's Maraschino Madness

$5.50

One of our owners Michelle's fresh take on a classic Shirley Temple. A cup of crisp lemon lime soda with grenadine and plump cherries on top! It is as sweet as Michelle is.

Iced Tea SM

Iced Tea SM

$3.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer SM

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50

Get the 100% pure Tropicana orange juice, squeezed from fresh oranges. The perfect combination of taste and nutrition! Tropicana 100% pure Florida orange juice, squeezed from fresh-picked oranges. No wonder it’s the #1 orange juice brand and with no added sugar, water, or preservatives, Tropicana puts the good in morning.

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50

Tropicana Apple Juice is a smart choice because it has the delicious taste you love and the Vitamin C nutrition you need. Apple juice is naturally fat-free

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to BEG Bakery. A bakery reimagined. We are Butter Free, Egg Free,Gluten free, plant based bakery. We provide the highest quality baked goods and ice creams for all eating lifestyles. We take pride and care in manufacturing plant based & gluten free dessert products that are contamination free. We strive for only the best taste and texture possible. Your eating experience should reflect all of the love and care that went into it. We are looking to provide you with amazing baked goods with quality and thoughtful ingredients. We don’t believe in labels as they breed intolerance. What are you intolerant too? Dairy? Gluten? No labels here… People choose our products because of how amazing they are and not some food category label

3030 North 68th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

