Behind the Scenes Tap House

10488 W Centennial Rd

Littleton, CO 80127

Order Again

Popular Items

(The Godfather) Pizza
(The Three Amigos) Street Tacos
(Chicken Little) BBQ Chicken Pizza

BTS APPETIZERS

Philly Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

4 fried chicken sliders with house sauce and chips

BTS TACOS

(The Three Amigos) Street Tacos

$13.00

3 street tacos with your choice of chicken tinga, barbacoa or pork, flour tortilla, white onions, cilantro and tomatillo sauce

BTS PIZZA

(Chicken Little) BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and 52eighty BBQ sauce

(Mac N Me) Mac N Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Bacon, jalapenos, mac and cheese, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

(Road to Morocco) Margherita Pizza

$11.00

Basil, 5 cheese blend, tomatos, and red sauce

(The Fifth Element) Roasted Mushroom Pizza

$15.00

Roasted exotic mushroom mix, fontina, thyme, and garlic cream sauce. Topped with truffle oil and arugula

(The Godfather) Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni, polidori sausage, mozzarella, black olives and red sauce

Frankenstein

$17.00

BTS KIDS' MENU

(Babe) Kids Corn Dogs

$7.00Out of stock

10 corn dogs with ketchup

(Goofy Movie) Kids Pizza

$6.00

Choose one topping; pepperoni, sausage and cheese

Soft Drinks

Coke cans

$1.50

Sprite cans

$1.50

Diet Coke cans

$1.50

Kids Juice

$1.50Out of stock

Lemonade cans

$1.50Out of stock

Iced Tea cans

$3.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Ginger Rale cans

$1.50Out of stock

Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock

Iccy Drinks

NA Iccy Drinks

$6.00

Adult Iccy Drinks

$8.00Out of stock

BTS MERCHANDISE

SWAG 1

$10.00

SWAG 2

$15.00

SWAG 3

$20.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Crafts Creating Connections! WHO WE ARE? Behind the Scenes Tap House was born from a love of beer, taverns, community, and the idea of an ages-old family business. Our "behind the scenes" movie theme stems from Goldberg Brothers, Inc. whose name you can find on nearly any legitimate old movie reel as they were the number one reel producer in the United States going back over 150 years! Goldberg Brothers moved into the Centennial Road establishment in 2017 and inspired the theme for the building name as well, "The Reel Factory". ​Our self-serve tap system uses iPourIt technology and was integrated to give guests the gratifying feeling of being able to refill their drink, get this... when they get thirsty! No more waiting for someone to grab your glass and get you a refill. The power is in your hands here at Behind the Scenes Tap House!

10488 W Centennial Rd, Littleton, CO 80127

