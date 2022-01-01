- Home
Bei Sushi Bar
2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A
SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85257
Popular Items
Appetizers
Edamame
Boiled Japanese soy beans w/ salt.
Chili Garlic Edamame
Pan fried edamame with garlic and spices.
Gyoza
Fried pork dumplings with tempura sauce (6 pcs)
Calamari
Panko crusted calamari steaks with spicy aioli sauce.
Chicken Yakitori
Grilled chicken skewers and scallion with teriyaki sauce (2 pcs.)
Shrimp Tempura
Lightly battered shrimp with sweet tempura sauce (5 pcs)
Coconut Shrimp
Coconut crusted shrimp with sweet cocktail sauce (5pcs)
Vegetable Tempura
Lightly battered sweet potatoes, zucchini, asparagus, onions, and mushrooms with sweet tempura sauce.
Mixed Tempura
Lightly battered shrimps and assorted vegetable tempura with sweet tempura sauce.
Bei Stuffed Mushroom
Lightly battered mushrooms stuffed with crab mix, drizzled with spicy aioli and teriyaki sauce (4 pcs).
Bei Stuffed Jalapeno
Lightly battered jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, spicy tuna, drizzled with spicy aioli and teriyaki sauce (4 pcs).
Bei Egg Roll (3 PCS)
Fried vegetable egg rolls with sweet tempura sauce (3 pcs)
Baked Green Mussel
Baked green mussel with mozzarella cheese, scallion and sriracha drizzled with spicy aioli and teriyaki sauce (5 pcs).
Bei Entree
Chicken Teriyaki Entree
Chicken teriyaki with assorted vegetable and steamed rice.
Beef Teriyaki Entree
Sliced rib eye beef teriyaki with assorted vegetable and steamed rice
Salmon Teriyaki Entree
Salmon teriyaki with assorted vegetable and steamed rice.
Chicken Katsu Entree
Panko crusted chicken breast with katsu sauce and steamed rice.
Tonkatsu Entree
Panko crusted pork loin with katsu sauce and steamed rice.
Spicy Crispy Chicken Entree
Lightly battered sweet spicy chicken breast with scallion and steamed rice.
Bei Bulgogi Entree
Korean-style thinly sliced marinated rib eye beef with assorted vegetable and steamed rice.
Chef Sashimi Omakase
Dessert
Nigiri
Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri
Seared Tuna Nigiri
Salmon (Sake) Nigiri
Seared Salmon Nigiri
Yellowtail Nigiri
Albacore Nigiri
White Fish Nigiri
Escolar Nigiri
Shrimp Nigiri
Mackerel Nigiri
Octopus Nigiri
Squid Nigiri
Scallop Nigiri
Spicy Scallop Nigiri
Salmon Roe Nigiri
Flying Fish Roe Nigiri
Smelt Roe Nigiri
Fresh Water Eel Nigiri
Sweet Egg Nigiri
Sweet Shrimp Nigiri
Sea Urchin (Uni) Nigiri
Snow Crab Nigiri
Poke Bowl
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
Seared ahi tuna mixed with house poke sauce, topped with shredded daikon, scallion and avocado
Hawaiian Poke Bowl
Tuna and salmon mixed with house tataki sauce, topped with crab mix, shredded daikon, scallion and seaweed salad
Spicy Poke Bowl
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon and spicy crab, topped with shredded daikon, masago, scallion and avocado
Creamy Poke Bowl
Salmon and escolar mixed with house spicy aioli, topped with shredded daikon, masago, scallion and avocado
Rice Bowl
Spicy Tuna Bowl
Spicy tuna, avocado, and sliced seaweed on top of sushi rice.
Unagi Bowl
Broiled fresh water eel and avocado with eel sauce glazed over steamed rice.
Chirashi Bowl
10 pieces of chef’s choice sashimi with tamago, on top of sushi rice.
Teriyaki Bowl
Choice of chicken or beef (+$1) teriyaki with assorted vegetable on top of steamed rice.
Katsu Bowl
Panko crusted chicken or pork (+$1) with on top of steamed rice with katsu sauce.
Tempura Bowl
Sweet potato, zucchini, mushroom, onion and shrimp tempura on top of steamed rice with tempura sauce.
Roll
California Roll
Crab mix, cucumber, and avocado.
Tuna Roll
Salmon Roll
Octopus Roll
Octopus and cucumber
Eel Cucumber Roll
Golden California Roll
Lightly battered California roll with eel sauce
Negihama Roll
Yellowtail and scallion (6 pc)
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, and topped with crunch and eel sauce
Philly Roll
Salmon, cream cheese and avocado.
Golden Philly Roll
Lightly battered Philly roll, topped with wasabi aioli and eel sauce
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber
Crunch Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna roll, topped with crunch and eel sauce
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon and cucumber
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Spicy yellowtail and cucumber
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy crab and cucumber
Alaska Roll
Fresh salmon, crab mix and avocado
Golden Alaska Roll
Lightly battered Alaska roll, topped with wasabi aioli and eel sauce
Baked Salmon Roll
Baked salmon, crab mix, cucumber, topped with crunch and eel sauce
Calamari Roll
Lightly battered calamari, crab mix, cucumber, avocado, topped with crunch and eel sauce
Tootsie Roll
Cooked shrimp, crab mix, cucumber, topped with crunch and eel sauce
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Cooked shrimp, spicy crab mix and cucumber
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy scallop and cucumber
Crab Stick Roll (rice, crabstick)
Salad
House Salad
Lettuce, carrot, cabbage and tomato with miso ginger dressing. Individually sized.
Cucumber Salad
Japanese-style cucumber marinated in sweet citrus sauce with crab.
Seaweed Salad
Japanese-style marinated seaweed salad.
Squid Salad
Japanese-style marinated squid salad.
Tuna Tataki Salad
Seared tuna sashimi, tataki sauce glaze, sliced avocado and miso ginger dressing.
Spicy Tuna Salad
Spicy tuna, sliced avocado, ponzu and miso ginger dressing.
Spicy Salmon Salad
Spicy salmon, sliced avocado, ponzu and miso ginger dressing.
Crab Salad
Crab mix, crab sticks, sliced avocado, ponzu and miso ginger dressing.
Sashimi Salad
Chef's choice of chopped sashimi, sliced avocado, tataki sauce and miso ginger dressing.
Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Seared Tuna Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Seared Salmon Sashimi
Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi
Albacore Sashimi
White Fish Sashimi
Escolar Sashimi
Shrimp Sashimi
Mackerel (Saba) Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
Squid Sashimi
Scallop Sashimi
Spicy Scallop Sashimi
Salmon Roe (Ikura) Sashimi
Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Sashimi
Smelt Roe Sashimi
Fresh Water Eel Sashimi
Sweet Egg Sashimi
Sweet Shrimp Sashimi
Sea Urchin (Uni) Sashimi
Sides
Side Eel Sauce
Side Fresh Wasabi (1)
Side Plain Udon Noodles
Side Ponzu Sauce
Side White Rice
Side Spicy Mayo
Side Sriracha Sauce
Side Sushi Rice
Side Teriyaki Sauce
Side Wasabi Aioli
Side Ponzu Aioli
Side Tataki
Side Katsu Sauce
Side Sliced Avocados
Side House Poke Sauce
Side Tempura Sauce
Side House Salad Dressing
Side of Plain Ramen Noodles
Signature Roll
Bei Special Roll
California roll, topped on each piece with spicy salmon, spicy tuna, spicy yellowtail, spicy shrimp, spicy scallop, tuna, salmon, and yellowtail with tataki sauce and scallion.
Rainbow Roll
California roll, topped with chef’s choice fish, avocado, and eel sauce.
Lollipop Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado and crab mix, wrapped in cucumber with citrus ponzu sauce (6 pc)
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, and cucumber, topped with baked freshwater eel, avocado, and eel sauce.
Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, and cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, thin sliced jalapeno and eel sauce
Caterpillar Roll
Baked fresh water eel, crab mix, and cucumber, topped with avocado and eel sauce.
Lobster Tempura Roll
Lobster tempura on top of California roll with spicy aioli and eel sauce.
Orange Blossom Roll
Sweet potato tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with torch seared salmon, spicy aioli, and sriracha dot.
Las Vegas Roll
Salmon, crab mix, avocado, and cream cheese inside, tempura fried and drizzled with spicy aioli and eel sauce (6 pc)
Volcano Roll
California Roll, topped with a mixture of baked fishes, crab mix, eel sauce, spicy aioli and scallion.
Scallop Dynamite Roll
California Roll, topped with a mixture of baked scallop, crab mix, spicy aioli, eel sauce and scallion.
Blazing Alaska Roll
Spicy tuna, crab mix, avocado inside, topped with fresh salmon, sliced jalapeno, citrus tataki sauce and sriracha dot.
Scottsdale Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab mix, cucumber, topped with torch seared chef’s choice sashimi, scallion, eel sauce and sriracha dot.
Tuna Lover Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, and cucumber inside, topped with seared tuna and seared albacore, scallion, and citrus tataki sauce.
Jalapeno Hamachi Roll
Spicy crab, cucumber, topped with yellowtail, thinly sliced jalapeno, ponzu, and sriracha dot.
Love Hurts Roll
Crab mix, avocado, topped with baked white fish with spicy aioli, eel sauce, scallion, and sriracha dot.
Pure Roll
Spicy crab, avocado, topped with white fish, pico de gallo, and ponzu aioli.
Desert Sunset Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, and cucumber, topped with fresh yellowtail, avocado and ponzu aioli.
Nebraska Roll
Spicy tuna, crab mix, cream cheese, and avocado inside, tempura flash-fried drizzled with spicy aioli and eel sauce.
Cardinals Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab, cucumber, topped with salmon, albacore, crispy onion, spicy aioli, and tataki sauce.
Sunshine Roll
Spicy crab, cucumber, and avocado, topped with fresh salmon, lemon, and ponzu.
Checker Board Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, and cucumber, topped with fresh tuna, escolar, eel sauce, and wasabi aioli.
Spider Roll
Lightly battered soft shell crab, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, and drizzled with eel sauce (6 pc)
D-Backs Roll
Baked salmon, crab mix, and cucumber, topped with cooked shrimp, spicy aioli and wasabi aioli.
Salmon Lover Roll
Spicy crab, cucumber, topped with salmon, salmon roe, scallion and ponzu sauce.
Baked Alaska Roll
Crab mix, avocado, and cucumber topped with baked salmon, spicy aioli, eel sauce, scallion, and sriracha.
Candy Cane Roll
Spicy crab, shrimp tempura, cucumber, and topped with tuna, escolar, and eel sauce.
Rolls Royce Roll
Deep fried roll with shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado, crab mix, topped with salmon, eel sauce and spicy aioli.
Hot Night Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese topped with spicy crab mix, jalapeno, eel sauce and spicy aioli.
Tropicana Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, and topped with salmon, tuna, tataki sauce and sriracha dot.
Hawaiian Roll
Spicy crab, cucumber, topped with seared tuna, avocado, poke sauce and sriracha dot
Soup and Noodle
Miso Soup
Japanese soy bean paste based soup with tofu, seaweed and scallion.
Nebayaki Udon
Japanese noodle soup with onion, shrimp, black mussel, bay scallop, kamaboko and scallion.
Tempura Udon
Japanese noodle soup with onion and side of assorted vegetable tempura with tempura sauce. (Tempura prepared on the side)
Bulgogi Udon
Japanese noodle soup with onion, marinated rib eye beef, kamaboko and scallion.
Chicken Yakisoba
Stir fried Japanese soba noodle with chicken breast and assorted vegetable.
Beef Yakisoba
Stir fried Japanese soba noodle with chicken breast and assorted vegetable.
Seafood Yakisoba
Stir fried Japanese soba noodle with green mussel, bay scallop, black tiger shrimp, and assorted vegetable.
Chasu Ramen
Japanese ramen noodle soup with steamed pork, kamaboko, seaweed, scallion and onion.
Nagasaki Champong (Seafood Ramen)
Japanese ramen noodle soup with black mussel, bay scallop, shrimp, kamaboko, seaweed, scallion and onion.
Spicy Chicken Noodle
Pan fried sweet spicy udon noodle with chicken breast and assorted vegetable.
Spicy Seafood Noodle
Pan fried udon noodle with green mussel, shrimp, bay scallop, and assorted vegetable.
Special Sashimi
Salmon Carpaccio Sashimi
Scottish salmon, topped with sliced cucumber, lemon, and citrus ponzu sauce.
Citrus Ahi Tataki Sashimi
Seared tuna, topped with avocado, scallion, and citrus tataki sauce.
Hamachi Ceviche Sashimi
Yellowtail, topped with avocado, pico de gallo, and served with citrus ponzu sauce and sriracha.
Jalapeno Hamachi Sashimi
Seared yellowtail with jalapeno, and citrus tataki sauce.
Tai Ceviche Sashimi
Tilapia, topped with avocado, pico de gallo,citrus ponzu sauce, and sriracha.
Citrus Albacore Tataki Sashimi
Seared Albacore, topped with avocado,scallion, and citrus tataki sauce.
Butterfish Tataki Sashimi
Seared escolar, topped with pico de gallo, citrus tataki sauce, and sriracha.
Sushi Burrito
Vegetarian Roll
Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
Vegetable Roll
Avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, and kanpyo
Green Green Roll
Lettuce, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, topped with citrus tataki sauce (6pc)
Sweet Potato Roll
Lightly battered sweet potato, avocado, topped with crunch and eel sauce
Zucchini Tempura Roll
Lightly battered zucchini, avocado, and topped with crunch, eel sauce
Asparagus Tempura Roll
Lightly battered asparagus, avocado, cucumber, and topped with crunch
Sweet Mushroom Roll
Teriyaki glazed sauté fried mushroom on top of cucumber and avocado roll
Summer Roll
Cucumber, jalapeno, shredded daikon, and topped with tataki sauce
Pico Roll
Cucumber, avocado, topped with pico de gallo, and ponzu aioli
Soy Green Roll
Lettuce, avocado, scallion, shredded daikon wrapped in soy paper with tataki sauce (6 pc)
Green Bei Roll
Asparagus tempura, cucumber, sweet potato tempura, topped with avocado
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Scottsdale's favorite neighborhood sushi bar
2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85257