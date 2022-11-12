Dessert & Ice Cream
Beignet Box Glendale
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
658 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown - Chapman Plaza
No Reviews
3465 West 6th Street Los Angeles, CA 90020
View restaurant
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Larchmont
4.5 • 613
123 N Larchmont Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Glendale
Carousel Restaurant Glendale - Glendale
4.2 • 4,719
304 N Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurant
Octopus Japanese Restaurant - GLENDALE
4.1 • 3,649
112 N. Artsakh Ave. Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurant
Chick Next Door - L.A. - 1600 E Chevy Chase Dr
4.5 • 1,447
1600 E Chevy Chase Dr Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurant