Beignet Box Glendale

review star

No reviews yet

658 Americana Way

Glendale, CA 91210

Popular Items

16 Bites
3 Large

Beignets

3 Large

$7.50

5 Large

$10.50

8 Bites

$6.50

16 Bites

$10.50

King Cake (Mardi Gras Only)

$25.00Out of stock

Chocolate Sauce

$0.75

Caramel Sauce

$0.75

Raspberry Sauce

$0.75

Coffee

Iced Coffee- SMALL (16oz)

$3.75

Iced Cafe Au Lait- SMALL (16oz)

$4.00

Coffee- SMALL (12oz)

$3.00

Cafe Au Lait- SMALL (12oz)

$3.50

Extra Milk

$0.75

Iced Coffee- LARGE (20oz)

$4.75

Iced Cafe Au Lait- LARGE (20oz)

$5.25

Coffee- LARGE (16oz)

$3.75

Cafe Au Lait- LARGE (16oz)

$4.25

Half n Half

$0.25

Tea

Sweet Tea- SMALL (16oz)

$3.50

Arnold Palmer- SMALL (16oz)

$3.50

Hot Tea- Earl Gray- SMALL (12oz)

$3.25

Hot Tea- Chamomile- SMALL (12oz)

$3.25

Hot Tea- Green- SMALL (120z)

$3.25

Sweet Tea- LARGE (24oz)

$5.25

Arnold Palmer- LARGE (24z)

$5.25

Hot Tea- Earl Gray- LARGE (16oz)

$3.75

Hot Tea- Chamomile- LARGE (16oz)

$3.75

Hot Tea- Green - LARGE (16oz)

$3.75

English Black Tea (12oz)

$3.25

English Black Tea (16oz)

$3.75

Other Beverages

Lemonade- SM

$3.50

Hot Chocolate-SM

$3.75

Water + Ice

Milk Small

$3.25

Milk Large

$5.25

Lemonade- LG (24oz)

$5.25

Hot Chocolate- LG

$5.25

JUST Water

$3.25

Choc. Milk Sm

$3.25

Choc. Milk LG

$5.25

Retail

Signature Black Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Signature White Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Signature Black T-shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Signature White T-shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Signature Pink T-shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Signature Grey T-shirt

$25.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

658 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210

