Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Southern
Bakeries

Beignet Box Studio City

review star

No reviews yet

12265 Ventura Boulevard

Studio City, CA 91604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beignets

3 Large

$7.50

5 Large

$11.50

8 Bites

$7.50

16 Bites

$11.50

To Go

SMALL FILLED

$10.00

LARGE FILLED

$14.00

FOR HERE

Side of Caramel

$1.00

Side of Chocolate

$1.00

Side Of Raspberry

$1.00

Nutella

$1.50

Ice Cream

Sundae

$11.00

1 Scoop Vanilla

$2.00

2 Scoop Vanilla

$3.00

1 Scoop Chocolate

$2.00

2 Scoop Chocolate

$3.00

Espresso

Latte - SMALL HOT

$4.50

Mocha - SMALL

$4.50

Chai Latte SMALL

$4.75

Cappuccino - SMALL

$4.25

Chagaccino - SMALL HOT

$6.50

Latte - LARGE HOT

$5.25

Mocha - LARGE

$5.25

Large Chai Latte

$5.50

Cappuccino - LARGE

$5.00

Chagaccino - LARGE HOT

$7.50

Iced Latte - SMALL

$5.00

Espresso Shot

$3.25

Iced Chai Latte - SMALL

$5.25

Americano - SM (8oz)

$3.50

Chagaccino - SMALL ICED

$7.00

Iced Latte - LARGE

$5.75

DBL Espresso Shot

$4.75

Iced Chai Latte - LARGE

$6.00

Americano - LG (12oz)

$4.75

Chagaccino - LARGE ICED

$8.00

DBL Macchiato

$5.00

Single Macchiato

$3.75

Chagaccino Packet

$3.25

Coffee

Coffee - SM (12oz)

$3.75

Iced Coffee- SM (16oz)

$4.25

Iced Cafe Au Lait - SM (16oz)

$5.00

Cafe Au Lait SM (16oz)

$4.50

Extra Milk

$0.50

Coffee - LG (16oz)

$4.50

Iced Coffee- LG (20oz)

$4.75

Iced Cafe Au Lait - LG (20oz)

$5.75

Cafe Au Lait LG (16oz)

$5.75

Half n half

$0.25

Coffee Traveler - 96oz

$19.50Out of stock

Scary Spice - Small

$8.50Out of stock

Scary Spice - Large

$9.75Out of stock

Dracula's Drink - Small

$8.50Out of stock

Dracula's Drink - Large

$9.75Out of stock

Tea

Sweet Tea - SM (16oz)

$3.50

Arnold Palmer - SM (16oz)

$3.50

Hot Tea - Earl Gray - SM (12oz)

$3.25

Hot Tea - Green - SM (12oz)

$3.25

Hot Tea - Mint - SM (12oz)

$3.00

Sweet Tea - LG (20oz)

$5.25

Arnold Palmer - LG (20oz)

$5.25

Hot Tea - Earl Gray - LG (16oz)

$3.75

Hot Tea - Green - LG (16oz)

$3.75

Hot Tea - Mint - LG (16oz)

$3.75

Hot Tea - Chamomile - LG (16oz)

$3.75

Hot Tea - Chamomile - SM (12oz)

$3.00

Matcha - Small

$6.00

Matcha - Large

$7.00

Other Beverages

Water + Ice

JUST Water

$4.00

Blood Orange San Pellegrino

$4.00

Hot Chocolate - SM

$3.75

Lemonade - SM

$3.50

Milk Bottle

$4.00

Coconut Water

$4.50

Reg Pellegrino

$4.00

Hot Chocolate- LG

$5.00

Lemonade - LG

$5.25

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

MELA WATER

$4.25

Lemon San Pellegrino

$4.00

YERBA MATE - Passion

$5.25

Yerba Mate - RASPBERRY

$5.25

Coke

$4.00

Cali Water - Prickly Pear

$4.50Out of stock

Cherry And Pomegranate

$4.00

The Quench

$7.25

Sunrise

$7.25

Sprite

$4.00

De La Calle - Watermelon Jalapeño

$4.25

De La Calle - Mango Chili

$4.25

De La Calle - Orange Tumeric

$4.25

De La Calle - Grapefruit

$4.25Out of stock

Retail

Chagaccino Packet

$3.25

XS PINK HOODIE

$48.00

LARGE PINK HOODIE

$48.00

XL Pink Hoodie

$48.00

XS BLACK HOODIE

$48.00

Black T-Shirt Large

$27.50

Black T-Shirt X-Large

$27.50

Black T Shirt SMALL

$27.50

Black T Shirt X SMALL

$27.50

Beignet Beads

$5.00Out of stock

Pink Crop Medium

$27.50Out of stock

Pink Crop Large

$27.50Out of stock

Case Of Beignet Dough (240)

$150.00Out of stock

Whole Bean Coffee 1LB

$18.00Out of stock

Baby Pink tee 4T

$27.00Out of stock

Signature Pink T-Shirt Small

$27.50Out of stock

Signature Pink T-Shirt Medium

$27.50Out of stock

Signature Pink T-Shirt Large

$27.50Out of stock

Black Long Sleeve Shirt Small

$36.00Out of stock

Black Long Sleeve Shirt Medium

$36.00Out of stock

Signature Grey T-Shirt Small

$30.00Out of stock

Baby Pink tee 2T

$27.00Out of stock

Baby White tee 3T

$27.00Out of stock

Collarless White T Small

$27.00Out of stock

Kids Grey Long Sleeve Large

$30.00Out of stock

Kids Black tee Small

$30.00Out of stock

Kids White tee X-Small

$30.00Out of stock

Kids White tee Small

$30.00Out of stock

Kids Black Long Sleeve Small

$30.00Out of stock

Kids Black Long Sleeve Medium

$30.00Out of stock

Signature Pink Sweater Small

$54.00Out of stock

Signature Pink Sweater X-Small

$54.00Out of stock

Baby Pink tee 5T

$27.00Out of stock

Beignets

3 Large

$12.50

5 Large

$15.50

8 Bites

$11.50

16 Bites

$14.50

Side of Caramel

$1.00

Side of Chocolate

$1.00

Side Of Raspberry

$1.00

Nutella

$1.75

Ice Cream

Sundae

$14.50

1 Scoop Vanilla

$3.50

2 Scoop Vanilla

$4.75

1 Scoop Chocolate

$3.50

2 Scoop Chocolate

$4.75

Grab & Go Food

VOODOO Zapp's Chips

$3.25

REGULAR Zapp's Chips

$3.25Out of stock

CAJUN Zapp's Chips

$3.25Out of stock

JALEPENO Zapp's Chips

$3.25Out of stock

Espresso

Latte - SMALL HOT

$5.85

Mocha - SMALL

$5.85

Chai Latte SMALL

$6.18

Cappuccino - SMALL

$5.52

Chagaccino - SMALL HOT

$8.45

Latte - LARGE HOT

$6.83

Mocha - LARGE

$6.83

Large Chai Latte

$7.15

Cappuccino - LARGE

$6.50

Chagaccino - LARGE HOT

$9.75

Iced Latte - SMALL

$6.50

Espresso Shot

$4.23

Iced Chai Latte - SMALL

$6.83

Americano - SM (8oz)

$4.55

Chagaccino - SMALL ICED

$9.10

Iced Latte - LARGE

$7.48

DBL Espresso Shot

$6.18

Iced Chai Latte - LARGE

$7.80

Americano - LG (12oz)

$6.18

Chagaccino - LARGE ICED

$10.40

DBL Macchiato

$6.50

Single Macchiato

$4.88

Chagaccino Packet

$4.23

Coffee

Coffee - SM (12oz)

$3.90

Iced Coffee- SM (16oz)

$5.50

Iced Cafe Au Lait - SM (16oz)

$5.20

Cafe Au Lait SM (16oz)

$6.50

Extra Milk

$0.65

Coffee - LG (16oz)

$6.50

Iced Coffee- LG (20oz)

$6.18

Iced Cafe Au Lait - LG (20oz)

$6.83

Cafe Au Lait LG (16oz)

$5.52

Half n half

$0.33

Coffee Traveler - 96oz

$25.35Out of stock

Tea

Sweet Tea - SM (16oz)

$4.55

Arnold Palmer - SM (16oz)

$4.55

Hot Tea - Earl Gray - SM (12oz)

$4.23

Hot Tea - Green - SM (12oz)

$4.23

Hot Tea - Mint - SM (12oz)

$3.90

Sweet Tea - LG (20oz)

$6.83

Arnold Palmer - LG (20oz)

$6.83

Hot Tea - Earl Gray - LG (16oz)

$4.88

Hot Tea - Green - LG (16oz)

$4.88

Hot Tea - Mint - LG (16oz)

$4.88

Hot Tea - Chamomile - LG (16oz)

$4.88

Hot Tea - Chamomile - SM (12oz)

$3.90

Other Beverages

JUST Water

$5.20

Blood Orange San Pellegrino

$4.55

Hot Chocolate - SM

$4.88

Lemonade - SM

$4.55

Milk Bottle

$5.20

Coke

$5.20

Tangerine Strawberry Pellegrino

$4.55Out of stock

Hot Chocolate- LG

$6.50

Lemonade - LG

$6.83

Chocolate Milk

$5.20

Sprite

$5.20

Lemon San Pellegrino

$8.13

YERBA MATE - Passion

$6.83

Yerba Mate - RASPBERRY

$6.83

Coconut Water

$5.20

Go Big Juice

$9.42Out of stock

Detox Greens

$11.38

Gingersnap

$9.42

The Quench

$9.42

Sunrise

$9.42

Gold'n Greens

$9.42

Fireball

$11.38
All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:15 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Beignet Box, a southern sweet treat brand, originating in New Orleans, Louisiana, is happy to share the heavenly taste of NOLA with the world.

Location

12265 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City, CA 91604

Directions

Gallery
Beignet Box image
Beignet Box image
Beignet Box image

Similar restaurants in your area

Superba Snacks and Coffee - North Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
5203 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
BlaqHaus NoHo
orange star4.1 • 1,647
11671 Victory Boulevard North Hollywood, CA 91606
View restaurantnext
Bottega Louie - WEHO
orange star4.3 • 345
8936 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Melrose Bite - 7801 Melrose Ave #1a
orange starNo Reviews
7801 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Chaumont (Beverly Hills) - 143 S Beverly drive
orange starNo Reviews
143 S Beverly drive Beverly Hills, CA 90212
View restaurantnext
Chaumont Vegan - 145 S Beverly Dr
orange starNo Reviews
145 S Beverly Dr Los Angeles, CA 90212
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Studio City

Spitz - Studio City
orange star4.6 • 3,722
3737 Cahuenga Blvd Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Studio City
orange star4.0 • 2,191
11262 Ventura Blvd. Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Studio City
orange star4.5 • 1,294
13029 Ventura Blvd Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Vitello's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 866
4349 Tujunga Ave Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Rouge
orange star4.1 • 735
11282 Ventura Blvd Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Hollywood Pizza Cafe
orange star4.5 • 711
12747 Ventura Blvd Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston