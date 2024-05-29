Pretzel Palace Tooele
2276 N 400 E
Tooele, UT 84074
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Soft Pretzels
Cheesy Pretzels
- Pizza Pretzel Twist$5.59
Our famous pretzel dough twisted together, baked with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni!
- Cheesy Garlic Pretzel Twist$5.39
Our famous pretzel dough twisted together, baked with cheddar cheese smothered into it, and topped with garlic butter!
- Jalapeno Jack Pretzel Twist$5.59
Our famous pretzel dough twisted together, baked with monterey jack cheese and jalapeños!
- 3 Pack Pretzel Twists$15.00
Your choice of 3 of our cheesy pretzel twists!
- Mozzarella Pretzel Stick$4.89
Our famous pretzel dough wrapped around mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection, and covered in butter and salt.
- Garlic Mozzarella Pretzel Stick$4.89
Our famous pretzel dough wrapped around mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection, and covered in GARLIC BUTTER.
- Colby Jack Pretzel Stick$4.89
Our famous pretzel dough wrapped around colby jack cheese, baked to perfection, and covered in butter and salt.
- 3 Pack Cheese Pretzel Sticks$12.00
CHOOSE 3 FLAVORS! Our famous pretzel dough wrapped around mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection!
Tied Pretzels
- Salted Tied Pretzel$6.00
Our famous pretzel dough tied in a classic pretzel shape, baked to perfection, and topped with butter and salt!
- Cinnamon Sugar Tied Pretzel$6.00
Our famous pretzel dough tied in a classic pretzel shape, baked to perfection, and smothered in cinnamon sugar!
- Parmesan Tied Pretzel$6.00
Our famous pretzel dough tied in a classic pretzel shape, baked to perfection, and topped with butter and parmesan!
- Everything Bagel Tied Pretzel$6.00
Our famous pretzel dough tied in a classic pretzel shape, baked to perfection, and topped with butter and everything bagel seasoning!
- Pepperoni Pizza Tied Pretzel$8.00
Our famous pretzel dough tied in a classic pretzel shape, baked with cheese and pepperoni, and brushed with butter!
- Jalapeno Cheddar Tied Pretzel$8.00
Our famous pretzel dough tied in a classic pretzel shape, baked with white cheddar and fresh jalapenos, and brushed with butter!
- Box of 4 Tied Pretzels$22.00
Your choice of 4 of our fresh baked soft pretzels in a classic tied pretzel shape!
Pretzel Dogs
- Pretzel Dog$6.00
Large all beef hot dog wrapped with our famous pretzel dough, baked to perfection, covered in butter and salt!
- Cheesy Pretzel Pretzel Dog$7.00
Large all beef hot dog wrapped with our famous pretzel dough, baked with cheese!
- Jalapeño Cheesy Pretzel Dog$8.00
Large all beef hot dog wrapped with our famous pretzel dough, baked with cheese and fresh jalapenos!