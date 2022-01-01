Belacan Grill Malaysian Bistro
17460 17th Street
Tustin, CA 92780
Popular Items
Appetizers
Roti Canai
Must try! House made flatbread with our signature curry sauce.
Murtabak
Seasoned ground beef wrapped in roti canai, served with our signature curry sauce.
Crab Rangoons
6 pieces. Crab and cream cheese stuffed wonton skins served with sweet and sour sauce.
Chicken Pops
Tender bites lightly battered and spiced with curry powder and curry leaves.
Crispy Calamari
Baby squid fried in a crispy tempura batter, served with lime and sweet ginger chili sauce.
Satay Tofu
4 pieces. Fried tofu skin stuffed with cucumbers, beansprouts, and peanut sauce.
Chicken Wings
8 pieces. Tender and juicy wings tossed in curried spices.
Curry Puffs
Delicate pastries stuffed with seasoned curry potatoes.
Soups & Salads
Hainan Soup
Chicken broth, white pepper, and chives.
Seafood Lemongrass
Shrimp, scallop, fish fillet, and veggies in a spicy lemongrass broth.
Hot and Sour
Chinese straw mushroom, tofu, bamboo shoot, and egg.
Seafood w/ Tofu
Shrimp, scallop, fish fillet, and tofu in a hearty seafood broth.
Chicken Cream Corn
Chicken and eggs in a cream corn chicken broth.
Vegetable Tofu
Steamed tofu and seasonal vegetables, choice of lemongrass or vegetable broth.
Chef's Salad
Refreshing mango, shrimp, house made candied sesame pecans, tomato, cucumber, and an exotic tamarind vinaigrette on the side.
Gado Gado
Kankung, string beans, and beansprouts layered with boiled eggs, cucumbers, and fried tofu topped with peanut sauce and shrimp cracker.
House Salad
Rice
Curry Fried Rice
A fragrant curry blend of spices with chicken, shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and egg.
Belacan Fried Rice
Signature fried rice with chicken, shrimp, bell peppers. onions, and egg in toasted belacan shrimp paste.
House Special Fried Rice
Topped with a fried egg. Bell peppers, onions, and egg with your choice of chicken, shrimp, beef, or combination.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Sweet meets spicy with pineapple, chicken, shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and egg in a tangy pineapple infused sauce.
Vegetable Fried Rice
Tofu, onions, broccoli, carrots, and cabbage stir fried with or without egg.
Nasi Goreng
Topped with a fried egg. Shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and egg cooked in a spicy sambal sauce.
Tomato Fried Rice
Tomato sauce cooked with tender cuts of beef, tomatoes, onions, and egg.
Nasi Lemak
Must try! The national dish of Malaysia. Coconut rice accompanied with sambal anchovies, hard boiled egg, string beans, roasted peanuts, cucumbers, and beef rendang.
Salted Fish Fried Rice
Bell pepper, onions, egg, and romaine lettuce stir fried and topped with pungent salted fish.
Noodles
Char Kway Teow
Stir fried flat rice noodles in a spicy dark soy sauce with chicken, shrimp, egg, beansprouts, and chives.
Mamak Mee Goreng
Indian style stir fried yellow egg noodles in a spicy tamarind sauce with chicken, shrimp, egg, tomato, tofu, beansprouts, and chives.
Cantonese Golden Noodle
Thin crispy egg noodles topped with veggies in a rich brown sauce with your choice of chicken, shrimp, beef, combination, or no meat.
Wat Tan Hor
Pan fried flat rice noodles smothered in a thick egg gravy with shrimp, fish cake, fish meatballs, and seasonal vegetables.
Curry Laksa
Yellow egg noodles in a spicy coconut curry milk broth with chicken, fish meatballs, ampang yong tofu, beansprouts, and chives.
Fried Mee Hoon
Stir fried vermicelli noodles with chicken, shrimp, onions, beansprouts, and egg.
Hokkien Char Mee
Stir fried yellow egg noodles in a savory dark soy sauce with shrimp, fish meatballs, fish cake, and seasonal vegetables.
Chow Mein
Stir fried yellow egg noodles with cabbage, carrots, onions, beansprouts, and egg with your choice of chicken, shrimp, beef, combination, or no meat.
Stir Fried Vegetables
Kankung
Okra
Eggplant
Yau Choy
String Beans
House Vegetable Delight
Tofu, broccoli, bamboo shoot, carrot, snow peas, and Chinese straw mushrooms in a rich garlic sauce.
Curry Vegetable Delight
Tofu, eggplant, okra, string bean, onions, and tomatoes simmered in a vegan coconut milk curry.
Tofu
Chili Tofu
Braised soft tofu simmered in a fresh chili sauce, garnished with chives.
Stringbean Tofu
String beans and fried tofu stir fried in a rich brown sauce.
Ampang Yong Tofu
Kuala Lumpur style bean curd stuffed with fish paste, simmered in your choice of brown sauce, clear broth, or curry broth.
Malaysian Kung Pao Tofu
Fried tofu in a savory soy sauce blended with Malaysian spices with bell peppers, onions, dried chilis, garnished with cashews.
Mango Tofu
Stir fried with fresh mango slices. bell peppers, and onions in a tangy mango infused sauce.
Chicken
Ayam Masak Merah
Malaysia's popular honey spicy chicken deep fried and simmered in a house special sauce with tamarind.
Sambal Chicken
Stir fried with okra in our spicy chili sambal with bell peppers and onions.
Tangerine Peel
Lightly battered chicken breast with a citrus tangerine sauce garnished with dried chilis and chives.
Chicken Rendang
Seasoned with exotic spices and simmered to perfection in a semi-dry coconut milk curry.
Malaysian Kung Pao Chicken
Chicken in a savory soy sauce blended with Malaysian spices with bell peppers, onions, dried chilis, garnished with cashews.
Malaysian Curry Chicken
Tender slow cooked chicken with bits of carrot and potato simmered in a thick coconut milk curry.
Mango Chicken
Stir fried with fresh mango slices. bell peppers, and onions in a tangy mango infused sauce.
Hainan Chicken (Half)
Famous poached chicken served at room temperature accompanied with our 3 signature sauces: ginger, sweet chili, and sweet soy. Served with a Hainan rice cooked in chicken broth.
Hainan Chicken (Whole)
Honey Sesame Chicken
Lightly battered chicken breast in a sweet and savory sesame sauce.
Black Peppercorn Chicken
Stir fried with bell peppers and onions in a rich black peppercorn sauce.
Ginger Scallion Chicken
Tender cuts of beef sautéed in a savory ginger infused sauce with carrots, mushrooms, and scallions.
Beef
Daging Kecap Manis
Tender cuts of beef sautéed in a sweet thick dark soy sauce glaze with bell peppers and onions.
Honey Sesame Beef
Lightly battered chicken breast in a sweet and savory sesame sauce, garnished with chives.
Beef Rendang
Seasoned with exotic spices and simmered to perfection in a semi-dry coconut milk curry.
Ginger Scallion Beef
Tender cuts of beef sautéed in a savory ginger infused sauce with carrots, mushrooms, and scallions.
Black Peppercorn Beef
Stir fried with bell peppers and onions in a rich black peppercorn sauce.
Daging Merah
Malaysia's popular honey spicy beef deep fried and simmered in a house special sauce with tamarind.
Malaysian Kung Pao Beef
Tender cuts of beef stir fried in a savory soy sauce blended with Malaysian spices with bell peppers, onions, dried chilis, garnished with cashews.
Broccoli Beef
Simply stir fried with snow peas in a rich brown sauce.
Sambal Beef
Seafood
Claypot Curry Seafood
Shrimp, scallop, and fish fillet seasoned with a blend of spices simmered in a coconut milk curry with tofu, okra, string beans, onion, and eggplant.
Claypot Seafood Tofu
Shrimp, scallop, and fish fillet with tofu simmered in a rich brown sauce accompanied with seasonal vegetables.
Malaysian Kung Pao Seafood
Shrimp, scallop, and fish fillet stir fried in a savory soy sauce blended with Malaysian spices with bell peppers, onions, dried chilis, garnished with cashews.
Fish Fillet
Freshly seasoned fish fillet in your choice of sauce: chili, coconut curry, ginger scallion, seasonal vegetable, black peppercorn, or crispy curry leaf.
Chef's Special Tiger Prawns
A popular chef special of tiger prawns stir fried with bell peppers, onions, okra, tofu in a blend of sambal, lemongrass, and curry.
Whole Tilapia
Choice of deep fried or steamed. Whole fresh tilapia sautéed in our house. chili tamarind sauce blended with exotic spices.
Whole Rock Cod
Deep fried or steamed whole fresh rock cod in your choice of sauce: nyonya (spicy and sour blended with ginger and chili), supreme soy sauce with scallions, brown bean, sweet and sour, or coconut curry.
Curry Fish Head
Fresh rock cod head steamed with a blend of Malaysian spices simmered in a rich coconut milk curry with tamarind, chilis, and seasonal vegetables.
Curry Fish Head With Tilapia
Shrimp
Pungent Shrimp
Stir fried in a tangy sweet and mild spiced glaze surrounded by steamed broccoli.
Honey Pecan Shrimp
Lightly battered, slightly crunchy shrimp glazed in a thick white honey sauce toped with house made sesame candied pecans.
Crispy Curry Leaf Shrimp
Choice of shell on or shell off shrimp sautéed with fragrant curry leaves, bell peppers, and onions.
Crispy Salt and Pepper Shrimp
Choice of shell on or shell off shrimp, lightly battered and tossed in delectable seasonings with bell peppers and onions.
Mango Shrimp
Fresh mango, bell peppers, and onions stir fried in a tangy mango infused sauce.
Lemongrass Shrimp
Fresh lemongrass, bell peppers, and onions stir fried in a rich garlic sauce.
Sambal Tumis Shrimp
Stir fried with fresh okra in our spicy house made sambal chili.
Claypot Curry Shrimp
Simmered in a rich coconut milk curry with seasonal vegetables.
Black Peppercorn Shrimp
Stir fried with bell peppers and onions in a rich black peppercorn sauce.
Malaysian Kung Pao Shrimp
Sautéed in a savory soy sauce blended with Malaysian spices with bell peppers, onions, dried chilis, garnished with cashews.
Sides
Desserts
Fried Bananas
Bananas coated with a sweet tempura flour and deep fried, served with coconut ice cream dressed in a caramel glaze.
Ice Kacang
Shaved ice topped with sweet red beans, grass jelly, coconut cubes, sweet corn, lychee, evaporated milk, rose syrup, gula melaka, and peanuts.
Pandan Crème Brulee
Lightly sweetened Pandan creme brûlée with caramelized brown sugar, topped with seasonal berries.
Chendol
Pandan infused tapioca with gula melaka and a coconut milk topped with shaved ice.
Coconut Ice Cream
Vegan!
DRINKS
Teh Ais
Teh Tarik
Milo Ais
Milo (hot)
Fresh Young Coconut
Rambutan Ice
Lychee Ice
Grass Jelly Ice
Iced Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Coffee
Sprite
Coke
Diet Coke
Orange Soda
Club Soda
Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Raspberry Tea
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Specials
ALLERGIES
Vegan
Roti Canai
Must try! House made flatbread with our signature curry sauce.
Curry Puffs
Delicate pastries stuffed with seasoned curry potatoes.
Satay Tofu
4 pieces. Fried tofu skin stuffed with cucumbers, beansprouts, and peanut sauce.
Hot & Sour Soup (no egg)
Vegetable Tofu Soup (no egg)
Curry Fried Rice (no meat / egg)
Vegetable Fried Rice (no egg)
Pineapple Fried Rice (no meat / egg)
Nasi Goreng (no meat / shrimp / no egg)
Char Kway Teow (no meat / egg)
Mamak Mee Goreng (no meat / egg)
Cantonese Golden Noodle (no meat)
Curry Laksa (no milk / no meat)
Fried Mee Hoon (no meat / egg)
Singapore Fried Mee Hoon (no meat / egg)
Hokkien Char Mee (no meat)
Chow Mein (no meat)
Garlic Kankung
Garlic Okra
Garlic Eggplant
Garlic Yau Choy
Garlic String Beans
House Vegetable Delight
Tofu, broccoli, bamboo shoot, carrot, snow peas, and Chinese straw mushrooms in a rich garlic sauce.
Curry Vegetable Delight
Tofu, eggplant, okra, string bean, onions, and tomatoes simmered in a vegan coconut milk curry.
Chili Tofu
Braised soft tofu simmered in a fresh chili sauce, garnished with chives.
Stringbean Tofu
String beans and fried tofu stir fried in a rich brown sauce.
Malaysian Kung Pao Tofu
Fried tofu in a savory soy sauce blended with Malaysian spices with bell peppers, onions, dried chilis, garnished with cashews.
Steamed Rice
Coconut Rice
Brown Rice
Curry Sauce
Peanut Sauce
Hainan Sauce
Gluten-Free
Seafood Lemongrass Soup GF
Hot & Sour Soup GF (no egg / tofu)
Seafood Soup GF
Chicken Cream Corn Soup GF
Vegetable Soup GF (no tofu)
House Vegetable Delight GF (no tofu)
Curry Fried Rice GF
Belacan Fried Rice GF
House Special Fried Rice GF
Pineapple Fried Rice GF
Vegetable Fried Rice GF (no tofu)
Nasi Goreng GF
Salted Fish Fried Rice GF
Malaysian Beef GF
Black Peppercorn Beef GF
Malaysian Kung Pao Beef GF
Broccoli Beef GF
Mango Shrimp GF
Lemongrass Shrimp GF
Sambal Tumis Shrimp GF
Claypot Seafood GF (no tofu)
Malaysian Kung Pao Seafood GF
Fish Fillet GF (steamed)
Sambal Chicken GF
Malaysian Kung Pao Chicken GF
Mango Chicken GF
Hainan Chicken 1/2 GF (no soy sauce, sub steam rice)
Hainan Chicken Whole GF (no soy sauce, sub steam rice)
Steamed Rice
Brown Rice
Coconut Rice
Hainan Soup
Wine
GLS Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
GLS Barnard Griffin Fume Blanc
GLS Apothic White
La Marca Presecco SPLIT
GLS Saracco Moscato
GLS Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
GLS La Playa Unoaked Chardonnay
GLS J Lohr Chardonnay
GLS La Marca Prosecco Rosé
GLS La Marca Prosecco
BTL Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
BTL Barnard Griffin Fume Blanc
BTL Apothic White
BTL Saracco Moscato
BTL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
BTL La Playa Unoaked Chardonnay 1/2 OFF SPECIAL
BTL J Lohr Chardonnay
BTL La Marca Prosecco Rosé
BTL La Marca Prosecco
GLS Louis M. Martini Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS Dark Horse Pinot Noir
GLS Apothic Red Blend
GLS Rabble Red Blend
GLS Kali Hart Pinot Noir
GLS Alamos Malbec
GLS Rabble Cabernet
BTL Louis M. Martini Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Dark Horse Pinot Noir
BTL Apothic Red Blend
BTL Rabble Red Blend
BTL Kali Hart Pinot Noir
BTL Alamos Malbec 1/2 OFF SPECIAL
BTL Rabble Cabernet
Beer
Bud Light
Singha
Tsingtao
Corona
Stella Artois
Heineken
Newcastle
Blue Moon
Lost Coast Indica IPA
Kirin
Ballast Point Sculpin IPA
Offshoot Relax Hazy IPA
Allagash White
High Noon Pineapple Seltzer
Scrimshaw Pilsner
Kyla Kombucha Lavender Lemonade
Kyla Kombucha Sunset Trio
Taj Mahal
Big Kirin
Big Kirin
Specialty Cocktails
Premium
Martini
Mojito
Margarita
Ginger Gin
White Sangria
Red Sangria
Malaysian Mule
Lychee Mango Margarita
Piña Colada
Old Fashioned
Manhattan
Mai Tai
Blue Sky
Coconut Rum Punch for Two
Lemon Drop
Whiskey Sour
Coconut Rum Punch
Frozen Margarita
Cadillac Margarita
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
At Belacan Grill, we strive to offer the most satisfying and stimulating dining experience possible. From farm fresh poultry (all meats served are halal) to the finest selection of seafood, your palate will be delighted by only the freshest of local ingredients- all in harmony with herbs and spices blended from an assortment of ethnic influences for everybody to enjoy. The end result is a tempting array of dishes reflecting the diverse culinary heritage of Malaysia.
17460 17th Street, Tustin, CA 92780