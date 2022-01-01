Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Belacan Grill Malaysian Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

17460 17th Street

Tustin, CA 92780

Order Again

Popular Items

Roti Canai
Char Kway Teow
Hainan Chicken (Whole)

Appetizers

Roti Canai

Roti Canai

$4.00

Must try! House made flatbread with our signature curry sauce.

Murtabak

Murtabak

$10.00

Seasoned ground beef wrapped in roti canai, served with our signature curry sauce.

Crab Rangoons

$7.00

6 pieces. Crab and cream cheese stuffed wonton skins served with sweet and sour sauce.

Chicken Pops

$12.00

Tender bites lightly battered and spiced with curry powder and curry leaves.

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

Baby squid fried in a crispy tempura batter, served with lime and sweet ginger chili sauce.

Satay Tofu

$10.00

4 pieces. Fried tofu skin stuffed with cucumbers, beansprouts, and peanut sauce.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00

8 pieces. Tender and juicy wings tossed in curried spices.

Curry Puffs

Curry Puffs

$8.00

Delicate pastries stuffed with seasoned curry potatoes.

Soups & Salads

Hainan Soup

$3.00

Chicken broth, white pepper, and chives.

Seafood Lemongrass

$8.00+

Shrimp, scallop, fish fillet, and veggies in a spicy lemongrass broth.

Hot and Sour

$7.00+

Chinese straw mushroom, tofu, bamboo shoot, and egg.

Seafood w/ Tofu

$8.00+

Shrimp, scallop, fish fillet, and tofu in a hearty seafood broth.

Chicken Cream Corn

$7.00+

Chicken and eggs in a cream corn chicken broth.

Vegetable Tofu

$7.00+

Steamed tofu and seasonal vegetables, choice of lemongrass or vegetable broth.

Chef's Salad

$17.00

Refreshing mango, shrimp, house made candied sesame pecans, tomato, cucumber, and an exotic tamarind vinaigrette on the side.

Gado Gado

Gado Gado

$14.00

Kankung, string beans, and beansprouts layered with boiled eggs, cucumbers, and fried tofu topped with peanut sauce and shrimp cracker.

House Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Rice

Curry Fried Rice

$15.00

A fragrant curry blend of spices with chicken, shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and egg.

Belacan Fried Rice

Belacan Fried Rice

$15.00

Signature fried rice with chicken, shrimp, bell peppers. onions, and egg in toasted belacan shrimp paste.

House Special Fried Rice

House Special Fried Rice

$15.00

Topped with a fried egg. Bell peppers, onions, and egg with your choice of chicken, shrimp, beef, or combination.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00

Sweet meets spicy with pineapple, chicken, shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and egg in a tangy pineapple infused sauce.

Vegetable Fried Rice

$15.00

Tofu, onions, broccoli, carrots, and cabbage stir fried with or without egg.

Nasi Goreng

Nasi Goreng

$16.00

Topped with a fried egg. Shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and egg cooked in a spicy sambal sauce.

Tomato Fried Rice

$15.00

Tomato sauce cooked with tender cuts of beef, tomatoes, onions, and egg.

Nasi Lemak

Nasi Lemak

$16.00

Must try! The national dish of Malaysia. Coconut rice accompanied with sambal anchovies, hard boiled egg, string beans, roasted peanuts, cucumbers, and beef rendang.

Salted Fish Fried Rice

$16.00

Bell pepper, onions, egg, and romaine lettuce stir fried and topped with pungent salted fish.

Noodles

Char Kway Teow

Char Kway Teow

$15.00

Stir fried flat rice noodles in a spicy dark soy sauce with chicken, shrimp, egg, beansprouts, and chives.

Mamak Mee Goreng

Mamak Mee Goreng

$15.00

Indian style stir fried yellow egg noodles in a spicy tamarind sauce with chicken, shrimp, egg, tomato, tofu, beansprouts, and chives.

Cantonese Golden Noodle

Cantonese Golden Noodle

$17.00

Thin crispy egg noodles topped with veggies in a rich brown sauce with your choice of chicken, shrimp, beef, combination, or no meat.

Wat Tan Hor

Wat Tan Hor

$16.00

Pan fried flat rice noodles smothered in a thick egg gravy with shrimp, fish cake, fish meatballs, and seasonal vegetables.

Curry Laksa

Curry Laksa

$15.00

Yellow egg noodles in a spicy coconut curry milk broth with chicken, fish meatballs, ampang yong tofu, beansprouts, and chives.

Fried Mee Hoon

Fried Mee Hoon

$16.00

Stir fried vermicelli noodles with chicken, shrimp, onions, beansprouts, and egg.

Hokkien Char Mee

Hokkien Char Mee

$16.00

Stir fried yellow egg noodles in a savory dark soy sauce with shrimp, fish meatballs, fish cake, and seasonal vegetables.

Chow Mein

Chow Mein

$15.00

Stir fried yellow egg noodles with cabbage, carrots, onions, beansprouts, and egg with your choice of chicken, shrimp, beef, combination, or no meat.

Stir Fried Vegetables

Kankung

Kankung

$17.00

Okra

$18.00

Eggplant

$16.00

Yau Choy

$16.00

String Beans

$16.00
House Vegetable Delight

House Vegetable Delight

$16.00

Tofu, broccoli, bamboo shoot, carrot, snow peas, and Chinese straw mushrooms in a rich garlic sauce.

Curry Vegetable Delight

$17.00

Tofu, eggplant, okra, string bean, onions, and tomatoes simmered in a vegan coconut milk curry.

Tofu

Chili Tofu

$16.00

Braised soft tofu simmered in a fresh chili sauce, garnished with chives.

Stringbean Tofu

$17.00

String beans and fried tofu stir fried in a rich brown sauce.

Ampang Yong Tofu

$18.00

Kuala Lumpur style bean curd stuffed with fish paste, simmered in your choice of brown sauce, clear broth, or curry broth.

Malaysian Kung Pao Tofu

$16.00

Fried tofu in a savory soy sauce blended with Malaysian spices with bell peppers, onions, dried chilis, garnished with cashews.

Mango Tofu

$16.00

Stir fried with fresh mango slices. bell peppers, and onions in a tangy mango infused sauce.

Chicken

Ayam Masak Merah

Ayam Masak Merah

$18.00

Malaysia's popular honey spicy chicken deep fried and simmered in a house special sauce with tamarind.

Sambal Chicken

$18.00

Stir fried with okra in our spicy chili sambal with bell peppers and onions.

Tangerine Peel

$18.00

Lightly battered chicken breast with a citrus tangerine sauce garnished with dried chilis and chives.

Chicken Rendang

$18.00

Seasoned with exotic spices and simmered to perfection in a semi-dry coconut milk curry.

Malaysian Kung Pao Chicken

Malaysian Kung Pao Chicken

$18.00

Chicken in a savory soy sauce blended with Malaysian spices with bell peppers, onions, dried chilis, garnished with cashews.

Malaysian Curry Chicken

Malaysian Curry Chicken

$18.00

Tender slow cooked chicken with bits of carrot and potato simmered in a thick coconut milk curry.

Mango Chicken

$18.00

Stir fried with fresh mango slices. bell peppers, and onions in a tangy mango infused sauce.

Hainan Chicken (Half)

Hainan Chicken (Half)

$18.00

Famous poached chicken served at room temperature accompanied with our 3 signature sauces: ginger, sweet chili, and sweet soy. Served with a Hainan rice cooked in chicken broth.

Hainan Chicken (Whole)

$27.00

Honey Sesame Chicken

$18.00

Lightly battered chicken breast in a sweet and savory sesame sauce.

Black Peppercorn Chicken

$18.00

Stir fried with bell peppers and onions in a rich black peppercorn sauce.

Ginger Scallion Chicken

$18.00

Tender cuts of beef sautéed in a savory ginger infused sauce with carrots, mushrooms, and scallions.

Beef

Daging Kecap Manis

Daging Kecap Manis

$20.00

Tender cuts of beef sautéed in a sweet thick dark soy sauce glaze with bell peppers and onions.

Honey Sesame Beef

Honey Sesame Beef

$20.00

Lightly battered chicken breast in a sweet and savory sesame sauce, garnished with chives.

Beef Rendang

Beef Rendang

$20.00

Seasoned with exotic spices and simmered to perfection in a semi-dry coconut milk curry.

Ginger Scallion Beef

Ginger Scallion Beef

$19.00

Tender cuts of beef sautéed in a savory ginger infused sauce with carrots, mushrooms, and scallions.

Black Peppercorn Beef

$19.00

Stir fried with bell peppers and onions in a rich black peppercorn sauce.

Daging Merah

$20.00

Malaysia's popular honey spicy beef deep fried and simmered in a house special sauce with tamarind.

Malaysian Kung Pao Beef

$19.00

Tender cuts of beef stir fried in a savory soy sauce blended with Malaysian spices with bell peppers, onions, dried chilis, garnished with cashews.

Broccoli Beef

$19.00

Simply stir fried with snow peas in a rich brown sauce.

Sambal Beef

$20.00

Seafood

Claypot Curry Seafood

Claypot Curry Seafood

$25.00

Shrimp, scallop, and fish fillet seasoned with a blend of spices simmered in a coconut milk curry with tofu, okra, string beans, onion, and eggplant.

Claypot Seafood Tofu

Claypot Seafood Tofu

$25.00

Shrimp, scallop, and fish fillet with tofu simmered in a rich brown sauce accompanied with seasonal vegetables.

Malaysian Kung Pao Seafood

$25.00

Shrimp, scallop, and fish fillet stir fried in a savory soy sauce blended with Malaysian spices with bell peppers, onions, dried chilis, garnished with cashews.

Fish Fillet

$24.00

Freshly seasoned fish fillet in your choice of sauce: chili, coconut curry, ginger scallion, seasonal vegetable, black peppercorn, or crispy curry leaf.

Chef's Special Tiger Prawns

$25.00

A popular chef special of tiger prawns stir fried with bell peppers, onions, okra, tofu in a blend of sambal, lemongrass, and curry.

Whole Tilapia

Whole Tilapia

$30.00

Choice of deep fried or steamed. Whole fresh tilapia sautéed in our house. chili tamarind sauce blended with exotic spices.

Whole Rock Cod

Whole Rock Cod

$40.00Out of stock

Deep fried or steamed whole fresh rock cod in your choice of sauce: nyonya (spicy and sour blended with ginger and chili), supreme soy sauce with scallions, brown bean, sweet and sour, or coconut curry.

Curry Fish Head

$45.00Out of stock

Fresh rock cod head steamed with a blend of Malaysian spices simmered in a rich coconut milk curry with tamarind, chilis, and seasonal vegetables.

Curry Fish Head With Tilapia

$38.00

Shrimp

Pungent Shrimp

Pungent Shrimp

$24.00

Stir fried in a tangy sweet and mild spiced glaze surrounded by steamed broccoli.

Honey Pecan Shrimp

Honey Pecan Shrimp

$24.00

Lightly battered, slightly crunchy shrimp glazed in a thick white honey sauce toped with house made sesame candied pecans.

Crispy Curry Leaf Shrimp

Crispy Curry Leaf Shrimp

$24.00

Choice of shell on or shell off shrimp sautéed with fragrant curry leaves, bell peppers, and onions.

Crispy Salt and Pepper Shrimp

Crispy Salt and Pepper Shrimp

$24.00

Choice of shell on or shell off shrimp, lightly battered and tossed in delectable seasonings with bell peppers and onions.

Mango Shrimp

$24.00

Fresh mango, bell peppers, and onions stir fried in a tangy mango infused sauce.

Lemongrass Shrimp

Lemongrass Shrimp

$24.00

Fresh lemongrass, bell peppers, and onions stir fried in a rich garlic sauce.

Sambal Tumis Shrimp

$24.00

Stir fried with fresh okra in our spicy house made sambal chili.

Claypot Curry Shrimp

$24.00

Simmered in a rich coconut milk curry with seasonal vegetables.

Black Peppercorn Shrimp

$24.00

Stir fried with bell peppers and onions in a rich black peppercorn sauce.

Malaysian Kung Pao Shrimp

$24.00

Sautéed in a savory soy sauce blended with Malaysian spices with bell peppers, onions, dried chilis, garnished with cashews.

Sides

Steamed Rice

$2.50

Chicken Rice

$3.00

Coconut Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Chili Paste

Thai Chilies

Curry Sauce

$1.50

Peanut Sauce

$1.50

Hainan Sauce

$1.00

Belacan Sambal (Big)

$1.00

Add Protein

$3.00

Please specify which entree you would like to add protein or include extra protein.

Desserts

Fried Bananas

Fried Bananas

$11.00

Bananas coated with a sweet tempura flour and deep fried, served with coconut ice cream dressed in a caramel glaze.

Ice Kacang

Ice Kacang

$9.00

Shaved ice topped with sweet red beans, grass jelly, coconut cubes, sweet corn, lychee, evaporated milk, rose syrup, gula melaka, and peanuts.

Pandan Crème Brulee

Pandan Crème Brulee

$8.00

Lightly sweetened Pandan creme brûlée with caramelized brown sugar, topped with seasonal berries.

Chendol

Chendol

$8.00Out of stock

Pandan infused tapioca with gula melaka and a coconut milk topped with shaved ice.

Coconut Ice Cream

$3.00

Vegan!

DRINKS

Teh Ais

$4.00
Teh Tarik

Teh Tarik

$4.00

Milo Ais

$6.00

Milo (hot)

$6.00

Fresh Young Coconut

$8.00

Rambutan Ice

$4.00

Lychee Ice

$4.00

Grass Jelly Ice

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Sprite

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Orange Soda

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Raspberry Tea

$3.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Specials

FAMILY SPECIAL A: Crab Rangoons, Veg Chow Mein, Kung Pao Chicken, 1 TO-GO Rice

$35.00

FAMILY SPECIAL B: 2 Roti Canai, Honey Pecan Shrimp, Daging Kecap Manis, House Veggie Delight, 2 TO-GO Rice

$55.00

Malaysian Curry Lamb Special

$26.00Out of stock

ALLERGIES

Nut Allergy

Peanut Allergy

Gluten Allergy

Sesame Allergy

Bell Pepper Allergy

Egg Allergy

Shellfish Allergy

Shrimp Allergy

Vegan

Roti Canai

Roti Canai

$4.00

Must try! House made flatbread with our signature curry sauce.

Curry Puffs

Curry Puffs

$8.00

Delicate pastries stuffed with seasoned curry potatoes.

Satay Tofu

$10.00

4 pieces. Fried tofu skin stuffed with cucumbers, beansprouts, and peanut sauce.

Hot & Sour Soup (no egg)

$6.00+

Vegetable Tofu Soup (no egg)

$6.00+

Curry Fried Rice (no meat / egg)

$15.00

Vegetable Fried Rice (no egg)

$15.00

Pineapple Fried Rice (no meat / egg)

$15.00

Nasi Goreng (no meat / shrimp / no egg)

$16.00

Char Kway Teow (no meat / egg)

$15.00

Mamak Mee Goreng (no meat / egg)

$15.00

Cantonese Golden Noodle (no meat)

$17.00

Curry Laksa (no milk / no meat)

$15.00

Fried Mee Hoon (no meat / egg)

$16.00

Singapore Fried Mee Hoon (no meat / egg)

$16.00

Hokkien Char Mee (no meat)

$16.00

Chow Mein (no meat)

$15.00

Garlic Kankung

$16.00

Garlic Okra

$16.00

Garlic Eggplant

$16.00

Garlic Yau Choy

$15.00

Garlic String Beans

$15.00
House Vegetable Delight

House Vegetable Delight

$16.00

Tofu, broccoli, bamboo shoot, carrot, snow peas, and Chinese straw mushrooms in a rich garlic sauce.

Curry Vegetable Delight

$17.00

Tofu, eggplant, okra, string bean, onions, and tomatoes simmered in a vegan coconut milk curry.

Chili Tofu

$16.00

Braised soft tofu simmered in a fresh chili sauce, garnished with chives.

Stringbean Tofu

$17.00

String beans and fried tofu stir fried in a rich brown sauce.

Malaysian Kung Pao Tofu

$16.00

Fried tofu in a savory soy sauce blended with Malaysian spices with bell peppers, onions, dried chilis, garnished with cashews.

Steamed Rice

$2.50

Coconut Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Curry Sauce

$1.50

Peanut Sauce

$1.50

Hainan Sauce

$1.00

Gluten-Free

Seafood Lemongrass Soup GF

$7.00+

Hot & Sour Soup GF (no egg / tofu)

$6.00+

Seafood Soup GF

$7.00+

Chicken Cream Corn Soup GF

$6.00+

Vegetable Soup GF (no tofu)

$6.00+

House Vegetable Delight GF (no tofu)

$15.00

Curry Fried Rice GF

$13.00

Belacan Fried Rice GF

$13.00

House Special Fried Rice GF

$14.00

Pineapple Fried Rice GF

$13.00

Vegetable Fried Rice GF (no tofu)

$13.00

Nasi Goreng GF

$15.00

Salted Fish Fried Rice GF

$15.00

Malaysian Beef GF

$17.00

Black Peppercorn Beef GF

$17.00

Malaysian Kung Pao Beef GF

$18.00

Broccoli Beef GF

$17.00

Mango Shrimp GF

$22.00

Lemongrass Shrimp GF

$22.00

Sambal Tumis Shrimp GF

$22.00

Claypot Seafood GF (no tofu)

$22.00

Malaysian Kung Pao Seafood GF

$22.00

Fish Fillet GF (steamed)

$24.00

Sambal Chicken GF

$16.00

Malaysian Kung Pao Chicken GF

$16.00

Mango Chicken GF

$16.00

Hainan Chicken 1/2 GF (no soy sauce, sub steam rice)

$16.00

Hainan Chicken Whole GF (no soy sauce, sub steam rice)

$24.00

Steamed Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$3.00

Coconut Rice

$3.00

Hainan Soup

$2.00

Wine

GLS Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Barnard Griffin Fume Blanc

$8.00Out of stock

GLS Apothic White

$8.00

La Marca Presecco SPLIT

$12.00

GLS Saracco Moscato

$10.00

GLS Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GLS La Playa Unoaked Chardonnay

$7.00

GLS J Lohr Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS La Marca Prosecco Rosé

$9.00

GLS La Marca Prosecco

$9.00

BTL Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$24.00

BTL Barnard Griffin Fume Blanc

$24.00Out of stock

BTL Apothic White

$24.00

BTL Saracco Moscato

$36.00

BTL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

BTL La Playa Unoaked Chardonnay 1/2 OFF SPECIAL

$12.00

BTL J Lohr Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco Rosé

$38.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco

$38.00

GLS Louis M. Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

GLS Dark Horse Pinot Noir

$10.00Out of stock

GLS Apothic Red Blend

$8.00

GLS Rabble Red Blend

$9.00

GLS Kali Hart Pinot Noir

$15.00

GLS Alamos Malbec

$8.00Out of stock

GLS Rabble Cabernet

$11.00

BTL Louis M. Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

BTL Dark Horse Pinot Noir

$24.00

BTL Apothic Red Blend

$24.00

BTL Rabble Red Blend

$32.00

BTL Kali Hart Pinot Noir

$56.00

BTL Alamos Malbec 1/2 OFF SPECIAL

$14.00Out of stock

BTL Rabble Cabernet

$34.00

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Singha

$8.00

Tsingtao

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Newcastle

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Lost Coast Indica IPA

$10.00

Kirin

$8.00

Ballast Point Sculpin IPA

$10.00

Offshoot Relax Hazy IPA

$10.00

Allagash White

$10.00

High Noon Pineapple Seltzer

$10.00

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$10.00

Kyla Kombucha Lavender Lemonade

$10.00

Kyla Kombucha Sunset Trio

$10.00

Taj Mahal

$8.00

Big Kirin

$8.00Out of stock

Big Kirin

$12.00

Specialty Cocktails

Premium

$14.00

Martini

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Ginger Gin

$13.00

White Sangria

$13.00

Red Sangria

$13.00

Malaysian Mule

$13.00

Lychee Mango Margarita

$13.00

Piña Colada

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Blue Sky

$14.00

Coconut Rum Punch for Two

$20.00

Lemon Drop

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

Coconut Rum Punch

$16.00

Frozen Margarita

$16.00

Cadillac Margarita

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
At Belacan Grill, we strive to offer the most satisfying and stimulating dining experience possible. From farm fresh poultry (all meats served are halal) to the finest selection of seafood, your palate will be delighted by only the freshest of local ingredients- all in harmony with herbs and spices blended from an assortment of ethnic influences for everybody to enjoy. The end result is a tempting array of dishes reflecting the diverse culinary heritage of Malaysia.

17460 17th Street, Tustin, CA 92780

