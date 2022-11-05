Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Belching Beaver Tavern & Grill

73 Reviews

$$

302 E Broadway

Vista, CA 92084

Order Again

Popular Items

Tavern Burger *
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Wings (8)

ALL DAY

Brussel Sprouts *

$14.00

Cauliflower *

$9.00

Hop Stickers

$12.00

Pretzel

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

Shrimp Guacamole*

$17.00
Warm Crab & Artichoke Dip

Warm Crab & Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Blue crab, artichokes, creamy cheese sauce, with tortilla chips

Regular Guacamole and Chips *

$14.00

Tater Tot Dam

$16.00

Wings (8)

$14.00

Tenders and Fries

$12.00

Fries/Tater Tots

$5.00

Caesar Salad *

$5.00

Garden Salad *

$5.00

Cucumber Salad *

$5.00

Iceberg Wedge *

$10.00

Greek Salad *

$10.50

Passion and Pear Salad *

$10.00

Southwest Salad *

$10.00

Spicy Thai Peanut Salad

$10.00

Beer Cheese & Potato Soup

$7.00

Buenos Tiempos Burger *

$16.00

Tavern Burger *

$17.00

Veggie Burger *

$16.00

BBQ Kalua Pork Sandwich *

$15.00

Philly Cheesesteak*

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich *

$14.00

Chicken Caprese Sandwich *

$14.00

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$14.50

Baja Beaver Dog *

$9.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.50

Fish and Chips

$17.00

Fish Burrito

$14.50

Single Fish Taco Plate

$11.50

Two Fish Tacos Plate

$17.00

Seltzer

Raspberry Blackberry Seltzer 39

Packaged Beer (To-Go)

4 Pack Beta Test One

$14.00

4 Pack Jan Quadrupel Vincent

$14.50

4 Pack Ride the Pine

$14.00

4 Pack Slush Fund

$14.00

4 Pack Swag Chain

$14.00Out of stock

4 pack Texifornia

$20.00

4 Pack Thizz

$18.00Out of stock

6 Pack G & T

$12.00Out of stock

6 Pack Hefeweizen

$11.00

6 Pack Helles Lager

$11.00

6 Pack Honey

$10.00

6 Pack Party On Pilsner

$11.00

6 Pack PB Stout

$13.00

6 Pack Phantom

$14.00

Case Hefeweizen

$35.00

Case Helles

$35.00

Case Party On Pilsner

$35.00

Case Ride the Pine

$54.00

Single Can Beta Test One

$3.50

Single Can Hefeweizen

$2.50

Single Can Helles Lager

$2.50

Single Can Jan Quad

$3.75

Single Can G&T

$2.50Out of stock

Single Can Party Pils

$2.50

Single Can Ride Pine

$3.50

Single Can Slush Fund

$4.00

Single Can Swag Chain

$4.00

Single Can Texifornia

$5.50Out of stock

Single Can Thizz

$5.50Out of stock

Deftones Front Row 8-pak

$20.99

Retail Wine To Go

A to Z Pinot Gris BOTTLE

$17.00

Edna Valley Rosé BOTTLE

$16.00

Grandial Brut BOTTLE

$18.00

La Crema Sonoma BOTTLE

$17.00

Talbott Chardonnay BOTTLE

$25.00

Whitehaven Sauv Blanc BOTTLE

$20.00

Austin Hope BOTTLE

$27.50

Bouchaine BOTTLE

$26.00

Collier Creek BOTTLE

$18.00

Eberle Syrah BOTTLE

$26.00

Kendall Jackson Red BOTTLE

$17.00

MAN Merlot BOTTLE

$17.00

Tinto Negro BOTTLE

$17.00

J Lohr Red BOTTLE

$22.50

ENTREES

Basil Parm Crusted Chicken

$19.00

Blackened Mahi & Shrimp *

$24.00

Fish and Chips

$17.00

Gr Chicken Bucatini

$19.00

Poblano Pork Tenderloin *

$22.00Out of stock

Ribeye *

$39.00

Spicy Steak Alfredo

$23.00
Wok Spiced Salmon
$23.00

Wok Spiced Salmon

$23.00

Kids Food

Kid Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Hot Dog

$8.00

Kid Cheese Burger

$12.00

Kids Beverages

Kids Apple Juice

Kids Choc Milk

Kids Cola

Kids Iced Tea

Kids Lemonade

Kids Milk

Kids Pineapple Cream

Kids Root Beer

Kids Sierra Mist

Kids Zero Cola

Desserts

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

1/2 Brownie Sundae

$5.00

Bowl of Ice Cream

$5.00

Homemade Brownie Sundae

$10.00

NY Cheesecake

$10.00

PB Creme Brulee

$10.00

Peanut Butter Float

$10.00

Peanut butter stout (nitro), Ice Cream, Whipped cream, Reeses Peanut Butter Cup top

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

Double Layer Lemon Cheesecake, Blackberry Dragonfruit Sauce & Candied Lemon

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$10.00

Lime Cilantro Gastric and Whipped Cream

Tiramisu

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

302 E Broadway, Vista, CA 92084

Directions

Gallery
Belching Beaver image
Belching Beaver image
Belching Beaver image

Map
