Belén Casa De Pan 932A Main Street

932a Main Street

Worcester, MA 01610

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food

Sandwich

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Whole Grain toast w/ avocado & topping choices

Guanaco

$10.00

scrambled eggs, avocado slice and refried beans topped with Salvadorean sour cream in a sub roll.

Ranchero

$9.00

sunny side up egg topped with Ranchera tomato sauce with refried beans in a bulkie roll

Italian Sub

$8.00

Italian meats topped with lettuce, tomato & oil in a sub roll. Choice of cheese.

Turkey & Bacon

$8.00

Turkey & bacon topped with lettuce and tomato on a sub roll.

Salvi Chicken Salad

$7.00

Salvadorean chicken salad sanwich! A delicious combination of Chicken salad and cold slaw in sandwich bread slices.

Soup

Soup of the Day

$6.00

bowl of soup

Mini Salad

Salad

$6.00

salad of choice

Pan Dulce

Mini Quesadilla

$1.50

mini quesadilla

Small Quesadilla

$4.00

small quesadilla

Peperechas

$1.50

one size peperechas

Mini Marquesote

$2.00

mini marquesote

Marquesote Loaf

$8.00

loaf of marquesote

Mini Budin

$2.50

mini budin

8” Round Budin

$12.00

budin in an 8” pan

Mini Maria Luisa

$2.00

mini maria luisa

Pastelitos de Pina

$2.00

pastelitos de pina each

Semita Pacha

$3.50

Semita Alta

$5.50

Peperechas

$1.50

Honradas

$1.50

Mil Hojas

$2.50

Alemanas

$2.00

Pastelitos de Guayaba

$2.00

Cachitos

$2.50

Individual Tres Leches

$6.00

Mil Hojas de Guavaba

$2.50

Mini Banana Budin Squares

$2.00

Pan Dulce

$4.00

Pan Frances

$2.00

Torta de Yema

$10.00

Desserts

8” Cakes

$60.00

specialty cakes

6” Cakes

$30.00

specialty cakes

Basic

$1.00

Big

$2.00

Whipped Cream Choc. Chip Cookie Sandwich

$5.50

Pack of Cookies

$3.50

Funfetti

$3.00

Chocolate

$3.00

Vanilla

$3.00

Red Velvet

$3.00

Marble

$3.00

GF Chocolate

$4.00

Banana Chocolate w/ PB frosting

$3.50

Triple Berry Chocolate

$3.50

Nutella Banana Chocolate

$3.50

Chocolate with Nutella Frosting & Nutella Drizzle

$3.50

Strawberries & Cream

$4.00

Peaches & Cream

$4.00

Carrot w/ Buttercream Frosting & Walnuts

$4.00

Pina Colada

$4.00

Peaches & Cream

$5.50

Cheesecakes

$3.00

Basic

$5.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Strawberries & Cream

$5.50

Mini Berry Cheesecake Tarts

$4.00

Pineapple Upside Down Mini Cake

$5.00

Flan

$3.50

Chocolate Whoopie Pie

$5.50

Mini Choc. Bundt Cake

$5.50

Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish

$3.50

Banana Choc. Chip Muffins

$3.50

Honey Glazed Corn Bread Muffins

$3.50

Raspberry Cream Cheese Mil Hojas

$3.50

GF Banana Walnut Muffins

$4.50

1/4 Sheet Pan Dulce

Quesadilla

$25.00

Marquesote

$20.00

Budin

$20.00

Alemana

$20.00

Torta de Leche

$30.00

Maria Luisa

$40.00

Semita Pacha

$30.00

Semita Alta

$40.00

Tres Leches

$25.00

Beverage

Coffee

Single Double

$2.75

single double espresso

Double Double

$3.50

double double espresso

Americano

$3.50

espresso with water

Latte

$3.95

espresso w/ steamed milk

Iced Latte

$4.25

espresso w/ steamed milk & ice

Cappuccino

$3.95

espresso w/ steamed milk foam

Breve

$4.45

espresso w/ steamed half & half

Cortado

$3.50

2oz espresso 2oz steamed milk

Espresso Macchiato

$3.55

espresso w/ small foam

Espresso Con Pana

$3.55

espresso w/ whip cream

Caramel Macchiato

$4.65

espresso w/ foam & caramel drizzle

Red Eye

$3.65

drip coffee w/ espresso

Drip Coffee

$2.65

brewed coffee

Ice Coffee

$2.90

iced coffee

Coffee Au Lait

$3.35

drip coffee w/ milk

Mocha Java

$3.65

coffee w/ chocolate

Mocha Latte

$4.50

espresso w/ milk & choco.

Freudian

$5.40

Tea

Single Origin Tea

$2.95

loose leaf teas

Tea Au Lait

$4.25

loose leaf teas w/ milk

London Fog

$4.25

black tea w/ milk & vanilla

Steamer

$3.25

steamed milk w/ flavor shot

Chai Latte

$4.25

chai w/ milk of choice

Dirty Chai

$4.50

chai w/ espresso shot

Mocha Chai

$4.50

chai w/ chocolate

Horchata Chai

$4.50

chai w/ horchata

Matcha Latte

$4.50

matcha w/ choice of milk

Specialty Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.45

hot chocolate

Pina Colada

$6.00

smoothie w/ pina colada mix

Passion Fruit

$6.00

smoothie w/ passion fruit mix

Lemonade

$6.00

smoothie w/ straw. Banana mix

Cebada

$4.00

cebada

Horchata

$3.00

Jamaica

$3.00

Mango

$6.00

Bottled Drinks

Nesquick Vanilla

$2.75

Nesquick Chocolate

$2.75

Polar Seltzer

$2.00

Polar Sparkling

$2.00

Polar Dry

$2.00

Water Bottles

$2.00

Nantucket

$2.50

good to grow

$3.25

Polar Black Cherry

$2.00

Polar Premium Seltzer

$2.00

Box of Joe

Gallon

$19.99

Half Gallon

$10.50

Cakes and Cupcakes

8'' Cakes

8'' Chocolate Cake

$60.00

8'' Carrot Cake

$60.00

8'' Vanilla Cake

$50.00

8'' Marble Cake

$60.00

8" Funfetti Cake

$60.00

6'' Cakes

6'' Chocolate Cake

$30.00

6'' Carrot Cake

$30.00

6'' Vanilla Cake

$25.00

6'' Marble Cake

$30.00

6" Funfetti Cake

$30.00

Specialty Cupcakes

Chocolate Cupcake

$3.00

Vanilla Cupcake

$3.00

Cupcakes

Vanilla

$3.00

chocolate

$3.00

red velvet

$3.00

funfetti

$3.00

marble

$3.00

Merchandise

Cups

Belen Mug

$15.00

Tumbler Cup

$22.00

Home

Lamp Shades

$22.00

Manteles

$6.99

Personal

Bracelet

$7.00

Cross Body Bags

$25.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Salvadorean-American Bakery Cafe!

Location

932a Main Street, Worcester, MA 01610

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

