Restaurant header imageView gallery

Belen de la Cruz Empanadas & Pastries

review star

No reviews yet

1235 Chattahoochee Ave Nw

Atlanta, GA 30318

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

CHEESE BEEF
CAPRESE
BEEF

EMPANADAS

BEEF

$3.50

CHEESE BEEF

$3.50

CHICKEN

$3.50

CHICKEN CHEESE

$3.50

HAM & CHEESE

$3.50

SPINACH

$3.50

BUTTERNUT SQUASH

$3.50

CAPRESE

$3.50

TWO CHEESE

$3.50

ONION

$3.50

CORN

$3.50

BACON

$3.50

MUSHROOM

$3.50

CHIMICHURRI

$1.00

80% REHEATING AT HOME

ADD THIS TO YOUR ORDER IF YOU ARE REHEATING YOUR EMPANADAS AT HOME

DRINKS

REGULAR COKE

$2.00

COKE ZERO

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

FANTA

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$2.00

WATER

$2.00

PASTRIES

BROWNIE

$2.00

ALFAJOR

$2.00

COCONUT

$2.00

RASPEBERRY

$2.00

MISCELLANEOUS

Dulce de Leche

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great Argentinian empanadas and Pastries!

Location

1235 Chattahoochee Ave Nw, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

Gallery
Belen de la Cruz image
Belen de la Cruz image
Belen de la Cruz image

Similar restaurants in your area

TydeTate Kitchen
orange star5.0 • 18
1235 Chattahoochee Ave. Suite 130 Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Cubanos ATL - The Works
orange starNo Reviews
1235 Chattahoochee Ave Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls
orange starNo Reviews
‪1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬ Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Breadwinner - CFW - Breadwinner - CFW
orange starNo Reviews
1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW Ste 130 Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Munster Cravings Atlanta
orange starNo Reviews
1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Its Baked Baby ATL
orange starNo Reviews
1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston