Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Belfast Station Belfast- Sussex

252 Reviews

$$

n64w23246 Main St

Sussex, WI 53089

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Battered Cod
Lake Perch
Whitefish

Today's Special

Cod, Fried Shrimp, Perch and Blue Gill

Blackened Salmon

$16.99Out of stock

8 ounce blackened salmon fillet served with mashed potatoes veggies and drizzled with lemon aïoli sauce

Prime Rib Wrap

$9.99Out of stock

Shaved prime rib, with sautéed onions and mushrooms, horsey sauce and lettuce in a flour tortilla wrap. Served with a side.

Fish Fry

Battered Cod

$13.99

Battered cod, deep fried to a golden brown. Includes choice of side.

Lake Perch

$16.99

2 pieces of jumbo lake perch, pan fried and cooked to a golden brown. Includes choice of side as well as tartar sauce, lemon wedge, roll, and coleslaw.

Whitefish

$13.99

Large Whitefish filet served various styles. Includes choice of side as well as tartar sauce, lemon wedge, roll, and coleslaw.

Blue Gill

$14.99

4 pieces of hand-breaded Blue Gill deep fried to golden perfection. Includes choice of side as well as tartar sauce, lemon wedge, roll, and coleslaw.

Kids Fish Fry

$5.99

Beer battered cod, deep fried to a golden brown. Includes choice of side. Available for kids 12 & under only.

Clam Chowder

$2.99

A cup of our delicious New England style clam chowder.

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Walleye

$16.99

Walleye fillet breaded and pan fried served with your choice of side

Shrimp Dinner

$16.99

Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

Three shrimp tacos stuffed with shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo and lemon aioli

Cod Sammy

$10.00

GUEST HELP

MANAGER PLEASE

NEED TAKE OUT BOX

NEED TO GO BAG

REFILL NA BEVERAGE

SERVER PLEASE

FOOD

16" 1 Topping Pizza & Pitcher

$20.00

18 Jumbo Wings & Pitcher

$20.00

16 Jumbo Wings pick up to two sauce choices and your choice of Bleu Cheese Dressing or Ranch

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy Irish-American cuisine from Belfast Station in Sussex, WI. We feature breakfast on the weekends, specialize in creative burgers & sandwiches along with authentic Irish entrees & crowd pleasing pizza! Enjoy!

Website

Location

n64w23246 Main St, Sussex, WI 53089

Directions

Gallery
Belfast Station image
Belfast Station image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Man - Wauwatosa
orange starNo Reviews
11500 West Burleigh Street Wauwatosa, WI 53222
View restaurantnext
Sawmill Inn Restaurant
orange star3.9 • 518
1729 Wolf Rd Richfield, WI 53076
View restaurantnext
Club 400
orange star4.7 • 107
322 Williams St Waukesha, WI 53186
View restaurantnext
Tie Up
orange starNo Reviews
N50 W34959, Wisconsin Ave Okauchee, WI 53069
View restaurantnext
Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa - 6519 W North Ave
orange starNo Reviews
6519 W North Ave Wauwatosa, WI 53213
View restaurantnext
Ca'Lucchenzo
orange star4.7 • 221
6030 W North Ave Wauwatosa, WI 53213
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Sussex
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Hartland
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Milwaukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Oconomowoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston