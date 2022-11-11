Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Mediterranean

Belfre Kitchen

1,111 Reviews

$$

606 N Genesee St

Delafield, WI 53018

Popular Items

Chicken Milanese
Avocado Chicken Salad
Tomato Basil Soup

Snacks

Cast iron rolls
Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$14.00

Herbed Compound Butter, Pine Nuts, Grana Padano Parmesan, Toasted Breadcrumb

Parmesan Fries

$12.00

Roasted Garlic and Rosemary Oil, Grana Padano Parmesan, Chives, Truffle Aioli

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Cilantro Lime Chili Aioli, Radicchio, Napa Cabbage, Honey Crisp Apples, Carrots, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Whipped Feta

$15.00

Fig Jam, Calabrian Chile Honey, Pomegranate Seeds, Pistachios, Micro Basil, Grill Naan Bread

Bacon Wrapped Figs

$15.00

Maple Bourbon Glaze

Autumn Flatbread

$18.00

Farm Happy Delicata Squash, Herbed LaClare Goat Cheese, Cranberry Chutney, Arugula, Walnut Gremolata, Pink Teepee Farms Honey

Squash Arancini

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked Gouda Cheese, Spiced Carrot Purée, Micro Greens

Salads & Soup

Harvest Salad

$15.00

Baby Kale, Roasted Butternut Squash, Quinoa, Door County Dried Cherries, Pumpkin Seeds, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Avocado Chicken Salad

Avocado Chicken Salad

$20.00

Greens, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, LaClare Goat Cheese, Dried Figs, Tomatoes, Toasted Almonds, Croutons, Champagne Vinaigrette

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.00+

Crème Fraîche, Basil Oil, Micro Basil

Entrees

Belfre Angus Burger

Belfre Angus Burger

$18.00

Heirloom Tomato, Bibb Lettuce, House Cut Fries

Chicken Milanese

$26.00

Stock Family Farm Herb Crusted Chicken, Arugula, Granny Smith Apples, Red Onion, Door County Dried Cherries, Maple Mustard Vinaigrette

Parmesan Polenta

$20.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Carrots, Squash, Kale, Grana Padano, Parmesan, Brown Butter, Sage Oil

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$28.00

Grilled Duroc Pork Tenderloin, Smashed Rutabaga with Sage Oil, Door County Cherry and Apple Chutney, Micro Greens

Japanese Rice Bowl

Japanese Rice Bowl

$22.00

Jasmine Rice, Edamame, Bok Choy, Root Vegetable, Shiitakes, Sesame Seeds, Ponzu, Spicy Mayo, Avocado, Bean Sprouts, Scallions

Faroe Islands Salmon

Faroe Islands Salmon

$32.00

Roasted Red Potato, Asparagus, Brussel Sprouts, Nueske's Bacon, Lemon-Caper Aioli, Herb Oil, Basil

Grilled Swordfish

$32.00

Herbed Couscous, Spinach, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Olive Tapenade, Micro Basil

Beef Tenderloin

Beef Tenderloin

$45.00

Garlic Roasted Mashed Potatoes, Mushroom Ragu, Blackberry Balsamic Reduction, Pearl Onions

Pan Seared Walleye

Pan Seared Walleye

$28.00Out of stock

Crispy Yukon Potatoes, Coleslaw, House Made Tartar, Chimichurri, Rye Bread, Lemon

Mahi Mahi

$34.00Out of stock

Risotto

$20.00Out of stock

Dessert

Cocoa Brownie

$12.00

Dark Chocolate Brownie, Salted Caramel Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream, Sprinkle of Sea Salt

Drop Donuts

$8.00

From Scratch Donut Holes Tossed in Garam Masala and Topped with Whipped Cream

Kids

Parmesan Buttered Noodles

$10.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

with Buttermilk Ranch

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Side Fries

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

606 N Genesee St, Delafield, WI 53018

Directions

