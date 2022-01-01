Restaurant header imageView gallery

Opus at The Belfry House

4 Reviews

3601 WI-67

Delavan, WI 53115

Masterclass $140

$140

$140.00

Theatre/3 Course

$98 3 Course

$98.00

6 Course

Spring 6 Course

$168.00

Supplement Courses

Foie

$36.00

Risotto

$34.00

Gnocchi

$32.00

Cheese Plate

$28.00

Cocktails/Wine

Sauv Blanc

$16.00

Grenache Blanc

$16.00

Bourdeaux Blend

$19.00

Pinot Noir

$17.00

Sauternes

$19.00

Montepulciano

$20.00

Rasp Ging Gimlet

$14.00

Whiskey Smash

$14.00

Apple Pie

$14.00

Peach Ginger Tea

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Mixed Drink

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Intimate dining experience.

Website

Location

3601 WI-67, Delavan, WI 53115

Directions

