Opus at The Belfry House
4 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Intimate dining experience.
Location
3601 WI-67, Delavan, WI 53115
Gallery