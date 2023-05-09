  • Home
  • /
  • Lithonia
  • /
  • Belinda's Southern Cuisine - 7322 Stonecrest Concourse
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Belinda's Southern Cuisine 7322 Stonecrest Concourse

review star

No reviews yet

7322 Stonecrest Concourse

Stonecrest, GA 30038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Apps

Fried Calamari

$16.95

Onion Rings

$13.95

Catfish Fingers

$17.95

Chicken Tenders

$15.95

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.95

Wings

$17.95

French Fries

$11.00

Dinner Menu

Entrees

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$24.95

Comes with 2 sides and a roll or cornbread

Neck Bone Dinner

$21.95

Smoked in savory brown onion sauce served with 2 sides and a roll or cornbread

Liver & Onions Dinner

$18.95

Comes with 2 sides and a roll or cornbread

Fried Pork Chops Dinner

$17.95

One chop is lightly breaded and fried to a perfect golden brown add smothered-in onion gravy for 2.00 and comes with 2 sides and a roll or cornbread

Country Fried Steak

$17.95

Chicken fried steak topped with brown gravy comes with 2 sides and a roll or cornbread

Classic Baked Chicken

$21.95

1/2 chick slow-roasted with our blend of herbs and spices

Fried Chicken Dinner

$16.95

Comes with 2 sides and a roll or cornbread

Baked Chicken Dinner

$16.95

Comes with 2 sides and a roll or cornbread

Fried Catfish Dinner

$18.95

Comes with 2 sides and a roll or cornbread

Jumbo Fried Chicken Wings

$19.95

Three wings. Comes with 2 sides and a roll or cornbread

Turkey Wing Dinner

$18.95

Comes with 2 sides and a roll or cornbread

Turkey Meatloaf Dinner

$17.95

Comes with 2 sides and a roll or cornbread

Fried Shrimp

$16.95

Comes with 2 sides and a roll or cornbread

BBQ Rib Dinner

$18.95

Comes with 2 sides and a roll or cornbread

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$17.95

Covered in our specially made BBQ sauce with your choice of 2 sides, cornbread or dinner roll

Veggie Plate - 3 Plate

$15.95

Your choice of sides/cornbread or dinner roll

Veggie Plate - 4 Plate

$19.95

Your choice of sides/cornbread or dinner roll

Whole Fried Catfish Dinner

$17.95

Elite Dinners

T-Bone Steak

$45.00

16 oz steak served with 2 sides and a roll or cornbread

Lamb Chop Dinner

$45.00

Four marinated chops come with 2 sides and a roll or cornbread

Ribeye Steak Dinner

$42.00

12 oz steak served with 2 sides and a roll or cornbread

Chef Cliff Red Beans & Rice

$16.95

With pepper, onions, andouille sausage, served over a bed of rice

Lobster Tail

$45.00

8 oz lobster tail served comes with 2 sides and a roll or cornbread

Desserts

Red Velvet

$9.00

Key Lime Cake

$9.00

Lemon Pound Cake

$9.00

A La Carte

Extra Sauce / Gravy

$1.25

Food

Side Items

Sides

Bessie Mae's Fried Corn

$6.50

Collared Greens

$5.50

Bessie Mae's Mac and Cheese

$6.50

Sweet Potatoes Soufflé

$6.50

Green Beans

$5.50

Lima Beans

$5.50

Side Salad

$5.50

Dressing

$6.50

Cabbage

$5.50

Mashed Potatoes

$5.50

Potato Salad

$5.50

Fried Okra

$5.50

White Rite

$5.50

Field Peas

$5.50

French Fries

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Baked Beans

$5.50

Onion Rings

$5.50

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.75

Refills only in-house

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Refills only in-house

Unsweet

$3.00

Refills only in-house

Homemade Lemonade

$3.75

No refills

Hot Tea

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Milk

$2.75

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

Steak Salad

$21.95

Blackened Salmon Salad

$21.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.50

Kids Menu

Meals

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Hamburger

$10.00

Fried Chicken

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Thanks for eating at Best In Stonecrest!!!

Location

7322 Stonecrest Concourse, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic

Similar restaurants in your area

592 Lounge & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
7301 Stonecrest Concourse Lithonia, GA 30038
View restaurantnext
Fletcher's Place Lithonia
orange starNo Reviews
3025 Turner Hill Rd. Lithonia, GA 30038
View restaurantnext
Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Lithonia
orange star4.2 • 310
2821 Evans Mill Rd Lithonia, GA 30058
View restaurantnext
Dabomb Sports Grill -New Account - 2912 Evans Mill Road
orange starNo Reviews
2912 Evans Mill Road Lithonia, GA 30038
View restaurantnext
Gullah Fish and Shrimp
orange starNo Reviews
2134 Julien Overlook Conyers, GA 30012
View restaurantnext
Grand Anse Restaurant and Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
6420 Old Hillandale Dr. Lithonia, GA 30058
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Stonecrest

Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Lithonia
orange star4.2 • 310
2821 Evans Mill Rd Lithonia, GA 30058
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stonecrest
Conyers
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stockbridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston