Bell and Cow 337 NW Broadway

Singles

Creamy Frozen Soft Serve Ice Cream Infused With Berries & Other Fresh Fruit.
The BlackJack

The BlackJack

$7.00

1/3 Pint of Creamy Blackberry Infused "Frozen Soft-Serve" Ice Cream.

The Blue Lou

The Blue Lou

$7.00

1/3 Pint of Creamy Blueberry Infused "Frozen Soft-Serve" Ice Cream.

The Ltl Razzy

The Ltl Razzy

$7.00

1/3 Pint of Creamy Raspberry Infused "Frozen Soft Serve" Ice Cream.

The RedField

The RedField

$7.00

1/3 Pint of Creamy Strawberry Infused "Frozen Soft-Serve" Ice Cream.

Doubles

The SmoothMove

The SmoothMove

$7.00

1/3 Pint of Creamy Mixed Strawberry-Banana Infused "Frozen Soft-Serve" Ice Cream.

The Little Brazil

The Little Brazil

$7.00

1/3 Pint of Creamy Mixed Pineapple-Banana Infused "Frozen Soft-Serve" Ice Cream.

The RazzleBerry

The RazzleBerry

$7.00

1/3 Pint of Creamy Mixed Raspberry-Banana Infused "Frozen Soft-Serve" Ice Cream.

The SnozzBerry

The SnozzBerry

$7.00

1/3 Pint of Creamy Mixed Raspberry-Blackberry Infused "Frozen Soft-Serve" Ice Cream.

The Georgia Peach

The Georgia Peach

$7.00Out of stock

1/3 Pint of Creamy Raspberry/Peach Infused "Frozen Soft Serve" Ice Cream.

Mixed

The RazzleDazzle

The RazzleDazzle

$7.00

1/3 Pint of Creamy Mixed Raspberry-Strawberry-Pineapple-Banana Infused "Frozen Soft-Serve" Ice Cream.

The BerryD'licious

The BerryD'licious

$7.00

1/3 Pint of Creamy Mixed Strawberry-Blueberry-Raspberry-Pineapple Infused "Frozen Soft-Serve" Ice Cream.

The HeriBerry

The HeriBerry

$7.00

1/3 Pint of Creamy Mixed Raspberry-Blackberry-Blueberry-Strawberry Infused "Frozen Soft-Serve" Ice Cream.

Chocolate

The Uptown Cow

$7.00Out of stock

1/3 Pint of Creamy Chocolate Raspberry Infused "Frozen Soft-Serve" Ice Cream.

The Chocolate Monkey

$7.00Out of stock

1/3 Pint of Creamy Chocolate Banana Infused "Frozen Soft-Serve" Ice Cream.

Summer Specials (Coming Soon!)

Purchase 3 (2oz) Gourmet Toppings or Syrups for $3.
The Summer Breeze

The Summer Breeze

$7.00Out of stock

1/3 Pint of Creamy Strawberry/Mango Infused "Frozen Soft-Serve" Ice Cream.

The Chevy Cheesecake

The Chevy Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

1/3 Pint of Creamy NY Cheesecake Mixed with Strawberry-Raspberry-Blueberry Infused "Frozen Soft-Serve" Ice Cream.

"Flying Soft-Serves", "Lazy Sundays", "Chill Wills", Sample Packs & Gift Boxes (Coming Soon!)

"Flying Soft-Serves", "Lazy Sundays", "Chill Wills", Sample Packs & Gift Boxes (Coming Soon!)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
