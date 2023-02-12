Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bell Heir's Bbq

704 West 47th Street

Chicago, IL 60609

SIDES

Mac n cheese

MAC N CHEESE

$5.00
FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$5.00

Fried Pickles w/ tartar sauce

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00
BBQ BAKED BEANS

BBQ BAKED BEANS

$5.00

Beans, pepper, onions, bacon

COLESLAW

COLESLAW

$5.00

Hot Links with Fries

$7.00

Drinks

Hawaiian Punch

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Minute Maid

$2.50

Water

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Main Menu

SMOKED BBQ TURKEY LEG

SMOKED BBQ TURKEY LEG

$16.99

Smothered w/ Mac & Cheese

SMOTHERED FRENCH FRIES

SMOTHERED FRENCH FRIES

$14.99

FRENCH FRIES SMOTHERED W/ BBQ PULL PORK, MOZZARELLA, CHEDDAR CHEESE, CHEESE SAUCE & JALAPENOS

SMOKED BRISKET CHEESEBURGER

SMOKED BRISKET CHEESEBURGER

$16.99

SMOKED BRISKET DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER & FRIED PICKLES SERVED W/ FRIES

SMOTHERED MAC N CHEESE

$14.99

TOPPED W/ BBQ BRISKET & BACON

BRISKET NACHOS

BRISKET NACHOS

$14.99

Fried to order Tortillas w/ Brisket drizzled w/ cheese sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheese and jalapenos

RIB TIP COMBO

RIB TIP COMBO

$21.99

Rib tips w/ 4pc wings served w/ fries

RIB TIP DINNER

RIB TIP DINNER

$16.99

Rib tip dinner served w/ fries

CHICKEN WING DINNER 6PC

CHICKEN WING DINNER 6PC

$9.99

6pc wing dinner served with fries

CHICKEN WING DINNER 3PC

$4.99

3pc wings served w/ fries

Smoked Pulled BBQ Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Pizza

16" Brisket Pizza

$6.99+

Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99+

Sausage Pizza

$4.99+

Pepperoni Pizza (Copy)

$4.99+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bbq Restaurant

Location

704 West 47th Street, Chicago, IL 60609

Directions

