Bell the Cat

review star

No reviews yet

15 Belmont Ave

Belfast, ME 04915

Order Again

Popular Items

Red Bull Freeze
Turkey Bacon Melt
Chicken Pesto Panini

Salads

Cobb Salad

$11.00+

Leaf lettuce, grilled chicken breast, tomato, avocado, bacon, boiled egg, blue cheese, croutons, and choice of dressing

Chicken Avocado Salad

$11.00+

Bed of lettuce, tomato wedges, pepperoncini, bacon, avocado slices, and a scoop of chicken salad

Orchard Chicken Salad

$11.00+

Fresh apple slices, grilled chicken breast, bacon on a bed of spinach and lettuce topped with candied pecans, and blue cheese crumbles -served with vinolio olive oil & vinegar

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00+

Grilled chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, red onion, and croutons served on a bed of lettuce with Caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$10.00+

All our fresh vegetables on a bed of leaf lettuce with sliced ham, turkey, cheddar, Swiss, and a hard boiled egg

Curried Chicken Salad

$10.00+

A generous scoop of our curried chicken salad mixed with red grapes, red onion, and walnuts on a bed of fresh veggies

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00+

Grilled Chicken, Parmesan atop of spinach, and all our fresh veggies

Greek Salad

$10.00+

Leaf lettuce with kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion, artichoke hearts, tomato, croutons, and choice of dressing

Fresh Mozarella Salad

$9.00+

Avocado, tomato, and fresh mozzarella on a bed of baby spinach. Served with balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$10.00+

All of our fresh vegetables on a bed of spinach leaves with bacon, boiled egg halves, and Parmesan cheese

Antipasto Salad

$10.00+

Bed of leaf lettuce, black olives, pepperoncini, tomato, red onion, fresh mozzarella, and Genoa salami

Garden Salad

$7.00+

All of our fresh vegetables on a bed of leaf lettuce

Tuna Salad

$9.00+

With all of our fresh vegetables on a bed of leaf lettuce

Egg Salad

$9.00+

With all of our fresh vegetables on a bed of leaf lettuce

Chicken Salad

$9.00+

With all of our fresh vegetables on a bed of leaf lettuce

Beef Sandwiches

Dugan's Reuben

$10.00+

Start with two slices of rye bread, add a layer of sauerkraut, and then load on the lean corned beef. Finish off with Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing. Served open-faced, broiled, and golden. This is our largest sandwich

The Earl

$6.00+

Deli sliced roast beef, piled high on your choice of bread with mayo and horseradish. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion

Pastrami on Rye

$6.00+

Pastrami with Dijon mustard, red onion, and melted Swiss on rye

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.50+

White meat chicken mixed with mayo on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato

Curried Chicken Salad

$5.50+

All white meat chicken mixed with curry, mayo, red grapes, diced red onions, and walnuts with lettuce on your choice of bread

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.00+

Grilled chicken breast, hot sauce, cheddar, crumbled blue cheese, tomato, lettuce, and onion served with a side of blue cheese dressing in a tomato basil wrap

Chicken Asiago Wrap

$6.50+

Spinach wrap with grilled chicken, Asiago cheese, tomato, red onion, lettuce, and ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$6.00+

Grilled chicken breast, leaf lettuce, Parmesan, home-made croutons, and Caesar dressing tossed together in a garlic and herb wrap

Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

Fried chicken breast, BTC marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil on your choice of bread

Chicken Cutlet

$12.00

Fried chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo, served on a ciabatta roll

Chicken Pesto Panini

$6.50+

Grilled chicken breast on focaccia bread with pesto, onion, tomato, and provolone melted on a panini grill

Pork Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork

$9.00+

All natural BBQ pork with sweet BBQ sauce, coleslaw, red onion, and melted cheddar cheese on a ciabatta roll

BLT

$6.50+

Crispy bacon, tomato and leaf lettuce on your choice of bread with mayo

Loaded BLT

$7.00+

Crispy bacon, avocado, cheddar, tomato, lettuce, and ranch dressing

Crispy Prosciutto Panini

$7.00+

Fresh mozzarella wrapped in crispy prosciutto with tomato and baby spinach drizzled with EVOO on a ciabatta roll

Ham Melt

$5.50+

A thick layer of honey cured ham, sliced tomato, leaf lettuce, and melted Muenster cheese with seasoned pesto

The Hawaiian

$5.50+

A toasted croissant with our spicy honey mustard, honey-cured ham, and pineapple rings topped with melted Swiss cheese

The Italian

$6.00+

Prosciutto, salami, provolone, peppers, tomato, onion, black olives, drizzled with EVOO

Turkey Sandwiches

Thanksgiving Panini

$7.00+

Turkey, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and cheddar; perfectly grilled on your choice of bread

Turkey Bacon Melt

$7.00+

Sliced oven-roasted turkey breast, crispy bacon slices, ripe tomato, leaf lettuce, mayo, and melted cheddar

Turkey Melt

$6.50+

Sliced, oven-roasted turkey breast piled high with leaf lettuce, tomato, and melted Muenster, seasoned with pesto.

Sea Sandwiches

Ducktrap Smoked Salmon

$7.00+

A layer of caper and red onion cream cheese on your choice of bread with Ducktrap smoked salmon, cucumber, and tomato

The Basic Tuna

$5.50+

Albacore tuna and mayo, served with tomato and lettuce on bread

Tuna Melt

$6.00+

White albacore tuna, tomato, leaf lettuce, and melted Swiss on your choice of bread

Vegetarian Sandwiches

Egg Salad Sandwich

$5.00+

Fresh egg salad prepared with mayo, served with lettuce, and tomato on your choice of bread

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$7.00+

Spicy black bean veggie burger with Morse's pickled beet slaw, smoked Gouda, baby spinach, and garlic aioli on a ciabatta roll

Californian

$5.00+

A toasted croissant with sliced avocado, tomatoes, mushrooms, sprouts, Swiss cheese, and a touch of mayo

Greek Panini

$5.50+

Spinach wrap with pesto, feta, tomato, spinach, kalamata olives, and provolone warmed on the panini grill

Mediterranean

$5.00+

House made hummus, roasted red peppers, melted provolone, and alfalfa sprouts

Mozzarella Focaccia

$5.00+

Focaccia bread, layered with pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomato, baby leaf spinach, paninied

Off Main Street

$5.50+

Your choice of bagel toasted with green olives cream cheese, avocado, tomato, and melted provolone

The Gardener

$5.00+

Your choice of bread with a layer of mayo, sliced European cucumbers, crumbled blue cheese, and melted cheddar

Smoked Gouda

$5.00+

Generous slices of smoked Gouda melted with leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, and a thick layer of mayo

Vegetarian

$5.50+

All of our veggies, and a tasty layer of home-made hummus on bread or wrap with your choice of salad dressing on the side

Grilled Cheese

$5.00+

Combos

Meal Deal

$11.00

Cup of soup and half sandwich

Choose Two

$16.00

Half a sandwich, small salad, bowl of soup, comes with 2 cookies

Kids Menu

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kraft Mac & Cheese, chips, and a pickle

Meat & Cheese Roll Ups

$5.00

Three turkey or ham roll-ups with your choice of cheese

Kids BLT

$10.00

Crispy bacon, fresh tomato, and leaf lettuce on your choice of bread with a light spread of mayo

Kids Fruit Salad

$7.00

Fresh fruits served with Stonyfield Yogurt and granola

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Your choice fo bread and cheese grilled

Kids Hummus Dippers

$6.00

Home-made hummus with a variety of fresh veggies or pretzels for dipping

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.00

Your choice fo either creamy or crunchy peanut butter, and jam, honey or Nutella

Soup

8oz Cup of Soup

$6.00

Choice of Chicken Noodle, Clam Chowder, or Haddock Chowder

12oz Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Choice of Chicken Noodle, Clam Chowder, or Haddock Chowder

16oz Pint of Soup

$10.00

Choice of Chicken Noodle, Clam Chowder, or Haddock Chowder

BYO Sandwich

BYO Sandwich - Full

$6.00

BYO Sandwich - Half

$4.00

Weekly Lunch Specials

Scallion Roast Beef Panini

$13.00Out of stock

Sliced roast beef layered with scallion cream cheese, tomato, onion, spinach, and dijon on french bread

Turkey Apple Cheddar Griller

$12.00Out of stock

Sweet and tangy apple butter spread on turkey and cheddar grilled on your choice of bread

Cran-Maple Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, with goat cheese, fresh cranberries, pecans, onion, and mixed greens with maple aioli on your choice of wrap

Coffee

Bad Dog (Dark Roast)

$2.45+

A dark, elegant roast

Sunrise (Light Roast)

$2.10+

medium roast. Smooth & rich

Bracket Brook ( Medium Roast)

$2.10+

Black & tan

Iced Coffee

$2.60+

Nitro-Brew Coffee

$4.90+

Cold Brew

$3.90+

Coffee for here

$2.25

Coffee By The Bag

$10.00

Espresso

Espresso

$1.90

Our espresso produces a robust flavor with a sweet finish and thick crema

Espresso Decaf

$1.90

The calmer version of our espresso with the same robust flavor

Latte

$3.50

Dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. A perfect milk-forward warm drink

Mocha

$4.40

Espresso combined with bittersweet mocha sauce and steamed milk, then topped with a sweetened whipped cream. The classic coffee drink that always sweetly satisfies

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.40

Espresso meets white chocolate sauce and steamed milk, finished off with sweetened whipped cream

Caffe Americano

$2.80

Espresso shots topped with hot water in this wonderfully rich hot drink

Caffe Au Laite

$2.90

A one-to-one combination of brewed coffee and steamed milk

Red Eye

$3.60

Brewed coffee topped off with a shot of espresso

Cappucino

$3.30

Dark, rich espresso lies under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam

Espresso Con Panna

$1.90

Espresso meets a dollop of whipped cream to enhance the rich flavor of a straight-up shot

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup marked with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle for an oh-so-sweet finish

Espresso Macchiato

$6.00

Our rich espresso marked with dollop of steamed milk and foam. A European-style classic

Hot Chocolates

Hot Chocolate

$3.10

Steamed milk and mocha sauce topped with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle

Steamer

$2.90

Smooth, frothy Torani flavored luxury. Hot, creamy beverage for when you don't want to indulge in caffeine

White Chocolate Hot Chocolate

$3.10

Traditional hot chocolate beverage made with white chocolate and peppermint Torani and steamed milk topped with whipped cream

Milk & Water

Milk (Horizon)

$2.60

Bottled Water

$2.30

Hatchland Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.40+

Cranberry juice

$2.40+

Lemonade

$2.40+

OJ

$2.40

O.J. Spritzter

$3.00

Natalie's Juice

$0.05Out of stock

Red Bull & Torani Soda

Red Bull Freeze

$5.00

Torani Freeze

$2.60

Torani Soda

$2.30

Red Bull Can

$3.99

Soda & Kombucha

Fountain Soda

$1.70

Pepsi Product

$2.30

Pure Leaf

$2.75

Bubbly

$1.70

Maine Root Beer

$3.00

KEVITA Kombucha

$4.30

Tea

Chai Latte

$5.20

Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk and topped with foam for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.30Out of stock

Smooth and creamy matcha sweetened just right and served with steamed milk

Dirty Chai

$5.20

Twist on a traditional chai and espresso latte- the perfect combination of tea and espresso

Hot Tea

$1.60

Iced Tea

$2.20

Green Tea

$2.30

Lemonade/ Iced Tea

$2.50

London Fog

$3.50

Weekly Drink Specials

Hot Apple Cider

$5.00

Gingerbread Frappuccino

$8.00

Vanilla, gingerbread, and espresso, blended and topped with whipped cream

Toasted Marshmallow White Mocha

$6.00

White chocolate, toasted marshmallow, choice of milk Hot or iced

Strawberry Peach Refresher

$6.00

Flavors of strawberries and peaches, topped with seltzer water

Smoothie

Bromance

$7.00

Strawberry, banana, chocolate

Carrot Top

$7.00

Carrots, pineapple, ginger

Dirty Monkey

$7.00

Banana, chocolate, peanut butter

Green Machine

$7.00

Spinach, banana, pineapple

Just Refresh

$7.00

Spinach, banana, pineapple, mango

Maine-Iac

$7.00

Banana, blueberry, oats, cinnamon, honey

Muscle Dr

$7.00

Peach Dreams

$7.00

Peaches, banana, yogurt

Pina Colada

$7.00

Pineapple, coconut, banana

The Mini

$7.00

Strawberry, banana, agave

Tropical Sunrise

$7.00

Pineapple, banana, mango, strawberries

Very Berry

$7.00

Raspberry, blueberry, strawberry

BYO Smoothie

$7.00

THE DETOX

$7.00

ALMOND milk with pineapple, European cucumbers, chia seed and fresh ginger

Milkshakes

Black Raspberry Shake

$5.00+

Sweet black raspberry

Chocolate Shake

$6.00+

Coffee Shake

$6.00+

Espresso Shake

$6.00+

Rich espresso blended with coffee ice cream

Mint Chocolate Chip Shake

$5.00+

Creamy mint and chocolate blended with bits of dark chocolate

Strawberry Shake

$6.00+

Toasted Coconut Shake

$5.00+

Creamy coconut with a lightly sweet and nutty flavor

Vanilla Shake

$6.00+

Make your Own Shake

$6.00+Out of stock

Choose from strawberry, chocolate, vanilla, black raspberry, maine tracks, toasted coconut, mint chocolate chip, coffee

Decadent Dessert Bars

Almond Joy Bar

$4.50

Carmelita's Bar

$4.50Out of stock

Cream Cheese Brownies Bar

$4.50

Lemon Squares Bar

$4.50

Magic Squares (GF) Bar

$4.50

Oatmeal Fudge Bar

$4.50

Peanut Butter Bar

$4.50

Pecan Square Bar

$4.50

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.60

Chocolate Cream Cookie

$1.60

Double Chocolate Cookie

$1.60

M&M Cookie

$1.60

Macaroon (GF) Cookie

$1.60

Molasses Cookie

$1.60

Oatmeal Cream Cookie

$1.60

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.60

Oreo Cheesecake Cookie

$1.60

Peanut Butter (GF) Cookie

$1.60

Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

$1.60

Raspberry Filled Cookie

$1.60

Russian Teacakes Cookie

$1.60

3 Cookies

$4.25

Baker's Dozen

$16.50

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$1.60Out of stock

Truffles and More

Orea Truffle

$3.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Truffle

$3.00Out of stock

Mint Truffle

$3.00

Mini Cheese Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Raspberry Truffle

$3.00

Almond Joy Truffle

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$4.99

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$5.99

Cheesecake Slice

$6.99

Spinach Feta Quiche

$4.99

Pumpkin Creamcheese Bread

$3.99Out of stock

Ice Cream

1 Scoop

$3.00

2 Scoop

$4.00

3 Scoop

$6.00

Wine, Beer & Cider

Radley & Finch Rosé

$5.00+

Radley & Finch Chenin Blanc

$5.00+

Scarpetta Frico Frizzante

$12.00

Bridge Lane Bubbles

$28.00

Stormalong Cider American Hard Cider

$14.00

Cabert Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Delta Chardonnay (bottle)

$17.00

Terra Serena Rosé Prosecco (bottle)

$15.00

Broadbent Vinho Verde (bottle)

$11.00

Travel Mug

$24.99

T-shirt

$17.00

Coffee Mug

$9.99

Hat

$22.00

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$1.80

Beer

Citra IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Ponderosa Amber Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$5.00

Farmhouse Cider

$7.00

Ropeswing IPA

$7.00

Millstone Lager

$7.00

Wine

Badenhorst Curator Cans

$6.00

Txakoli Vinho Verde

$8.00

House Wine (White)

$7.00

Prosecco or Mimosa

Prosecco

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Sparkling Rose

$9.00

Blueberry Bellini

$8.00Out of stock

Blueberry juice with hints of blackberry, apple and banana combined with crisp prosecco

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cold Brew Martini

$11.00

Bluebeery Bellini

$8.00Out of stock

Apple Cider Mimosa

$9.00

Spiked Cider

$9.00

Pastry Assortment

Pastries Per Person **24 HR NOTICE**

$4.00

Muffins, Scones, Various Pastries

Fruit Bowl

Fruit Bowl. **24 HR NOTICE**

$40.00

Assorted Seasonal Fruit Mix

Fruit Platter

Seasonal Fruit Platter **24 HR NOTICE**

$65.00+

Seasonal Fruit and Berries are sliced and arranged on a platter

Cafe Sandwich Tray

Cafe Sandwich Tray **24 HR NOTICE**

$85.00+

An Assortment of our most popular sandwiches sliced and arranged on a platter

BTC Salad

BTC Catering Salad **24 HR NOTICE**

$35.00+

Catering Soup

Soup For Catering. **24 HR NOTICE**

$5.25

** Call For Soup Chooses ** Priced Per Person

Bag Lunch

Bagged Lunch

$15.00

We will provide you with a Sandwich or Salad, cookie and a beverage

Vegetable Crudites with ranch

Vegetable Crudites with ranch

$45.00

Vegetable Crudites with hummus

$55.00

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$11.00

A charcuterie board is an appetizer typically served on a wooden board or stone slab that features a selection of preserved foods, especially cured meats or pâtés, as well as cheeses and crackers or bread price per person, 10 people minimum

Breakfast Sides -

Side Bacon (4)

$4.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Side of Fruit

$2.00

(1) Pancake

$4.00

(2) Pancakes

$6.00

(3) Pancakes

$9.00

Maine Maple Syrup

$3.00

Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Croissant

$4.00

Classics -

Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

Crispy, house-made chicken cutlet atop of a fulffy Belgian waffle topped with spicy honey. Served with Maine maple syrup

Avocado Toast with Evoo

$10.00

Avocado Toast with Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Cracked Salt and Pepper. Add an egg for $2

Belgian Waffle

$9.00

With choice of fruit compote

Bagels -

Asiago Bagel

$4.00

Blueberry Bagel

$4.00

Everything Bagel

$4.00

Gluten Free Bagel

$4.25

Multi-Grain Bagel

$4.00

Onion Bagel

$4.00

Plain Bagel

$4.00

Raisin Bagel

$4.00

Sesame Bagel

$4.00

Thanksgiving Feast

Thanksgiving Meal

$80.00+

Starters: Select one: Seafood chowder of Butternut Squash & Apple Soup Entree: Select one: Classic Herb Roasted Turkey or Glazed Ham All sides included: Roasted Butternut Squash Herbed Stuffing Whipped Mashed Potatoes Cranberry Sauce Green Bean Casserole Yeast Rolls Glazed Carrots

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15 Belmont Ave, Belfast, ME 04915

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Bell The Cat, Inc. image

