Bell the Cat
15 Belmont Ave
Belfast, ME 04915
Popular Items
Salads
Cobb Salad
Leaf lettuce, grilled chicken breast, tomato, avocado, bacon, boiled egg, blue cheese, croutons, and choice of dressing
Chicken Avocado Salad
Bed of lettuce, tomato wedges, pepperoncini, bacon, avocado slices, and a scoop of chicken salad
Orchard Chicken Salad
Fresh apple slices, grilled chicken breast, bacon on a bed of spinach and lettuce topped with candied pecans, and blue cheese crumbles -served with vinolio olive oil & vinegar
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, red onion, and croutons served on a bed of lettuce with Caesar dressing
Chef Salad
All our fresh vegetables on a bed of leaf lettuce with sliced ham, turkey, cheddar, Swiss, and a hard boiled egg
Curried Chicken Salad
A generous scoop of our curried chicken salad mixed with red grapes, red onion, and walnuts on a bed of fresh veggies
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan atop of spinach, and all our fresh veggies
Greek Salad
Leaf lettuce with kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion, artichoke hearts, tomato, croutons, and choice of dressing
Fresh Mozarella Salad
Avocado, tomato, and fresh mozzarella on a bed of baby spinach. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
Spinach Salad
All of our fresh vegetables on a bed of spinach leaves with bacon, boiled egg halves, and Parmesan cheese
Antipasto Salad
Bed of leaf lettuce, black olives, pepperoncini, tomato, red onion, fresh mozzarella, and Genoa salami
Garden Salad
All of our fresh vegetables on a bed of leaf lettuce
Tuna Salad
With all of our fresh vegetables on a bed of leaf lettuce
Egg Salad
With all of our fresh vegetables on a bed of leaf lettuce
Chicken Salad
With all of our fresh vegetables on a bed of leaf lettuce
Beef Sandwiches
Dugan's Reuben
Start with two slices of rye bread, add a layer of sauerkraut, and then load on the lean corned beef. Finish off with Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing. Served open-faced, broiled, and golden. This is our largest sandwich
The Earl
Deli sliced roast beef, piled high on your choice of bread with mayo and horseradish. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion
Pastrami on Rye
Pastrami with Dijon mustard, red onion, and melted Swiss on rye
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
White meat chicken mixed with mayo on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato
Curried Chicken Salad
All white meat chicken mixed with curry, mayo, red grapes, diced red onions, and walnuts with lettuce on your choice of bread
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, hot sauce, cheddar, crumbled blue cheese, tomato, lettuce, and onion served with a side of blue cheese dressing in a tomato basil wrap
Chicken Asiago Wrap
Spinach wrap with grilled chicken, Asiago cheese, tomato, red onion, lettuce, and ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, leaf lettuce, Parmesan, home-made croutons, and Caesar dressing tossed together in a garlic and herb wrap
Chicken Parmesan
Fried chicken breast, BTC marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil on your choice of bread
Chicken Cutlet
Fried chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo, served on a ciabatta roll
Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken breast on focaccia bread with pesto, onion, tomato, and provolone melted on a panini grill
Pork Sandwiches
BBQ Pulled Pork
All natural BBQ pork with sweet BBQ sauce, coleslaw, red onion, and melted cheddar cheese on a ciabatta roll
BLT
Crispy bacon, tomato and leaf lettuce on your choice of bread with mayo
Loaded BLT
Crispy bacon, avocado, cheddar, tomato, lettuce, and ranch dressing
Crispy Prosciutto Panini
Fresh mozzarella wrapped in crispy prosciutto with tomato and baby spinach drizzled with EVOO on a ciabatta roll
Ham Melt
A thick layer of honey cured ham, sliced tomato, leaf lettuce, and melted Muenster cheese with seasoned pesto
The Hawaiian
A toasted croissant with our spicy honey mustard, honey-cured ham, and pineapple rings topped with melted Swiss cheese
The Italian
Prosciutto, salami, provolone, peppers, tomato, onion, black olives, drizzled with EVOO
Turkey Sandwiches
Thanksgiving Panini
Turkey, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and cheddar; perfectly grilled on your choice of bread
Turkey Bacon Melt
Sliced oven-roasted turkey breast, crispy bacon slices, ripe tomato, leaf lettuce, mayo, and melted cheddar
Turkey Melt
Sliced, oven-roasted turkey breast piled high with leaf lettuce, tomato, and melted Muenster, seasoned with pesto.
Sea Sandwiches
Ducktrap Smoked Salmon
A layer of caper and red onion cream cheese on your choice of bread with Ducktrap smoked salmon, cucumber, and tomato
The Basic Tuna
Albacore tuna and mayo, served with tomato and lettuce on bread
Tuna Melt
White albacore tuna, tomato, leaf lettuce, and melted Swiss on your choice of bread
Vegetarian Sandwiches
Egg Salad Sandwich
Fresh egg salad prepared with mayo, served with lettuce, and tomato on your choice of bread
Black Bean Veggie Burger
Spicy black bean veggie burger with Morse's pickled beet slaw, smoked Gouda, baby spinach, and garlic aioli on a ciabatta roll
Californian
A toasted croissant with sliced avocado, tomatoes, mushrooms, sprouts, Swiss cheese, and a touch of mayo
Greek Panini
Spinach wrap with pesto, feta, tomato, spinach, kalamata olives, and provolone warmed on the panini grill
Mediterranean
House made hummus, roasted red peppers, melted provolone, and alfalfa sprouts
Mozzarella Focaccia
Focaccia bread, layered with pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomato, baby leaf spinach, paninied
Off Main Street
Your choice of bagel toasted with green olives cream cheese, avocado, tomato, and melted provolone
The Gardener
Your choice of bread with a layer of mayo, sliced European cucumbers, crumbled blue cheese, and melted cheddar
Smoked Gouda
Generous slices of smoked Gouda melted with leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, and a thick layer of mayo
Vegetarian
All of our veggies, and a tasty layer of home-made hummus on bread or wrap with your choice of salad dressing on the side
Grilled Cheese
Combos
Kids Menu
Mac & Cheese
Kraft Mac & Cheese, chips, and a pickle
Meat & Cheese Roll Ups
Three turkey or ham roll-ups with your choice of cheese
Kids BLT
Crispy bacon, fresh tomato, and leaf lettuce on your choice of bread with a light spread of mayo
Kids Fruit Salad
Fresh fruits served with Stonyfield Yogurt and granola
Kids Grilled Cheese
Your choice fo bread and cheese grilled
Kids Hummus Dippers
Home-made hummus with a variety of fresh veggies or pretzels for dipping
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Your choice fo either creamy or crunchy peanut butter, and jam, honey or Nutella
Soup
BYO Sandwich
Weekly Lunch Specials
Scallion Roast Beef Panini
Sliced roast beef layered with scallion cream cheese, tomato, onion, spinach, and dijon on french bread
Turkey Apple Cheddar Griller
Sweet and tangy apple butter spread on turkey and cheddar grilled on your choice of bread
Cran-Maple Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, with goat cheese, fresh cranberries, pecans, onion, and mixed greens with maple aioli on your choice of wrap
Coffee
Espresso
Espresso
Our espresso produces a robust flavor with a sweet finish and thick crema
Espresso Decaf
The calmer version of our espresso with the same robust flavor
Latte
Dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. A perfect milk-forward warm drink
Mocha
Espresso combined with bittersweet mocha sauce and steamed milk, then topped with a sweetened whipped cream. The classic coffee drink that always sweetly satisfies
White Chocolate Mocha
Espresso meets white chocolate sauce and steamed milk, finished off with sweetened whipped cream
Caffe Americano
Espresso shots topped with hot water in this wonderfully rich hot drink
Caffe Au Laite
A one-to-one combination of brewed coffee and steamed milk
Red Eye
Brewed coffee topped off with a shot of espresso
Cappucino
Dark, rich espresso lies under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam
Espresso Con Panna
Espresso meets a dollop of whipped cream to enhance the rich flavor of a straight-up shot
Caramel Macchiato
Steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup marked with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle for an oh-so-sweet finish
Espresso Macchiato
Our rich espresso marked with dollop of steamed milk and foam. A European-style classic
Hot Chocolates
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk and mocha sauce topped with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle
Steamer
Smooth, frothy Torani flavored luxury. Hot, creamy beverage for when you don't want to indulge in caffeine
White Chocolate Hot Chocolate
Traditional hot chocolate beverage made with white chocolate and peppermint Torani and steamed milk topped with whipped cream
Juice
Red Bull & Torani Soda
Soda & Kombucha
Tea
Chai Latte
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk and topped with foam for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy
Matcha Green Tea Latte
Smooth and creamy matcha sweetened just right and served with steamed milk
Dirty Chai
Twist on a traditional chai and espresso latte- the perfect combination of tea and espresso
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Green Tea
Lemonade/ Iced Tea
London Fog
Weekly Drink Specials
Hot Apple Cider
Gingerbread Frappuccino
Vanilla, gingerbread, and espresso, blended and topped with whipped cream
Toasted Marshmallow White Mocha
White chocolate, toasted marshmallow, choice of milk Hot or iced
Strawberry Peach Refresher
Flavors of strawberries and peaches, topped with seltzer water
Smoothie
Bromance
Strawberry, banana, chocolate
Carrot Top
Carrots, pineapple, ginger
Dirty Monkey
Banana, chocolate, peanut butter
Green Machine
Spinach, banana, pineapple
Just Refresh
Spinach, banana, pineapple, mango
Maine-Iac
Banana, blueberry, oats, cinnamon, honey
Muscle Dr
Peach Dreams
Peaches, banana, yogurt
Pina Colada
Pineapple, coconut, banana
The Mini
Strawberry, banana, agave
Tropical Sunrise
Pineapple, banana, mango, strawberries
Very Berry
Raspberry, blueberry, strawberry
BYO Smoothie
THE DETOX
ALMOND milk with pineapple, European cucumbers, chia seed and fresh ginger
Milkshakes
Black Raspberry Shake
Sweet black raspberry
Chocolate Shake
Coffee Shake
Espresso Shake
Rich espresso blended with coffee ice cream
Mint Chocolate Chip Shake
Creamy mint and chocolate blended with bits of dark chocolate
Strawberry Shake
Toasted Coconut Shake
Creamy coconut with a lightly sweet and nutty flavor
Vanilla Shake
Make your Own Shake
Choose from strawberry, chocolate, vanilla, black raspberry, maine tracks, toasted coconut, mint chocolate chip, coffee
Decadent Dessert Bars
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Cream Cookie
Double Chocolate Cookie
M&M Cookie
Macaroon (GF) Cookie
Molasses Cookie
Oatmeal Cream Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Oreo Cheesecake Cookie
Peanut Butter (GF) Cookie
Peanut Butter Cup Cookie
Raspberry Filled Cookie
Russian Teacakes Cookie
3 Cookies
Baker's Dozen
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip
Truffles and More
Orea Truffle
Peanut Butter Truffle
Mint Truffle
Mini Cheese Cake
Raspberry Truffle
Almond Joy Truffle
Pumpkin Bread Pudding
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
Cheesecake Slice
Spinach Feta Quiche
Pumpkin Creamcheese Bread
Ice Cream
Wine, Beer & Cider
Radley & Finch Rosé
Radley & Finch Chenin Blanc
Scarpetta Frico Frizzante
Bridge Lane Bubbles
Stormalong Cider American Hard Cider
Cabert Pinot Grigio
Delta Chardonnay (bottle)
Terra Serena Rosé Prosecco (bottle)
Broadbent Vinho Verde (bottle)
Travel Mug
T-shirt
Coffee Mug
Hat
Beer
Prosecco or Mimosa
Cocktails
Fruit Platter
Cafe Sandwich Tray
Vegetable Crudites with ranch
Charcuterie Board
Breakfast Sides -
Classics -
Chicken and Waffles
Crispy, house-made chicken cutlet atop of a fulffy Belgian waffle topped with spicy honey. Served with Maine maple syrup
Avocado Toast with Evoo
Avocado Toast with Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Cracked Salt and Pepper. Add an egg for $2
Belgian Waffle
With choice of fruit compote
Bagels -
Thanksgiving Feast
Thanksgiving Meal
Starters: Select one: Seafood chowder of Butternut Squash & Apple Soup Entree: Select one: Classic Herb Roasted Turkey or Glazed Ham All sides included: Roasted Butternut Squash Herbed Stuffing Whipped Mashed Potatoes Cranberry Sauce Green Bean Casserole Yeast Rolls Glazed Carrots
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
