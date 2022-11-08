- Home
Bella Balduccis Mediterranean Cuisine
19565 SR2
Monroe, WA 98272
Popular Items
SOUPS
APPETIZERS
APPETIZER PLATTER
4 Dolmas,8oz hummus, 2 spanakopita, 2 pita breads
CALAMARI
Flash fried calamari rings, serve with roasted garlic Aoilo sauce.
DOLMAS
4 Stuffed grape leaves, rice, onions. Served with a side of Tzatziki sauce.
FALAFEL
4 Chickpea croquettes, served with a side of Tzatziki sauce. Vg
GREEK FRIES
Greek seasoning, feta cheese, Bella's fry sauce.
HUMMUS & PITA
Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, evo oil. Vg
SPANAKOPITA
Spinach, feta cheese, phyllo, tzatziki sauce. Vg
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
Chopped artichokes, spinach, three cheeses. Vg
TZATZIKI AND PITA
Extra Aoli
BABAGANOUSH AND PITA
Side calamari
SALADS
LARGE CAESAR SALAD
Chopped romaine, seasoned pita croutons, parmesan cheese, ceasar dressing.
LARGE GARDEN SALAD
Chopped romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, parmesan cheese, balsamic dressing.
LARGE GREEK SALAD
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, tzatziki, pepperoncini, Greek dressing.
SIDE BELLA SALAD
SIDE CAESAR SALAD
SIDE GARDEN SALAD
SIDE GREEK SALAD
Salad Special
LUNCH PLATES
GYRO SANDWICHES
B&L GYRO
Grilled beef&lamb, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, feta cheese, tzatziki, pita bread.
CAESAR GYRO
Grilled beef&lamb, or chicken, Caesar dressing.
CHICKEN GYRO
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, feta cheese, tzatziki, pita bread.
FALAFEL GYRO
Chickpea croquette, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce, pita bread. Vg
PASTAS
BAKED
SEAFOOD
LAND FOOD
KABOBS
BEEF KABOB
2 grilled beef skewers, basmati rice, tzatziki, vegetables.
CHICKEN KABOB
2 grilled chicken skewers, basmati rice, tzatziki, vegetables.
COMBO KABOB
Choose any 2 skewers, basmati rice, tzatziki, vegetables.
LAMB KABOB
2 grilled Lamb skewers, basmati rice, tzatziki, vegetables.
SHRIMP KABOB
2 grilled skewers, rice, tzatziki, vegetables.
SIDES
DESSERTS
BAKLAVA
Filo pastry, pistachio, walnuts, honey syrup.
BROWNIE SUNDAY
Brownie served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce.
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE
TIRAMISU
Lady fingers, mascarone cheese, cocoa powder.
Sky River Special Cake
Ice Cream
Scoop Ice Cream
Summer Rootbeer Float
FRIDAY NIGHT SPECIAL
BELLA TUMBLER
PARTY PLATTERS
THE PLATTER FOR 10
THIS PLATTER HAS HUMUS, TZATIKI, PITA, DOMAS, FALAFEL, & SPANAKOPITA FOR 10 PEOPLE.
GYRO BAR 2 PROTIENS FOR 10
CHOICE OF TWO PROTEINS CHICKEN, GYRO MEAT (BEEF/LAMB TOGETHER), FALAFEL
PASTA FETTUCCINE ALFREDO FOR 10
PASTA PENNE MARINARA FOR 10
GYRO BAR THREE PROTIENS FOR 10
HUMMUS & PITA FOR 10
TZATZIKI & PITA FOR 10
DOLMAS FOR 10
SPANAKOPITA FOR 10
FALAFEL FOR 10
EXTRA BREAD STICKS 10
RICE FOR 10
ADD CHICKEN TO PASTA FOR 10
TRAY OF SALAD FOR 10
ADD MEATBALL FOR PASTA FOR 10
ADD SAUSAGE FOR PASTA FOR 10
SODAS
COFFEE
FLAVORED LEMONADE
BEER
WINE WHITE
HOUSE WHITE BOTTLE
HOUSE WHITE GLASS
CHARDONNAY BOTTLE
Ripe lemon in color, this Chardonnay has golden highlights in the glass. Offers a mix of fresh pear, apple, melon, and citrus on the nose. There is a bright, juicy, almost racy personality to go with exotic flavors of tropical fruits, vanilla, nectarine, and a kiss of oak. Continuing to open up nicely in the glass, it has a creamy mid-palate and a round, buttery finish which lingers on the palate. Julia James Chardonnay should be enjoyed on all occasions, especially with salads, roasted chicken, and lightly sauced pasta dishes.
CHARDONNAY GLASS
Ripe lemon in color, this Chardonnay has golden highlights in the glass. Offers a mix of fresh pear, apple, melon, and citrus on the nose. There is a bright, juicy, almost racy personality to go with exotic flavors of tropical fruits, vanilla, nectarine, and a kiss of oak. Continuing to open up nicely in the glass, it has a creamy mid-palate and a round, buttery finish which lingers on the palate. Julia James Chardonnay should be enjoyed on all occasions, especially with salads, roasted chicken, and lightly sauced pasta dishes.
RIESLING BOTTLE
Crisp, clean, and refreshing, our Columbia Valley Riesling showcases the bright acidity and tremendous fresh fruit characteristics that make Washington a world-class riesling producer. We cold-ferment to preserve fruit flavors, maximize pizzaz, and capture a small amount of frizzante in every bottle
RIESLING GLASS
Crisp, clean, and refreshing, our Columbia Valley Riesling showcases the bright acidity and tremendous fresh fruit characteristics that make Washington a world-class riesling producer. We cold-ferment to preserve fruit flavors, maximize pizzaz, and capture a small amount of frizzante in every bottle
ROSE GLASS
Rosé is dry, full-bodied, and lush, with gorgeous red berry fruits like raspberry and strawberry. It shows extraordinary bright fruit and floral notes on the nose. A crisp profile, hints of grapefruit pith, and layered minerality make this vintage everything you could want in a dry Rosé.
ROSE BOTTLE
Rosé is dry, full-bodied, and lush, with gorgeous red berry fruits like raspberry and strawberry. It shows extraordinary bright fruit and floral notes on the nose. A crisp profile, hints of grapefruit pith, and layered minerality make this vintage everything you could want in a dry Rosé.
Special House
SPARKLE WINE
WINE RED
CHIANTI BOTTLE
Campobello was created by the Opici family to offer consumers one of Italy’s most popular wines at an excellent value. The wines embody the esteemed traditions of Italian winemaking and those of Opici Wines. Long-established relationships with distinguished Tuscan growers provide consistency amongst this line year after year
CHIANTI GLASS
Campobello was created by the Opici family to offer consumers one of Italy’s most popular wines at an excellent value. The wines embody the esteemed traditions of Italian winemaking and those of Opici Wines. Long-established relationships with distinguished Tuscan growers provide consistency amongst this line year after year
FEAST BOTTLE
FEAST GLASS
HOUSE RED BOTTLE
HOUSE RED GLASS
MERLOT BOTTLE
Aspects of bing cherry, black berry, black raspberry, subtle black currant jammy notes, so! round tannins through the mid-palate, lingering "finish. Pairs beautifully with roast chicken or grilled pork chop
MERLOT GLASS
Aspects of bing cherry, black berry, black raspberry, subtle black currant jammy notes, so! round tannins through the mid-palate, lingering "finish. Pairs beautifully with roast chicken or grilled pork chop
RED BLEND GLASS
RED BLEND BOTTLE
SYRAH BOTTLE
A halo of savory herbs and bright fruit ascends the nose. A rich yet sophisticated entry envelops the mid-palate and ends with a long finish driven by dark fruit flavors.
SYRAH GLASS
A halo of savory herbs and bright fruit ascends the nose. A rich yet sophisticated entry envelops the mid-palate and ends with a long finish driven by dark fruit flavors.
House Special Glass
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Bella Balducci's prides itself on delivering exceptional Customer Experience by shopping daily for fresh ingredients. Soups are made daily from scratch. You experience a beautiful, inviting decor, excellent & consistent service, high quality ingredients and superb Italian, Greek & Mediterranean dishes. Seating is available for up to 40 people. Private parties, birthday parties, office parties, even weddings and full catering services available as well. The restaurant is open 7 days a week for your convenience and enjoyment.
19565 SR2, Monroe, WA 98272