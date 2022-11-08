Bella Balduccis Mediterranean Cuisine imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Italian
Greek

Bella Balduccis Mediterranean Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

19565 SR2

Monroe, WA 98272

Popular Items

B&L GYRO
GREEK FRIES
GYRO PLATE dinner

SOUPS

AVGOLEMONO SOUP BOWL

$8.00

Chicken,rice,lemon juice, egg broth.

AVGOLEMONO SOUP CUP

$5.00

Chicken,rice,lemon juice,egg broth.

LENTIL SOUP BOWL

$8.00

Vegetable broth, spinach,lentil. Vg

LENTIL SOUP CUP

$5.00

Vegetable broth, spinach,lentil. Vg

APPETIZERS

Roasted eggplant and tahini served with one warm pita bread

APPETIZER PLATTER

$18.00

4 Dolmas,8oz hummus, 2 spanakopita, 2 pita breads

CALAMARI

$14.00

Flash fried calamari rings, serve with roasted garlic Aoilo sauce.

DOLMAS

$6.00

4 Stuffed grape leaves, rice, onions. Served with a side of Tzatziki sauce.

FALAFEL

$6.00

4 Chickpea croquettes, served with a side of Tzatziki sauce. Vg

GREEK FRIES

$7.00

Greek seasoning, feta cheese, Bella's fry sauce.

HUMMUS & PITA

$6.00

Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, evo oil. Vg

SPANAKOPITA

$7.00

Spinach, feta cheese, phyllo, tzatziki sauce. Vg

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$10.00

Chopped artichokes, spinach, three cheeses. Vg

TZATZIKI AND PITA

$6.00

Extra Aoli

$1.00

BABAGANOUSH AND PITA

$6.00

Side calamari

$8.00

SALADS

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

Chopped romaine, seasoned pita croutons, parmesan cheese, ceasar dressing.

LARGE GARDEN SALAD

$10.00

Chopped romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, parmesan cheese, balsamic dressing.

LARGE GREEK SALAD

$10.00

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, tzatziki, pepperoncini, Greek dressing.

SIDE BELLA SALAD

$3.00

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$4.00

SIDE GARDEN SALAD

$4.00

SIDE GREEK SALAD

$4.00

Salad Special

$25.95

LUNCH PLATES

LAMB SOUVAKI

$15.00
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI

$14.00

Basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki, Greek dressing.

SHRIMP SOUVLAKI

$15.00

Basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki, Greek dressing.

BEEF SOUVLAKI

$15.00
LUNCH GYRO PLATE

$14.00

Choice of gyro meat or falafel (chickpea croquette).

GYRO SANDWICHES

Grilled sausage, peperonata, tomatoes, lettuces, onions, feta cheese, tzatziki, pita bread.

$9.00

Grilled beef&lamb, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, feta cheese, tzatziki, pita bread.

CAESAR GYRO

$9.00

Grilled beef&lamb, or chicken, Caesar dressing.

CHICKEN GYRO

$9.00

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, feta cheese, tzatziki, pita bread.

FALAFEL GYRO

$9.00

Chickpea croquette, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce, pita bread. Vg

PASTAS

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$14.00

Parmesan cream sauce, Fettuccini pasta.

FETTUCCINE CARBONARA

$15.00

Smoked bacon, parmesan cream sauce, Fettuccine pasta.

PENNE BOLOGNESE

$16.00

Meat ragu sauce, parmesan cheese, Penne noodles.

FETTUCCINI AL PESTO

$15.00

4 CHEESE TORTELLINI

$15.00

BAKED

LASAGNA

$16.00

Meat ragu, bechamel sauce, mozzarella cheese.

MOUSSAKA

$18.00

LAYERS OF GROUND BEEF, EGGPLANT, RED SAUCE, SIDE OF STEAM VEGETABLES

PENNE MEATBALLS

$14.00

SEAFOOD

SALMON PICCATA

$20.00

Seared salmon, lemon caper butter sauce, basmati rice, vegetables.

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$21.00

Sauteed shrimp, garlic, lemon, artichokes, caper butter sauce, basmati rice, vegetables.

LAND FOOD

CHICKEN MARSALA

$17.00

Basmati rice, vegetables, marsala wine sauce.

GYRO PLATE dinner

$16.00

Grilled beef&lamb, or falafel humus, tzatziki, basmati rice, vegetables.

LAMB SHANK

$22.00

Basmati rice, tzatziki, vegetables, marinara sauce.

KABOBS

BEEF KABOB

$20.00

2 grilled beef skewers, basmati rice, tzatziki, vegetables.

CHICKEN KABOB

$18.00

2 grilled chicken skewers, basmati rice, tzatziki, vegetables.

COMBO KABOB

$21.00

Choose any 2 skewers, basmati rice, tzatziki, vegetables.

LAMB KABOB

$20.00

2 grilled Lamb skewers, basmati rice, tzatziki, vegetables.

SHRIMP KABOB

$20.00

2 grilled skewers, rice, tzatziki, vegetables.

SIDES

SIDE BEEF SKEWER

$8.00

SIDE CHEESE

$2.00

SIDE CHICKEN SKEWER

$7.00

SIDE GYRO MEAT

$6.00

SIDE HUMMUS

$2.00

SIDE LAMB SKEWER

$8.00

SIDE PITA BREAD

$2.00

SIDE RICE

$5.00

SIDE SHRIMP SKEWER

$8.00

SIDE TZATIKI

$2.00

SIDE VEGETABLES

$6.00

FRY SAUCE

$1.00

SLICED CHICKEN

$6.00

Bread stick

$2.00

Olives

$3.00

DESSERTS

BAKLAVA

$3.00

Filo pastry, pistachio, walnuts, honey syrup.

BROWNIE SUNDAY

$6.00Out of stock

Brownie served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce.

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

$6.00

TIRAMISU

$6.00

Lady fingers, mascarone cheese, cocoa powder.

Sky River Special Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream

$8.00Out of stock

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Summer Rootbeer Float

$5.50

FRIDAY NIGHT SPECIAL

FRIDAY NIGHT- SPECIAL MENU ENTREE WITH SALAD AND HOUSE WINE.

SPECIAL

$27.95

Dinner For 2

$60.00

BELLA TUMBLER

Tumbler

$15.00

PARTY PLATTERS

ALL PLATTER AND SIDE ORDERS ARE IN MULTIPLES OF 10, THEY CAN NOT BE DIVIDED. YOU MAY ORDER SEVERAL UNITS I.E. IF YOU NEED PASTA FOR 30 PEOPLE, ORDER 3.

THE PLATTER FOR 10

$95.00

THIS PLATTER HAS HUMUS, TZATIKI, PITA, DOMAS, FALAFEL, & SPANAKOPITA FOR 10 PEOPLE.

GYRO BAR 2 PROTIENS FOR 10

$95.00

CHOICE OF TWO PROTEINS CHICKEN, GYRO MEAT (BEEF/LAMB TOGETHER), FALAFEL

PASTA FETTUCCINE ALFREDO FOR 10

$95.00

PASTA PENNE MARINARA FOR 10

$95.00

GYRO BAR THREE PROTIENS FOR 10

$105.00

HUMMUS & PITA FOR 10

$25.00

TZATZIKI & PITA FOR 10

$25.00

DOLMAS FOR 10

$25.00

SPANAKOPITA FOR 10

$40.00

FALAFEL FOR 10

$40.00

EXTRA BREAD STICKS 10

$25.00

RICE FOR 10

$30.00

ADD CHICKEN TO PASTA FOR 10

$40.00

TRAY OF SALAD FOR 10

$30.00

ADD MEATBALL FOR PASTA FOR 10

$40.00

ADD SAUSAGE FOR PASTA FOR 10

$40.00

SODAS

SODAS

$3.00

TEAS

HOT TEAS

$3.00

HIBICUS ICED TEA

$4.00

ICE TEA

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

FLAVORED LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$4.00

BEER

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

BLUE MOON

$6.00

COOR'S LIGHT

$5.00

CORONA

$6.00

PERONI

$7.00

RED HOOK ESB

$7.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$7.00

HEINEKEN

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic

$5.00

WINE WHITE

HOUSE WHITE BOTTLE

$24.00

HOUSE WHITE GLASS

$7.00

CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$28.00

Ripe lemon in color, this Chardonnay has golden highlights in the glass. Offers a mix of fresh pear, apple, melon, and citrus on the nose. There is a bright, juicy, almost racy personality to go with exotic flavors of tropical fruits, vanilla, nectarine, and a kiss of oak. Continuing to open up nicely in the glass, it has a creamy mid-palate and a round, buttery finish which lingers on the palate. Julia James Chardonnay should be enjoyed on all occasions, especially with salads, roasted chicken, and lightly sauced pasta dishes.

CHARDONNAY GLASS

$9.00

Ripe lemon in color, this Chardonnay has golden highlights in the glass. Offers a mix of fresh pear, apple, melon, and citrus on the nose. There is a bright, juicy, almost racy personality to go with exotic flavors of tropical fruits, vanilla, nectarine, and a kiss of oak. Continuing to open up nicely in the glass, it has a creamy mid-palate and a round, buttery finish which lingers on the palate. Julia James Chardonnay should be enjoyed on all occasions, especially with salads, roasted chicken, and lightly sauced pasta dishes.

RIESLING BOTTLE

$26.00

Crisp, clean, and refreshing, our Columbia Valley Riesling showcases the bright acidity and tremendous fresh fruit characteristics that make Washington a world-class riesling producer. We cold-ferment to preserve fruit flavors, maximize pizzaz, and capture a small amount of frizzante in every bottle

RIESLING GLASS

$8.00

Crisp, clean, and refreshing, our Columbia Valley Riesling showcases the bright acidity and tremendous fresh fruit characteristics that make Washington a world-class riesling producer. We cold-ferment to preserve fruit flavors, maximize pizzaz, and capture a small amount of frizzante in every bottle

ROSE GLASS

$7.00

Rosé is dry, full-bodied, and lush, with gorgeous red berry fruits like raspberry and strawberry. It shows extraordinary bright fruit and floral notes on the nose. A crisp profile, hints of grapefruit pith, and layered minerality make this vintage everything you could want in a dry Rosé.

ROSE BOTTLE

$24.00

Rosé is dry, full-bodied, and lush, with gorgeous red berry fruits like raspberry and strawberry. It shows extraordinary bright fruit and floral notes on the nose. A crisp profile, hints of grapefruit pith, and layered minerality make this vintage everything you could want in a dry Rosé.

Special House

$7.00

SPARKLE WINE

LA LUCA PROSECCO GLASS

$8.00

LA LUCA PROSECCO BOTTLE

$24.00Out of stock

LA LUCA PROSECCO PINK BOTTLE

$24.00Out of stock

WINE RED

CHIANTI BOTTLE

$26.00

Campobello was created by the Opici family to offer consumers one of Italy’s most popular wines at an excellent value. The wines embody the esteemed traditions of Italian winemaking and those of Opici Wines. Long-established relationships with distinguished Tuscan growers provide consistency amongst this line year after year

CHIANTI GLASS

$8.00

Campobello was created by the Opici family to offer consumers one of Italy’s most popular wines at an excellent value. The wines embody the esteemed traditions of Italian winemaking and those of Opici Wines. Long-established relationships with distinguished Tuscan growers provide consistency amongst this line year after year

FEAST BOTTLE

$27.00Out of stock

FEAST GLASS

$9.00Out of stock

HOUSE RED BOTTLE

$24.00

HOUSE RED GLASS

$7.00

MERLOT BOTTLE

$26.00

Aspects of bing cherry, black berry, black raspberry, subtle black currant jammy notes, so! round tannins through the mid-palate, lingering "finish. Pairs beautifully with roast chicken or grilled pork chop

MERLOT GLASS

$8.00

Aspects of bing cherry, black berry, black raspberry, subtle black currant jammy notes, so! round tannins through the mid-palate, lingering "finish. Pairs beautifully with roast chicken or grilled pork chop

RED BLEND GLASS

$9.00

RED BLEND BOTTLE

$28.00

SYRAH BOTTLE

$36.00

A halo of savory herbs and bright fruit ascends the nose. A rich yet sophisticated entry envelops the mid-palate and ends with a long finish driven by dark fruit flavors.

SYRAH GLASS

$12.00

A halo of savory herbs and bright fruit ascends the nose. A rich yet sophisticated entry envelops the mid-palate and ends with a long finish driven by dark fruit flavors.

House Special Glass

$7.00

KIDS MEALS

GYRO MEAT AND FRIES

$6.00

CHICKEN STRIPS AND FRIES

$6.00

FLASH FRIED CHICKEN, AND FRIES.

BUTTERED PENNE PASTA

$6.00

BUTTER PARMESAN, CHEESE

CHEESE PITA PIZZA

$6.00

Kid PENNE BOLOGNESE kid

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bella Balducci's prides itself on delivering exceptional Customer Experience by shopping daily for fresh ingredients. Soups are made daily from scratch. You experience a beautiful, inviting decor, excellent & consistent service, high quality ingredients and superb Italian, Greek & Mediterranean dishes. Seating is available for up to 40 people. Private parties, birthday parties, office parties, even weddings and full catering services available as well. The restaurant is open 7 days a week for your convenience and enjoyment.

Location

19565 SR2, Monroe, WA 98272

