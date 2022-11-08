Bella Balduccis Mediterranean Cuisine

CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$28.00

Ripe lemon in color, this Chardonnay has golden highlights in the glass. Offers a mix of fresh pear, apple, melon, and citrus on the nose. There is a bright, juicy, almost racy personality to go with exotic flavors of tropical fruits, vanilla, nectarine, and a kiss of oak. Continuing to open up nicely in the glass, it has a creamy mid-palate and a round, buttery finish which lingers on the palate. Julia James Chardonnay should be enjoyed on all occasions, especially with salads, roasted chicken, and lightly sauced pasta dishes.