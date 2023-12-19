- Home
Bella Ciao 425 West Seaboard Street
425 West Seaboard Street
Bladenboro, NC 28320
FOOD
Appetizers
- Small French Fries$2.50
- Large French Fries$4.50
- Pizza Fries$8.50
- Chicken Tenders (4)$12.99
- Fried Mushrooms (15)$7.99
- Onion Rings$6.99Out of stock
- Fried Mozzarella Sticks ( 6 )$7.99
- Fr Green Beans$7.99
- Fried Mac & Cheese bites (13)$7.99
- Fried Ravioli & Nacho CHZ (10)$7.99
- The Sampler$11.29
No substitutions on sampler!!
- Bread Sticks$6.99
- Garlic bread/cheese$5.99
- Ruann Bread$6.99
- Fr pickles spears (New) (6)$6.99
Fresh Salads
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$13.99
15 grilled shrimp jumbo on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cucumber, pineapple , comes with 2 dressing
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
- Crispy Chicken Salad$11.99
Crispy chicken over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, pineapple, & cucumbers Come your choice of 2 dressing
- Chef Salad$11.99
- House Salad$8.99
- Side Salad$3.99
- Greek Salad$9.99
Stromboli
- Bella Ciao Stromboli$11.99
- Steak Stromboli$12.99
- Steak Special Stromboli$13.99
- New York Stromboli$11.99
- Chicken Stromboli$12.99
- Chicken Special Stromboli$13.99
- Add Ranch$0.99
- Add Marinra$0.99
- No Marinara ranch instead
- Ham Stromboli$10.99
- Pepperoni Stromboli$10.99
- Vegetable stromboli$11.99
- Sausage Stromboli$10.99
- Cheese Stromboli$9.99
- Meat Lovers Strombolli$14.99
- Supreme Stromboli$14.99
- Hamurger Stromboli$10.99
Pasta
- Spaghetti with Tomato$9.99
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$10.99
- Bella Ciao Spaghetti$12.99
- Meat Lasagna$14.99
- Ziti with Tomato$9.99
- Ziti with Meat Sauce$10.99
- Baked Ziti with Tomato$13.99
- Baked Ziti with Meat Sauce$14.99
- Ziti Alla Sicilian$15.99
- Spaghetti Meatballs$13.99
- Vegetable Spaghetti$13.99
- CHZ Ravioli Jumbo tomato sauce New$10.99
- CHZ Ravioli Jumbo meat sauce New$11.99
Calzones
- Cheese Calzone$10.99
- Bella Ciao Meat Calzone$12.99
- Sausage, Pepperoni & Ham Calzone$14.99
- Chicken Calzone$12.99
- Steak Calzone$12.99
- Ham Calzone$11.99
- Pepperoni Calzone$11.99
- Extra Marinara$0.99
- No Marinara Ranch
- Meat Lovers Calzone$14.99
- No Ricotta
- Extra Ricotta$1.99
- Vegetable Calzone$13.99
- Supreme Calzone$14.99
- Hamburger Calzone$11.99
- Sausage Calzone$11.99
Pizza
- Medium 12" Cheese$9.99
- Med 12" Bella Supreme$14.99
- Med12" Meat Lovers$14.99
- Med 12" 1/2 Supreme 1/2 Meat Lovers$14.99
- Medium 12' Veggie Pizza$14.99
- Med 12" chicken Alfredo pizza$15.99
- Med 12" chicken BBQ pizza$14.99
- Med 12" chicken Ranch Pizza$14.99
- Med 12" Hawaiian pizza$13.99
- Large 14" Cheese$11.99
- Large 14" Bella Supreme$18.99
- Large 14" Meat Lovers$18.99
- Large 14" chicken Alfredo pizza$19.99
- Large 14" Veggie Pizza$18.99
- Large 14" 1/2 Supreme 1/2 Meat Lovers$18.99
- Large 14" chicken BBQ Pizza$18.99
- Large 14" chicken Ranch pizza$18.99
- Large 14" Hawaiian pizza$17.99
House Favorites
Chicken Plates
Ribeye Steak and Shrimp plates
Sandwiches On The Grill
Heavyhand Sandwiches
Kids Menu
Desserts
8" Parmigiana Subs
Coupon Specials
- Double Cheeseburger Combo$12.99
Come with Lettuce,tomatoes ,onions & Pickles
- Chessesteak With FF&Drink Combo$12.99
- 4 pc Tender Meal FF& Drink$14.99
- 10 Boneless Wings combo with FF& Drink$8.99
- 20 Boneless wings Meal with FF & Drink$16.99
- 10pc Wing Combo$19.99
- 5 pc wing Combo$10.99
- Large 1 Topping$11.99
- Large 1 Topping Pizza With Drink Only$13.99
- 2 Large 1 Topping Pizza With Drink Only$24.99
- 1 Large Supreme Pizza w/ 10 Wings$27.99
- 1 Large Meat Lovers w/ 10 Wings$27.99
Lunch Special
Lunch Specials
- Lunch Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
Crispy chicken over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, pineapples, and cucumbers comes with 2 dressings
- Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Grilled chicken over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, pineapples, and cucumbers comes with 2 dressings
- Lunch Chicken and Broccoli$9.99
Marinated grilled chicken with broccoli cooked in olive oil & served on a bed of rice
- Lunch Baked Ziti$9.99
Ziti noodles ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce
- Lunch homemade Meat Lasagna ( fresh )$9.99
Homemade meat, lasagna fresh
- Lunch Spaghetti Tomato Sauce$8.99
- Lunch Spaghetti Meat Sauce$9.99
- Lunch Fettucinne Alfredo$12.99
- Lunch Grilled Chicken Alfredo$16.99
- Lunch Fried Chicken Alfredo$16.99
- Lunch Zeno's Grilled Chicken Plate$9.99
DRINKS
Beverages
- Sweet Tea$2.99
- Unsweet Tea$2.99
- Water
- 1/2 Sweet 1/2 Unsweet$2.99
- 1/2 Tea 1/2 Lemonade$2.99
- Pepsi$2.99
- Diet Pepsi$2.99
- Mt. Dew$2.99
- Starry$2.99
- Sunkist$2.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- Diet Mt Dew$2.99
- Dr Pepper$2.99
- Regular Coffee$1.50
- Decaf Coffee$1.50
- Aquafina Bottle Water$1.75
- Cup Ice/Water$0.50
- 2 Liter Pepsi$3.99
- 2 Liter Mt Dew$3.99
- 2 Liter Diet Pepsi$3.99
- Half Gallon Tea$3.99
- Gallon Sweet Tea$5.99
Extra sides
- Side Of Rice$3.99
- Side Of Broccoli$3.99
- Side Of Shrimp$6.50
- Bowl Of Alfredo Sauce$6.99
- Bag Of Chips$0.75
- Garlic Bread$0.99
- Add Cheddar Cheese$1.99
- Mozzarella Cheese$1.99
- Provolone$1.99
- Parmesan$1.50
- Meat Sauce$1.99
- Tomato Sauce$1.75
- Side of Spaghetti Noodles$4.99
- Side Ziti Noodles$4.99
- Side Of Fettucine Noodles$4.99
- Jalepno Peppers$0.99
- Pickles$0.99
- Banana Peppers$0.99
- Mushrooms$0.99
- Pineapple$0.99
- Philly Steak$4.99
- Side Of Grilled Chicken$4.99
- Side Of Fried Chicken$4.99
- Add Bacon$1.99
- Side Of Meatball$4.99
- Hamburger Paties$2.99
Extra Dressings/Extra sauces
- Ranch$0.99
- Blue Cheese$0.99
- Honey Mustard$0.99
- Oil and Vinegar$0.99
- Fat Free Italian$0.99
- Creamy Italian$0.99
- Creamy French$0.99
- Thousand Island$0.99
- Marinara Sauce$0.99
- Cucumber Sauce$0.99
- Wing Hot Sauce$0.99
- Wing Mild Sauce$0.99
- Wing BBQ$0.99
- Garlic Sauce$0.99
- Creamy Casear$0.99
- 1/2 Gallon Ranch$11.99
- 16 Oz Cup Ranch$6.99
Photos coming soon!