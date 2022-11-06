Bella Costa Ristorante imageView gallery

Bella Costa Ristorante

review star

No reviews yet

147 Cochituate Road

Framingham, MA 01702

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Marsala
Caesar Salad

Antipasti

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Fried Mozzarella

$12.00
Portabella Mushrooms

Portabella Mushrooms

$10.00

Grilled portobellas sauteed with garlic & oil

Mussels

$14.00

Meatball Italiano

$11.00

Stuffed Pepper

$12.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Homemade Arancini

$10.00

Handcrafted rice balls mixed with parmesan cheese and meat served with a side of marinara sauce

Baked Stuffed Eggplant

$13.00

Shrimp Cocktail $4 per

$4.00

Shrimp Scampi $5 per

$5.00

Seared Scallop $6 per

$6.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Garlic Bread Bella Costa

$6.00

Garlic bread topped with tomatoes and melted cheese

Golden Beet Salad

Golden Beet Salad

$12.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

Four Cheese Ravioli with Lobster Meat

$22.00Out of stock

Sauteed lobster meat with tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic in a sherry wine cream sauce

Soups & Salads

Lobster Bisque

$9.00

French Onion Soup au Gratin

$6.00

Chicken Lemon and Rice Soup

$5.00

Grilled Romaine Caesar

$10.00

Grilled heart of romaine lettuce with cipollini onions topped with our homemade Caesar dressing

Capri Salad

$12.00

Steak Salad

$22.00

Black Angus NY Sirloin steak with a spinach base topped with roasted vegetables, blue cheese crumbles, bacon and fresh avocado tossed with balsamic vinaigrette

Seared Scallops Salad

$22.00

Seared Scallops served with an arcadia mix base topped with roasted golden beets and tossed with our homemade white peach balsamic vinaigrette

Shrimp Salad

$22.00

Salmon Salad

$21.00

Broiled filet of salmon served with an arcadia mix base topped with roasted golden beets and topped with homemade white peach balsamic vinaigrette

Citrus Salad with Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken served with an arcadia mix base topped with red onions, sliced oranges, fresh strawberries, sliced avocado and roasted candied pecans tossed with our homemade citrus vinaigrette

Asian Salad with Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken served with an arcadia mix base topped with sliced almonds, mandarins, sesame seeds and wonton noodles tossed with our homemade Thai Peanut dressing

Garden Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Side Garden Salad

$4.00

Side Greek Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Chicken

Chicken sautéed with sun dried tomatoes, red & green peppers, asparagus, broccoli, spinach and garlic in a white wine sauce served over homemade pasta

Chef's Chicken Special

$19.00

Chicken sautéed with sun dried tomatoes, red & green peppers, asparagus, broccoli, spinach and garlic in a white wine sauce served over homemade pasta

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Chicken sautéed with mushrooms in a light creamy Marsala wine sauce served over homemade pasta

Chicken Picatta

$20.00

Chicken sautéed in a creamy lemon white wine sauce served over homemade pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.00

topped with mozzarella and red sauce served with homemade pasta

Chicken Combo

$22.00

Chicken parmigiana served with homemade pappardelle Alfredo mascarpone

Chicken Rigaletti

$23.00

Chicken and Eggplant parmigiana served with homemade pasta

Grilled Chicken

$18.00

served with chef’s mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$20.00

Homemade pappardelle alfredo with chicken and broccoli

Steak

Black Angus NY Sirloin Steak

$32.00

14oz steak served with chef’s mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables

Black Angus Steak Au Poivre

$34.00

14oz steak coated with cracked black pepper in a red wine Demi glaze sauce served with chef’s mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables

8oz Black Angus NY Sirloin Steak

$20.00

7oz steak served with chef’s mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables

8oz Black Angus Steak Au Poivre

$21.00

7oz steak coated with cracked pepper and cooked in a red wine Demi glaze sauce topped with onion rings and served with chef’s mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables

Veal

Veal Marsala

$23.00

Veal sautéed with mushrooms in a light creamy Marsala wine sauce served over homemade pasta

Veal Parmigiana

$23.00

topped with mozzarella and red sauce served with homemade pasta

Veal Combo

$25.00

Veal parmigiana served with homemade pappardelle alfredo mascarpone

Veal Rigaletti

$25.00

Veal and eggplant parmigiana served with homemade pasta

Veal Saltimbocca

$25.00

Veal sautéed with mushrooms, prosciutto ham and topped with mozzarella cheese over homemade pasta

Veal Picatta

$23.00

Veal sautéed in a creamy lemon white wine sauce served over homemade pasta

Seafood

Bella Costo Cioppino

$32.00

Shrimp, scallops, salmon, scrod and mussels in a light sauce (Scampi, Red or Fra-Diavolo sauce) served over homemade linguini

Broiled Seafood Platter

$30.00

Lightly breaded broiled stuffed shrimp, scallops, scrod and salmon served with chef’s mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables

Broiled Boston Scrod

$22.00

Baked Stuffed Scrod

$26.00

Lightly breaded scrod stuffed with our crabmeat stuffing baked to perfection served with chef’s mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables

Scallops Florentine

$30.00

Sea scallops sautéed with spinach and sherry wine in a cream sauce topped with cheese and served over homemade linguini

Seafood Risotto

$30.00

Sautéed scallops, shrimp, mussels, diced tomatoes and asparagus tossed with risotto in a buttery creamy sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Shrimp sautéed with lemon, garlic and parsley in a light creamy sauce topped with cheese and served over homemade linguini

Broiled Filet of Salmon

$23.00

served with chef’s mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables

Baked Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp (5)

$25.00

fresh jumbo shrimps stuffed our crabmeat stuffing served with our chef’s mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables

Fried Fisherman's Platter

$28.00

Sea scallops, shrimp and scrod served with seasoned French fries

Fish & Chips

$20.00

served with french fries

Pasta

Pasta Marinara

$14.00

Pasta Bolognese

$18.00

Pasta with Meatballs

$18.00

Baked Lasagna

$19.00

Homemade lasagna with meat sauce

Pasta Primavera

$17.00

steamed vegetables sautéed in a white wine garlic sauce served over homemade pasta

Cheese Ravioli

$17.00

Homemade ravioli with marinara or bolognese sauce

Ravioli Mascarpone

$19.00

Homemade ravioli served in an alfredo mascarpone cheese sauce with tomatoes and sage

Eggplant Parm

$18.00

served with homemade pasta

Eggplant Combo

$21.00

Eggplant parmigiana served with homemade pappardelle Alfredo mascarpone

Kids (Under 10)

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

served with french fries

Kids Pasta and Sauce

$8.00

Kids Pasta with Meatball

$9.00

Kids Ravioli and Sauce

$10.00

Sides

Pint Blue Cheese

$7.00

Pint Creamy Garlic

$7.00

Pint Alfredo

$8.00

Pint Bolognese

$6.00

Pint Marinara

$5.00

Pint Mascarpone Sauce

$10.00

Pint Fra-Diavolo Sauce

$7.00

Side of Pasta

$6.00

Side Gnocchi

$6.00Out of stock

Side Ravioli

$6.00

Side Risotto

$8.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Meatball

$3.00

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Mixed Veg

$3.00

Side Steamed Spinach

$3.00

Side White Rice

$3.00

No Bread or Butter in the Bag

Chicken Specials

Chef’s Harvest Special

$22.00

Sautéed pumpkin and sage ravioli, prosciutto, figs and fresh garlic in a creamy sherry sauce Add Chicken $4

Chicken Amaretto

$21.00

Chicken sautéed with peaches in a creamy amaretto liqueur sauce served over our homemade pappardelle

Seafood Specials

Chef's Special with Salmon

$23.00

Fresh salmon sautéed with sun dried tomatoes, red & green peppers, asparagus, broccoli, spinach and garlic in a white wine sauce served over homemade spaghetti

Veal Specials

Veal dipped in egg batter sautéed in a light creamy white wine sauce served over our homemade pappardelle

Broiled Veal Chop

$68.00

16 oz Bone-In Tender Veal Chop cooked to perfection served with our chef’s mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables.

Veal Florentine

$24.00

Veal sautéed with spinach in a creamy sherry white wine sauce topped with cheese and served over homemade spaghetti

Pasta Specials

Homemade Gnocchi

$17.00

with tomato & fresh basil sauce or Alfredo sauce

DESSERTS

Caramel Sea Salt Cheesecake

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Truffle Bomb

$9.00

Chocolate Canoli

$8.00

Chocolate Lava

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Lemon Italian Cream Cake

$9.00

Peanutbutter Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Plain Canoli

$8.00

Spumoni

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

SMALL

Catering trays must be ordered at least a day in advance. IF YOU ARE ORDERING FOR THE SAME DAY PLEASE CALL THE RESTAURANT.

Sm Garden Salad

$30.00

Sm Caesar Salad

$30.00

Sm Chicken Bacottini

$60.00

Sm Chicken Bella Costa

$60.00

Sm Chicken Gorgonzola

$60.00

Sm Chicken Marsala

$60.00

Sm Chicken Parmigiana

$60.00

Sm Eggplant Parmigiana

$50.00

Sm Homemade Lasagna

$60.00

Sm Homemade Meatballs

$50.00

Sm Homemade Pasta

$45.00

Sm Roasted Vegetables

$30.00

Sm Seafood Risotto

$80.00

Sm Veal Parmigiana

$85.00

Sm Chicken Piccata

$60.00

Loaf of Bread

$6.00

LARGE

Lg Caesar Salad

$60.00

Lg Chicken Bacottini

$120.00

Lg Chicken Bella Costa

$120.00

Lg Chicken Gorgonzola

$120.00

Lg Chicken Marsala

$120.00

Lg Chicken Parmigiana

$120.00

Lg Eggplant Parmigiana

$100.00

Lg Garden Salad

$60.00

Lg Homemade Lasagna

$120.00

Lg Homemade Meatballs

$100.00

Lg Homemade Pasta

$90.00

Lg Roasted Vegetables

$60.00

Lg Seafood Risotto

$160.00

Lg Veal Parmigiana

$160.00

Loaf of Bread

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

147 Cochituate Road, Framingham, MA 01702

Directions

Gallery
Bella Costa Ristorante image

