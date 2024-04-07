Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bella Cucina of the Lake

No reviews yet

4444 Germanna Highway

Locust Grove, VA 22508

Popular Items

500 Large Cheese Pizza
101 French Fries
103 Mozzarella Sticks

Breakfast

300- Two Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.25

301- Three Egg Omelet

$7.60

302- Burrito

$7.50

303- Burrito Americano

$7.50

304- Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$7.50

305- Fast Breakfast

$7.50

306- Steak & Eggs

$12.50

307- Sampler

$10.25

308- Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

309- Breakfast Quesadilla

$7.50

310- House Burrito

$7.50

311- Veggie Burrito

$7.50

1/2 Order Of Biscuits And Gravy

$4.95

Kids Breakfast

01- K Egg Breakfast

$5.00

02 - K Pancake Breakfast

$5.00

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon Biscuit

$3.00

Side Sausage Biscuit

$3.00

Side Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$3.00

Side Butter Biscuit

$2.25

Side Homefries

$2.50

Side sausage cheese biscuit

$4.95

Side One Egg

$1.25

Side One Pancake

$2.50

Side Cup Grits

$2.50

Side Bowl Grits

$3.75

Side Sausage

$2.70

Side Bacon

$1.75

Side Gravy

$2.75

Side Toast

$1.25

Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$5.95

Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$5.95

Side Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Side Salsa

$1.25

Appetizers & Side Orders

101 French Fries

$3.49

102 Onion Rings

$5.00

103 Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

104 Wings

$10.50

105 Side of Meatballs

$4.50

105 Side of Sausage

$4.50Out of stock

106 Breaded Mushrooms

$6.00

107 Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.00

108 Breadsticks with Cheese

$5.75

109 Fried Calamari

$10.99

110 Caprese

$10.50

111 Scampi

$8.00

112 Buffalo Shrimp

$8.00

Grilled Vegetables

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Side Bannana Peppers

$0.50

Side Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Extra Chicken

$4.00

Extra Meat

$4.00

Cheese Fries W/Bacon

$5.75

Boneless Wings

$10.50Out of stock

Small Side Alfredo Sauce

$1.50

Side Pasta

$4.00

Hot & Cold Subs & Lunch Specials

201 Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.75

202 Italian Sub

$8.75

203 BLT Sub

$8.75

204 Cheeseburger Sub ( Two 1/4 Lb. Burgers )

$9.75

205 Cheese Steak Sub

$9.75

206 Super Special Sub

$9.95

207 Pizza Steak Sub

$9.75

208 Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.75

209 Vegetarian Sub

$9.75

210 Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$9.75

211 Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$9.75

212 Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$9.75

213 Chicken Steak Sub

$9.95

Extra Meat

$4.00

Grilled Chicken & Mixed Veggies

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Shrimp & Mix Veggies

$11.00

Lunch Special Sub, Fries, And Drink From 11:00 - 3:00

$10.05

Luch Special, Personal Kid Pizza

$10.05

Soups

Tomato Soup

$4.25

Chicken Soup

$4.25

Salads

220 Italian Salad

$4.00

221 Large Italian Salad

$7.50

222 Chef Salad

$9.00

223 Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.50

224 Grilled Shrimp Salad

$11.00

225 Tuna Salad

$10.95

226 Caesar Side Salad

$4.25

227 Large Caesar Salad

$7.50

225 - Tuna Steak Salad

$10.95

House Special Pasta

300 Baked Ziti

$12.75

301 Cheese Ravioli

$12.75

302 Meat Ravioli

$12.75

303 Classic Fettuccini

$16.75

304 Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.75

305 Fettuccini Carbonara

$14.75

306 Lasagna

$12.75

307 Linguini With Clam Sauce

$15.75

308 Linguine Alia Pescatore

$19.75

309 Manicotti

$11.25

310 Manicotti with Spinach

$12.25

311 Pasta Gourmet

$17.25

312 Penne Alia Napoli

$16.25

313 Shrimp Scampi

$16.25

314 Spaghetti

$12.75

315 Venice Fettuccini

$16.75

Tilapia And Shrimp With Broccoli

$15.30

Tilapia & Broccoli In Picatta Sauce

$15.30Out of stock

Grilled Tuna W/ A Side Of Broccoli

$15.30

Salmon& Broccoli

$17.50

Scallops In Pink Sauce

$16.30

House Special Entree

400 Veal Francesca

$18.75

401 Veal Marsala

$18.75

402 Veal Parmigiana

$17.75

403 Veal Picatta

$18.75

404 Veal Positano

$19.20

406 Chicken Bella Vista

$18.50

407 Chicken Cacciatore

$17.75

408 Chicken Francesca

$17.75

409 Chicken Florentine

$17.75

410 Chicken Marsala

$16.75

411 Chicken Parmigiana

$15.25

412 Chicken Positano

$18.25

413 Chicken Picatta

$17.25

414 Chicken Primavera

$16.25

415 Chicken Tuscani

$17.75

416 Chicken Venito

$17.75

417 Shrimp Alfredo

$18.75

418 Shrimp Parmigiana

$18.25

419 Shrimp Santa Maria

$18.25

420 Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.75

421 Agllo E. Olio

$11.25

Chicken Bacus

$18.25

Sandwiches

320 Cheeseburger

$8.25

321 Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.75

322 Tuna Fish Sandwich

$8.25

323 Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.75

324 BLT Sandwich

$7.75

325 Tuna Steak Sandwich

$8.75

Desserts

Tira Mi Su

$5.95

Spumoni

$4.00

New York Cheesecake

$5.95

Cannoli

$3.50

Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.95

Oreo Mousse Cake

$5.95

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Dulce De Leche Cake

$5.95

Lemonberry Mascarpone Cake

$5.95

Lemoncello Cake

$5.95

Red Velvet Cake

$5.95

Amaretto Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Kids Menu

K Personal 1 Topping

$6.49

K Personal 2 Topping

$6.95

K Personal Special

$7.50

K Chicken Fingers

$6.49

K Manicotti

$6.49

K Cheese Ravioli

$6.49

K Macaroni & Cheese

$6.49

K Cheeseburger

$6.49

K Spaghetti

$6.49

Extra Chicken

$4.00

K Corndog

$6.49

Small Pizza

500 Small Cheese Pizza

$10.25

501 Small House Special Pizza

$15.00

502 Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.00

503 Small Vegetarian Pizza

$15.00

504 Small White Pizza

$12.00

505 Small Romano Ranch Pizza

$14.25

506 Small Hawaiian Pizza

$14.25

Bella's Small Special Pizza

$15.00

Large Pizza

500 Large Cheese Pizza

$12.25

501 Large House Special Pizza

$17.00

502 Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.00

503 Large Vegetarian Pizza

$17.00

504 Large White Pizza

$15.00

505 Large Romano Ranch Pizza

$17.00

506 Large Hawaiian Pizza

$17.00

Bella's Large Special Pizza

$17.00

Small Turnovers

510 Small Stromboli

$9.00

511 Small Spinach Turnover

$9.00

512 Small Calzone

$9.00

513 Small Chicken Calzone

$10.00

514 Small Steak Stromboli

$10.00

515 Small Meat Lovers Stromboli

$10.00

Large Turnovers

510 Large Stromboli

$16.25

511 Large Spinach Turnover

$16.25

512 Large Calzone

$16.25

513 Large Chicken Calzone

$17.25

514 Large Steak Stromboli

$17.25

515 Large Meat Lovers Stromboli

$17.25

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Jarritos

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Mug Root Beer

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Two Liters Drinks

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Cranberry Jiuce

$2.95

Margaritas

Coronadita

$10.75

Blue Margarita

$10.45

Sangrita

$10.45

Flavored Margarita Large

$10.45

Mango Margarita

$10.45

Lime Margarita

$9.00

Texas Margarita

$10.45

Monday's Margarita Special

$6.45

Regular Margarita

$9.00

Premium & Domestic Beers

Peroni

$4.50

Becks

$4.00

Heineken

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Modelo Negra

$4.50

Modelo Special

$4.50

Dos Equis XX

$4.50

Corona Extra

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Vienna Lager

$3.75

Tues. Imperted Beer Special

$3.95

Blue Moon

$4.50

Yuengling Lager

$4.50

Draft Small

$3.50

Draft Large

$7.65

Draft Pitcher

$9.95

Wine & Mixed Drinks

Glass Chianti

$6.50

Glass Cabernet

$6.50

Glass Merlot

$6.50

Glass Moscato

$6.25

Glass Chardonnay

$6.25

Glass Pinot Grigio

$6.25

Glass C.A Red Blend

$7.00

Bottle Cabernet

$25.00

Bottle C.A Red Blend

$25.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Bottle Chianti

$25.00

Pinot Noir

$6.50

Sangria

$6.25

Long Island

$8.95

Bottle Chardennay

$25.00

Mimosa

$6.50

High Noon Vodka Soda

$6.50

High Noon Vodka & Soda

$6.50

Liquor

Bourbon & Coke

$5.50

Black Russian

$5.50

Bloody Mary

$5.50

Bacardi & Coke

$5.50

Blue Hawaii

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.50

Jack & Coke

$5.50

Sex On The Beach

$5.50

Vodka & Tonic

$5.50

Whiskey Sour

$5.50

Screwdriver

$5.50

Tequila Sunrise

$5.50

White Russian

$5.50

7 & 7

$5.50

Gin & Tonic

$5.50

Shot Tequila

$3.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Shot Kahlua

$2.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

4444 Germanna Highway, Locust Grove, VA 22508

Directions

Gallery
Bella Cucina of the Lake image
Bella Cucina of the Lake image

