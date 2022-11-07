Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bella Deli 1175 Peachtree St NE

1175 Peachtree St NE

Atlanta, GA 30361

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Avocado Club
Grilled Cheese Panini
Breakfast Burrito

Hot Food

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Bagel Bacon Eggs & Cheese

$8.50

BBELT

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Sausage Egg & Cheese Bagel

$8.50

Westsider

$15.00Out of stock

B.A.C

$9.00

Bella Noche

$13.95Out of stock

Breakfast Bakery

Bagel

$2.50

Muffins

$2.50

Cinna Minni

$3.50

Large Danish

$3.00

Fresh Croissant

$2.00

Half Dozen Bagels

$14.00Out of stock

Dozen Bagels

$28.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Bun Fresh

$2.50Out of stock

Daily Donuts

$3.50Out of stock

Soup

daily soup cup

$5.00

Chicken & Rice

$8.00

Chicken, light lime and chicken broth, corn, avocado, cilantro, black beans, white rice

Tomato Soup Cup

$5.00Out of stock

Salads

House

$8.00

Caesar

$6.00

Rocket

$12.00

Southwest

$12.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese Panini

$10.00

Turkey & Tomato Bagel

$10.50

Chicken Avocado Club

$12.00

Curry Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.50

Teriyaki Chicken Banh Mi

$15.00

Waldorf Chicken Salad Pita

$15.00

BYO Sandwich

$15.00

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Turkey And Swiss

$8.00

Ham & Cheddar

$8.00

El Miami

$13.95Out of stock

Medie Noche

$12.95

The Don

$15.00

Snacks

Deep River Chip 2oz

$2.00

Moon Pie

$2.00

L&L Keto Choc Chip

$2.75

L&L Mini Bag

$3.00

L&L Mini Bar

$2.00

L&L Cookie

$3.00

RX Bar

$3.00

Maple Pecan

$5.50

Cashews Glazed Mix

$5.50

Pistachio 1.5oz

$1.50

Pistachio Large

$6.00

Pistachion No Shell 6.5oz

$8.00

Kodiak Crunchy Bar

$2.00

Rip Van

$1.50

Parm Crisp mini

$4.00

Baked by Brooklyn Flat Bread Crisp

$4.00

Flat Bread New York EtB

$4.00

Breadstick Alessi Autentico

$4.50

Bianco Tomatoes

$7.50

Caputo 00 Pizza Flour

$7.00

Flavored Pellegrino 6pack

$12.00

Chef Water Case

$19.00

Pasta

$6.50

Hot Sauce Firelli

$7.00

Biscotti

$1.00

Deli Prep

Chicken Salad 8oz

$6.50

Olli Snack Pack

$6.00

Dill Oh Snap Pickle

$2.75Out of stock

Hot Oh Snap Pickle

$2.75

Salami Snack Pack 2oz

$4.00Out of stock

Olive Blend 8oz

$6.00Out of stock

Potato Salad 8oz

$5.50Out of stock

Pasta Salad 12oz

$6.50Out of stock

Prepped Classic Ham Sub

$8.00Out of stock

Prepped Club Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Prepped Turkey and Swiss

$8.00Out of stock

Chobani

$2.25Out of stock

Dessert

Macaron

$3.00

Seasonal Cake Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Cheese Cake Mini

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

N/A Bev

Diet Coke bottle

$2.50

Chef Water

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Watermelon Water

$4.00

Bolthouse

$3.50

Natalies Orange

$3.50

Natalies Special

$4.50

Natalies Lemonade

$3.50

Bodyarmor

$2.00

Arizona Green Tea

$1.00

Coconut Water

$2.50

Kombucha

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Assorted Chef Platters

Breakfast Pastry Platter

$25.00

Assorted danish, muffins, and other sweet breakfast breads Price Based on 10ppl

Chicken Club Platter

$125.00

Served with sea salt chips, and half quart of pickles Price is based on 10 ppl

Wrap Platter

$100.00

Assorted Wraps Including Veggie wraps, Caesar wraps, and chefs' choice. Comes with Chips & Pickles

Snack Platter

$60.00

Price Based on 10ppl. Assorted Healthy Snack Options.

Juice & Water

$3.00

Soda & Water

$3.00

Caeser Salad Platter

$25.00

Priced per 10 ppl. Packaged as one large salad

House Salad Platter

$25.00

Priced per 10 ppl. Packaged as one large salad

Rocket Salad Platter

$25.00

Cuban Platter

$160.00

Price Based on 10ppl Platter Served with Assorted Chips and Coca-Cola

Individual Group Meal

Assorted Box Lunches(wraps)

$120.00

Price based per 10 ppl. Individually wrapped and packaged wraps. Wraps are served with chips, a pickle spear, and a bottle of water on the side. Wraps are chefs choice unless otherwise specified.

Assorted Box Lunch(Sandwiches)

$120.00

Price based per 10 ppl. Individually wrapped and packaged sandwiches. Sandwiches are served with chips, a pickle spear, and a bottle of water on the side. Sandwiches are chefs choice unless otherwise specified.

Boxed Salad

$90.00

Price based per 10 ppl. Individually packaged.

Healthy Breakfast Box

$80.00

Price Based on 10ppl. Includes Fruit, Healthy Bar, Healthy Snack

Cuban Box Lunches

$160.00

based on 10ppl. Individually Wrapped and boxed with a bag of chips and served with bottled water

Grilled Chz & Tomato Soup (5ppl)

$57.50

Baked Sides

Sweet Potato Casserole

$35.00Out of stock

Green Bean Casserole

$35.00Out of stock

Boxed Rolls

$20.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$45.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Atlanta Fesh Deli - plant based options available

Location

1175 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30361

Directions

Banner pic
Main pic

