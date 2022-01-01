- Home
Bella Famiglia
56 Reviews
$$
277, Evergreen dr
Vernon Hills, IL 60061
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bosco Bread Sticks
Brazilian Cheese Bread
Breaded Mushroom
Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
Cheese Garlic bread
Garlic bread with cheese served with Marinara sauce.
Chicken Tenders (4)
Chicken Tenders (8)
Combo Platter
Onion rings, mozzarella sticks, zucchini sticks, breaded mushrooms, chicken tenders.
French Fries
Fried cheese Ravioli
Fried cheese Ravioli served with Marinara sauce.
Fried Ricotta Ravioli
Fried Ricotta ravioli. Served with red sauce.
Fried Zucchini
Garlic Bread
Garlic Knots
Jalapeno Poppers Cheddar
Jalapeno Poppers Cream Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Served with Marinara sauce
Mozzarella Sticks( 12)
Served with Marinara sauce
Onion Rings
Sausage Knots
Dinners
Mostaccioli
Baked Mostaccioli
Penne pasta baked with a cheese blend. Served with garlic bread.
Spaghetti
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant topped with Marinara sauce and cheese blend, then oven baked, served with side of spaghetti and a garlic bread.
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded Chicken served over spaghetti and Marinara sauce, topped with cheese blend then oven baked. Served with a garlic bread.
Meat Ravioli
Meat filled pasta topped with marinara sauce. Served with garlic bread
Baked Meat Ravioli
Meat filled pasta topped with marinara sauce, blend of cheese and oven baked. Served with garlic bread
Ricotta Ravioli
Ricotta filled pasta topped with marinara sauce. Served with garlic bread
Baked Ricotta Ravioli
Ricotta filled pasta topped with marinara sauce, blend of cheese and oven baked. Served with garlic bread
Lemon Chicken
Lightly breaded chicken breast served over spaghetti, then oven baked in our homemade lemon sauce. Served with a garlic bread.
Lasagna
Salads
Garden Salad Small
Romaine, tomato, cucumbers and croutons.
Garden Salad Large
Romaine, tomato, cucumbers and croutons.
Classic Caesar Small
Romaine, parmesan, romano cheese, croutons and caesar dressing.
Classic Caesar Large
Romaine, parmesan, romano cheese, croutons and caesar dressing.
Italian Chopped Small
Romaine, tomato, cucumbers, onions, pepperoni, bacon, pepperoncini and mozzarella cheese.
Italian Chopped Large
Romaine, tomato, cucumbers, onions, pepperoni, bacon, pepperoncini and mozzarella cheese.
Greek Salad Small
Romaine, feta cheese, cucumber, tomato, Kalamata olives and onion.
Greek Salad Large
Romaine, feta cheese, cucumber, tomato, Kalamata olives and onion.
Hawaiian Small
Lettuce, fresh pineapple, Canadian bacon, black Olives and onions.
Hawaiian Large
Lettuce, fresh pineapple, Canadian bacon, black Olives and onions.
Cobb Salad Small
Romaine, tomato, hard boiled eggs, black olives, bacon, blue cheese and onion.
Cobb Salad Large
Romaine, tomato, hard boiled eggs, black olives, bacon, blue cheese and onion.
Sandwiches
Italian Beef
Italian Beef Bomber
Roasted sweet peppers topped with cheese.
Italian Sausage
Italian Combo
Italian beef and Italian sausage.
Meatball Sandwich
3 homemade meatballs with red sauce and parmesan.
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Breaded Chicken breast with mozzarella cheese and red sauce over bread.
Specialty Dinner
Kids
Desserts
Cinnamon Knots
Romeo and Juliet Pizza
3 Leches cake 1 piece
3 Leches Nutella cake 1 piece
Brownie
Cannoli
Acaí
Brigadeiro
Honey Cake
Homemade Carrot Cake
Lunch Specials
Signature Pizza 10''
10" Cheese
Pizza sauce, mozzarella and oregano Option to add any toppings for whole or half pizza.
10" Sausage Supreme
Pizza sauce, sausage, mushroom, onion and green peppers.
10" Pepperoni Supreme
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, green peppers, onions and mushroom.
10" Vegan Supreme
Olive oil base, pomodoro, mushroom, onion and green pepper
10" Veggie Supreme
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, Green peppers and tomatoes.
10" Super Supreme
Pizza sauce, cheese, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion green pepper and black olive.
10" Meat Lovers
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ground beef.
10" Beef Bomber
Pizza sauce, cheese, sliced Italian beef and roasted sweet pepper.
10" S.O.B
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, sausage, bacon and onion.
10" BBQ Chicken Supreme
BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella and onions.
10" Buffalo Chicken Supreme
Buffalo wing sauce, cheese, chicken, onion and oregano.
10" Margherita
Olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, Romano, pomodoro sauce, basil and oregano.
10" Hawaiian Supreme
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, fresh pineapple and oregano.
10" Hawaiian Luau
BBQ sauce, cheese, Canadian bacon, fresh pineapple
10" Mediterranean
Olive oil, fresh garlic, spinach, onions, artichokes hearts, tomato, Kalamata Olives.
10" Hangover/Portuguese
Homemade sauce, mozzarella, ham, onions, tomato, kalamata olives and hard boiled eggs.
10" 5 Cheese
Homemade sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese, parmesan, Catupiry cream cheese, romano
10" Bella
Mozzarella, smoked sausage, Kalamata Olives and onions.
10" Chicken Catupiry
Homemade sauce, shredded chicken and catupiry cream cheese.
10" Canadian bacon
Homemade sauce, mozzarella, sliced Canadian Bacon and Catupiry cream cheese.
Signature Pizza 12"
12" Cheese
Pizza sauce, mozzarella and oregano Option to add any toppings for whole or half pizza.
12" Sausage Supreme
Pizza sauce, sausage, mushroom, onion and green peppers.
12" Pepperoni Supreme
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, green peppers, onions and mushroom.
12" Vegan Supreme
12" Veggie Supreme
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, Green peppers and tomatoes.
12" Super Supreme
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green peppers and black olives.
12" Meat Lovers
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ground beef.
12" Beef Bombers
pizza sauce, cheese, sliced Italian beef and roasted sweet pepper.
12" S.O.B
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, sausage, bacon and onion.
12" BBQ Chicken Supreme
BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella and onions.
12" Buffalo Chicken Supreme
Buffalo wing sauce, cheese, chicken, onion and oregano.
12" Hawaiian Supreme
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, fresh pineapple and oregano.
12" Hawaiian Luau
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, Canadian Bacon an fresh pineapple.
12" Margherita
Olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, Romano, pomodoro sauce and oregano.
12" Mediterranean
Olive oil, fresh garlic, spinach, onions, artichokes hearts, tomato, Kalamata Olives.
12" Hangover/Portuguese
Homemade sauce, mozzarella, ham, onions, tomato, kalamata olives and hard boiled eggs.
12" 5 Cheese
Homemade sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese, Romano, parmesan and Catupiry cream cheese.
12" Bella
Mozzarella, smoked sausage, Kalamata Olives and onions.
12" Chicken Catupiry
Homemade sauce, shredded chicken and Catupiry cream cheese
12" Canadian Bacon
Homemade sauce, mozzarella, sliced Canadian Bacon and Catupiry cream cheese.
12" Chopped Garlic and Bacon
12" Half Chopped garlic and Bacon
Signature Pizza 14"
14" Cheese
Pizza sauce, mozzarella and oregano Option to add any toppings for whole or half pizza.
14" Sausage Supreme
Pizza sauce, sausage, mushroom, onion and green peppers.
14" Pepperoni Supreme
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, green peppers, onions and mushroom.
14" Vegan Supreme
14" Veggie Supreme
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, Green peppers and tomatoes.
14" Super Supreme
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green peppers and black olives.
14" Meat Lovers
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ground beef.
14" Beef Bombers
pizza sauce, cheese, sliced Italian beef and roasted sweet pepper.
14" S.O.B
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, sausage, bacon and onion.
14" BBQ Chicken Supreme
BBQ sauce, cheese, chicken, onions and oregano
14" Buffalo Chicken Supreme
Buffalo wing sauce, cheese, chicken, onion and oregano.
14" Margherita
Olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, Romano, pomodoro sauce and oregano.
14" Hawaiian Supreme
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, fresh pineapple and oregano.
14" Hawaiian Luau
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, Canadian Bacon an fresh pineapple.
14" Hangover/Portuguese
Homemade sauce, mozzarella, ham, onions, tomato, kalamata olives and hard boiled eggs.
14" 5 Cheese
Homemade sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese, Romano, parmesan and Catupiry cream cheese.
14" Bella
Mozzarella, smoked sausage, Kalamata Olives and onions.
14" Mediterranean
Olive oil, fresh garlic, spinach, onions, artichokes hearts, tomato, Kalamata Olives.
14" Chicken Catupiry
homemade sauce, shredded chicken and Catupiry cream cheese
14" Canadian Bacon
Homemade sauce, mozzarella, sliced Canadian Bacon and Catupiry cream cheese.
14" Chopped garlic and Bacon
14" Half Chopped Garlic and Bacon
Signature Pizza 16"
16" Cheese
Pizza sauce, mozzarella and oregano Option to add any toppings for whole or half pizza.
16" Sausage Supreme
Pizza sauce, sausage, mushroom, onion and green peppers.
16" Pepperoni Supreme
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, green peppers, onions and mushroom.
16" Vegan Supreme
16" Veggie Supreme
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, Green peppers and tomatoes.
16" Super Supreme
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green peppers and black olives.
16" Meat Lovers
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ground beef.
16" Beef Bombers
Pizza sauce, cheese, sliced Italian beef and roasted sweet pepper.
16" S.O.B
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, sausage, bacon and onion.
16" BBQ Chicken Supreme
BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella and onions.
16" Buffalo Chicken Supreme
Buffalo wing sauce, cheese, chicken, onion and oregano.
16" Margherita
Olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, Romano, pomodoro sauce and oregano.
16" Hawaiian Supreme
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, fresh pineapple and oregano.
16" Hawaiian Luau
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, Canadian Bacon an fresh pineapple.
16" Hangover/Portuguese
Homemade sauce, mozzarella, ham, onions, tomato, kalamata olives and hard boiled eggs.
16" 5 Cheese
Homemade sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese, Romano, parmesan and Catupiry cream cheese.
16" Bella
Mozzarella, smoked sausage, Kalamata Olives and onions.
16" Mediterranean
Olive oil, fresh garlic, spinach, onions, artichokes hearts, tomato, Kalamata Olives.
16" Chicken Catupiry
homemade sauce, shredded chicken and Catupiry cream cheese
16" Canadian Bacon
Homemade sauce, mozzarella, sliced Canadian Bacon and Catupiry cream cheese.
16" Chopped Garlic and Bacon
16" Half Chopped Garlic and Bacon
Signature Pizza 18"
18" Cheese
Pizza sauce, mozzarella and oregano Option to add any toppings for whole or half pizza.
18" Sausage Supreme
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms.
18" Pepperoni Supreme
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, green peppers, onions and mushroom.
18" Vegan Supreme
18" Veggie Supreme
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, Green peppers and tomatoes.
18" Super Supreme
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green peppers and black olives.
18" Meat Lovers
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ground beef.
18" Beef Bombers
Pizza sauce, cheese, sliced Italian beef and roasted sweet pepper.
18" S.O.B
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, sausage, bacon and onion.
18" BBQ Chicken Supreme
BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella and onions.
18" Buffalo Chicken Supreme
Buffalo wing sauce, cheese, chicken, onion and oregano.
18" Margherita
Olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, Romano, pomodoro sauce and oregano.
18" Hawaiian Supreme
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, fresh pineapple and oregano.
18" Hawaiian Luau
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, Canadian Bacon an fresh pineapple.
18" Hangover/Portuguese
Homemade sauce, mozzarella, ham, onions, tomato, kalamata olives and hard boiled eggs.
18" 5 Cheese
Homemade sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese, Romano, parmesan and Catupiry cream cheese.
18" Bella
Mozzarella, smoked sausage, Kalamata Olives and onions.
18" Mediterranean
Olive oil, fresh garlic, spinach, onions, artichokes hearts, tomato, Kalamata Olives.
18" Chicken Catupiry
homemade sauce, shredded chicken and Catupiry cream cheese
18" Chopped garlic and Bacon
18" Canadian Bacon
Homemade sauce, mozzarella, sliced Canadian Bacon and Catupiry cream cheese.
18" Half Chopped garlic and Bacon
10" Deep Dish
14" Deep Dish
10" Pan
14" Pan
Calzones
12 oz. Can Soda
2-Liter Soda
Bottled water
Bottled Soda/Juices
12” Vegan Frozen pizza
12” Vegan Soy Chorizo pizza
Everything is Vegan Dough, homemade sauce, soy Chorizo, basil, bell peppers and mix of dairy free cheese.
12” Vegan Soy Chicken pizza
Everything is Vegan Dough, homemade sauce, soy Chicken, soy bacon, pineapple, spinach, green olives and mix of dairy free cheese.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
277, Evergreen dr, Vernon Hills, IL 60061