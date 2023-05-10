  • Home
A map showing the location of Bella Grill Food Truck 1730 mcarther blvd nwView gallery

Bella Grill Food Truck 1730 mcarther blvd nw

No reviews yet

1730 mcarther blvd nw

atlanta, GA 30318

Small Plates

Regular Fries

$5.00

Parmesan Fries

$6.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Fritto PIe

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Grilled Shishitos

$7.00

Waldorf Chicken Salad Sliders

$7.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Sandwiches

Regular Dogs (2)

$8.00

Chilli Cheese Dog (2)

$10.00

El Miami

$17.00

El Tampa

$17.00

Media Noche

$17.00

B.B.E.L.T

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

The DON

$15.00

Pizzettes

Cheese

$9.00

Pepperoni

$10.00

Marg

$9.00

SouthWest

$10.50

The Bella

$10.50

Kids Menu

Chicken Finger Basket (3)

$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog (1)

$6.00

Kids Pizzette

$6.00

Specials

Pulled Pork BBQ Fries

$10.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Tomahawk Dogs (2)

$10.00

Chipper Dogs (2)

$10.00

Snacks

Chips

$2.00

Cracker Jacks

$2.50

Fruit Cup

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1730 mcarther blvd nw, atlanta, GA 30318

