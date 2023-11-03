Bella Gusto Urban Pizzeria 1964 N Alma School Rd ste-1
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pure, simple, and fresh ingredients go into all our house-made dishes from our fresh pastas to fresh mozzarella. Our Authentic Pizza Napoletana is prepared by following the strict guidelines of the VPN. We top it with hand-crushed San Marzano tomatoes, and our own house-made fresh mozzarella and cook them for no more than 60-90 seconds in our wood-fired oven.
Location
1964 N Alma School Rd ste-1, ste-1, Chandler, AZ 85224
Gallery
