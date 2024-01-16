- Home
Bella Italia Ristorante | Winter Garden, FL
No reviews yet
13848 Tilden Road #192
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Burrata Fritti$13.99
Hand-breaded creamy centered burrata cheese served in a pomodoro sauce and herbed crostini
- Bruschetta Al Pomodoro$12.99
A traditional topping of garlic, chopped mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and shaved Parmesan cheese. Served with toasted bread
- Calamari Fritti$15.99
Calamari finely dusted in a light flour crust, fried, and served with marinara or aioli sauce
- Shrimp Mediterranean$15.99
Sautéed shrimp in extra virgin olive oil, with scallions in a home-made butter sauce
- Mussels Italiano$15.99
Mussels sauteed in lemon butter garlic sauce with a hint of spice and garnish
- Mozzarella Fritti$12.99
Mozzarella battered and fried with marinara sauce
- Cheese Stuffed Mushroom$13.99
Mushrooms stuffed with four cheeses and herbs in a truffle mushroom sauce
- Meatball Parmigiana$11.99
Home-made meatballs served in our home-made marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
- Flatbread Alla Bella$13.99
Mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, cherry tomatoes, topped with shaved Parmesan cheese and drizzled with aged balsamic glaze
- Clams Scampi$15.99
Clams sauteed in garlic, olive oil, lemon, and white wine sauce
- Antipasti Misto$19.99
Assortment of cured meats, olives, cheeses, and marinated Italian vegetables
Salads
- House Salad$9.99
Fresh mixed greens, sliced cucumbers, red onion, shredded carrots, tomatoes, and green peppers served with your choice of dressing
- Caprese Salad$13.99
Fresh mozzarella and tomatoes drizzled with aged balsamic and topped with fresh basil
- Mediterranean Salad$12.99
Fresh mixed greens, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and feta cheese. Served with Greek dressing,
- Chicken Capricciosa Salad$15.99
Sautéed mushrooms in olive oil with chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with aged balsamic glaze over mixed greens and Gorgonzola cheese
- Classic Caesar$10.99
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with croûtons and Parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing
- Cranberry Fruit Salad$13.99
Mixed greens with dried cranberries, walnuts, strawberries, oranges topped with crumbled feta cheese and a cranberry vinaigrette dressing
- Burrata E Prosciutto$17.99
Fresh creamy mozzarella ball laid over bed of arugula and prosciutto, cherry tomatoes and Parmigiana cheese topped with classic pesto (contains pine nuts) and served with our house vinaigrette dressing
- Beet Arugula Salad$12.99
Beets, oranges, red onions, garbanzo beans served over a bed of arugula and topped with our house-made vinaigrette dressing and feta cheese
- Small House Salad$5.00
- Small Caesar Salad$7.00
Pastas
Side Orders
Pasta Lovers
- Bella Specialty$21.99
Sausage sautéed in olive oil, bell peppers and onion in marinara sauce with rigatoni and topped with mozzarella cheese
- Homemade Meat Lasagna$21.99
Layers of pasta with our home-made meat sauce, blended cheese, and marinara topped with mozzarella and baked to perfection
- Ravioli Al Pomodoro$19.99
Cheese ravioli served in a pomodoro sauce
- Spinach Ravioli$21.99
Spinach stuffed ravioli served in a creamy tomato Alfredo sauce
- Rigatoni Al Pesto$21.99
Rigatoni pasta cooked to perfection in a classic pesto sauce and pine nuts
- Stuffed Manicotti Bechamel$19.99
Cheese stuffed manicotti topped with bechamel sauce and drizzled with our delicious house-made meat sauce
- Taste of Italy$22.99
Lasagna, eggplant rolatini, manicotti, spinach ravioli with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
- Fettuccine Alfredo$20.99
Creamy alfredo sauce. Served over fettuccine pasta
- Penne Alla Vodka$20.99
Sautéed shallots flamed with vodka in a creamy pink sauce. Served with penne pasta
- Pasta Primavera$21.99
Sautéed vegetables with garlic and olive oil served over angel hair
- Tortellini Al Formaggi$22.99
Cheese stuffed tortellini with prosciutto and peas served in a creamy white sauce
- Fettuccine Carbonara$21.99
Caramelized onion, prosciutto di parma creamy sauce. Served with over fettuccine
- Gnocchi Al Tartufo$22.99
Potato dumpling served in a creamy truffle mushroom sauce
- Lobster Ravioli$25.99
Lobster filled ravioli served in a classic vodka sauce
- Pappardelle Con Burrata E Tartufo$25.99
Creamy centered burrata, shallots, garlic, mushrooms, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, in our classic truffle wine sauce and pappardelle pasta
- Gnocchi Marinara$22.99
- Stuffed Manicotti in Marinara sauce$19.99
Chicken & Veal
- Parmigiana Chicken$23.99
Lightly breaded with Italian herbs, baked with mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce. Served with spaghetti pasta
- Parmigiana Veal$26.99
Lightly breaded with Italian herbs, baked with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. Served with spaghetti pasta
- Marsala Chicken$23.99
Sautéed with mushroom and garlic in a marsala wine sauce. Served with spaghetti
- Marsala Veal$26.99
Sautéed with mushroom and garlic in a marsala wine sauce. Served with spaghetti
- Piccatta Chicken$23.99
Sautéed with garlic, green onion, capers in a lemon butter sauce. Served with spaghetti
- Piccatta Veal$26.99
Sautéed with garlic, green onion, capers in a lemon butter sauce. Served with spaghetti
- Florentine Chicken$23.99
Sautéed with mushroom, garlic, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes in a white-wine sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti
- Florentine Veal$26.99
Sautéed with mushroom, garlic, spinach, sundried tomatoes in a white-wine sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti
- Saltimbocca Chicken$23.99
Layered with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and sage served in a white wine sauce over spaghetti
- Saltimbocca Veal$26.99
Layered with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and sage served in a white wine sauce over spaghetti
- Francese Chicken$23.99
Egg dipped, fried, and sautéed with mushrooms and shallots in a garlic, white wine and lemon sauce. Served with spaghetti
- Francese Veal$26.99
Egg dipped, fried, and sautéed with mushrooms and shallots in a garlic, white wine and lemon sauce. Served with spaghetti
- Veal Milanese$26.99
Tender veal cutlets pan seared to a golden brown with a seasoned crispy golden crust served with arugula, cherry tomatoes, and parmigiana
- Chicken MIlanese$23.99
Grilled Specialties
- New York Strip$34.99
12 oz. A thick cut of mouthwatering steak cooked to perfection. Served with toscana roasted potatoes and mixed vegetables
- Lamb Chops$34.99
Lamb marinated in a garlic, rosemary and olive oil. Cut in thick pieces. Served with roasted potatoes and mixed vegetables
- Mediterranean Seabass$32.99
Pan seared fresh Mediterranean seabass served over roasted vegetables and potatoes drizzled with aged balsamic glaze
- Salmon Fresca$27.99
Fresh salmon delicately baked with herbs and extra virgin olive oil. Served over dill sauce with Tuscany roasted potatoes and mixed vegetables
- Pork Osso Bucco$32.99
Slow braised pork osso bucco served over mushroom truffle risotto
- Key Lime Grouper$28.99
Citrus aioli marinated grouper topped with seasoned battered breadcrumbs. Baked in white wine, served with roasted potatoes and mixed vegetables
Eggplant
- Eggplant Parmigiana$20.99
Sliced eggplant lightly breaded layered in marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti
- Eggplant Rollatini$20.99
Grilled eggplant stuffed with four cheese blend, baked in marinara sauce, and topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti
Kids Menu
From the Sea
- Frutti Di Mare$27.99
Sautéed shrimp, clams, calamari, mussels in a fresh garlic lemon-butter sauce or red sauce. Served over spaghetti
- Shrimp Fettucine Al Nero Di Seppia$29.99
Sauteed shrimp served with squid ink fettucine in a classic spicy marinara sauce
- Shrimp Scampi$25.99
Sautéed shrimp in a garlic lemon butter sauce. Served over spaghetti
- Pappardelle Shrimp Saffron$27.99
Sautéed shrimp served with pappardelle pasta in a creamy saffron sauce
- Spicy Shrimp Rigatoni$27.99
Sautéed shrimp served with rigatoni in a roasted pepper sauce with a hint of spice and herbs
- Saffron Seafood Risotto$29.99
Sautéed shrimp, salmon, clams, calamari, mussels over saffron risotto
- Spaghetti Alla Vongole$25.99
Clams sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and garlic, finished with white wine sauce
- Mussels Fra Diavolo$25.99
Sauteed mussels with garlic, diced tomatoes and wine in a classic zesty marinara sauce
- Seafood Paccheri$29.99
Sauteed shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, salmon cubes in a classic pomodoro sauce
- Shrimp Fra Diavolo$27.99
Pizzas & Calzones
- 12" Cheese$12.99
Traditional cheese pizza
- 12" Meat$15.99
Pepperoni, sausage, and meatball
- 12" Bianca$13.99
Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, Parmigiano cheese (no sauce)
- 12" Veggie$14.99
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes
- 12" Deluxe$16.99
Pepperoni, meatball, sausage, onion, green peppers, mushrooms
- 12" Margarita$15.99
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic, and basil
- 12" Tartufata and Burrata$17.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, burrata ball, and drizzle with truffle oil
- Calzone$13.99
Cheese only add a topping for $1 each
- Stromboli$13.99
Cheese only add a topping for $1 each
Desserts
Beverages
Lunch
- Bella Sandwich$14.99
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, mix greens, and fresh mozzarella cheese
- Caprese Panini$14.99
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil, and presto in a ciabatta bread
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$14.99
Breaded chicken with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Pesto Panini$14.99
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, arugula, and our classic homemade pesto (contains pine nuts)
- Classic Italian Sub$14.99
Turkey, salami, provolone cheese, prosciutto, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and banana peppers
- Meatball Parmesan Sub$14.99
Sliced meatball with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese
- Turkey and Cheese Sub$14.99
Turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and banana peppers
Daily Specials
Gluten Free Menu
GF - Salads & Appetizers
- GF Minestrone$8.50
- GF Bread Sticks$10.99
- GF Mussels Italiano$15.99
Mussels sautéed in lemon butter garlic sauce with a hint of spice and garnish
- GF Clams Scampi$15.99
Clams sautéed in garlic, olive oil, lemon and white wine sauce
- GF House Salad$9.99
Fresh mixed greens, sliced cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, and green peppers served with house Italian dressing
- GF Caprese Salad$13.99
Fresh mozzarella and tomatoes drizzled with aged balsamic and topped with fresh basil
- GF Chicken Capricciosa Salad$15.99
Sautéed mushrooms in olive oil with chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with aged balsamic glaze over mixed greens and Gorgonzola cheese
- GF Classic Caesar$10.99
Crisp romaine lettuce and Parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing
- GF Burrata Prosciutto$17.99
Fresh creamy mozzarella ball laid over bed of arugula and prosciutto, cherry tomatoes and Parmigiana cheese topped with classic pesto (contains pine nuts) and served with our house-made vinaigrette dressing
- GF Cranberry Fruit Salad$13.99
Mixed greens with dried cranberries, walnuts, strawberries, oranges topped with crumbled feta cheese and a cranberry vinaigrette dressing
GF- Pasta
GF- Pasta Lovers
- GF Bella Specialty$22.99
Sausage sautéed in olive oil, bell peppers and onion in marinara sauce with pasta and topped with mozzarella cheese
- GF Fettuccine Alfredo$21.99
Creamy alfredo sauce. Served over fettuccine pasta
- GF Fettuccine Carbonara$22.99
Caramelized onion, prosciutto di parma creamy sauce. Served with over fettuccine
- GF Pasta Calabrese$22.99
Sausage sautéed in garlic and olive oil with roasted peppers. Served over penne pasta
- GF Pasta Primavera$21.99
Sautéed vegetables with garlic and olive oil served over spaghetti
- GF Penne Alla Vodka$21.99
Sautéed shallots flamed with vodka in a creamy pink sauce. Served with penne pasta
GF - Dessert
GF- Grilled Specialties
- GF 12 Oz New York Strip$34.99
A thick cut of mouth-watering steak cooked to perfection. Served with Toscana roasted potatoes and mixed vegetables
- GF Lamb Chops$34.99
Lamb marinated in a garlic, rosemary and olive oil. Cut in four thick pieces. Served with roasted potatoes and mixed vegetables
- GF Salmon Fresca$27.99
Fresh salmon delicately baked with herbs and extra virgin olive oil. Served over dill sauce with tuscany roasted potatoes and mixed vegetables
GF- From the Sea
- GF Frutti Di Mare$28.99
Sautéed shrimp, clams, calamari, mussels in a fresh garlic lemon-butter sauce or red sauce. Served over spaghetti
- GF Mussels Fra Diavolo$25.99
Sauteed mussels with garlic, diced tomatoes, and wine in a classic zesty marinara sauce
- GF Seafood Saffron Risotto$28.99
Sautéed shrimp, salmon, clams, calamari, mussels over saffron risotto
- GF Shrimp Fra Diavolo$26.99
Sautéed shrimp in a spicy marinara sauce. Served over spaghetti
- GF Shrimp Scampi$26.99
Sautéed shrimp in a garlic lemon butter sauce. Served over spaghetti
- GF Spaghetti Alla Vongole$26.99
Clams sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and garlic, finished with white wine sauce
GF- Eggplant
GF - Pizza
GF - Chicken & Veal
- GF Florentine Chicken$24.99
Sautéed with mushroom, garlic, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes in a white-wine sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti
- GF Florentine Veal$27.99
Sautéed with mushroom, garlic, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes in a white-wine sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti
- GF Piccatta Chicken$24.99
Sautéed with garlic, green onion, capers in a lemon butter sauce. Served with spaghetti
- GF Piccatta Veal$27.99
Sautéed with garlic, green onion, capers in a lemon butter sauce. Served with spaghetti
- GF Saltimbocca Chicken$24.99
Layered with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella and sage served in a white wine sauce over spaghetti
- GF Saltimbocca Veal$27.99
Layered with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella and sage served in a white wine sauce over spaghetti
Wines
White- Bottle
- Annabella Chardonnay, Sonoma*-Bottle$54.00
Mandarin oranges, lemon curd, baking spices and a hint of brown sugar with well-balanced acidity
- Chateau St Michelle Riesling, WA*-Bottle$42.00
Bright flavors of white peach, green apple, mango, and lemon-lime
- Micro Cosme White Blend, Rhone*-Bottle$50.00
Sauvignon Blanc/Viognier blend that is aromatic and fresh with notes of lemon, grapefruit, elderflower, and mango
- Mirabeau X Provence Rosé, Provence*-Bottle$54.00
Mouthwatering rosé with notes of peach, citrus, melon, and pear
- Natum Pinot Grigio, IT*-Bottle$44.00
Tropical fruits with a crisp, clean finish
- Paul Buisse "Touraine" Sauvignon Blanc, FR*-Bottle$50.00
Delicate and fruit forward with white peach and balanced acidity making this wine lively and fresh
- Rombauer Chardonnay, -Bottle$80.00
Peach, melon, subtle spice, and lively acidity
- Rosé De Morgante, Sicily*-Bottle$50.00
Aromas of cherries and watermelon with some citrus and pumice
- Sean Minor Chardonnay, CA*-Bottle$50.00
Crisp fruit layers of pear, apple, grilled pineapple and subtle notes of vanilla bean
- Villa Maria Earth Garden Sauvignon Blanc, NZ*-Bottle$54.00
Zesty and fruit driven with lime, grapefruit, and lemongrass
- Zenato Pinot Grigio, IT*-Bottle$54.00
White peach and green apple with crisp and refreshing finish
Sparkling Wines - Bottle
Red - Bottle
- Ancient Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles*-Bottle$54.00
Cherry, blackberry, dark plum with hints of mocha, soft tannins, and a smooth finish
- Baron Saint Christophe Bordeaux*-Bottle$50.00
Berries, currants, cocoa, praline, oak tannins, and spice
- Belle Glos Pinot Noir, CA-Bottle$79.00
Ripe cherry, nutmeg, dark chocolate, baking spice with a velvety, structured finish
- Blackboard Cabernet Sauvignon, WA*-Bottle$50.00
Chocolate, spicy oak, and darker fruit
- Block Nine Cabernet Sauvignon, CA*-Bottle$50.00
Black currant fruit, cassis and hints of sweet spice
- Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon, CA*-Bottle$46.00
Red fruit, dark chocolate, and silky tannins
- Branding Iron, Nickle & Nickle Cabernet Sauvignon-Bottle$160.00
Black cherries, dried herb, warm toasted oak
- Catena Pareja La Altamira Malbec, AR*-Bottle$74.00
Elegant, mineral, slightly spicy
- Catena Vista Flores, Malbec, AR*-Bottle$42.00
Sweet spice and a touch of leather
- Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa-Bottle$160.00
Ripe berries and cocoa with a smooth finish
- Meiomi Pinot Noir, CA*-Bottle$58.00
Strawberry, dark berries, toasted mocha
- Micro Cosme by St Cosme Pinot Noir, Rhone*-Bottle$50.00
Strawberry, baking spice, almond, and red fruit
- Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa*-Bottle$66.00
Tart blackberry, chocolate and cassis with hints of herbs and lightly toasted oak
- Red Schooner Red Blend, AU-Bottle$66.00
Berries, chocolate covered strawberries, soft tannins and lush, bright fruit
- Sean Minor Pinot Noir, CA*-Bottle$42.00
Bright acidity silky finish
- Silver Peak Cabernet Sauvignon, CA*-Bottle$46.00
Dark plums, blackberries, and soft oak
- The Prisoner Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa-Bottle$89.00
Plum, dried blackberries, vanilla, and nutmeg
- Tilia Merlot, AR*-Bottle$42.00
Red and dark fruits with subtle leather and soft, silky tannins
- Trainwreck Cabernet Sauvignon, CA*-Bottle$62.00
Bright plum, clove spice, and roasted oak
Italian Red- Bottle
- Albiola Chianti Classico*-Bottle$54.00
Strawberry, red berries, sage, spice cake, and subtle earth
- Amarone CA De Rocchi-Bottle$119.00
Fruit cake, plum, vanilla, dried sultana, and raisin
- Barolo Cascina D'Or-Bottle$89.00
Zesty garnet red with a rich and spicy perfume, ripe cherry
- Brunello Di Mont, La Togata-Bottle$109.00
Ethereal and spicy fragrances, with light vanilla and flowery notes, cocoa, coffee, licorice, and hints of truffle
- Chianti Classico, Cantine Guidi*-Bottle$46.00
Red and black fruits with notes of apples, dry, rustic
- La Quercia Montepulciano D'Abruzzo*-Bottle$54.00
Dark plum, earth, a hint of smoke, slightly dry
- Morellino, Super Tuscan*-Bottle$42.00
Violet, plum, dark berries, and spices
- Natum Montepulciano D'Abruzzo*-Bottle$42.00
Red fruit and a light floral touch of violet
- Primitivo, Feudi Salentini*-Bottle$42.00
Ripe plums, cherry jam, and cocoa notes
- Valpolicella Ripasso*-Bottle$66.00
Red berry fruits with a hint of spices
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
We are a family-owned restaurant that welcomes you to sit back, unwind and appreciate the lovely sights in our dining room while our best cuisine experts set you up a mouthwatering dinner. Here at Bella Italia we operate with a deep commitment to hospitality, and building lasting relationship with our guest in the true Italian fashion.
13848 Tilden Road #192, Winter Garden, FL 34787