Bella Italia Ristorante 302 South Main Street
302 South Main Street
Kalispell, MT 59901
Full Menu
Antipasti
- Calamari Fritti$18.00
Flash fried squid, lemon, marinara. Consuming raw or under cooked meats and seafood may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Bruschetta$15.00
Crostini, olive oil, garlic, tomato, oregano, and basil
- Vongole Marinate$21.00
Fresh manila clams, white wine lemon broth. Consuming raw or under cooked meats and seafood may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Provolone Fritti$16.00
Fried provolone served with our marinara sauce
- Funghi Ripieni$16.00
Vegetarian stuffed mushrooms
Insalate
- Half Insalata Di Casa$8.00
Mixed greens, red onion, tomato
- Full Insalata Di Casa$12.00
Mixed greens, red onion, tomato
- Insalata Cesare$15.00
Romaine hearts, Romano cheese, Caesar dressing, croutons
- Caprese$16.00
Fresh roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, balsamic glaze
- Arugula Caesar$18.00Out of stock
Organic arugula, Caesar vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto, croutons
- Half Insalata Cesare$8.00
Vitello
Pollo
Carne
- Bistecca Pepe Nero$42.00
Eight ounce grilled filet black peppercorn and balsamic cream. Consuming raw or under cooked meats and seafoods may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Italian Stallion$45.00
Grilled twelve ounce ribeye with chimichurri sauce. Consuming raw or under cooked meats and seafoods may increase your risk of food borne illness
Pesce
- Vongole Pomodoro$27.00
Fresh manila clams, garlic, cherry tomatoes, parsley white wine, linguine. Consuming raw or under cooked meats and seafoods may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Fettucine Gamberi$28.00
Tiger shrimp, garlic cream. Consuming raw or under cooked meats and seafoods may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Linguine Pescatore$37.00
Shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, garlic, San Marzano tomato. Consuming raw or under cooked meats and seafoods may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Lobster Ravioli$37.00
Garlic, white wine, cherry tomato, rose sauce
- Cioppino$39.00
Calamari, clams, shrimp, mussels, halibut in a fresh tomato sauce
- Halibut Acquapazza$42.00
White wine lemon sauce, capers, fresh tomato
Pasta
- Fettucine Alfredo$18.00
Romano cream sauce
- Spaghetti Marinara$17.00
Tomato sauce, basil, Romano cheese
- puttanesca$22.00
Garlic, anchovy, caper, black olive, in fresh roma tomato sauce
- Penne Alla Vodka$19.00
Vodka rose cream sauce, chili flake, tomato, basil
- Spaghetti Bolognese$21.00
Traditional Italian meat sauce
- Penne Arrabiata$18.00
Garlic, spicy tomato sauce, roma tomatoes
- Gnocchi Gorgonzola$19.00
Potato dumplings, sautéed mushrooms, gorgonzola cream sauce
- Linguini Matriciana$20.00
Bacon, butter, onion, peeled tomato
- Ricotta Stuffed Shells$19.00
Cheese stuffed shells topped with our marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella
- Carbonara$20.00
Pasta dish from Rome made with egg, Romano cheese, cured pork, and black pepper
- Beef Ravioli with Marinara$18.00
Beef filled ravioli topped with a traditional marinara sauce
- Gnocchi Rose$18.00
Traditional potato dumplings in a classic rose sauce, baked with mozzarella cheese
- Mama's Lasagna$19.00
The family recipe
- Eggplant Parmigiana$19.00
Layers of fried eggplant, basil, mozzarella, and marinara sauce
- Fettucine Asparagi$23.00
Fettucine in a light tomato sauce, Romano cheese, basil, fresh tomatoes, chicken breast, asparagus
- Special$32.00
Dessert
- Tiramisu$11.00
Sweet lady finger cookies dipped in espresso layered between cream and coco chocolate
- Cannoli$9.00
Ricotta sweetened with powdered sugar, house rotating flavors, stuffed in a sweet shell
- Truffle Chocolate Cake$10.00
Rich, dense truffle cake topped with a chocolate frosting
- Spumoni Ice Cream$7.00
Cherry, pistachio & chocolate ice cream
- Vanilla Ice Cream$6.00
- Birthday or Anniversary Comp
Kids Menu
Lunch Menu
Antipasti
- Calamari Fritti$14.00
Flash fried squid, lemon, marinara. Consuming raw or under cooked meats and seafoods may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Bruschetta$14.00
Crostini, olive oil, garlic, tomato, oregano, and basil
- Vongole Marinate$19.00
Fresh manila clams, white wine lemon broth. Consuming raw or under cooked meats and seafoods may increase your risk of food borne illness
Pasta
Insalate
- Insalata Di Casa$10.00
Mixed greens, red onion, tomato
- Insalata Cesare$13.00
Romaine hearts, Romano cheese, Caesar dressing, croutons
- Caprese$14.00
Fresh roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, balsamic glaze
- Arugula Caesar$16.00
Organic arugula, Caesar vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto, croutons
- Greek Salad$15.00
Romaine, kalamata olive, cherry tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, feta cheese
Pollo
Paninis
Kids Menu
Dessert
Beverage Menu
Beer - On Tap
Bottled Beer
New World Reds - Bottles
- 14 Hands Merlot$32.00
Columbia Valley, Washington
- Tilia Malbec$32.00
Mendoza, Argentina
- Salentein Reserve Malbec$40.00
Uco Valley, Argentina
- Big Fire Pinot Noir$48.00
Willamette Valley, OR
- Airfields Cabernet Sauvignon$48.00
Yakima Valley, WA
- Unico Zelo, 'Pastafarian' Red Blend$50.00
South Australia
- Ken Wright Pinot Noir$55.00
Willamette Valley, OR
- Mark Ryan Board Track Racer Grenache/Syrah/Mourvedr$65.00
Columbia Valley
- Dashe, 'The Comet', Zinfandel$70.00
Sonoma Valley, CA
- Freemark Abbey, Merlot$92.00
Napa Valley, CA
- Vina Cobos, 'Bramare' Malbec$102.00
Lujan de Cuyo, Argentina
- Duckhorn, Merlot$120.00
Napa, CA
- Belle Glos, 'Las Alturas Pinot Noir$80.00
Monterrey, CA
- Talley, Rosemary's, Pinot Noir$155.00
Arroyo Grande, CA
- Silver Oak, Cabernet Sauvignon$155.00
Alexander Valley, CA
- Doubleback, Cabernet Sauvignon$255.00
Walla walla, WA
Italian Reds - Bottles
- Poggio Anima 'Samael' Montepulciano D'Abruzzo$30.00
Abruzzo
- Masseria Li Veli "Orion" Primitivo$35.00
Puglia
- Aia Vecchia, Lagone Super Tuscan Merlot/Cab Saun/Cab Franc$35.00
Tuscany
- Vigneti Del Sole Montepulciano$36.00
Abruzzo
- La Valentina Montepulciano$40.00
Abruzzo,
- Allegrini, Palazzo Della Torre$42.00
Veneto
- Casa Bran Caia, Tre Sangiovese/Merlot/Cab Sauv$44.00
Tuscany
- Poggio Al Tuffo Cabernet Sauvignon$45.00
Tuscany
- Santa Margherita Chianti Classico$56.00
Tuscany
- Tommasi Valpolicella Classico Superiore$56.00
Veneto
- Schiavenza, Dolcetto D'Alba$54.00
Piemonte
- Cigliuti 'Serraboella' Barbera D'Alba$60.00
Piemonte
- Marabino, "Parrino" Nero Da' Vola$65.00
Sicily
- Avignonesi 'Grifi' Super Tuscan Sangiovese/Cabernet Sauv$72.00
Tuscany
- Michele Chiarlo "Tortoniano" Barolo DOCG$128.00
Piemonte
- Tommasi Amarone Classico DOCG$135.00
Veneto
- Cascina Chicco Rocche Di Castelletto Barolo DOCG$138.00
Piemonte
Sparkling - Bottles
- Monte Tondo, Garganega Frizzante$40.00
Veneto, Italy
- Laluna, Lambrusco$42.00
Emilia-Romagna, Italy
- Labella Prosecco Rose$32.00
Veneto, Italy
- Marenco, Brachetto D'Acqui DOCG$50.00
Piemonte, Italy
- Argyle, Vintage Brut$52.00
Willamette valley, OR
- Barone Pizzini Animante Franciacorta Brut DOCG$86.00
Lombardia, Italy
- Beau Joie, Brut Champagne$122.00
Epernay, France
- Vueve Clicquot, Brut Champange$150.00
Reims, France
White - Bottles
- Stonecap Chardonnay$30.00
Columbia Valley, Washington
- Catina Zaccagnini, Pinot Grigio$45.00
Abruzzo, Italy
- Scaia, Garganega/Chardonnay$40.00
Trevenezie, Italy
- Kung Fu Girl Riesling$40.00
Washington State
- Villa Sparina, Gavi$42.00
Gavi, Italy
- Mount Riley, Sauvignon Blanc$45.00
Marlborough, New Zealand
- Santa Margherita, Pinot Grigio$56.00
Valdadige, Italy
- Brewer Clifton, Chardonnay$55.00
Santa Rita Hills, California
- Duckhorn, Sauvignon Blanc$70.00
Napa Valley, California
Italian Reds/ Glass
- Glass Urlari Pervale, Super Tuscan Sangiovese$17.00
Tuscany, Italy
- Bottle Urlari Pervale, Super Tuscan Sangiovese$58.00
Tuscany, Italy
- Glass Urlari Pervale, Super Tuscan Cabernet Blend$17.00
Tuscany, Italy
- Bottle Urlari Pervale, Super Tuscan Cabernet Blend$58.00
Tuscany, Italy
- Glass Lamura, Nero D'Avola$11.00
Sicily, Italy
- Bottle Lamura, Nero D'Avola$39.00
Sicily, Italy
- Glass Sassoregale, Sangiovese$10.00
Maremma Toscana, Italy
- Bottle Sassoregale, Sangiovese$34.00
Maremma Toscana, Italy
- Glass Rotating Chianti$11.00
Tuscany, Italy
- Bottle Rotating Chianti$36.00
Tuscany, Italy
New World
- Glass Goodfellow Pinot Noir$15.00
Victoria, Australia
- Bottle Goodfellow Pinot Noir$50.00
Victoria, Australia
- Glass Lamadrid Single Vineyard Reserva Malbec$12.00
Mendoza, Argentina
- Bottle Lamadrid Single Vineyard Reserva Malbec$41.00
Mendoza, Argentina
- Glass Caymus Conundrum Red Blend$14.00
Fairfield, CA
- Bottle Caymus Conundrum Red Blend$47.00
Fairfield, CA
- Glass Alexander Valley Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon$13.00
Alexander Valley, CA
- Bottle Alexander Valley Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon$45.00
Alexander Valley, CA
Sparkling/Glass
Whites/Glass
- Glass Frisk Prickly, Riesling$8.00
Victoria, Australia
- Bottle Frisk Prickly, Riesling$32.00
Victoria, Australia
- Glass Bottega Vinaia, Pinot Grigio$13.00
Piemonte, Italy
- Bottle Bottega Vinaia, Pinot Grigio$43.00
Piemonte, Italy
- Glass Cantina Tramin, Chardonnay$14.00
Veneto, Italy
- Bottle Cantina Tramin, Chardonnay$47.00
Veneto, Italy
- Glass San Simeon, Sauvignon Blanc$12.00
Paso Robles, California
- Bottle San Simeon, Sauvignon Blanc$40.00
Paso Robles, California
- Glass Rotating Rose$11.00
- Bottle Rotating Rose$39.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Family-owned Italian restaurant.
