Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.

447 Reviews

$$

609 Taylor Ave

Annapolis, MD 21401

Popular Items

16 "Cheese Pizza
French Fries
Greek Salad

Specials

Beef Ravioli

$16.99

Braised beef served in a lite creamy sauce with fresh mushrooms

Lobster Ravioli

$16.99

Served in blush sauce

Shrimp Pesto

$16.99

Shrimp and pinenuts sauteed in white wine garlic sauce, served in pesto sauce over linguine pasta

Spinach Ravioli

$15.99

Filled also with ricotta, parmigiano and mozzarella cheese. Served butter sage sauce

Wild Mushrooms Ravioli

$16.99

Served in spiced alfredo sauce

Saccottini

$16.99

Wrapped in beggars purses style, flavored with ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano and pear. Served with crunchy bacon in blush sauce

Shrimp Saffron

$17.99

Black tagliolini pasta Shrimp saffron creamy sauce

Shrimp Sorrento

$18.99

Shrimp and bacon sautéed in white wine garlic sauce with fresh tomatoes and baked with fresh mozzarella over spaghetti

14" Pizzas

14" Bella Italia Special Pizza

$17.49

Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, extra cheese, onions and green peppers

14" California Pizza

$17.49

White pizza, fresh baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and drizzled with ranch dressing

14" Caprese Pizza

$17.49

White pizza with fresh tomatoes, imported prosciutto, fresh mozzarella and basil

14" Capricciosa Pizza

$17.49

Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, red roasted peppers, fresh tomatoes, olives and your choice of white or red sauce

14" Cheese Pizza

$12.99

14" Cheesesteak Pizza

$18.99

White pizza with philly ribeye steak, american cheese and lettuce

14" Chicken al Pesto Pizza

$17.49

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmigiano, ricotta cheese and pesto sauce

14" Chicken Popeye Pizza

$17.49

Grilled chicken, broccoli, spinach, fresh tomatoes and your choice of white or red sauce

14" Gourmet Veggie

$17.49

Broccoli, spinach, fresh tomatoes, red onions, red roasted peppers and your choice of white or red sauce

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Pineapple, ham and your choice of white or red sauce

14" Margherita Pizza

$17.49

Marinara said, fresh mozzarella any basl

14" Mariposa Pizza

$17.99

White pizza with mixed greens, grilled marinated eggplant, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.49

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage and ham

14" Mediterranean Delight Pizza

$17.49

White pizza with feta cheese, sliced tomatoes, and drizzled balsamic glaze

14" No name

$17.49

14" Special Combination Pizza

$17.49

Your choice of any 3 whole topping

14" Taco Pizza

$18.99

White pizza with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar these and sour cream

14" White Pizza

$12.99

Made with mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta cheese, olive oil, garlic and basil

16" Pizzas

16 "Cheese Pizza

$13.99

16" Bella Italia Special Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, extra cheese, onions and green peppers

16" California Pizza

$18.99

White pizza, fresh baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and drizzled with ranch dressing

16" Caprese Pizza

$18.99

White pizza with fresh tomatoes, imported prosciutto, fresh mozzarella and basil

16" Capricciosa Pizza

$18.99

Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, red roasted peppers, fresh tomatoes, olives and your choice of white or red sauce

16" Cheesesteak Pizza

$20.99

White pizza with philly ribeye steak, american cheese and lettuce

16" Chicken al Pesto Pizza

$18.99

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmigiano, ricotta cheese and pesto sauce

16" Chicken Popeye Pizza

$18.99

Grilled chicken, broccoli, spinach, fresh tomatoes and your choice of white or red sauce

16" Gourmet Veggie

$18.99

Broccoli, spinach, fresh tomatoes, red onions, red roasted peppers and your choice of white or red sauce

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

Pineapple, ham and your choice of white or red sauce

16" Margherita Pizza

$18.99

Marinara said, fresh mozzarella any basl

16" Mariposa Pizza

$20.99

White pizza with mixed greens, grilled marinated eggplant, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage and ham

16" Mediterranean Delight Pizza

$18.99

White pizza with feta cheese, sliced tomatoes, and drizzled balsamic glaze

16" No name

$18.99

16" Special Combination Pizza

$18.99

Your choice of any 3 whole topping

16" Taco Pizza

$20.99

White pizza with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar these and sour cream

16" White Pizza

$14.99

Made with mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta cheese, olive oil, garlic and basil

18" Sicilian Pizzas

18" Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$16.99

18" Sicilian 1 Topping Pizza

$19.99

18" Sicilian 2 Toppings Pizza

$22.50

18" Sicilian 3 Toppings Pizza

$24.50

10" Gluten Free Pizzas

Rice flour

Gluten Free Pizza

$10.99

Pasta (Dinner)

Baked Ravioli

$12.99

Served in a lite tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Baked ziti

$12.99

Tomato sauce, ricotta cheese and topped with melted mozzarella

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$12.99

Chicken breast and broccoli in lite cream sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.99

Fresh pan fried and topped with tomato sauce, parmigiano and mozzarella cheese, served over spaghetti

Eggplant Rollatini

$14.50

Rolled with prosciutto, spinach and mozzarella in creamy rose' sauce over spaghetti

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.99

Egg noodles in a lite cream sauce

Fettucini Bolognese

$12.99

Egg noodles and ground beef sauteed in creamy rose' sauce

Gluten Free Ravioli

$11.99

Served In lite tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Gnocchi al Pesto

$13.50

Dumpling potato pasta in creamy pesto sauce with mozzarella cheese

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$13.50

Dumpling potato pasta, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Gnocchi Tegamino

$13.50

Dumpling potato pasta with meat sauce and baked with fresh mozzarella

Lasagna (One Size)

$13.50

Homemade pasta noodles with ground beef and ricotta cheese. Topped with mozzarella cheese and lite tomato sauce

Pasta al Forno

$13.99

Baked penne pasta with tomato sauce, ground beef, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Penne alla Arrabbiata

$10.99

Spicy marinara sauce with fresh basil and imported parmigiano cheese

Penne alla Vodka

$12.99

Mushrooms and ham in delicate creamy rose' sauce

Penne Capricciosa

$12.99

Artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, black olives and mushrooms, sauteed in olive oil with a touch of marinara sauce

Salsiccia Florentina

$12.99

Mild Italian sausage sauteed with spinach and roasted peppers in olive oil and garlic over penne pasta

Salsiccia Napoletana

$12.99

Mild Italian sausage sauteed in ours marinara sauce, served over penne pasta

Spaghetti della Mamma Meat Balls

$12.99

Spaghetti della Mamma Meat Sauce

$12.99

Spaghetti della Mamma Sausage

$12.99

Spaghetti Al Pomodoro

$9.99

Choice of homemade tomato or marinara sauce

Spaghetti Puttanesca

$12.99

Combination of olives, capers, basil and marinara sauce

Tortellini Boscaiola

$13.99

Cheese tortellini, peas, ham and mushrooms in Alfredo sauce

Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Chicken & Veal (Dinner)

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.99

Served over spaghetti

Veal Parmigiana

$16.99

Served over spaghetti

Chicken Contandina

$15.99

Sauteed with mushrooms, roasted peppers, artichoke hearts, broccoli, spinach and a touch of marinara sauce, served over spaghetti

Veal Contandina

$16.99

Sauteed with mushrooms, roasted peppers, artichoke hearts, broccoli, spinach and a touch of marinara sauce, served over spaghetti

Chicken Marsala

$14.99

Sauteed with mushrooms in marsala wine, served over spaghetti

Veal Marsala

$16.99

Sauteed with mushrooms in marsala wine, served over spaghetti

Chicken Saltimbocca

$16.99

Topped with spinach, mozzarella and prosciutto served in garlic white wine sauce over spaghetti

Veal Saltimbocca

$17.99

Topped with spinach, mozzarella and prosciutto served in garlic white wine sauce over spaghetti

Chicken Piccata

$14.99

Sauteed with capers in garlic white wine lemon sauce, served over spaghetti

Veal Piccata

$16.99

Sauteed with capers in garlic white wine lemon sauce, served over spaghetti

Seafood (Dinner)

Linguine Clams & Calimari

$15.99

Tender calamari and little neck clams with a touch of marinara sauce. Served over linguine pasta

Linguine Vongole

$14.99

Little neck clams in your choice of white garlic or red sauce. Served over linguine pasta

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$16.99

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in spicy marinara sauce. Served over linguine pasta

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

Jumbo shrimp in a lite Alfredo sauce, served over fettuccine pasta

Linguine Mare Chiara

$18.99

A medley of seafood in your choice of white garlic or red sauce served over linguine

Fettuccine Shrimp & Scallops

$16.99

Jumbo shrimp and scallops in a creamy rose' sauce, served over fettuccine pasta

Linguine Mussels

$14.99

Fresh mussels in your choice of white garlic or red sauce, served over linguine pasta

Seafood Zafferano

$18.99

Shrimp, mussels and scallops served in creamy saffron sauce over linguine pasta

Mattia

$18.99

Shrimp, mussels and scallops served In light marinara saffron sauce, served over linguine pasta

Shrimp Sorrento

$18.99

Family Dinners

Baked Eggplant Parmigiana Family Dinner

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Parmigiana Family Dinner

Fettuccine Alfredo Family Dinner

Fettuccine Bolognese Family Dinner

Pasta al Forno Family Dinner

Penne alla Vodka Family Dinner

Penne Capricciosa Family Dinner

Penne Family Dinner

Salsiccia Florentine Family Dinner

Salsiccia Napoletana Family Dinner

Spaghetti Family Dinner

Appetizers

Calamari Fritti

$10.99

Lightly dusted and deep fried to a golden brown accompanied with a side of sauce

Mozzarella Caprese

$9.99

Fresh sliced mozzarella and tomatoes, drizzled with olive oil and fresh basil

Antipasto Italiano

$12.99

A variety of cured Italian meat, cheese and fresh roasted marinated vegetables

Bruschetta Napoletana

$5.99

Toasted bread topped with fresh tomatoes, marinated in olive oil, garlic and fresh basil

Sautéed Mussels

$8.99

Sauteed mussels in your choice of marinara or garlic white sauce, served with croutons

Arancini (rice ball)

$7.99

Bolognese sauce and mozzarella cheese filling and crunchy breadcrumb coating

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup (16oz)

$4.99

Tortellini Soup (16oz)

$4.99

Pasta e Fagioli Soup (16oz)

$4.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Meatball

$5.99

Sausage

$6.99

Garlic Bread

$4.25

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$5.25

Caprese Sticks

$3.99

Wings

6 Wings

$6.99

12 Wings

$12.99

Dessert

Dessert Oreo

$4.99

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Cannoli

$3.99

3 Mini Cannoli

$4.75

Tiramisu

$5.99

Chocolate Hazelnut

$5.99Out of stock

Pistachios Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Red Velvet

$5.99

Salads

Mixed lettuce, dried cranberries, fried goat these, sliced been apple and drizzled with balsamic glaze

Artichoke Chicken Salad

$11.25

Mixed lettuce, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, pine nuts, red roasted peppers and topped with imported shredded parmigiano cheese (balsamic vinaigrette)

Bella Italia Salad

$11.25

Mixed lettuce, topped with fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, red roasted peppers and onions (house dressing)

Blue Salad

$11.25

Mixed lettuce, roasted pistachio, Gorgonzola cheese, bruschetta tomatoes, onions and grilled chicken (house dressing)

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Romaine lettuce, croutons and imported shredded parmigiano cheese

Chef

$10.99

Cherry Caprese Salad

$4.99

Fresh cherry mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, olive oil and basil

Chicken Avocado Salad

$11.25

Mixed lettuce, grilled chicken, avocado, warm bacon, tomatoes, topped with Colby cheese (house dressing)

Goat Cheese Salad

$11.25

Mixed lettuce, dried cranberries, fried goat cheese, green apple and drizzled balsamic glaze (balsamic vinaigrette)

Greek Salad

$7.50

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, banana peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and feta cheese (house dressing)

Hearts of Palm

$11.25

Baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, hearts of palm, Gorgonzola cheese and grilled chicken (house dressing)

House Salad

$6.50

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, banana peppers and pepperoncini (house dressing)

Mista Salad

$11.25

Baby spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, black olives, grilled chicken and feta cheese (house dressing)

Portobello salad

$11.25

Mixed lettuce, roasted red peppers, pine nuts, portobello mushrooms, Gorgonzola cheese and grilled chicken ( balsamic vinaigrette)

Salmon Salad

$12.99

6oz. Grilled salmon topped with lime pistachio crumble. Served with mix lettuce and roasted vegetables

Spinach Salad

$8.99

Fresh spinach, Gorgonzola cheese, warm bacon, cherry tomatoes, roasted pine nuts, balsamic vinaigrette

Children's Menu

Kids Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti w/Tomato Sauce

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.99

Kids Penne in Butter Sauce

$6.99

Calzones

Meat Calzone

$7.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mozzarella and ricotta cheese

Four Cheese Calzone

$7.99

Mozzarella, parmigiano, Romano and ricotta cheese

Veggie Calzone

$7.99

Mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, mozzarella and ricotta cheese

Sausage Roll

$7.99

Green peppers, Italian sausage, onions, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Cheesesteak Roll

$7.99

Philly steak, american and mozzarella cheese

Spinach Roll

$7.99

Baby spinach, mozzarella and ricotta cheese

Pepperoni roll

$7.99

With mozzarella cheese

Subs (10" Roll)

Bomba Sub

$8.50

Cheese Steak Sub

$7.50

Everything include lettuce tomatoes mayo onions hot peppers american cheese

Chicken Avocado Sub

$8.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, mayo, avocado, tomatoes and Colby cheese

Chicken Cheese Steak Sub

$7.50

Everything include lettuce tomatoes mayo onions hot peppers american cheese

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$7.50

Chipotle sub

$8.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle mayo and provolone cheese

Classic Italian Sub

$8.50

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$7.50

Grilled Chicken Sub

$7.50

Everything include lettuce tomatoes mayo onions hot peppers

Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.50

Everything include lettuce tomatoes mayo onions hot peppers mozzarella cheese

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$7.50

Everything include lettuce tomatoes mayo onions hot peppers provolone cheese

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$7.50

Mexican sub

$8.50

Philly steak, avocado, jalapeño peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and provolone cheese

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$7.50

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$9.50

Appetizers (Catering)

Mozzarella Caprese - Catering

$4.95

Antipasto Italiano - Catering

$4.95

Bruschetta Napolitana - Catering

$2.50

Bella Crostini (2 pcs) - Catering

$3.25

Caprese Sticks (1 Served 2 People) - Catering

$3.50

Caprese Skewers - Catering

$3.99

Side of Meatballs (20pcs) - Catering

$25.00

Side of Sausage (20pcs) - Catering

$25.00

Garlic Bread - Catering

$15.00

Wings (3 pcs) - Catering

$2.99

Fruit Salad - Catering

$3.25

Salads (Catering)

Spinach Salad - Catering

$4.95

House Salad - Catering

$3.50

Greek Salad - Catering

$3.75

Caesar Salad - Catering

$3.75

Chicken Avocado Salad - Catering

$5.95

Artichoke Chicken Salad - Catering

$5.95

Bella Italia Salad - Catering

$5.95

Chopped Salad - Catering

$5.99

Subs (Catering)

Mix and Match Subs (10)

$65.00

Calzone (Catering)

Mix & Match (10 Pieces)

$65.00

Pasta (Catering)

HT Fettuccine Bolognese

$70.00

FT Fettuccine Bolognese

$125.00

HT Fettuccine Alfredo

$60.00

FT Fettuccine Alfredo

$110.00

HT Spaghetti Al Pomodoro

$70.00

FT Spaghetti Al Pomodoro

$125.00

HT Salsiccia Napolitana

$70.00

FT Salsiccia Napolitana

$125.00

HT Penne alla Arrabbiata

$60.00

FT Penne alla Arrabbiata

$110.00

HT Penne alla Vodka

$70.00

FT Penne alla Vodka

$125.00

HT Baked Ziti

$60.00

FT Baked Ziti

$110.00

HT Eggplant Parmigiana

$70.00

FT Eggplant Parmigiana

$125.00

HT Mushroom Ravioli

$70.00

FT Mushroom Ravioli

$125.00

HT Chicken Parmigiana

$70.00

FT Chicken Parmigiana

$125.00

HT Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$70.00

FT Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$125.00

HT Chicken Portobella

$70.00

FT Chicken Portobella

$125.00

HT Shrimp Fettuccine

$90.00

FT Shrimp Fettuccine

$160.00

Lasagna (10pcs)

$7.99

Gluten Free Cheese Ravioli

$10.99

Entrees (Catering)

Chicken Piccata (per person)

$8.50

Chicken Parmigiana (per person)

$8.50

Chicken Marsala (per person)

$8.50

Chicken Maximo (per person)

$9.50

Chicken Zingara (per person)

$8.50

Soups (Catering)

Pasta Fagioli (16oz)

$4.25

Chicken Noodle Soup (16oz)

$4.25

Tortellini Soup (16oz)

$4.25
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401

