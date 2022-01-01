Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
447 Reviews
$$
609 Taylor Ave
Annapolis, MD 21401
Popular Items
Specials
Beef Ravioli
Braised beef served in a lite creamy sauce with fresh mushrooms
Lobster Ravioli
Served in blush sauce
Shrimp Pesto
Shrimp and pinenuts sauteed in white wine garlic sauce, served in pesto sauce over linguine pasta
Spinach Ravioli
Filled also with ricotta, parmigiano and mozzarella cheese. Served butter sage sauce
Wild Mushrooms Ravioli
Served in spiced alfredo sauce
Saccottini
Wrapped in beggars purses style, flavored with ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano and pear. Served with crunchy bacon in blush sauce
Shrimp Saffron
Black tagliolini pasta Shrimp saffron creamy sauce
Shrimp Sorrento
Shrimp and bacon sautéed in white wine garlic sauce with fresh tomatoes and baked with fresh mozzarella over spaghetti
14" Pizzas
14" Bella Italia Special Pizza
Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, extra cheese, onions and green peppers
14" California Pizza
White pizza, fresh baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and drizzled with ranch dressing
14" Caprese Pizza
White pizza with fresh tomatoes, imported prosciutto, fresh mozzarella and basil
14" Capricciosa Pizza
Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, red roasted peppers, fresh tomatoes, olives and your choice of white or red sauce
14" Cheese Pizza
14" Cheesesteak Pizza
White pizza with philly ribeye steak, american cheese and lettuce
14" Chicken al Pesto Pizza
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmigiano, ricotta cheese and pesto sauce
14" Chicken Popeye Pizza
Grilled chicken, broccoli, spinach, fresh tomatoes and your choice of white or red sauce
14" Gourmet Veggie
Broccoli, spinach, fresh tomatoes, red onions, red roasted peppers and your choice of white or red sauce
14" Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, ham and your choice of white or red sauce
14" Margherita Pizza
Marinara said, fresh mozzarella any basl
14" Mariposa Pizza
White pizza with mixed greens, grilled marinated eggplant, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella
14" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage and ham
14" Mediterranean Delight Pizza
White pizza with feta cheese, sliced tomatoes, and drizzled balsamic glaze
14" No name
14" Special Combination Pizza
Your choice of any 3 whole topping
14" Taco Pizza
White pizza with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar these and sour cream
14" White Pizza
Made with mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta cheese, olive oil, garlic and basil
16" Pizzas
16 "Cheese Pizza
16" Bella Italia Special Pizza
Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, extra cheese, onions and green peppers
16" California Pizza
White pizza, fresh baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and drizzled with ranch dressing
16" Caprese Pizza
White pizza with fresh tomatoes, imported prosciutto, fresh mozzarella and basil
16" Capricciosa Pizza
Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, red roasted peppers, fresh tomatoes, olives and your choice of white or red sauce
16" Cheesesteak Pizza
White pizza with philly ribeye steak, american cheese and lettuce
16" Chicken al Pesto Pizza
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmigiano, ricotta cheese and pesto sauce
16" Chicken Popeye Pizza
Grilled chicken, broccoli, spinach, fresh tomatoes and your choice of white or red sauce
16" Gourmet Veggie
Broccoli, spinach, fresh tomatoes, red onions, red roasted peppers and your choice of white or red sauce
16" Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, ham and your choice of white or red sauce
16" Margherita Pizza
Marinara said, fresh mozzarella any basl
16" Mariposa Pizza
White pizza with mixed greens, grilled marinated eggplant, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella
16" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage and ham
16" Mediterranean Delight Pizza
White pizza with feta cheese, sliced tomatoes, and drizzled balsamic glaze
16" No name
16" Special Combination Pizza
Your choice of any 3 whole topping
16" Taco Pizza
White pizza with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar these and sour cream
16" White Pizza
Made with mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta cheese, olive oil, garlic and basil
18" Sicilian Pizzas
10" Gluten Free Pizzas
Pasta (Dinner)
Baked Ravioli
Served in a lite tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Baked ziti
Tomato sauce, ricotta cheese and topped with melted mozzarella
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Chicken breast and broccoli in lite cream sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fresh pan fried and topped with tomato sauce, parmigiano and mozzarella cheese, served over spaghetti
Eggplant Rollatini
Rolled with prosciutto, spinach and mozzarella in creamy rose' sauce over spaghetti
Fettuccine Alfredo
Egg noodles in a lite cream sauce
Fettucini Bolognese
Egg noodles and ground beef sauteed in creamy rose' sauce
Gluten Free Ravioli
Served In lite tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Gnocchi al Pesto
Dumpling potato pasta in creamy pesto sauce with mozzarella cheese
Gnocchi Sorrentina
Dumpling potato pasta, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Gnocchi Tegamino
Dumpling potato pasta with meat sauce and baked with fresh mozzarella
Lasagna (One Size)
Homemade pasta noodles with ground beef and ricotta cheese. Topped with mozzarella cheese and lite tomato sauce
Pasta al Forno
Baked penne pasta with tomato sauce, ground beef, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Penne alla Arrabbiata
Spicy marinara sauce with fresh basil and imported parmigiano cheese
Penne alla Vodka
Mushrooms and ham in delicate creamy rose' sauce
Penne Capricciosa
Artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, black olives and mushrooms, sauteed in olive oil with a touch of marinara sauce
Salsiccia Florentina
Mild Italian sausage sauteed with spinach and roasted peppers in olive oil and garlic over penne pasta
Salsiccia Napoletana
Mild Italian sausage sauteed in ours marinara sauce, served over penne pasta
Spaghetti della Mamma Meat Balls
Spaghetti della Mamma Meat Sauce
Spaghetti della Mamma Sausage
Spaghetti Al Pomodoro
Choice of homemade tomato or marinara sauce
Spaghetti Puttanesca
Combination of olives, capers, basil and marinara sauce
Tortellini Boscaiola
Cheese tortellini, peas, ham and mushrooms in Alfredo sauce
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken & Veal (Dinner)
Chicken Parmigiana
Served over spaghetti
Veal Parmigiana
Served over spaghetti
Chicken Contandina
Sauteed with mushrooms, roasted peppers, artichoke hearts, broccoli, spinach and a touch of marinara sauce, served over spaghetti
Veal Contandina
Sauteed with mushrooms, roasted peppers, artichoke hearts, broccoli, spinach and a touch of marinara sauce, served over spaghetti
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed with mushrooms in marsala wine, served over spaghetti
Veal Marsala
Sauteed with mushrooms in marsala wine, served over spaghetti
Chicken Saltimbocca
Topped with spinach, mozzarella and prosciutto served in garlic white wine sauce over spaghetti
Veal Saltimbocca
Topped with spinach, mozzarella and prosciutto served in garlic white wine sauce over spaghetti
Chicken Piccata
Sauteed with capers in garlic white wine lemon sauce, served over spaghetti
Veal Piccata
Sauteed with capers in garlic white wine lemon sauce, served over spaghetti
Seafood (Dinner)
Linguine Clams & Calimari
Tender calamari and little neck clams with a touch of marinara sauce. Served over linguine pasta
Linguine Vongole
Little neck clams in your choice of white garlic or red sauce. Served over linguine pasta
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Jumbo shrimp sauteed in spicy marinara sauce. Served over linguine pasta
Shrimp Alfredo
Jumbo shrimp in a lite Alfredo sauce, served over fettuccine pasta
Linguine Mare Chiara
A medley of seafood in your choice of white garlic or red sauce served over linguine
Fettuccine Shrimp & Scallops
Jumbo shrimp and scallops in a creamy rose' sauce, served over fettuccine pasta
Linguine Mussels
Fresh mussels in your choice of white garlic or red sauce, served over linguine pasta
Seafood Zafferano
Shrimp, mussels and scallops served in creamy saffron sauce over linguine pasta
Mattia
Shrimp, mussels and scallops served In light marinara saffron sauce, served over linguine pasta
Shrimp Sorrento
Family Dinners
Baked Eggplant Parmigiana Family Dinner
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken Parmigiana Family Dinner
Fettuccine Alfredo Family Dinner
Fettuccine Bolognese Family Dinner
Pasta al Forno Family Dinner
Penne alla Vodka Family Dinner
Penne Capricciosa Family Dinner
Penne Family Dinner
Salsiccia Florentine Family Dinner
Salsiccia Napoletana Family Dinner
Spaghetti Family Dinner
Appetizers
Calamari Fritti
Lightly dusted and deep fried to a golden brown accompanied with a side of sauce
Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh sliced mozzarella and tomatoes, drizzled with olive oil and fresh basil
Antipasto Italiano
A variety of cured Italian meat, cheese and fresh roasted marinated vegetables
Bruschetta Napoletana
Toasted bread topped with fresh tomatoes, marinated in olive oil, garlic and fresh basil
Sautéed Mussels
Sauteed mussels in your choice of marinara or garlic white sauce, served with croutons
Arancini (rice ball)
Bolognese sauce and mozzarella cheese filling and crunchy breadcrumb coating
Salads
Artichoke Chicken Salad
Mixed lettuce, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, pine nuts, red roasted peppers and topped with imported shredded parmigiano cheese (balsamic vinaigrette)
Bella Italia Salad
Mixed lettuce, topped with fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, red roasted peppers and onions (house dressing)
Blue Salad
Mixed lettuce, roasted pistachio, Gorgonzola cheese, bruschetta tomatoes, onions and grilled chicken (house dressing)
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons and imported shredded parmigiano cheese
Cherry Caprese Salad
Fresh cherry mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, olive oil and basil
Chicken Avocado Salad
Mixed lettuce, grilled chicken, avocado, warm bacon, tomatoes, topped with Colby cheese (house dressing)
Goat Cheese Salad
Mixed lettuce, dried cranberries, fried goat cheese, green apple and drizzled balsamic glaze (balsamic vinaigrette)
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, banana peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and feta cheese (house dressing)
Hearts of Palm
Baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, hearts of palm, Gorgonzola cheese and grilled chicken (house dressing)
House Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, banana peppers and pepperoncini (house dressing)
Mista Salad
Baby spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, black olives, grilled chicken and feta cheese (house dressing)
Portobello salad
Mixed lettuce, roasted red peppers, pine nuts, portobello mushrooms, Gorgonzola cheese and grilled chicken ( balsamic vinaigrette)
Salmon Salad
6oz. Grilled salmon topped with lime pistachio crumble. Served with mix lettuce and roasted vegetables
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, Gorgonzola cheese, warm bacon, cherry tomatoes, roasted pine nuts, balsamic vinaigrette
Calzones
Meat Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mozzarella and ricotta cheese
Four Cheese Calzone
Mozzarella, parmigiano, Romano and ricotta cheese
Veggie Calzone
Mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, mozzarella and ricotta cheese
Sausage Roll
Green peppers, Italian sausage, onions, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Cheesesteak Roll
Philly steak, american and mozzarella cheese
Spinach Roll
Baby spinach, mozzarella and ricotta cheese
Pepperoni roll
With mozzarella cheese
Subs (10" Roll)
Bomba Sub
Cheese Steak Sub
Everything include lettuce tomatoes mayo onions hot peppers american cheese
Chicken Avocado Sub
Grilled chicken, bacon, mayo, avocado, tomatoes and Colby cheese
Chicken Cheese Steak Sub
Everything include lettuce tomatoes mayo onions hot peppers american cheese
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Chipotle sub
Grilled chicken, bacon, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle mayo and provolone cheese
Classic Italian Sub
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Grilled Chicken Sub
Everything include lettuce tomatoes mayo onions hot peppers
Ham & Cheese Sub
Everything include lettuce tomatoes mayo onions hot peppers mozzarella cheese
Italian Cold Cut Sub
Everything include lettuce tomatoes mayo onions hot peppers provolone cheese
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Mexican sub
Philly steak, avocado, jalapeño peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and provolone cheese
Sausage Parmigiana Sub
Veal Parmigiana Sub
Appetizers (Catering)
Mozzarella Caprese - Catering
Antipasto Italiano - Catering
Bruschetta Napolitana - Catering
Bella Crostini (2 pcs) - Catering
Caprese Sticks (1 Served 2 People) - Catering
Caprese Skewers - Catering
Side of Meatballs (20pcs) - Catering
Side of Sausage (20pcs) - Catering
Garlic Bread - Catering
Wings (3 pcs) - Catering
Fruit Salad - Catering
Salads (Catering)
Subs (Catering)
Calzone (Catering)
Pasta (Catering)
HT Fettuccine Bolognese
FT Fettuccine Bolognese
HT Fettuccine Alfredo
FT Fettuccine Alfredo
HT Spaghetti Al Pomodoro
FT Spaghetti Al Pomodoro
HT Salsiccia Napolitana
FT Salsiccia Napolitana
HT Penne alla Arrabbiata
FT Penne alla Arrabbiata
HT Penne alla Vodka
FT Penne alla Vodka
HT Baked Ziti
FT Baked Ziti
HT Eggplant Parmigiana
FT Eggplant Parmigiana
HT Mushroom Ravioli
FT Mushroom Ravioli
HT Chicken Parmigiana
FT Chicken Parmigiana
HT Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
FT Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
HT Chicken Portobella
FT Chicken Portobella
HT Shrimp Fettuccine
FT Shrimp Fettuccine
Lasagna (10pcs)
Gluten Free Cheese Ravioli
Entrees (Catering)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401