Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bella Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

4567 Livermore Outlets Drive

LIVERMORE, CA 94551

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Egg Noodle Soup ( Large )

M1. Bella Special - Mi Dac Biet

$13.95

M2. Wontons - Mi Hoanh Thanh

$12.95

M3. Spare Rib - Mi Suon Heo

$12.95

M4. Chicken - Mi Ga

$12.95

M5. Beef Stew - Mi Bo Kho

$12.95

M6. Fish - Mi Ca & Vien Chien

$12.95

M7. Vegetarian - Mi Chay

$12.95

M8. Shrimp - Mi Tom

$12.95

M9. Spicy Seafood - Mi Hai San

$12.95

M10. No Meat - Mi Khong Thit

$9.95

Rice Noodle Soup ( Large )

H1. Bella Special - Hu Tieu Dac Biet

$13.95

H2. Wontons - Hu Tieu Hoanh Thanh

$12.95

H3. Spare Rib - Hu Tieu Suon Heo

$12.95

H4. Chicken - Hu Tieu Ga

$12.95

H5. Beef Stew - Hu Tieu Bo Kho

$12.95

H6. Fish - Hu Tieu Ca & Vien Chien

$12.95

H7. Vegetarian - Hu Tieu Chay

$12.95

H8. Shrimp - Hu Tieu Tom

$12.95

H9. Spicy Seafood - Hu Tieu Hai San

$12.95

H10. No Meat - Hu Tieu Khong Thit

$9.95

Beef Noodle Soup ( Large )

P1. Steak - Pho Tai

$13.45

P2. BeefBall - Pho Bo Vien

$13.45

P3. Steak & Tripe - Pho Tai Sach

$13.45

P4. Steak & BeefBall - Pho Tai Bo Vien

$13.45

P5. Steak, Tripe & BeefBall - Pho Tai Sach Bo Vien

$13.45

P6. Spicy Beef Sate - Pho Sate Bo

$13.45

P7. Custom - Pho Tu Chon

$13.45

P9. Steak, Brisket, Tripe, Flank, Tendon - Pho Dac Biet

$14.45

P10. Beef Rib, Steak, Tripe & BeefBall - Dac Biet Suon Bo

$18.45

Rice

C1. Shaking Beef - Bo Luc Lac

$16.95

C2. Salmon Fried Rice

$16.45

C3. Combo Fried Rice - Thap Cam

$14.45

C4. Shrimp Fried Rice - Tom

$13.95

C5. Vegetarian Fried Rice - Chay

$12.95

C6. Chicken Fried Rice - Ga

$12.95

C7. Grilled Pork Chop - Suon

$12.95

C8. Tomato Fish - Ca Sot Ca

$12.95

C9. Tomato Fried tofu - Dau Hu Sot Ca

$12.95

C10. Tomato Meatball - Xiu Mai Sot Ca

$12.95

C11. Lemongrass Fish - Ca Xa Ot

$12.95

C12. Lemongrass Tofu - Dau Hu Xa Ot

$12.95

Appetizers

A1. Spring Roll - Goi Cuon

$8.95

A2. Egg Roll - Cha Gio

$8.95

A3. Chicken Wing - Canh Ga Chien

$8.95

A4. Crispy Tofu – Dau hu Chien

$8.95

A5. Popcorn Chicken - Ga Popcorn

$8.95

A6. Wonton Soup - Sup Hoanh Thanh

$8.95

A7. Beefball Soup - Sup Bo Vien

$8.95

A8. Fish Ball Soup - Sup Ca Vien

$8.95

A9. Fried Fish Ball - Ca Vien Chien

$8.95

Drinks

D1. Thai MilkTea

$6.00

D2. Lemonade

$4.00

D4. Coconut Water

$4.00

D5. Monster

$4.00

D6. Sparking Water

$3.50

D7. Sodas

$2.50

D8. Bottle Water

$2.00

Caprisun ( Kid )

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4567 Livermore Outlets Drive, LIVERMORE, CA 94551

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shihlin - PLEASANTON
orange starNo Reviews
2705 Stoneridge Dr Unit F Pleasanton, CA 94588
View restaurantnext
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade - Livermore
orange starNo Reviews
3052 West Jack London Blvd Livermore, CA 94551
View restaurantnext
The Banana Garden
orange star4.3 • 1,939
4100 Grafton St Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext
Boomers - Livermore
orange starNo Reviews
2400 Kitty Hawk Rd Livermore, CA 94551
View restaurantnext
Armadillo Willy's - Dublin
orange starNo Reviews
4480 Tassajara Road Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext
Amici's Dublin
orange starNo Reviews
4640 Tassajara Road Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in LIVERMORE

Sauced BBQ & Spirits - Livermore
orange star4.2 • 4,860
2300 First St Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurantnext
Monica's Livermore
orange star4.4 • 3,220
2074 2nd street Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurantnext
Range life
orange star4.9 • 3,014
2160 Railroad Ave Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurantnext
Denica's Real Food Kitchen - Livermore
orange star4.7 • 2,913
2259 Las Positas Rd LIVERMORE, CA 94551
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001478 - Arroyo Park SC
orange star4.7 • 1,632
4327 First St Livermore, CA 94551
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000358 - Portola Village
orange star4.7 • 1,632
2050 Portola Ave Livermore, CA 94551
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near LIVERMORE
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Pleasanton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
San Ramon
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Castro Valley
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Hayward
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston