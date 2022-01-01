A map showing the location of Bella Luna Trattoria 5060 William Penn HwyView gallery
Italian

Bella Luna Trattoria 5060 William Penn Hwy

1,362 Reviews

$$

5060 William Penn Hwy

Monroeville, PA 15146

Popular Items

Chicken Salad
Wings
Wedding

Appetizers

Stuffed Bananas Peppers

$10.50

Artichoke Romano

$10.50

Frito Zucchini

$9.95

Bruschetta

$10.00

Wings

$14.00+

Chicken Tenders

$10.50

Provolone Sticks

$9.50

Potato Skins

$9.50

Large Fries

$5.25

Side Marinara

$0.75

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Salads/Soups

Chicken Salad

$15.50

Steak Salad

$18.50

Small Salad

$5.75

Large Salad

$7.95

Wedding

$4.75+

Clam Chowder

$6.50+Out of stock

Caprese

$11.50

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$15.50

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Salmon Ceasar

$19.95

Add 2oz Dressing

$0.50

Add Dry Blue Cheese

$1.50

Chowder Cup Upcharge

$1.75

Dinner Selections

Chicken Parmigiano

$18.50

Fresh Atlantic Salmon

$20.95

Smoked Baby Back Ribs

$18.00+

Chicken Romano

$18.50

Chicken Marsala

$18.50

Mahi Mahi

$19.95

Eggplant Parmigiano

$14.95

NY Strip

$22.00

Smoked Platter

$21.00

Sandwiches

Brisket

$15.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.50

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Club Sandwich

$12.50

Eggplant Parm Hoagie

$11.25

Fish Sandwich

$15.50

French Dip

$15.50

Italian Hoagie

$12.25

Italian Sausage

$12.50

Kielbasa & Kraut

$10.00

Luna Burger

$12.50

Meatball Hoagie

$13.50

Philly

$15.95

Pittsburger

$13.50

Porta-Bella Luna

$11.95

Pulled Pork

$11.00

Rueben

$14.50

Haddock

$15.00Out of stock

CC Sand Italian

$5.00

CC Sand Turkey

$5.00

Pasta Features

Alfredo

$18.50

Alio Olio

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese

$17.50

Bolognese

$17.50

Chicken & Broccoli Pasta

$17.50

Crab Mac & Cheese

$18.50

Homemade Lasagna

$16.50

Pasta Marinara

$13.00

Pepperoni Pasta

$17.50

Ravioli

$17.50

Sausage Pasta

$17.50

Pizza

Mini Pizza

$9.95

Small Pizza

$11.95

Medium Pizza

$14.95

Large Pizza

$16.95

Small Greek

$17.00

Med Greek

$21.75

Large Greek

$26.00

Pepperoni Roll

$9.95

Add Marinara

$0.50

Slice Cheese

$3.00

Slice Roni

$4.00

Sides

Mashed Potato

$4.25

Baked Potato

$4.25

French Fries

$4.50

Vegetable Medley

$4.75

Onion Rings

$5.75

Pasta

$4.95

Cup Soup

$4.75

Small Salad

$5.75

Coleslaw

$4.25

Side Meatball

$6.50

Side Chicken

$8.00

Calzone

Calzone

$10.95

Add Marinara

$0.50

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Razz Tea

$2.50

Water

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Kids Drink

$1.25

Milk

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lg Juice 12oz

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Adds

Steak 6oz

$8.00

Salmon 8oz

$10.00

Chicken 8oz

$5.00

Dressing 2oz

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing 2oz

$0.75

Dry Blue Cheese 2 oz

$1.50

Bacon

$2.50

Shrimp

$9.00

Catering

Parsley Red Potato

$45.00+

Chicken Parmigiano

$0.00+

Fried Chicken

$0.00+

Lasagna

$120.00+

Chicken Tenders

$80.00+

Penne

$45.00+

Fried Ravioli

$60.00+

Crab Stuffed Mushroom

$75.00+

Mac & Cheese

$40.00+

Meatballs

$65.00+

Vegetable Tray

$50.00

Meat & Cheese Tray

$50.00

Fruit Tray

$50.00

Wings

$80.00+

Raviloli

$70.00+

Provolone Sticks

$55.00+

Italian Stuffed Mushroom

$65.00+

Tossed Salad

$65.00+

Roast Beef

$90.00+

Sausage

$75.00+

Potato Salad

$40.00+

Stuffed Shells

$65.00+

Coleslaw

$35.00+

Banquet

Deposit

$100.00

Penguin Coors

Coors Lite

$2.75

Steeler Miller

20oz Miller Lte

$3.00

Desserts

Lemon Italian Cream

$6.95

Tirimisu

$6.95

Chocolate Galaxy Cake

$6.95

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.95

Cheesecake

$6.95

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti

$6.95

Kids Mac

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Burger

$6.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5060 William Penn Hwy, Monroeville, PA 15146

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
