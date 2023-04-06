Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bella Monte

review star

No reviews yet

410 S Main Street

Parkway Center, PA 15220

Appetizers

French fries

French fries

$4.99
Buffalo Fries

Buffalo Fries

$4.99
Mozzarella Sticks (4 pcs)

Mozzarella Sticks (4 pcs)

$5.99
Jalapeno Poppers (4 pcs)

Jalapeno Poppers (4 pcs)

$5.99
Breaded Zucchini (4 pcs)

Breaded Zucchini (4 pcs)

$5.99
Breaded Mushrooms (8 pcs)

Breaded Mushrooms (8 pcs)

$5.99
Bella's Onion Rings (6 pcs)

Bella’s Onion Rings (6 pcs)

$5.99
Broccoli Puffs (6 pcs)

Broccoli Puffs (6 pcs)

$5.99
Appetizer Combo

Appetizer Combo

$11.99

Onion Rings(3), Mozzarella Sticks(2), Jalapeno Poppers(2), Breaded Mushrooms (5) (No Substitution)

Munchies

Breadsticks (8 pcs)

Breadsticks (8 pcs)

$6.99
Cheesy Breadsticks

Cheesy Breadsticks

$8.99
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$5.99
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Rolls

Pepperoni Roll

Pepperoni Roll

$8.99
Sausage Roll

Sausage Roll

$8.99
Spinach & Feta Roll

Spinach & Feta Roll

$8.99
Grilled Chicken Roll

Grilled Chicken Roll

$9.49
Buffalo Chicken Roll

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$9.49
Steak Ranchero Roll

Steak Ranchero Roll

$9.49

Wings

Wings 6 pcs

Wings 6 pcs

$8.99
Wings 12 pcs

Wings 12 pcs

$14.99
Wings 24 pcs

Wings 24 pcs

$22.99

Salads

Large Garden Salad

Large Garden Salad

$6.99
Large Green Salad With Cheese

Large Green Salad With Cheese

$8.99
Small Garden Salad

Small Garden Salad

$4.99
Small Garden Salad With Cheese

Small Garden Salad With Cheese

$5.99
Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$8.99
Ceasar Salad With Chicken

Ceasar Salad With Chicken

$11.99
Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$7.99

Fresh assortment of greens with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, cucumbers and homemade croutons on the side

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.99

Black olives, feta cheese & Greek dressing

Greek Salad With Chicken

Greek Salad With Chicken

$11.99

Black olives, feta cheese, Greek dressing & Chicken

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$12.99

Artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, imported Kalamata olives & feta cheese

Cheicken Salad

Cheicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken, green pepper, French fries & mozzarella (no onion)

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$12.99

Steak, mushrooms, french fries & mozzarella

Tuscan Chicken Salad

Tuscan Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers & feta cheese

Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$12.99

Shrimp, crab meat & mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce (no onion), french fries, green pepper & mozzarella

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$12.99

Pepperoni, salami, ham, hot peppers, imported Kalamata olives & feta cheese

Wraps

ChIcken wrap

ChIcken wrap

$8.99

Grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce & tomatoes

Steak wrap

Steak wrap

$8.99

Steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone, lettuce & tomatoes

Vegetable wrap

Vegetable wrap

$8.99

Spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, provolone, lettuce & tomatoes

Buffalo Chicken wrap

Buffalo Chicken wrap

$8.99

Breaded chicken, buffalo fries, provolone, lettuce & tomatoes

Gyros

Gyro

Gyro

$8.99
Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$8.99
Steak Gyro

Steak Gyro

$8.99
Gyro platter

Gyro platter

$10.99

Oven Baked Hoagies 8"

1/2 Italian Hoagie

1/2 Italian Hoagie

$8.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & Italian dressing

1/2 Steak hoagie

1/2 Steak hoagie

$8.99

Steak, mushrooms, onions, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2 Grilled Chicken Hoagie

1/2 Grilled Chicken Hoagie

$8.99

Grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes & onions

1/2 Chicken Parm Hoagie

1/2 Chicken Parm Hoagie

$8.99

Breaded chicken, marinara sauce & provolone

1/2 Meatball Hoagie

1/2 Meatball Hoagie

$8.99

Meatballs, marinara sauce & cheese

1/2 Smoked Turkey Hoagie

1/2 Smoked Turkey Hoagie

$8.99

Cheddar cheese

1/2 Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

1/2 Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

$8.99

Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, french fries & cheese

1/2 Eggplant Hoagie

1/2 Eggplant Hoagie

$8.99

Eggplant, mushrooms, red onions, provolone & feta, brushed with garlic sauce

1/2 Eggplant parm Hoagie

1/2 Eggplant parm Hoagie

$8.99

Eggplant, tomato sauce & cheese

1/2 Seafood hoagie

1/2 Seafood hoagie

$8.99

Shrimp & crab meat brushed with garlic sauce

1/2 Fish hoagie

1/2 Fish hoagie

$8.99

Breaded cod filet with tarter sauce upon request

1/2 Vegetable hoagie

1/2 Vegetable hoagie

$8.99

Spinach, mushrooms, eggplant & green pappers

Oven Baked Hoagies 16"

Whole Italian hoagie

Whole Italian hoagie

$15.49

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & Italian dressing

Whole Steak hoagie

Whole Steak hoagie

$15.49

Steak, mushrooms, onions, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

Whole Grill Chicken hoagie

Whole Grill Chicken hoagie

$15.49

Grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes & onions

Whole Chicken Parm hoagie

Whole Chicken Parm hoagie

$15.49

Breaded chicken, marinara sauce & provolone

Whole Meatball hoagie

Whole Meatball hoagie

$15.49

Meatballs, marinara sauce & cheese

Whole Smokd Turkey hoagie

Whole Smokd Turkey hoagie

$15.49

Cheddar cheese

Whole Buff Chicken hoagie

Whole Buff Chicken hoagie

$15.49

Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, french fries & cheese

Whole Eggplant hoagie

Whole Eggplant hoagie

$15.49

Eggplant, mushrooms, red onions, provolone & feta, brushed with garlic sauce

Whole Eggplt parm hoagie

Whole Eggplt parm hoagie

$15.49

Eggplant, tomato sauce & cheese

Whole Seafood hoagie

Whole Seafood hoagie

$15.49

Shrimp & crab meat brushed with garlic sauce

Whole Fish hoagie

Whole Fish hoagie

$15.49

Breaded cod filet with tarter sauce upon request

Whole Vegetable hoagie

Whole Vegetable hoagie

$15.49

Spinach, mushrooms, eggplant & green pappers

Gourmet Hoagies 8"

1/2 Philly Steak hoagie

$9.99

Steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mayo

1/2 Tuscan Chicken hoagie

$9.99

Chicken, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, provolone, brushed with ranch sauce

1/2 Philly Chicken Steak hoagie

$9.99

Chicken, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, provolone & mayo

1/2 Mediterranean hoagie

$9.99

Garlic sauce, artichoke hearts, black olives, roasted red peppers, red onions & feta cheese

1/2 Chkn or Steak Ranchero hoagie

$9.99

Homemade ranch, chicken or steak, french fries & cheese

1/2 BBQ Chicken hoagie

$9.99

Grilled chicken strips, BBQ sauce & provolone

Gourmet Hoagiest 16"

Philly Steak hoagie

$16.99

Steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mayo

Tuscan Chicken hoagie

$16.99

Chicken, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, provolone, brushed with ranch sauce

Philly Chickn Steak hoagie

$16.99

Chicken, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, provolone & mayo

Mediterranean hoagie

$16.99

Garlic sauce, artichoke hearts, black olives, roasted red peppers, red onions & feta cheese

Chickn or Steak Ranchero hoagie

$16.99

Homemade ranch, chicken or steak, french fries & cheese

BBQ Chicken hoagie

$16.99

Grilled chicken strips, BBQ sauce & provolone

Pizza

Small Pizza

$8.99

Medium Pizza

$11.99

Large Pizza

$14.99

XL Pizza

$16.99

Gourmet Pizza

Supreme Pizza

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, red onions, black olives & cheese

Classic Margherita

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & olive oil

Let it be Cheesy Pie

Tomato Sauce, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, feta, ricotta & romano cheese

Ranchero Pie

Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, french fries, cheddar, provolone & mozzarella

Meat Lovers Pizza

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, salami & cheese

Spinach & Feta Pizza

Garlic sauce, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone & feta

Spinach & Chicken Pizza

Red sauce, spinach, grilled chicken, red onions, tomatoes & cheese

Greek Pizza

White sauce, gyro meat, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, mozzarella, provolone & feta

Classic Veggie Pizza

Tomatoe sauce, spinach, red onions, green peppers, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, basil & cheese

Hawaiian Pizza

Red sauce, ham, pineapple, bacon, mozzarella & provolone

Mediterranean Pizza

Garlic sauce, red onions, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, olives, basil, feta & mozzarella

Buff Chicken Pizza

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, french fries, cheddar & mozzarella

White Margherita

Garlic sauce, tomato, fresh mozzarella, parm cheese, fresh basil, olive oil, sprinkled oregano

Seafood Pizza

White sauce, shrimp, crab meat, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, garlic, mozarella& provolone

Tuscan Chicken Pizza

Ranch sauce, chicken, artichoke hearts, spinach, roated red peppers, mozzarella & fantinela cheese

Pastas

Spaghetti

$9.99

With marinara sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.99

Baked Ziti

$9.99

Marinara & pene topped with cheese & baked

Stuffed Rigatoni

$9.99

Stuffed with cheese, topped with marinara

Specialty Pastas

Chicken & Broccoli pasta

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Strips & broccoli served over fettucine covered with homemade alfredo sauce

Chicken carbonara fettucine pasta

$16.99

Chicken strips, bacon, mushrooms & alfredo sauce

Chicken & Roasted peppers pasta

$16.99

Chicken, roasted red peppers & mushrooms sauteed in garlic sauce & served over penne

Tuscan chicken pasta

$16.99

Garlic sauce, chicken, artichoke hearts, spinach, roated red peppers & fettucine

Seafood penne pasta

$16.99

Garlic sauce, shrimp, crab meat, tomatoes & onions

Mediterranean pasta

$16.99

Roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, red onions & tomatoes, sauteed in garlic sauce, over penne topped with feta cheese

Chicken or Eggplant Parmesan pasta

$16.99

Chicken filet or eggplant with melted provolone, served over spaghetti & covered with our homemade marinara sauce

Calzones

Italian Calzone

$13.99

Ham, capicola, salami & pepperoni

Steak Calzone

$13.99

Steak, mushrooms, red onions & green peppers

Buff Chicken Calzone

$13.99

Breaded chicken, buffalo fries, Buffalo sauce, mozzarella & cheddar (no ricotta)

Seafood Calzone

$13.99

Shrimp, crab meat & garlic sauce

Spinach Calzone

$13.99

Chicken Calzone

$13.99

Meatball Calzone

$13.99

Create own Calzone

$9.99

Wedgies

Italian wedgie

$13.99

Ham, capicola, salami & pepperoni

Steak wedgie

$13.99

Steak, mushrooms, green peppers & your choice of dressing

Seafood wedgie

$13.99

Shrimp, crab meat, Fresh garlic & your choice of dressing

Chicken wedgie

$13.99

Grilled Chicken strips & your choice of dressing

Gyro wedgie

$13.99

Gyro meat, feta. cucumber sauce on the side

Desserts

Cheesecake

$3.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Chocolate Dripped Canoli

$1.99

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.59+

Diet Pepsi

$2.59+

Coke

$2.59+

Mtn Dew

$2.59+

Diet Coke

$2.59+

Sprite

$2.59+

Fanta

$2.59+

Dr.Pepper

$2.59+

Root Beer

$2.59+

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.59+

Ginger Ale

$2.59+

Brisk Ice Tea

$2.59+

Water

$2.59+

Traditonal food

Pilav

$20.00

fried rice, meat, carrot

Norin

$20.00

Samosa

$3.00

Patty

$2.00

Lagman

$17.99

Bella's salad

$9.99

Beefshteks

$17.99

Dumplings

$15.99

Kazan Kabob

$19.99

Fish

$20.00

Norin 1/2KG

$25.00

Norin 1KG

$50.00

Honim

$4.00

Naan

$1.99

Cheekpeas

$19.99

Mampar

$12.00
