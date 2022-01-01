Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Bella Monte

945 Reviews

$$

1201 Laskin Road

Suite 100

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Bobby Salad Dinner
Full Mixed Greens Salad

Pizza & Piadina

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Sausage N Pepper Pizza

$22.00Out of stock

Grilled Vegetable Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

House Pizza

$22.00

Margherita Pizza

$20.00

Tuscan Pizza

$20.00

Meatball Pizza

$22.00Out of stock

Mediterranean Pizza

$22.00

Piadina Napa

$13.00Out of stock

Piadina Portofino

$14.00Out of stock

PDR Pizza Mexican

$22.00Out of stock

N/A Drinks

Aquapana

$6.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Espresso

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

GingerAle

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice Glass

$3.50

Orange Juice Pitcher

$9.00

Pelegrino

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Appetizers

Calamari Diavolo

$14.00

Fresh Calamari in a Spicy Sauce

Grilled Octopus

$21.00Out of stock

Cheeses Only Platter

$24.00Out of stock

App Crispy Fried Oysters

$15.00Out of stock

Escargot Provencal

$18.00Out of stock

Foccacia

$6.00

Fried Olives

$8.00

Fried Shrimp

$16.00

House Meatballs

$12.00Out of stock

Grouper Bites

$14.00

Meat And Cheese Platter

$24.00Out of stock

Pan Rstd Clams

$18.00

Scallops Appetizer

$15.00Out of stock

Roasted Garlic Platter

$16.00

Tomato 3-Ways

$15.00Out of stock

Lamb Merguez Sausage

$16.00Out of stock

Single Softshell

$15.00Out of stock

Salads

Bobby Salad Dinner

$23.00

Fred Salad Dinner

$19.00

Full Arugula Salad

$10.00

Full Greek Salad

$15.00

Full Caesar Salad

$10.00

Full Mixed Greens Salad

$12.00

Full Mozzarella Salad

$15.00

Half Greek Salad

$8.00

Half Arugula Salad

$6.00

Half Beet Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Half Caesar Salad

$6.00

Half Mixed Greens Salad

$7.00

Half Mozzarella Salad

$8.00

Half Wedge Salad

$7.00Out of stock

The Yellowfin

$18.00Out of stock

Entree

1/2 Lasagna and Caesar

$14.00Out of stock

Bolognese

$26.00Out of stock

Campanelle Salsiccia

$25.00

Capellini Fresca

$19.00

Chicken Alfredo

$25.00

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

Chicken Piccata

$25.00

Clams Linguine

$25.00Out of stock

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.00Out of stock

Lasagna Meat

$23.00Out of stock

Linguine Pesto

$24.00

Salmon Picatta

$28.00Out of stock

Scallops Fettucini

$28.00Out of stock

Shrimp Vodka Diavolo

$26.00

Spaghetti Meatballs (2)

$19.00

Spaghetti w/Marinara

$12.00

Special Pasta

$24.00Out of stock

Veal Marsala

$29.00Out of stock

Veal Parmesan

$29.00Out of stock

Veal Piccata

$29.00

Walnut Chicken

$25.00Out of stock

Mushroom Risotto

$26.00Out of stock

Shrimp Risotto

$28.00Out of stock

Pork Porterhouse

$29.00Out of stock

Ribeye

$38.00

Veal Chop

$48.00Out of stock

Lamb Chops

$36.00Out of stock

PDR Quesadilla

$24.00Out of stock

SPECIAL Lamb Shank

$28.00Out of stock

PrimeTenderloin

$50.00Out of stock

Fried Oyster Plate

$29.00Out of stock

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Grouper Francaise

$34.00Out of stock

Flounder Toscana

$30.00Out of stock

Capellini Granchio

$30.00Out of stock

Special Scallops

$30.00Out of stock

Desserts

A La Mode

$2.50Out of stock

Special

$9.00Out of stock

Coconut Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Creme Brûlée Cheesecake

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Pecan Pie

$8.00

Pistachio Gelato

$8.00

Lemon Berry Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Espresso Gelato

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$5.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$5.00

Kids Pasta with sauce and meatball

$8.00

Kids Cheese pizza

$9.00

Meatball (1)

$3.50

Side Dish

Side Canelinni Beans

$6.00

Side Crab

$12.00

Side Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.00

Side Fruit

$5.00Out of stock

Side Grilled Broccolini

$6.00

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Side Marinara Large

$5.00

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Side Meatballs (2)

$7.00

Side Pasta

$5.00

Side Regular Fries

$5.00

Side Sausage

$7.00

Side Sautéed Mushrooms

$6.00

Side Sautéed Spinach

$6.00

Side Soup

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Truffle Parm Frittes

$8.00

Side Sautéed Arugula

$6.00

Side Red Potatoes

$6.00

Side Couscous

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy! We are located within 5 minutes of the beach resort without the crowds. Northern Italian themed menu with several selections of fresh fish and steaks.

Website

Location

1201 Laskin Road, Suite 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Directions

Gallery
Bella Monte Restaurant & Enoteca image
Bella Monte Restaurant & Enoteca image

Similar restaurants in your area

Eurasia
orange starNo Reviews
960 Laskin Rd Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Baker's Crust - 101 Hilltop
orange starNo Reviews
1628 Laskin Rd Suite 704 Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Atlantic Pints Local Brews and Craft Foods
orange starNo Reviews
2314 Atlantic Avenue Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Beachhouse 757
orange starNo Reviews
1910 Atlantic Avenue Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
The Atlantic
orange star4.6 • 1,635
3004 Pacific Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Beachside Social
orange star4.9 • 84
2728 Atlantic Avenue Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Virginia Beach

Waterman's Surfside Grille - 415 Atlantic Avenue
orange star4.5 • 9,174
415 Atlantic Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
The Egg Bistro
orange star4.6 • 2,984
2129 General Booth Blvd Virgina Beach, VA 23454
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Virginia Beach VA
orange star4.6 • 2,651
1564 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
19 Italian Bistro
orange star4.8 • 2,173
209 19th Street Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Buckner Blvd
orange star4.4 • 2,169
3545 Buckner Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23453
View restaurantnext
Aberdeen Barn
orange star4.1 • 1,915
5805 Northampton Blvd Virginia beach, VA 23455
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Virginia Beach
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Corolla
review star
No reviews yet
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston