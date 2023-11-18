Bella Napoli
3511 Witherspoon Boulevard
Durham, NC 27707
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
12" Specialty Pizzas
- 12" Spicy Hawaiian$17.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, jalapeños, bacon, ham, pineapple and grilled chicken
- 12" Meat Lovers$16.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, beef, and sausage
- 12" Bacon Chicken Ranch$16.95
Ranch base, mozzarella cheese, bacon and grilled chicken
- 12" Vegetarian$16.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, mushrooms, black olives and green peppers
- 12" New York Spinach and Tomato$17.95
Garlic with olive oil crust, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, spinach and tomato
- 12" Classic Greek$17.95
Garlic with olive oil, mozzarella cheese, red onion, tomato, spinach, feta, kalamata olive
- 12" Hawaiian$13.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham and pineapple
- 12" Supreme$16.95
Pizza sauce, cheese, onion, mushrooms, pepperoni and sausage
- 12" BBQ Chicken$16.95
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella cheese, chicken and red onion
- 12" Margherita$16.95
Margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil on top
- 12" Deluxe$17.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, beef, onion, mushrooms, black olives and green peppers
- 12" Buffalo$16.95
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken
- 12" Philly Steak Pizza$16.95
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella cheese, steak, green pepper, onion and tomato
- 12" Primavera Pizza$17.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, spinach, mushroom, tomato, red pepper, onion, green pepper and broccoli
- 12" Sal's White Pizza$17.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, sun dried tomato, spinach and artichoke
- 12" Pesto Basil Pizza$17.95
Pesto basil base, fresh mozzarella, spinach, banana pepper, fresh tomato, red onion and Italian spices
- 12" Caprese Pizza$17.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, shaved cheese, balsamic glaze and Italian spices
14" Specialty Pizzas
- 14" Spicy Hawaiian$21.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, jalapeños, bacon, ham, pineapple and grilled chicken
- 14" Meat Lovers$19.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, beef, and sausage
- 14" Bacon Chicken Ranch$19.95
Ranch base, mozzarella cheese, bacon and grilled chicken
- 14" Vegetarian$19.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, mushrooms, black olives and green peppers
- 14" New York Spinach and Tomato$21.95
Garlic with olive oil crust, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, spinach and tomato
- 14" Classic Greek$21.95
Garlic with olive oil, mozzarella cheese, red onion, tomato, spinach, feta, kalamata olive
- 14" Hawaiian$17.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham and pineapple
- 14" BBQ Chicken$19.95
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella cheese, chicken and red onion
- 14" Supreme$19.95
Pizza sauce, cheese, onion, mushrooms, pepperoni and sausage
- 14" Margherita$19.95
Margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil on top
- 14" Deluxe$21.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, beef, onion, mushrooms, black olives and green peppers
- 14" Buffalo$19.95
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken
- 14" Philly Steak Pizza$19.95
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella cheese, steak, green pepper, onion and tomato
- 14" Primavera Pizza$21.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, spinach, mushroom, tomato, red pepper, onion, green pepper and broccoli
- 14" Sal's White Pizza$21.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, sun dried tomato, spinach and artichoke
- 14" Pesto Basil Pizza$21.95
Pesto basil base, fresh mozzarella, spinach, banana pepper, fresh tomato, red onion and Italian spices
- 14" Caprese Pizza$21.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, shaved cheese, balsamic glaze and Italian spices
16" Specialty Pizzas
- 16" Spicy Hawaiian$23.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, jalapeños, bacon, ham, pineapple and grilled chicken
- 16" Meat Lovers$21.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, beef, and sausage
- 16" Bacon Chicken Ranch$21.95
Ranch base, mozzarella cheese, bacon and grilled chicken
- 16" Vegetarian$21.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, mushrooms, black olives and green peppers
- 16" New York Spinach and Tomato$23.95
Garlic with olive oil crust, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, spinach and tomato
- 16" Classic Greek$23.95
Garlic with olive oil, mozzarella cheese, red onion, tomato, spinach, feta, kalamata olive
- 16" Hawaiian$19.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham and pineapple
- 16" BBQ Chicken$21.95
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella cheese, chicken and red onion
- 16" Supreme$21.95
Pizza sauce, cheese, onion, mushrooms, pepperoni and sausage
- 16" Margherita$21.95
Margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil on top
- 16" Deluxe$23.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, beef, onion, mushrooms, black olives and green peppers
- 16" Buffalo$21.95
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken
- 16" Philly Steak Pizza$21.95
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella cheese, steak, green pepper, onion and tomato
- 16" Primavera Pizza$23.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, spinach, mushroom, tomato, red pepper, onion, green pepper and broccoli
- 16" Sal's White Pizza$23.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, sun dried tomato, spinach and artichoke
- 16" Pesto Basil Pizza$23.95
Pesto basil base, fresh mozzarella, spinach, banana pepper, fresh tomato, red onion and Italian spices
- 16" Caprese Pizza$23.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, shaved cheese, balsamic glaze and Italian spices
18" Specialty Pizzas
- 18" Spicy Hawaiian$26.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, jalapeños, bacon, ham, pineapple and grilled chicken
- 18" Meat Lovers$24.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, beef, and sausage
- 18" Bacon Chicken Ranch$24.95
Ranch base, mozzarella cheese, bacon and grilled chicken
- 18" Vegetarian$24.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, mushrooms, black olives and green peppers
- 18" New York Spinach and Tomato$26.95
Garlic with olive oil crust, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, spinach and tomato
- 18" Classic Greek$26.95
Garlic with olive oil, mozzarella cheese, red onion, tomato, spinach, feta, kalamata olive
- 18" Hawaiian$22.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham and pineapple
- 18" BBQ Chicken$24.95
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella cheese, chicken and red onion
- 18" Supreme$24.95
Pizza sauce, cheese, onion, mushrooms, pepperoni and sausage
- 18" Margherita$24.95
Margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil on top
- 18" Deluxe$26.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, beef, onion, mushrooms, black olives and green peppers
- 18" Buffalo$24.95
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken
- 18" Philly Steak Pizza$24.95
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella cheese, steak, green pepper, onion and tomato
- 18" Primavera Pizza$26.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, spinach, mushroom, tomato, red pepper, onion, green pepper and broccoli
- 18" Sal's White Pizza$26.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, sun dried tomato, spinach and artichoke
- 18" Pesto Basil Pizza$26.95
Pesto basil base, fresh mozzarella, spinach, banana pepper, fresh tomato, red onion and Italian spices
- 18" Caprese Pizza$26.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, shaved cheese, balsamic glaze and Italian spices
GF Specialty Pizza
- Gluten Free Classic Greek$19.95
Garlic with olive oil, mozzarella cheese, red onion, tomato, spinach, feta, kalamata olive
- Gluten Free Hawaiian$16.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham and pineapple
- Gluten Free BBQ Chicken$18.95
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella cheese, chicken and red onion
- Gluten Free Supreme$17.95
Pizza sauce, cheese, onion, mushrooms, pepperoni and sausage
- Gluten Free Margherita$17.95
Margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil on top
- Gluten Free Deluxe$19.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, beef, onion, mushrooms, black olives and green peppers
- Gluten Free Buffalo$18.95
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken
- Gluten Free Philly Steak Pizza$18.95
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella cheese, steak, green pepper, onion and tomato
- Gluten Free Primavera Pizza$19.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, spinach, mushroom, tomato, red pepper, onion, green pepper and broccoli
- Gluten Free Sal's White Pizza$19.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, sun dried tomato, spinach and artichoke
- Gluten Free Pesto Basil Pizza$19.95
Pesto basil base, fresh mozzarella, spinach, banana pepper, fresh tomato, red onion and Italian spices
- Gluten Free Caprese Pizza$19.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, shaved cheese, balsamic glaze and Italian spices
- Gluten Free Spicy Hawaiian$19.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, jalapeños, bacon, ham, pineapple and grilled chicken
- Gluten Free Meat Lovers$17.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, beef, and sausage
- Gluten Free Bacon Chicken Ranch$18.95
Ranch base, mozzarella cheese, bacon and grilled chicken
- Gluten Free Vegetarian$17.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, mushrooms, black olives and green peppers
- Gluten Free New York Spinach and Tomato$19.95
Garlic with olive oil crust, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, spinach and tomato
Deep Dish Pizza
- SM Sicilian$16.95
Thick-crust pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- LG Sicilian$20.95
Thick-crust pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- SM Grandma$15.95
Grandma tomato sauce, fresh garlic and fresh basil
- LG Grandma$19.95
Grandma tomato sauce, fresh garlic and fresh basil
- SM Chicago$20.95
Cheese and special Chicago pizza sauce
- LG Chicago$25.95
Cheese and special Chicago pizza sauce
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Fried Zucchini$8.95
Breaded fresh zucchini and fried to perfection with side marinara sauce
- Fried Ravioli$8.95
Breaded cheese ravioli and fried to perfection with side marinara sauce
- Jalapeño Poppers$9.25
Stuffed jalapeño with yellow Cheddar cheese fried to perfection with side marinara sauce
- Fried Calamari$12.95
Breaded and fried calamari with side marinara sauce and lemon wedge
- Garlic Cheese Bread$7.95
Italian bread with butter and garlic topped with melted mozzarella cheese
- Side French Fries$3.50
- Basket French Fries$6.50
- Onion Rings$8.95
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
Breaded mozzarella sticks fried with side of marinara sauce
- Tomato Bruschetta$8.95
Toasted bread topped with seasoning, fresh tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil and onion. Topped with balsamic glaze
- Chicken Tenders$8.95
Fried breaded chicken with French fries
- 6pc Garlic Knots$6.50
- 12pc Pieces Garlic Knots$10.50
- 6pc Chicken Wings$10.95
- 12 pc Chicken Wings$17.95
- 6pc Boneless Wings$8.95
- 12pc Pieces Boneless Wings$14.95
- Bacon and Cheese Fries$8.50
French fries topped with bacon and melted mozzarella
Salads & Soups
- SM Greek Salad$6.25
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, banana peppers, feta cheese, Kalamata olive, and croutons with choice of dressing
- LG Greek Salad$9.50
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, banana peppers, feta cheese, Kalamata olive, and croutons with choice of dressing
- Family Greek Salad$15.95
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, banana peppers, feta cheese, Kalamata olive, and croutons with choice of dressing
- Party Greek Salad$39.95
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, banana peppers, feta cheese, Kalamata olive, and croutons with choice of dressing
- LG Antipasto Salad$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, olives, onion, cucumber, artichoke, banana peppers, ham, salami, provolone cheese, marinated veggies, and croutons with choice of dressing
- Family Antipasto Salad$17.00
Lettuce, tomato, olives, onion, cucumber, artichoke, banana peppers, ham, salami, provolone cheese, marinated veggies, and croutons with choice of dressing
- Party Antipasto Salad$45.50
Lettuce, tomato, olives, onion, cucumber, artichoke, banana peppers, ham, salami, provolone cheese, marinated veggies, and croutons with choice of dressing
- LG Garden Salad$9.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, banana pepper red pepper, fresh mushrooms, black olives and mozzarella cheese
- Family Garden Salad$15.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, banana pepper red pepper, fresh mushrooms, black olives and mozzarella cheese
- Party Garden Salad$39.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, banana pepper red pepper, fresh mushrooms, black olives and mozzarella cheese
- LG Chef Salad$9.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, olives, croutons, ham, turkey, mozzarella cheese and bacon with choice of dressing
- Family Chef Salad$15.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, olives, croutons, ham, turkey, mozzarella cheese and bacon with choice of dressing
- Party Chef Salad$39.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, olives, croutons, ham, turkey, mozzarella cheese and bacon with choice of dressing
- LG Caprese Salad$9.50
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, olives, balsamic vinegar and olive oil
- Family Caprese Salad$15.95
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, olives, balsamic vinegar and olive oil
- Party Caprese Salad$39.95
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, olives, balsamic vinegar and olive oil
- SM House Salad$4.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onion, olives and croutons
- LG House Salad$7.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onion, olives and croutons
- Family House Salad$13.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onion, olives and croutons
- Party House Salad$29.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onion, olives and croutons
- SM Caesar Salad$5.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, caesar's dressing and croutons
- LG Caesar Salad$8.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, caesar's dressing and croutons
- Family Caesar Salad$14.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, caesar's dressing and croutons
- Party Caesar Salad$31.95
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, caesar's dressing and croutons
- Soups of the Day$5.95
From the Oven
- Eggplant Parm. Dinner$16.95
Fried breaded eggplant topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese with side of penne pasta
- Meat Lasagna$16.95
Pasta layers stuffed with ricotta, beef, mozzarella and tomato sauce
- Spinach Lasagna$16.95
Pasta layers stuffed with ricotta, fresh spinach, mozzarella and tomato sauce
- Baked Ziti$15.95
Penne tossed in ricotta and tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
- Stuffed Shells$15.95
Shells stuffed with ricotta, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella
- Baked Cheese Ravioli$15.95
Cheese ravioli, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella
- Meat Ravioli$15.95
Meat ravioli, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella
- Eggplant Rollatine$17.50
Fried breaded eggplant stuffed with seasoned ricotta and fresh spinach, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella with side of penne pasta
- Baked Gnocchi$16.95
Potato dumplings tossed in a creamy pink sauce topped with mozzarella.
- Cheese Manicotti$16.95
3 pasta tubes stuffed with seasoned ricotta, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Sausage Parmigiana Dinner$17.95
Italian sausage with green pepper and onion topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese with side of penne pasta
- Meatball Parmigiana Dinner$16.95
Italian style meatball topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese with side of penne pasta
Calzone/Stromboli
- SM Original Stromboli$11.95
Mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni and pizza sauce
- LG Original Stromboli$16.95
Mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni and pizza sauce
- SM Steak Stromboli$14.50
Mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, Philly steak, onion, mushroom and banana pepper
- LG Steak Stromboli$18.95
Mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, Philly steak, onion, mushroom and banana pepper
- SM Chicken Calzone$14.50
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion and spinach
- LG Chicken Calzone$18.95
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion and spinach